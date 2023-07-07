Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harbor Lights Harbor Lights

2761 Ruston Way

Tacoma, WA 98402

Dinner

Appetizers

Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli

$18.00

Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Served with sourdough bread.

Northwest Manila Clams

$20.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Fresh Puget Sound Mussels

$17.00

With shallots, herbs and white wine.

Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters App

$16.00

Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Scallop Bacon Jam Appetizer

$20.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Crab Cocktail

$28.00

Soups and Salads

Cup of Nectar Clam Chowder

$8.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Nectar Clam Chowder

$10.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Slaw Harbor Lights

$7.00

House Salad

$9.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Large Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Small Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$24.00

Small Caesar Salad Shrimp

$18.00

Large Shrimp Caesar Salad

$24.00

NW Shrimp Louie

$24.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Crab & Shrimp Louie

$39.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Cup of Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$13.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Dinner Entrees

Captians Platter Dinner

$33.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Wild Alaska Halibut 'n Chips 3pc

$39.00

Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$25.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$29.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Crab & Shrimp Mac n' Cheese

$34.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Shrimp Mac 'n Cheese Dinner

$27.00

Steamed clams, sauteed in garlic, butter, roma tomatoes, parsley.

Double R Ranch Ribeye

$62.00

Filet Mignon

$49.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Ground Sirloin Steak

$21.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin

$36.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Pasta Primavera

$19.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Mac n' Cheese Plain

$18.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Ocean Prawns

$26.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Fresh Sheet

Cioppino

$29.00

Dungeness Crab Legs

$75.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Manila Clam Dinner

$39.00

Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.

Fresh Alaska Blackened Halibut

$46.00

Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Halibut Lemon Oregano

$46.00

Chargrilled with lemon-oregano butter and served with rice and seasonal vegetables.

Idaho Rainbow Trout

$29.00

Lightly panko crusted and pan seared golden brown topped with Marcona almonds.

Lobster Dinner

$75.00

Sashimi grade ahi marinated in ginger-tamari sauce, charbroiled with wasabi-ginger butter and homemade pineapple chutney. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters

$29.00

Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Blackened Rockfish

$25.00

Scallops

$41.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

King Salmon Chargrilled -Fresh

$48.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Alaska Sockeye Planked

$34.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Scallops Bacon Jam

$46.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Sunset

SS Caesar Salad

SS House Salad

SS Calamari

SS Shrimp Cocktail

Sunset Ground Sirloin Steak

$30.00

Chipotle spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with cranberry lime jalapeno relish.

Sunset Salmon

$30.00

Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.

Sunset Rockfish

$30.00

Fresh yearling oysters pan fried until golden brown.

Sunset Trout

$30.00

Butterflied, roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata.

SS Burnt Cream

SS Jar Pie Seasonal

SS Jar Pie Chocolate

SS Seasonal Sorbet

SS Fruit

SS Vanilla Ice Cream

SS 4 Course Upgrade

$5.00

SS Cup of Chowder

SS Cup Chowder

SS Martini Vodka

$6.50

SS Martini Gin

$6.50

SS Manhattan

$6.50

SS Bloody Mary

$6.50

SS Strawberry Lemonade

$7.50

SS Mai Tai

$7.50

SS Lemon Drop

$7.50

SS Cosmo

$7.50

SS Gl Chardonnay

$6.00

SS Gl Cab Sauv

$6.00

Sides

Side 1/4 Avocado

$2.50

Side 2pc Bacon

$3.00

Side Baked Potato

Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz

$15.00

Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz

$15.00

Side Dip Bread

$0.50

Side Dressing

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Hash browns

$3.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Ocean Prawn

$3.00

Side Panko Cod 1 PC

$7.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Sauce

$1.50

Side Scallop 1 ea

$4.00

Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz

$5.00

Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz

$5.00

Side Silver Salmon 4oz

$14.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Tempura Halibut 1 pc

$10.00

Side U-15 Prawn

$3.50

Side Veg

$3.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Refill Lemonade

Milk

$4.00

NOjito

$6.50

A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

Virgin Basil Pom

$6.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer

$7.00

Virgin Carefree Sunset

$7.00

Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters

$6.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Minty Pear

$6.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Berry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Berry Lemonade

Beer

7 Seas Amber Ale

$8.00

Mt. Vernon, WA

Farmstrong Brewing Cold Pilsner

$7.00

Mt. Vernon, WA

Narrows IPA

$7.00

Tacoma, WA

Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale

$6.50

Everett, WA

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Zero (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.50

Widmer Hefeweizen

$7.00

Washington Gold Cider Golden Delicious

$7.00

Liquor

MacNaugton's

$8.50

Black Velvet

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dry Fly Whiskey

$11.00

Early Times

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.50

Makers Mark

$11.00

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodinville Rye

$11.00

Seagram's VO

$9.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Christian Bros

$8.50

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Martell VS

$11.00

Seagram's Gin

$8.50

Beefeaters

$10.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Dry Fly Gin

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray No 10

$11.00

Montego Bay

$8.50

Appleton 12

$12.50

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Myers Rum

$9.00

Pyrat XO

$10.00

Don Q 151

$9.50

Pancho Villa

$8.50

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Hornitos - Sauza Resposado

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Heritage Batch 12 Vodka

$8.50

Absolut

$9.50

Absolute Citron

$9.50

Absolut Ruby Red

$9.50

Absolut Vanilla

$9.50

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Dry Fly Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Le Poire

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Oola

$10.00

Stoli

$9.50

Titos

$9.50

Amaretto Disarrono

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.50

Rumplemintz

$9.50

Sambuca

$9.50

St Germain

$11.00

Tia Maria

$9.50

Tuaca

$10.00

Vermouth Dry

$8.50

Vermouth Sweet

$8.50

Ballantines

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.50

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Laphroiag 10 yr

$16.50

MaCallan 12 yr.

$16.50

Oban 14 yr

$16.50

Menu Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Coffee Nudge

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.75

Cucumber Cooler

$9.00

Dark Stormy

$9.00

Harbor Lights Manhattan

$9.00

Harbor Lights Gin Martini

$9.00

Harbor Lights Vodka Martini

$9.00

Key Lime Martini

$8.75

Lemon Drop

$8.75

Mai Tai

$9.50

Mojito

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Planters Punch

$9.00

Pomegranate Drop

$9.50

Berry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Bumbleberry Rita

$13.00

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Standard Cocktails

Almond Joy

$10.50

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Angel Kiss

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

B 52 Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Bart Margarita

$13.00

Beautiful

$11.00

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Berry Mai Tai

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.50

Blackberry Cosmo

$10.50

Blackberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Blackberry Lemonade w\ Vodka

$9.00

Blackberry Lime Mule

$9.50

Blackberry Mojito

$11.00

Bloody Caesar

$9.50

Bloody Maria

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Tea

$10.50

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Bumbleberry Gin & Tonic

$8.50

Berry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Bumbleberry Rita

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cape Cod

$8.50

Champ Cocktail

$9.50

Br Champ Kir

$8.50

BR Champ Magnolia

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Cilantro Paloma

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$10.50

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Coffee Royale

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Cran Lemon Drop

$11.00

Cranberry Lemonade W/ Vodka

$8.50

Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Crantini

$12.00

CremeSicle

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Daquiri

$9.00

Derby Iced Tea

$9.50

Elder Manhattan

$12.00

Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gimlet - Gin

$8.50

Gimlet - Vodka

$8.50

Gin Fizz

$9.50

Grasshopper

$8.50

Greyhound

$8.50

Hot Apple Cider Toddy

$8.50

Hot B Brandy

$10.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.50

Hot Caramel Apple

$10.50

Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss

$9.50

Hot Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Huck Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Huckleberry Daiquiri

$11.50

Huckleberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Huckleberry Mojito

$10.50

Huckleberry Nehi

$10.00

Huckleberry Rumtini

$9.00

Huckleberry Sangria

$10.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Jamaican Coffee

$9.50

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Key Lime Mart

$12.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Limoncello Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$11.50

Lynchberg Lemonade

$11.00

Grape Nehi

$12.50

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mango Daiquiri

$10.50

Mango Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.50

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

NW Warmer

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Oola Garden Cocktail

$10.50

Paloma

$9.50

Peach Bellini

$9.50

Peach Cosmo

$10.50

Peach Daiquiri

$10.50

Peach Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Peach Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Peach Margarita

$10.50

Peach Schnapps

$8.50

Peachy Drop

$10.50

Peppermint Patty

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Rhubarb Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Rhubarb Mai Tai

$12.00

Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Rhubarb Mojito

$11.00

Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka

$9.00

Rhuby Drop

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screaming O

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Side Car

$11.00

Smith & Kerns

$9.50

Smith & Wesson

$9.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$9.50

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Sparkling Elderberry

$10.50

Sparkling Tarragon Lemonade

$9.00

Speakeasy Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Spritzer

$8.50

Straw Basil Mojito

$11.00

Straw Chi Chi

$8.50

Straw Cosmo

$10.50

Straw Daquiri

$9.50

Straw Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Marg

$11.00

Straw Pina

$11.00

Strawberrillini

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tequila Sunset

$8.50

Tia Maria

$9.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Vanilla White Russian Martini

$10.00

Very Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Cadillac

$8.50

White Russian

$9.50

White Russiantini

$12.00

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Fidelitas M100

$13.50

Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass

$7.50

Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass

$8.50

Merlot Red Diamond Glass

$8.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek Glass

$9.00

Pinot Noir Firesteed Cellars Glass

$10.00

Riesling Ste Michelle Glass

$8.00

Rose Barnard Griffin Rose Glass

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin Glass

$9.50

Syrah Boomtown Glass

$10.00

Port Grahams 6 Grape Reserve

$7.00

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 14 Hands

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Amavi Cellars

$68.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon Five Star Cellars

$110.00

Merlot Red Diamond

$32.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart

$44.00

Red Blend Dunham Cellars Three Legged Red

$52.00

Syrah Amavi Cellars

$74.00

Syrah Dusted Valley Boomtown

$42.00

Merlot Ste Michelle Indian Wells

$40.00

Merlot Barnard Griffin

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Fidelitas M100

$54.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Januik Winery

$68.00

Red Blend "Rob's Red" Barnard Griffin

$34.00

Red Blend L'Ecole Frenchtown

$54.00

Syrah Saviah Cellars The Jack

$44.00

Zinfandel Thurston Wolfe

$44.00

Pinot Noir Firesteed

$42.00

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Chardonnay "Lumiere" by Sparkman Cellars

$48.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates

$38.00

Chardonnay L'Ecole No 41

$65.00

Chardonnay Ste Michelle

$34.00

Pinot Gris Big Fire

$37.00

Pinot Gris Erath Winery

$36.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek

$34.00

Riesling Saviah "The Jack"

$34.00

Riesling Ste Michelle

$32.00

Rose Barnard Griffin "Rose of Sangiovese"

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin

$34.00

Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Ste Michelle

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc CMS Hedges Family Estate

$40.00

White Blend L'Ecole No 41 "Luminesce"

$48.00

White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"

$44.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut

$36.00

Brut Korbel Split

$9.00

Dessert

Desserts

Anthony's Burnt Cream

$9.00

Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.

Chocolate Jar Pie

$5.50

Jar Pie Duo

$10.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.00

Mini Sundae

$5.50

Sm Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Gluten Free Sorbet

$9.00

Ala Mode

$2.00

Ala Mode w/ Choc

$2.50

Berry Shortcake

$12.00

Berry Sundae

$10.00

Berry Jar Pie

$7.00

Children's

Kids Menu

Child's Beverage

$2.00

Child's Fish & Chips

$10.00

Child's Burger

$9.00

Childs Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Child's Salmon

$15.00

Child's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Child's Plain Butter Noodles

$6.00

Child's Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

Child Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Child Side FF

$3.00

Lunch

Lunch Appetizers

Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli

$19.00

Northwest Manila Clams

$20.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Fresh Puget Sound Mussels

$17.00

With shallots, herbs and white wine.

Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters App

$16.00

Scallop Bacon Jam Appetizer

$20.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Lunch Soups and Salads

Cup of Nectar Clam Chowder

$8.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Nectar Clam Chowder

$10.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Slaw Harbor Lights

$7.00

Almond Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, crispy noodles, sweet red peppers, and sesame tamari dressing.

Anthony's Cobb Salad

$23.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Crab & Shrimp Louie Lunch

$38.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

NW Shrimp Louie

$24.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Large Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Small Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Small Caesar Salad Shrimp

$18.00

Large Shrimp Caesar Salad

$24.00

Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$24.00

Cup of Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$13.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Lunch Entrees

Captians Platter Lunch

$32.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Halibut 'n Chips 2pc

$29.00

Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.

Rockfish Tacos

$19.00

Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with tomato, salsa mayo & pineapple-mango salsa. Served with chips and salsa.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$24.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$28.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

True Cod Burger

$19.00

Chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter

Chargrilled Hamburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Ground Sirloin Dip

$18.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Ocean Prawns

$24.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Lunch Fresh Sheet

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Toast

$19.00

Chargrilled with lime and cilantro in a warm tortilla and cabbage, tomato and salsa mayo. Served with chips and salsa.

Cioppino & Caesar

$22.00

Wild salmon, Manila clams, Alaska cod and NW mussels simmered in savory tomato-herb broth. Served with our classic Caesar salad.

Oysters Pan Fried Willapa Bay

$25.00

Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Sockeye Lunch

$28.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Shrimp Mac n' Cheese

$18.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Trout Panfried Lunch

$23.00

Rockfish Blackened

$21.00

Blackened and topped with pineapple-mango salsa. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad Lunch

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Harbor Lights is located on scenic Ruston Way, overlooking Commencement Bay in Tacoma. For over 50 years, Harbor Lights has become well known for serving colossal portions of seafood such as the four-pound bucket of steamed clams.

2761 Ruston Way, Tacoma, WA 98402

