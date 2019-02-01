Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Harp and Fiddle

review star

No reviews yet

110 Main St

Park Ridge, IL 60068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Ahi Appetizer

$15.95

Lightly seasoned & seared sashimi ahi tuna topped with toasted quinoa. Served with crispy wonton strips, cilantro lime coulis & zesty teriyaki glaze

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$12.95

Tempura battered cauliflower tossed with our homemade Bang Bang sauce topped with slivered green onions & toasted quinoa

Beer Cheese Fondue

$11.95

Wisconsin aged cheddar infused with craft beer served with soft warm pretzel nuggets

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.95

Plump shrimp dusted in a seasoned flour, lightly fried and tossed in our Boom Boom sauce

Charcuterie Board O'Plenty

$17.95

Wonderful board of sliced cured meats, cheeses, fruits and accompaniments

Cheese Curds

$12.95

Wisconsin white cheddar beer battered with Harp and mixed spices. Served with our homemade Baja dipping sauce

Chef C's Calamari

$14.95

Tender calamari lightly flour dusted and flash fried. Tossed with balsamic reduction and topped with fresh chopped bruschetta. Served with pesto aioli

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Your choice of Chili Mango, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce, served with carrots and celery with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Crab Cakes

$14.50

Mixture of crab meat, bell peppers, cilantro, garlic and spices, seared into a crispy cake, topped with spicy cabbage slaw

Flatbread - Alderman

$13.95

House-made garlic mashed potatoes & chopped bacon topped with melted mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheese, then finished with sour cream & slivered green onions

Flatbread - BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.50

BBQ Sauce, smoked pulled pork, mozzarella and provolone & topped with slivered green onion

Flatbread - Fig, Apple, & Goat Cheese

$13.95

Earl grey infused fig jam, crumbled goat cheese, topped with baby arugula & balsamic reduction

Flatbread - Margarita

$13.95

Confit heirloom tomatoes and fresh mozzarella topped with homemade pesto puree and balsamic reduction

Flatbread - Sausage & Peppers

$14.50

Greco Italian sausage, in house fire roasted bell peppers, fresh basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Grilled Artichokes

$13.95

Long stem imported artichokes, marinated & grilled, topped with homemade bruschetta, thinly sliced prosciutto, balsamic reduction & shaved parmesan, laid over a bed of field greens

Harp Steamed Mussels

$14.95

One pound of fresh Prince Edward mussles cooked in a white wine broth, chilies, and fresh herbs. Served with lightly grilled bread

Potstickers

$12.95

Chicken, cilantro & lemongrass potstickers flash fried & laid over a zesty teriyaki dipping sauce

Reuben Wontons

$12.50

Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island wrapped in a thin wonton wrapper and flash fried to a light crisp (5)

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.50

Creamy four-cheese dip with chopped spinach, artichoke hearts and garlic served with fresh made Parmesan pita chips

Tacos - Corned Beef (Flour Tortillas)

$12.95

Corned beef topped with red cabbage, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing & served with house made salsa

Tacos - Impossible (Corn Tortillas)

$13.95

Lightly seasoned and grilled plant based impossible meat with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, avocado, & cilantro lime coulis served with a side of homemade salsa

Tacos - Mahi Mahi (Flour Tortillas)

$13.95

Lightly seasoned and grilled mahi mahi, topped with mixed cabbage slaw and our homemade Baja sauce

Tacos - Pork Belly (Flour Tortillas)

$13.95

Cherrywood smoked and slow roasted pork belly topped with cabbage slaw, avocado, pickled onions, lime wedge and our homemade salsa

Tacos - Steak (Corn Tortillas)

$13.50

Tender filet mignon with carmelized onions & jalapenos, topped with fresh chopped white onion and cilantro. Served with homemade salsa

Truffle Frites

$7.95

French fries tossed with fresh herbs, Parmesan cheese and drizzled with white truffle oil

Soups & Salads

Ahi Salad

$16.95

Lightly seasoned and seared sashimi grade ahi tuna laid over a bed of greens, Asian slaw, red bell pepper, carrot ribbons and chow mein noodles tossed with ginger vinaigrette

Aunt B's Spinach Salad

$13.95

Baby spinach topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, heirloom tomatoes, crumbled hard boiled egg, sun-dried cranberries & red onion. Served with a sweet & sour poppyseed dressing

Baby Kale & Quinoa Salad

$13.95

Chopped baby kale, tri-colored quinoa, avocado ,strawberries, sliced almonds & crumbled goat cheese tossed with a mixed herb vinaigrette

Beet the Drum Salad

$14.95

Red & golden beets, arugula, candied walnuts, goat cheese & creamy house vinaigrette dressing

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Grilled Cajun wild caught shrimp laid over a bed of mixed greens topped with black bean corn relish, red onion, avocado & crispy tortilla chips served with a cilantro lime dressing

Chicken Blueberry Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens topped with marinated & grilled chicken breast, fresh blueberries, candied walnuts, sliced red onion & bleu cheese, served with fresh berry white balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, mixed greens & choice of dressing

Fiddler Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, candied walnuts, sliced apples, tomatoes, grapes, shaved red onion, bleu cheese, sunflower seeds & creamy house dressing

Guinness French Onion Soup

$6.50

Four-onion slow cooked soup with a hint of Guinness topped with toasted crostini & melted havarti, provolone & parmesan

House Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrots, and choice of dressing

Seamus Salmon Salad

$17.95

Filet of salmon atop chopped mixed green salad, with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, grape tomatoes, onions & bleu cheese dressing

Soup Of The Day - Bowl

$5.00

Changes daily (call 847.720.4466)

Soup Of The Day - Cup

$3.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

All served with fries. Substitute broccoli slaw or side salad for $1 / Gluten free bun available for an additioinal $1

Artichoke Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled long stem artichokes, chopped olives, fire roasted bell peppers, balsamic reduction, fresh mozzarella and field greens

Baja Burger

$14.95

Two fresh patties with fire roasted jalapenos, grilled onions, avocado, pepper jack cheese & baja sauce served on a toasted brioche bun

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Braised BBQ pulled pork, topped with crispy string onions, served on a brioche bun.

Build Your Own Burger

$12.95

Two fresh patties with onion, tomato & lettuce served on toasted brioche bun. Add $1 each: American, cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, candied bacon, egg, grilled onions, or avocado

Chicken & Pretzel

$13.95

Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, candied bacon & deep fried onion straws on a toasted pretzel bun served with a side of beer cheese dipping sauce

Chicken Caprese

$13.95

Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with homemade basil pesto aioli, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese served on a sun-dried focaccia bun

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.50

Classic slow-cooked corned beef served with Swiss cheese & Molly Malone's sauce

Dubliner Burger

$14.95

Two fresh patties with Guinness glazed onions, candied bacon & aged cheddar cheese served on a pretzel bun

Fiddlers Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Marinated and grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Filet Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Twin filet medallions grilled to your liking topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions laid on a toasted French baguette, served with a red wine demi-glace

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$16.95

Fresh, Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection topped with a herbed cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, and frisee lettuce on multigrain bread.

Impossible Burger

$13.95

4oz Impossible meatless burger topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato & Siracha Mayo sauce

P.T.S. Sandwich

$13.95

Our play on a B.L.T. Slow braised pork belly slabs tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce topped with crunchy slaw, sliced tomato & garlic Dijon mayo, laid on a toasted Brioche bun

Paddy Melt

$14.50

Two fresh patties with grilled onions, Merkts sharp cheddar cheese served on rye bread.

Reuben Sandwich

$14.95

Classic slow-cooked corned beef topped with Swiss cheese & house-made sauerkraut, served with thousand island dressing and fries.

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Marinated & grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, cilantro coulis, black bean fire roasted corn chutney & avocado laid on toasted Brioche bun

Shroomed Burger

$14.95

Two fresh patties, roasted mixed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese and arugula.

Irish Specialties

Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner

Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner

$17.95

Lean thick cut corned beef, served with boiled cabbage, red potatoes and steamed carrots. Served with a side of our Molly Malone's sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Fresh Atlantic cod in our homemade Harp batter, served with French fries and tartar sauce

Guinness Stew

Guinness Stew

$17.95

Tender braised beef, gravy, carrots, onions and potatoes in a rich Guinness stew

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$16.95

Ground beef, gravy, carrots, celery, peas, tomatoes, fresh thyme and rosemary with mashed potatoes and cheese

Curry Entree

$12.95

Your choice of protein sauteed with veggies, tossed with our McDonnell's Irish curry sauce and laid over a bed of basmati rice

Entrees

Bags of Gold

$16.95

Pasta Purses filled with a blend of four cheeses and tossed with our homemade tomato blush sauce, topped with shaved parmesan

Balsamic Glazed Salmon

$21.95

Fresh Atlantic salmon filet broiled with balsamic glaze, served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables

Boston Baked Cod

$20.95

Fresh-baked cod in a white wine butter sauce topped with sliced tomatoes, bell peppers and scallions. served over a bed of basmati rice or mashed potatoes with fresh seasonal vegetables

Center-Cut Berkshire Pork Chop

$23.95

10-ounce center-cut Berkshire pork chop grilled to perfection, topped with a savory red wine demi-glace with fresh rosemary, served with homemade mashed potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables

Chicken Limone

Chicken Limone

$18.95

Chicken breasts sautéed with garlic and capers in a white wine lemon sauce, served over a bed of sautéed spinach served with tri-colored fingerling potatoes

Filet Risotto

$26.95

Twin filet medallions grilled to your liking laid over a creamy mushroom risotto topped with red wine demi-glace & slivered green onions

Filet Trio

$34.95

Three center-cut filet medallions grilled to your liking, encrusted with parmesan, bleu cheese & horseradish compound butters, laid over a red wine demi-glace, served with fresh seasonal vegetables and tri-colored fingerling potatoes

Orecchiette No Sausage (V)

$14.95

Baby spinach and mixed mushrooms in a garlic white wine sauce tossed with orecchiette pasta and topped with shaved Parmesan

Orecchiette Pasta

$16.95

Italian sausage sauteed with baby spinach and mixed mushrooms in a garlic white wine sauce tossed with orecchiette pasta and topped with shaved Parmesan

Paddy's Pot Roast

$18.95

Tender braised Angus beef topped with a homemade brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables

Salmon Romano

$22.95

Fresh Atlantic salmon filet sautéed with fresh garlic, long stem artichokes, confit tomatoes in a white wine tomato broth sauce, laid over a bed of sautéed baby spinach

Seafood Risotto

$24.95

Fresh Atlantic salmon filet sautéed with fresh garlic, long stem artichokes, confited tomatoes in a white wine tomato broth sauce, laid over a bed of sautéed baby spinach

Seared Ahi Tuna

$23.95

Seared Ahi tuna laid over a bed of sautéed baby spinach topped with toasted quinoa, served with steamed white rice accompanied with a spicy teriyaki glaze and cilantro lime coulis

Stuffed Salmon

$20.95

Fresh Atlantic salmon stuffed with four-cheese artichoke blend, served with basmati rice and fresh seasonal vegetables

Sides

Bread - extra

Broccoli Slaw

$3.00

Curry Sauce

$2.00

Pita Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Salad

$2.95

Soup Of The Day - Cup

$3.50

Soup Of The Day - Bowl

$5.00

Changes daily (call 847.720.4466)

Veggie of the Day

$3.00

Thanksgiving Special Dinners

*Schedule your pickup up time on 11/23 between 4pm-7pm when placing the order - any issues please call the restaurant at (847) 720-4466 * Dinner Includes: - Slow roasted turkey breast & gravy - Butternut squash sage stuffing - Maple bourbon sweet potatoes topped with candied walnuts - Cranberry orange compote - Red skinned mashed potatoes - Green bean casserole - Dill brown sugar carrots - Mixed greens salad - Apple pie crisp

2 Person

$55.00

*Schedule your pickup up time on 11/23 between 4pm-7pm when placing the order - any issues please call the restaurant at (847) 720-4466 * Dinner Includes: - Slow roasted turkey breast & gravy - Butternut squash sage stuffing - Maple bourbon sweet potatoes topped with candied walnuts - Cranberry orange compote - Red skinned mashed potatoes - Green bean casserole - Dill brown sugar carrots - Mixed greens salad - Apple pie crisp

4-6 Person

$120.00

*Schedule your pickup up time on 11/23 between 4pm-7pm when placing the order - any issues please call the restaurant at (847) 720-4466 * Dinner Includes: - Slow roasted turkey breast & gravy - Butternut squash sage stuffing - Maple bourbon sweet potatoes topped with candied walnuts - Cranberry orange compote - Red skinned mashed potatoes - Green bean casserole - Dill brown sugar carrots - Mixed greens salad - Apple pie crisp

7-10 Person

$165.00

*Schedule your pickup up time on 11/23 between 4pm-7pm when placing the order - any issues please call the restaurant at (847) 720-4466 * Dinner Includes: - Slow roasted turkey breast & gravy - Butternut squash sage stuffing - Maple bourbon sweet potatoes topped with candied walnuts - Cranberry orange compote - Red skinned mashed potatoes - Green bean casserole - Dill brown sugar carrots - Mixed greens salad - Apple pie crisp

Desserts

Bailey's Bread Pudding

$8.95

House-made melt-in-your-mouth bread pudding topped with buttery sauce infused with Bailey's Irish Cream

Caramel Apple Crisp

$7.95

A blend of sliced apples, baked from scract with cinnamon, honey & vanilla, topped with caramel granola, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & caramel sauce

Death by Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Flourless chocolate cake

Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie

$8.95

Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & chocolate sauce

Churros

$9.95

Tossed with mixed sugars & Madagascar cinnamon, served with chocolate and caramel dipping sauces

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.50

Served with vanilla bean gelato

Granny's Mile High Carrot Cake

$9.50

Moist carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting

Kids

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$7.95

Rigatoni noodles served with a side of grapes

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$9.50

With marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of grapes

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Served with sour cream, salsa & grapes

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.50

Served with American cheese, fries & a side of grapes

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.50

3 chicken fingers served with fries, ranch dressing, and a side of grapes

Kid's Filet Mignon

$11.95

Grilled Allen Brothers 3oz filet. Served with mashed potatoes, veggie of the day & grapes

Kid's Fish & Chips

$9.95

Served with french fries, tartar sauce & grapes

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Served with mashed potatoes, veggie of the day & grapes

Kid's Jackie's Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Served with french fries and grapes

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.50

KRAFT macaroni and cheese, served with a side of grapes

Kid's Corn Dog

$8.95

Served with french fries and grapes

Family Meals -

Corned Beef Cabbage (Family)

$50.95

LARGE Salad PLUS Corned Beef with boiled potatoes & carrots, served with Molly Malone's sauce (feeds 4+)

Pot Roast (Family)

$50.95

LARGE Salad PLUS pan of Pot Roast with homemade gravy, mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables (feeds 4+)

Shepherds Pie (Family)

$45.95

LARGE Salad PLUS Shepherd's Pie - ground beef, celery, carrots, peas, mashed potatoes (feeds 4+)

Chicken Limone (Family)

$48.95

LARGE Salad PLUS Chicken breast in light lemon white wine sauce with capers served with tricolor fingerling potatoes & seasonal vegetables (feeds 4-6)

Baked Rigatoni (Family)

$39.95

LARGE Salad PLUS Pasta with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & PLUS accompanied by two flatbreads (feeds 6)

Chicken Marsala (Family)

$48.95

The Famous Fish 'N Chips!!

Fish & Chips (Family)

$59.95

LARGE Salad PLUS Beer battered cod, french fries & coleslaw, lemons and house made tartar sauce

Wine

Black Oak Cabernet, CA

Black Oak Cabernet, CA

$20.00

Aromas of rich plum notes and warm cedar. Flavors of dark cherry, blackberries, and finish of dry herbs.

Bonanza Cabernet, CA

Bonanza Cabernet, CA

$25.00

Serious nose with scents of mixed berries, toasted oak, aged leather and the whiff of smokiness from an outdoor grill

Quilt Cabernet, "Baby Caymus", Napa Valley, CA

Quilt Cabernet, "Baby Caymus", Napa Valley, CA

$40.00

Striking aromas of dark chocolate, blackberry jam, toasted oak, and hazelnut with hints of red berry fruit, baking spices and vanilla.

Austin Hope Cabernet, CA

Austin Hope Cabernet, CA

$40.00

Deep ruby in color, expressing aromas of fresh black currants and cherries accompanied by subtle smoky notes and dried spices. On the palate, this lavish powerful wine is layered with juicy blackberry, ripe cherry, vanilla bean and brown butter. It’s full-bodied and rich, balanced by a touch of bright acidity and firm polished tannins

Justin ISOSCELES Cabernet, Paso Robles, CA

Justin ISOSCELES Cabernet, Paso Robles, CA

$60.00

Full-bodied, with ripe black fruit, complex barrel spice

Caymus Cabernet, CA

Caymus Cabernet, CA

$85.00Out of stock

Rich fruit & velvety tannins with lush aromas and flavors including cocoa, cassis and ripe, dark berries

Chimney Rock Cabernet, Napa, CA

Chimney Rock Cabernet, Napa, CA

$110.00

The medium to full-bodied palate offers crunchy black fruit with a firm structure of grainy tannins and just enough freshness on the savory finish

Knucklehead Pinot Noir, CA

Knucklehead Pinot Noir, CA

$20.00

Small clusters of intensely flavored, fully ripened fruit, spice, and a gentle oak accent.

Meiomi Pinot Noir, CA

Meiomi Pinot Noir, CA

$25.00

Aromas of bright strawberry, jammy fruits, mocha and vanilla, finished with toasty notes of oak.

Belle Glos, Los Alturas, Dairyman, CA

Belle Glos, Los Alturas, Dairyman, CA

$35.00

Aromas of boysenberry, dark cherry and mulberry. Finishes with deep flavors of cranberry, ripe plum, cherry and cocoa powder.

Carmenet Merlot, CA

Carmenet Merlot, CA

$20.00

Rich bursts of blackberries and currants, gentle tannins and vanilla notes.

Fabre Montmayou Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

Fabre Montmayou Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$22.00

Complex bouquet of spices, licorice and robust fruit, and sweet tannins.

Orin Swift 8 Years in the Dessert, Red Blend, CA

Orin Swift 8 Years in the Dessert, Red Blend, CA

$50.00Out of stock

Ripe berries, black plum with hints of black pepper and clove, fresh herbs and ripe tannins with notes of black tea.

Vina Robles Chardonnay, CA

Vina Robles Chardonnay, CA

$25.00

Fresh flavors of golden apple and caramel with hints of lemon and a creamy finish.

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$25.00

An exuberant wine brimming with juicy acidity and sweetness, with notes of citrus and tropical fruits.

Stella Pinot Grigio, Italy

Stella Pinot Grigio, Italy

$20.00

Fresh and fruity aromas of pears, white peaches and citrus balanced with zesty acidity and smooth finish.

BTL Nebel Riesling

BTL Nebel Riesling

$32.00Out of stock

Bright citrus and floral notes with a delicate finish of white peach, grapefruit and honey.

BTL Mont Gravet Rose

BTL Mont Gravet Rose

$36.00

Aromas of raspberry and blackberry. Full bodied, lasting long on the palate.

La Marca Prosecco, Italy

La Marca Prosecco, Italy

$25.00

Aromas of bright citrus, honey and freshly picked white flowers. Clean flavors of ripe lemon, green apple and grapefruit framed by mineral undertones.

Mionetto Prosecco Split

Mionetto Prosecco Split

$10.00

An intense Fruity Bouquet, dry yet light in body and well balanced with a hint of golden apples.

Mionetto Rose, Italy Split

Mionetto Rose, Italy Split

$8.00

Extra dry with fresh strawberry, plum and red currant flavors.

Dinner for Two

Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert

Italian Sausage Rigatoni

$29.95

Rigatoni served with fresh Italian sausage and a light blush cream sauce. Served with soup or salad & dessert

Shepherds Pie For Two

$32.95

Ground beef, gravy, carrots, celery, peas, tomatoes, fresh thyme and rosemary with mashed potatoes and cheese. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert

Chicken Marsala For Two

$32.95

Lightly breaded chicken breast & sautéed mushrooms in a buttery marsala wine sauce. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert

Chicken Limone For Two

$32.95

Chicken breasts sautéed with garlic and capers in a white wine lemon sauce, served over a bed of sautéed spinach. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert

Pot Roast For Two

$33.95

Tender braised Angus beef topped with a homemade brown gravy. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert

Fish & Chips For Two

$33.95

Fresh Atlantic cod in our homemade Harp batter, served with French fries and tartar sauce. Served with soup or salad & dessert

Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta

$33.95

Fresh cooked shrimp with pasta and garlic, olive oil & Parmesan cheese Served with soup or salad & dessert

Balsamic Glazed Salmon For Two

$34.95

Fresh Atlantic salmon filet broiled with balsamic glaze. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert

Citrus Thyme Salmon For Two

$34.95

Fresh Atlantic salmon filet broiled with a citrus and mixed herb sauce. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert

Bottles & Cans

Six Pack Domestic Miller lite, Bud lite, Coors Lite

$8.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$2.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$2.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$2.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$2.00
Miller Highlife

Miller Highlife

$2.00
Miller MGD

Miller MGD

$2.00
Miller 64

Miller 64

$2.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$2.00
3 Floyd's Alpha King

3 Floyd's Alpha King

$4.00
3 Floyd's Gumballhead

3 Floyd's Gumballhead

$3.00
3 Floyd's Zombie Dust

3 Floyd's Zombie Dust

$3.00
Alaskan Amber

Alaskan Amber

$3.00
Allagash White

Allagash White

$3.00
Amstel Light

Amstel Light

$3.00

Corona - Six Pack

$11.00
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$3.00
Goose Island 312

Goose Island 312

$3.00
Goose Island Sofie

Goose Island Sofie

$3.00
Guinness

Guinness

$3.00
Hacker Pschorr

Hacker Pschorr

$3.00
Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale

$3.00
Heineken

Heineken

$3.00
Heineken Light

Heineken Light

$3.00
Krombacher

Krombacher

$3.00
Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$3.00
Lagunitas Little Sumpin

Lagunitas Little Sumpin

$3.00
Magners

Magners

$3.00
Modelo

Modelo

$3.00

Modelo - Six Pack

$11.00
N/A Heineken 00

N/A Heineken 00

$3.00
N/A Krombacher o.O

N/A Krombacher o.O

$3.00
Nitro Milk Stout

Nitro Milk Stout

$4.00
Old Stlye

Old Stlye

$2.00
PBR

PBR

$2.00

Pipeworks Ninja Vs Unicorn

$3.00
Revolution Anti Hero IPA

Revolution Anti Hero IPA

$3.00
Stella

Stella

$3.00
White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.00
White Claw Lime

White Claw Lime

$3.00
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$3.00

DIY Kits

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$30.00
Mimosa

Mimosa

$25.00
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$30.00
Dublin Mule

Dublin Mule

$30.00

Bourbon County Beers

BC Cafe De Olla Stout

BC Cafe De Olla Stout

$30.00
BC Bramble Rye Stout

BC Bramble Rye Stout

$30.00
BC Brand Stout

BC Brand Stout

$15.00
Coffee Barleywine Ale

Coffee Barleywine Ale

$25.00
Mon Cheri Stout

Mon Cheri Stout

$30.00
BC Wheatwine Ale

BC Wheatwine Ale

$18.00

Liquors

Bacardi

Bacardi

$28.00
Basil Hayden

Basil Hayden

$50.00
Bookers 2019-02

Bookers 2019-02

$90.00
Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace

$45.00
Chivas Regal 18 year

Chivas Regal 18 year

$95.00
Colonel Taylor Small Batch

Colonel Taylor Small Batch

$60.00
Colonel Taylor Straight Rye Whiskey

Colonel Taylor Straight Rye Whiskey

$80.00
Glenlivet 12 year

Glenlivet 12 year

$67.00
Jim Beam

Jim Beam

$36.00
Journeyman's Apple Cider Liquor

Journeyman's Apple Cider Liquor

$20.00
Rowan's Creek

Rowan's Creek

$55.00
Titos

Titos

$25.00
Tullamore Dew

Tullamore Dew

$24.00
Weller Special Reserve

Weller Special Reserve

$55.00

Premade cocktails

PREMADE Apple cinnamon old fashioned

$25.00

PREMADE Barrel aged old fashioned

$30.00

PREMADE Cranberry orange old fashioned

$25.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are accepting orders for Curb Side Pick . Pickup hours are 4PM to 8PM - 7 Days a week! Friday May 29, pick up only due to outdoor dining recommencing .

110 Main St, Park Ridge, IL 60068

