Hanover Brick n Brew - Ramuntos
No reviews yet
9 South Street
Hanover, NH 03755
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Fast Screen
Bottled Soda
Bubly/Ice Tea/Gatorade
Fountain Soda
Cheese slice
Pepperoni slice
Pepperoni Sausage
Spicy Blue slice
BBQ Slice
Hawaiian Slice
Happy Jack Slice
Meat Lover Slice
Supreme Slice
Chix Ranch Slice
Veggie Slice
STR Slice
G Knot Slice
Mushroom Slice
Bianca Slice
Honey Slice
Genovese Slice
Thurs Draft
Thurs Top Slice
Thurs 2 Cheese
Lunch #1
Lunch #2
HHS #1
HHS #2
Ice Cream
Knots
16" & 14" NY Pizza
Traditional NY Cheese + opt toppings
Traditional NY pizza cut into 8 slices.
Scillian ( 12" * 18" thick crust)
Traditional Sicilian pizza cooked in 12" x 18" pan. The crust will be thick with a beautiful edge of charred cheese. The pie is cut into 8 square pieces.
Garlic Knot Pizza
NY pizza with garlic knots around the crust, topped with sliced tomatoes and basil.
Veggie Pizza
Traditional NY pizza with sliced tomatoes, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach and garlic
STR
Traditional pizza with sliced tomatoes, spinach and ricotta.
Eggplant fra Diavolo
Spicy arrabiata sauce with breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella fresh basil and crushed red pepper; the crust is finished with olive oil.
Bianca
A white pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, crushed red pepper, olive oil and parsley.
Honey Bleu Bleu
Onions, mushrooms, gorgonzola and mozzarella on a garlic cream base and finished with spicy honey.... AMAZING!
Hawaiian
Pizza sauce with ham, bacon, and pineapple
Buffalo Spicy Blue
A white pizza with buffalo chicken and blue cheese dressing
Chicken Ranch
A white pizza with Chicken, tomatoes, caramelized onions, bacon, broccoli and ranch dressing
BBQ
BBQ chicken, with onions, bacon, mozzarella and pizza sauce
Happy Jack
Start with a traditional NY Pizza and add Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni and Bacon; finish with a Thai Chili Sauce. This pizza has a cult like following!
Bourbon Sriracha Pork
Bourbon Sriracha pulled pork with caramelized onion, peppadews, green peppers mozzarella and cheddar curds; finished with ranch dressing.
Philly Cheese Steak
A white pizza with Montreal seasoned shaved steak with onions, peppers, mushrooms, American cheese and mozzarella.
Greek
Pizza sauce base with ham, black olives, mushroom artichokes, mozzarella and feta cheese.
Meat Lovers
Traditional pizza with meatball, sausage, ham, bacon and pepperoni.
The Works
Traditional NY pizza with black olives, mushroom, green peppers, onions, garlic, meatballs, sausage and pepperoni.
8" Person
Margarita
12" BRICK-OVEN
The Original Brick
Whole milk mozzarella with pizza sauce; finish with fresh basil and olive oil.
Margherita
Sliced tomatoes, whole-milk mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and pizza sauce; finished with olive oil.
Primavera
Whole milk mozzarella with mushrooms, roasted red pepper and eggplant; finished with pizza sauce.
Tuscan
A white brick-oven pizza with whole milk mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, prosciutto, scallions, fresh basil and olive oil. Pictured with egg (up-charge).
Prosciutto Fungi
Traditional 12" brick-oven pizza with mushrooms and prosciutto.
Shrimp Pesto
Shrimp with sliced tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella and pesto sauce; finished with parmesan and olive oil.
Mediterranean
Whole milk mozzarella, with slice tomatoes, artichokes, black olives, onions, feta cheese and pesto.
Little Hanover
Sopressatta, pancetta, whole milk mozzarella and arrabiata sauce; the pie is finished with parmesan, olive oil and parsley.
Route 10 (north)
Whole milk mozzarella with caramelized onions, peppadews, cheddar cheese curds and local Robie spicy sausage, finished with pizza sauce.
The Attento
12" pizza with a spicy home-made arabiatta sauce (pictured) with pancetta, sopressata, pepperoni and mozzarella.
The Godfather
Meatball, Pancetta, Sopressatta, Peperoni, Capicola, Garlic, Ricotta, pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella; finished with olive oil, parmesan and fresh basil.
Pesto alla Genovese
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto. Finished with a balsamic reduction. (no nuts in the pesto).
Bianca Brick
Mozzarella, ricotta, crushed red pepper and drizzled with olive oil. No sauce.
Amici Brick
The friendly concoction of Italian sausage, ham, onions and mushrooms on a 12" pizza
Gluten-Free Pizza
Personal 8" Pizza
Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Meat Calzone
Meatball, pepperoni, ham, sausage, ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Calzone
Green peppers, mushrooms, olives, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Sausage, Pepper and Onion Roll
Sweet Italian sausage, peppers, onions, mozzarella and marinara in a fresh baked pizza roll.
Chicken Roll
Chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella in a hand-made dough roll.
Thai Clazone
Spicy and sweet Thai chicken with green peppers, roasted red peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo chicken, green peppers and bleu cheese crumbles.
Tuesday Calzone Special
Salad
Garden salad
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions and croutons with your choice of dressing. Served with a garlic knot.
Greek Salad
Crisp greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, black olives, feta cheese and a salami/ham roll topped with croutons. Served with a garlic knot and Greek dressing.
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, parmesan cheese and croutons and tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with a garlic knot.
Spinach Gorgonzola Salad
Baby spinach, gorgonzola, cucumbers, red onions, dried cranberries and walnuts. Served with poppyseed dressing and a garlic knot.
Caprese Salad
Seasoned fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and tomatoes served on a bed of romaine lettuce then finished with a drizzle of virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction. Served with a garlic knot.
Side Salad
Appetizer
Our Famous Garlic Knots
Knots made fresh daily and available as Garlic and Romano or Cinnamon and sugar.
Cinnamon Knots
Wings
Buffalo Dip
House-made favorite topped with provolone and mozzarella.
Fusion meatballs
Traditional Italian meatball with a Thai flare.
Pretzle Bits
Topped with cheddar ale sauce; we suggest adding jalapenos to give it a kick.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Hot Honey Tenders
Chicken Tenders tossed in Hot Honey and served with a side of ranch dressing
Meatballs a la carte
Served in marinara sauce
Draft Beer
Switchback
Northwoods Landlock and Brookies
Stormalong Mass Appeal
BBC- It's Complicated
Fiddlehead IPA
Industrial Arts -Wrench
Mason's- Liquid Rapture
Seirra Nevada - Hazy Little
Upper Pass- Cloud Drop
Miller Lite
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Allagash White
Sam Octoberfest
Can / Bottle Beer
Protectworth
Sip of Sunshine
Founders Giant
Barreled Souls
True North
Upper Pass
Downeast Cider
Dogfish Head
White Claw
Sam Adams N/A
Athletic N/A
3 Floyds Zombie
Founder ALL DAY
Ten Bends Cream Puff
Green State
Guinness
Omission Ale
Long Drink
Coors Light
Cold Sandwiches
Ham Sandwich
Boar's Head ham with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.
Turkey Sandwich
Boar's Head turkey with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.
Salami Sandwich
Boar's Head Salami with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Boar's Head roast beef with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.
Soppresatta Sandwich
Boar's Head soppresatta with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips and a pickle.
The American Hero
Boar's Head ham, turkey and salami with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Boar's Head dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.
The Italian Hero
Boar's Head mortadella, capicola and salami with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and Boar's Head dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.
The Vegetarian Hero
Lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion, peppers, pickles, mushrooms, olives, melted provolone cheese and Boar's Head dressing. Served with a pickle and chips.
The Spicy Hero Bomb
A double serving of mortadella, soppresata, pepperoni, capicola with lettuce, tomato, provolone, pepperoncini, oregano and Boar's Head dressing, Served with a pickle and chips.
Hot Sandwiches
Steak and Cheese Hero
Cooked-to-order shaved steak and American Cheese with mushrooms, onions and peppers
Spinach, Artichoke and Feta Panini
Spinach, artichoke hearts, whole milk mozzarella, feta cheese and crushed red pepper flakes.
Roast Beef and Garlic Hero
Thin sliced roast beef on toasted garlic bread topped with melted cheese.
Sausage, Pepper and Onion Hero
Served with spicy brown mustard.
Parmesan Heros
Meatball, sausage, chicken or eggplant in homemade sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Wrap
BLT Wrap
Flour tortilla with crisp bacon, sliced tomatoes, mixed greens and mayo. Served with chips and a pickle.
Buffalo Wrap
Spicy buffalo chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and mixed greens topped with blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh Romaine lettuce, chopped chicken, tomatoes and parmesan cheese tossed with homemade Caesar dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap
Chopped chicken breast, mixed greens, green pepper, cucumbers and tomatoes then fished with a teriyaki glaze. Served with chips and a pickle.
Caesar Wrap
The Farm Wrap
Mixed greens topped with walnuts, red onions, cucumbers, dried cranberries, tomatoes, gorgonzola and topped with poppyseed dressing. Served with chips and a pickle.
Hot Honey, Turkey Wrap
Spinach, turkey, bacon, red onion and cucumber topped with Mike's Hot Honey. Served with chips and a pickle.
Pasta Dinners
Four Cheese, Baked Ziti
Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.
Eggplant Parmesan Dinner
Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Served over penne with a side garden or Caesar salad.
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.
Spaghetti with Sausage
Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.
Baked Tortellini
Served with a spicy arrabiata sauce with a side garden or Caesar salad.
Robie Bolognese
Over penne pasta and topped with cheese curds. Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.
Sausage ala la Vodka
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and penne tossed in a pink vodka sauce. Garnished with parmesan, Romano and fresh basil. Served with a side garden or Caesar salad.
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Gingerale
Mug Rootbeer
Mug Cream Soda
Crush Orange
Crush Grape
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew Code Red
Mountain Dew Blast
Pepsi Zero
Lemonade
Fruit Punch
Unsweetened
Lemon
Raspberry
Sweet Tea
Fruit Punch
Lemon Lime
Orange
Cherry
Lime
Grapefruit
Berry
Aquafina
White Milk
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Grape Juice
Desserts
Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
Independent, family-owned pizzeria dedicated creating the highest quality pizzas and to serve cherished community!
9 South Street, Hanover, NH 03755