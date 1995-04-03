Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hanover Brick n Brew - Ramuntos

review star

No reviews yet

9 South Street

Hanover, NH 03755

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fast Screen

Bottled Soda

$2.07

Bubly/Ice Tea/Gatorade

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$2.30+

Cheese slice

$2.99

Pepperoni slice

$3.23

Pepperoni Sausage

$3.46

Spicy Blue slice

$3.68

BBQ Slice

$3.68

Hawaiian Slice

$3.68

Happy Jack Slice

$3.68

Meat Lover Slice

$3.87

Supreme Slice

$3.87

Chix Ranch Slice

$3.87

Veggie Slice

$3.87

STR Slice

$3.87

G Knot Slice

$3.87

Mushroom Slice

$3.23

Bianca Slice

$3.46

Honey Slice

$3.87

Genovese Slice

$3.87

Thurs Draft

$4.99

Thurs Top Slice

$2.75

Thurs 2 Cheese

$2.75

Lunch #1

$5.76

Lunch #2

$7.37

HHS #1

$5.52

HHS #2

$5.99

Ice Cream

$3.75+

Knots

16" & 14" NY Pizza

Traditional NY Cheese + opt toppings

Traditional NY Cheese + opt toppings

$14.99+

Traditional NY pizza cut into 8 slices.

Scillian ( 12" * 18" thick crust)

Scillian ( 12" * 18" thick crust)

$15.99

Traditional Sicilian pizza cooked in 12" x 18" pan. The crust will be thick with a beautiful edge of charred cheese. The pie is cut into 8 square pieces.

Garlic Knot Pizza

Garlic Knot Pizza

$20.99+

NY pizza with garlic knots around the crust, topped with sliced tomatoes and basil.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$21.99+

Traditional NY pizza with sliced tomatoes, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach and garlic

STR

STR

$20.99+

Traditional pizza with sliced tomatoes, spinach and ricotta.

Eggplant fra Diavolo

Eggplant fra Diavolo

$21.99+

Spicy arrabiata sauce with breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella fresh basil and crushed red pepper; the crust is finished with olive oil.

Bianca

Bianca

$19.99+

A white pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, crushed red pepper, olive oil and parsley.

Honey Bleu Bleu

Honey Bleu Bleu

$20.99+

Onions, mushrooms, gorgonzola and mozzarella on a garlic cream base and finished with spicy honey.... AMAZING!

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$18.99+

Pizza sauce with ham, bacon, and pineapple

Buffalo Spicy Blue

$19.99+

A white pizza with buffalo chicken and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Ranch

Chicken Ranch

$20.99+

A white pizza with Chicken, tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon, broccoli and ranch dressing

BBQ

BBQ

$20.99+

BBQ chicken, with onions, bacon, mozzarella and pizza sauce

Happy Jack

Happy Jack

$19.99+

Start with a traditional NY Pizza and add Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni and Bacon; finish with a Thai Chili Sauce. This pizza has a cult like following!

Bourbon Sriracha Pork

Bourbon Sriracha Pork

$20.99+

Bourbon Sriracha pulled pork with caramelized onion, peppadews, green peppers mozzarella and cheddar curds; finished with ranch dressing.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$20.99+

A white pizza with Montreal seasoned shaved steak with onions, peppers, mushrooms, American cheese and mozzarella.

Greek

$20.99+

Pizza sauce base with ham, black olives, mushroom artichokes, mozzarella and feta cheese.

Meat Lovers

$21.99+

Traditional pizza with meatball, sausage, ham, bacon and pepperoni.

The Works

$23.99+

Traditional NY pizza with black olives, mushroom, green peppers, onions, garlic, meatballs, sausage and pepperoni.

8" Person

8" Person

$8.99

Margarita

$20.99+

12" BRICK-OVEN

The Original Brick

$9.99

Whole milk mozzarella with pizza sauce; finish with fresh basil and olive oil.

Margherita

$11.99

Sliced tomatoes, whole-milk mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and pizza sauce; finished with olive oil.

Primavera

$10.99

Whole milk mozzarella with mushrooms, roasted red pepper and eggplant; finished with pizza sauce.

Tuscan

$10.99

A white brick-oven pizza with whole milk mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, prosciutto, scallions, fresh basil and olive oil. Pictured with egg (up-charge).

Prosciutto Fungi

$10.99

Traditional 12" brick-oven pizza with mushrooms and prosciutto.

Shrimp Pesto

$11.99

Shrimp with sliced tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella and pesto sauce; finished with parmesan and olive oil.

Mediterranean

$11.99

Whole milk mozzarella, with slice tomatoes, artichokes, black olives, onions, feta cheese and pesto.

Little Hanover

$11.99

Sopressatta, pancetta, whole milk mozzarella and arrabiata sauce; the pie is finished with parmesan, olive oil and parsley.

Route 10 (north)

$11.99

Whole milk mozzarella with caramelized onions, peppadews, cheddar cheese curds and local Robie spicy sausage, finished with pizza sauce.

The Attento

$12.99

12" pizza with a spicy home-made arabiatta sauce (pictured) with pancetta, sopressata, pepperoni and mozzarella.

The Godfather

$15.99

Meatball, Pancetta, Sopressatta, Peperoni, Capicola, Garlic, Ricotta, pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella; finished with olive oil, parmesan and fresh basil.

Pesto alla Genovese

$12.99

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto. Finished with a balsamic reduction. (no nuts in the pesto).

Bianca Brick

$11.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, crushed red pepper and drizzled with olive oil. No sauce.

Amici Brick

$12.99

The friendly concoction of Italian sausage, ham, onions and mushrooms on a 12" pizza

Gluten-Free Pizza

A 12" vegan crust that finally makes your gluten loving friends jealous.

Build your own Gluten Free

$13.99

Specialty GF Pizza

Personal 8" Pizza

8" Person

8" Person

$8.99

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Meat Calzone

$10.99

Meatball, pepperoni, ham, sausage, ricotta & mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, olives, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Sausage, Pepper and Onion Roll

$10.99

Sweet Italian sausage, peppers, onions, mozzarella and marinara in a fresh baked pizza roll.

Chicken Roll

$10.99

Chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella in a hand-made dough roll.

Thai Clazone

$10.99

Spicy and sweet Thai chicken with green peppers, roasted red peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.99

Buffalo chicken, green peppers and bleu cheese crumbles.

Tuesday Calzone Special

$7.99

Salad

Garden salad

$8.99

Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions and croutons with your choice of dressing. Served with a garlic knot.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Crisp greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, black olives, feta cheese and a salami/ham roll topped with croutons. Served with a garlic knot and Greek dressing.

Classic Caesar

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, parmesan cheese and croutons and tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with a garlic knot.

Spinach Gorgonzola Salad

$10.99

Baby spinach, gorgonzola, cucumbers, red onions, dried cranberries and walnuts. Served with poppyseed dressing and a garlic knot.

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Seasoned fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and tomatoes served on a bed of romaine lettuce then finished with a drizzle of virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with a garlic knot.

Side Salad

$4.99

Appetizer

Our Famous Garlic Knots

Our Famous Garlic Knots

$0.99+

Knots made fresh daily and available as Garlic and Romano or Cinnamon and sugar.

Cinnamon Knots

$0.99+
Wings

Wings

$9.99+
Buffalo Dip

Buffalo Dip

$8.99

House-made favorite topped with provolone and mozzarella.

Fusion meatballs

$7.99

Traditional Italian meatball with a Thai flare.

Pretzle Bits

$8.99

Topped with cheddar ale sauce; we suggest adding jalapenos to give it a kick.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.99
Hot Honey Tenders

Hot Honey Tenders

$10.99

Chicken Tenders tossed in Hot Honey and served with a side of ranch dressing

Meatballs a la carte

$1.50+

Served in marinara sauce

Draft Beer

Switchback

$8.00+

Northwoods Landlock and Brookies

$8.25+

Stormalong Mass Appeal

$8.25+

BBC- It's Complicated

$9.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.25+

Industrial Arts -Wrench

$8.50+

Mason's- Liquid Rapture

$9.00

Seirra Nevada - Hazy Little

$8.25+

Upper Pass- Cloud Drop

$9.00

Miller Lite

$6.50+

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$6.00+

Allagash White

$8.00+

Sam Octoberfest

$8.00+

Can / Bottle Beer

Protectworth

$7.50

Sip of Sunshine

$9.50

Founders Giant

$9.00

Barreled Souls

$8.50

True North

$8.50

Upper Pass

$8.50

Downeast Cider

$5.50

Dogfish Head

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

Sam Adams N/A

$5.50

Athletic N/A

$6.00

3 Floyds Zombie

$8.00

Founder ALL DAY

$6.00

Ten Bends Cream Puff

$8.50

Green State

$6.50

Guinness

$6.00

Omission Ale

$5.50

Long Drink

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Cold Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$8.99+

Boar's Head ham with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99+

Boar's Head turkey with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.

Salami Sandwich

$8.99+

Boar's Head Salami with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.99+

Boar's Head roast beef with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.

Soppresatta Sandwich

$8.99+

Boar's Head soppresatta with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.

The American Hero

$9.99

Boar's Head ham, turkey and salami with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Boar's Head dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.

The Italian Hero

$9.99

Boar's Head mortadella, capicola and salami with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and Boar's Head dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.

The Vegetarian Hero

$8.99

Lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion, peppers, pickles, mushrooms, olives, melted provolone cheese and Boar's Head dressing. Served with a pickle and chips.

The Spicy Hero Bomb

$13.99

A double serving of mortadella, soppresata, pepperoni, capicola with lettuce, tomato, provolone, pepperoncini, oregano and Boar's Head dressing, Served with a pickle and chips.

Hot Sandwiches

Steak and Cheese Hero

$10.99

Cooked-to-order shaved steak and American Cheese with mushrooms, onions and peppers

Spinach, Artichoke and Feta Panini

$7.99

Spinach, artichoke hearts, whole milk mozzarella, feta cheese and crushed red pepper flakes.

Roast Beef and Garlic Hero

$9.99

Thin sliced roast beef on toasted garlic bread topped with melted cheese.

Sausage, Pepper and Onion Hero

$9.99

Served with spicy brown mustard.

Parmesan Heros

$9.99+

Meatball, sausage, chicken or eggplant in homemade sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Wrap

BLT Wrap

$6.99

Flour tortilla with crisp bacon, sliced tomatoes, mixed greens and mayo. Served with chips and a pickle.

Buffalo Wrap

$7.99

Spicy buffalo chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and mixed greens topped with blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Fresh Romaine lettuce, chopped chicken, tomatoes and parmesan cheese tossed with homemade Caesar dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap

$7.99

Chopped chicken breast, mixed greens, green pepper, cucumbers and tomatoes then fished with a teriyaki glaze. Served with chips and a pickle.

Caesar Wrap

$7.99

The Farm Wrap

$7.59

Mixed greens topped with walnuts, red onions, cucumbers, dried cranberries, tomatoes, gorgonzola and topped with poppyseed dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.

Hot Honey, Turkey Wrap

$7.99

Spinach, turkey, bacon, red onion and cucumber topped with Mike's Hot Honey. Served with chips and a pickle.

Pasta Dinners

Four Cheese, Baked Ziti

$9.99

Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$10.99

Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$10.99

Served over penne with a side garden or Caesar salad.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$10.99

Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.

Spaghetti with Sausage

$10.99

Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.

Baked Tortellini

$9.99

Served with a spicy arrabiata sauce with a side garden or Caesar salad.

Robie Bolognese

$13.99

Over penne pasta and topped with cheese curds. Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.

Sausage ala la Vodka

$12.99

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and penne tossed in a pink vodka sauce. Garnished with parmesan, Romano and fresh basil. Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Mug Rootbeer

$2.00

Mug Cream Soda

$2.00

Crush Orange

$2.00

Crush Grape

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Mountain Dew Code Red

$2.00

Mountain Dew Blast

$2.00

Pepsi Zero

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Unsweetened

$2.50

Lemon

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Lemon Lime

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Cherry

$2.50

Lime

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Berry

$2.50

Aquafina

$2.00

White Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Grape Juice

$2.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.59

Ice Cream

$3.75+

Wine

House Pinot Grigio

$6.75+

Kris Pinot Grigio

$8.50

W Hill Chard

$8.50

Josh Chard

$8.00

Villa Maria Sauv Blanc

$8.25

Montaud Rose

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.75

House Cabernet

$6.75

Ghost Pine Cab

$8.50

Federalist Red

$8.50

A to Z Pinot Noir

$7.75

Banfi Chianti

$8.50

Melbec

$9.00

Sides

Marinara

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Caesar

$0.50

Italian

$0.99

Balsamic

$0.99

Potato Chips

$1.00

4oz Buffalo Sauce

$1.99

Kids Penne with Butter

$5.50

Kids Penne with Marinara

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Independent, family-owned pizzeria dedicated creating the highest quality pizzas and to serve cherished community!

Location

9 South Street, Hanover, NH 03755

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
57 South Main St Suite 101 Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Sawtooth Kitchen, Bar and Stage
orange starNo Reviews
33 South Main Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Molly's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
43 South Main Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,039
30 South Main Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Still North Books & Bar
orange star4.9 • 61
3 Allen St. Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
DUNK'S SPORTS GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
7 Lebanon Street Suite #103 Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hanover

Jesse's Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 1,682
224 Lebanon Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,039
30 South Main Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Murphy's on the Green - 11 S Main St
orange star4.4 • 922
11 S MAIN ST Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Candela Tapas Lounge - 15 Lebanon St
orange star4.3 • 274
15 Lebanon St Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
My Brigadeiro - Hanover, NH
orange star4.3 • 95
33 South Main Street #3 Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Still North Books & Bar
orange star4.9 • 61
3 Allen St. Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hanover
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
White River Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston