Harp and Fiddle
110 Main St
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Appetizers
Ahi Appetizer
Lightly seasoned & seared sashimi ahi tuna topped with toasted quinoa. Served with crispy wonton strips, cilantro lime coulis & zesty teriyaki glaze
Bang Bang Cauliflower
Tempura battered cauliflower tossed with our homemade Bang Bang sauce topped with slivered green onions & toasted quinoa
Beer Cheese Fondue
Wisconsin aged cheddar infused with craft beer served with soft warm pretzel nuggets
Boom Boom Shrimp
Plump shrimp dusted in a seasoned flour, lightly fried and tossed in our Boom Boom sauce
Charcuterie Board O'Plenty
Wonderful board of sliced cured meats, cheeses, fruits and accompaniments
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar beer battered with Harp and mixed spices. Served with our homemade Baja dipping sauce
Chef C's Calamari
Tender calamari lightly flour dusted and flash fried. Tossed with balsamic reduction and topped with fresh chopped bruschetta. Served with pesto aioli
Chicken Wings
Your choice of Chili Mango, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce, served with carrots and celery with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Crab Cakes
Mixture of crab meat, bell peppers, cilantro, garlic and spices, seared into a crispy cake, topped with spicy cabbage slaw
Flatbread - Alderman
House-made garlic mashed potatoes & chopped bacon topped with melted mozzarella, provolone & cheddar cheese, then finished with sour cream & slivered green onions
Flatbread - BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ Sauce, smoked pulled pork, mozzarella and provolone & topped with slivered green onion
Flatbread - Fig, Apple, & Goat Cheese
Earl grey infused fig jam, crumbled goat cheese, topped with baby arugula & balsamic reduction
Flatbread - Margarita
Confit heirloom tomatoes and fresh mozzarella topped with homemade pesto puree and balsamic reduction
Flatbread - Sausage & Peppers
Greco Italian sausage, in house fire roasted bell peppers, fresh basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Grilled Artichokes
Long stem imported artichokes, marinated & grilled, topped with homemade bruschetta, thinly sliced prosciutto, balsamic reduction & shaved parmesan, laid over a bed of field greens
Harp Steamed Mussels
One pound of fresh Prince Edward mussles cooked in a white wine broth, chilies, and fresh herbs. Served with lightly grilled bread
Potstickers
Chicken, cilantro & lemongrass potstickers flash fried & laid over a zesty teriyaki dipping sauce
Reuben Wontons
Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island wrapped in a thin wonton wrapper and flash fried to a light crisp (5)
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy four-cheese dip with chopped spinach, artichoke hearts and garlic served with fresh made Parmesan pita chips
Tacos - Corned Beef (Flour Tortillas)
Corned beef topped with red cabbage, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing & served with house made salsa
Tacos - Impossible (Corn Tortillas)
Lightly seasoned and grilled plant based impossible meat with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, avocado, & cilantro lime coulis served with a side of homemade salsa
Tacos - Mahi Mahi (Flour Tortillas)
Lightly seasoned and grilled mahi mahi, topped with mixed cabbage slaw and our homemade Baja sauce
Tacos - Pork Belly (Flour Tortillas)
Cherrywood smoked and slow roasted pork belly topped with cabbage slaw, avocado, pickled onions, lime wedge and our homemade salsa
Tacos - Steak (Corn Tortillas)
Tender filet mignon with carmelized onions & jalapenos, topped with fresh chopped white onion and cilantro. Served with homemade salsa
Truffle Frites
French fries tossed with fresh herbs, Parmesan cheese and drizzled with white truffle oil
Soups & Salads
Ahi Salad
Lightly seasoned and seared sashimi grade ahi tuna laid over a bed of greens, Asian slaw, red bell pepper, carrot ribbons and chow mein noodles tossed with ginger vinaigrette
Aunt B's Spinach Salad
Baby spinach topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, heirloom tomatoes, crumbled hard boiled egg, sun-dried cranberries & red onion. Served with a sweet & sour poppyseed dressing
Baby Kale & Quinoa Salad
Chopped baby kale, tri-colored quinoa, avocado ,strawberries, sliced almonds & crumbled goat cheese tossed with a mixed herb vinaigrette
Beet the Drum Salad
Red & golden beets, arugula, candied walnuts, goat cheese & creamy house vinaigrette dressing
Cajun Shrimp Salad
Grilled Cajun wild caught shrimp laid over a bed of mixed greens topped with black bean corn relish, red onion, avocado & crispy tortilla chips served with a cilantro lime dressing
Chicken Blueberry Salad
Mixed greens topped with marinated & grilled chicken breast, fresh blueberries, candied walnuts, sliced red onion & bleu cheese, served with fresh berry white balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, mixed greens & choice of dressing
Fiddler Salad
Mixed greens, candied walnuts, sliced apples, tomatoes, grapes, shaved red onion, bleu cheese, sunflower seeds & creamy house dressing
Guinness French Onion Soup
Four-onion slow cooked soup with a hint of Guinness topped with toasted crostini & melted havarti, provolone & parmesan
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrots, and choice of dressing
Seamus Salmon Salad
Filet of salmon atop chopped mixed green salad, with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, grape tomatoes, onions & bleu cheese dressing
Soup Of The Day - Bowl
Changes daily (call 847.720.4466)
Soup Of The Day - Cup
Burgers & Sandwiches
Artichoke Sandwich
Grilled long stem artichokes, chopped olives, fire roasted bell peppers, balsamic reduction, fresh mozzarella and field greens
Baja Burger
Two fresh patties with fire roasted jalapenos, grilled onions, avocado, pepper jack cheese & baja sauce served on a toasted brioche bun
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Braised BBQ pulled pork, topped with crispy string onions, served on a brioche bun.
Build Your Own Burger
Two fresh patties with onion, tomato & lettuce served on toasted brioche bun. Add $1 each: American, cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, candied bacon, egg, grilled onions, or avocado
Chicken & Pretzel
Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, candied bacon & deep fried onion straws on a toasted pretzel bun served with a side of beer cheese dipping sauce
Chicken Caprese
Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with homemade basil pesto aioli, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese served on a sun-dried focaccia bun
Corned Beef Sandwich
Classic slow-cooked corned beef served with Swiss cheese & Molly Malone's sauce
Dubliner Burger
Two fresh patties with Guinness glazed onions, candied bacon & aged cheddar cheese served on a pretzel bun
Fiddlers Chicken Wrap
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Filet Steak Sandwich
Twin filet medallions grilled to your liking topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions laid on a toasted French baguette, served with a red wine demi-glace
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Fresh, Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection topped with a herbed cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, and frisee lettuce on multigrain bread.
Impossible Burger
4oz Impossible meatless burger topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato & Siracha Mayo sauce
P.T.S. Sandwich
Our play on a B.L.T. Slow braised pork belly slabs tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce topped with crunchy slaw, sliced tomato & garlic Dijon mayo, laid on a toasted Brioche bun
Paddy Melt
Two fresh patties with grilled onions, Merkts sharp cheddar cheese served on rye bread.
Reuben Sandwich
Classic slow-cooked corned beef topped with Swiss cheese & house-made sauerkraut, served with thousand island dressing and fries.
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
Marinated & grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, cilantro coulis, black bean fire roasted corn chutney & avocado laid on toasted Brioche bun
Shroomed Burger
Two fresh patties, roasted mixed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese and arugula.
Irish Specialties
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner
Lean thick cut corned beef, served with boiled cabbage, red potatoes and steamed carrots. Served with a side of our Molly Malone's sauce
Fish & Chips
Fresh Atlantic cod in our homemade Harp batter, served with French fries and tartar sauce
Guinness Stew
Tender braised beef, gravy, carrots, onions and potatoes in a rich Guinness stew
Shepherd's Pie
Ground beef, gravy, carrots, celery, peas, tomatoes, fresh thyme and rosemary with mashed potatoes and cheese
Curry Entree
Your choice of protein sauteed with veggies, tossed with our McDonnell's Irish curry sauce and laid over a bed of basmati rice
Entrees
Bags of Gold
Pasta Purses filled with a blend of four cheeses and tossed with our homemade tomato blush sauce, topped with shaved parmesan
Balsamic Glazed Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet broiled with balsamic glaze, served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables
Boston Baked Cod
Fresh-baked cod in a white wine butter sauce topped with sliced tomatoes, bell peppers and scallions. served over a bed of basmati rice or mashed potatoes with fresh seasonal vegetables
Center-Cut Berkshire Pork Chop
10-ounce center-cut Berkshire pork chop grilled to perfection, topped with a savory red wine demi-glace with fresh rosemary, served with homemade mashed potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables
Chicken Limone
Chicken breasts sautéed with garlic and capers in a white wine lemon sauce, served over a bed of sautéed spinach served with tri-colored fingerling potatoes
Filet Risotto
Twin filet medallions grilled to your liking laid over a creamy mushroom risotto topped with red wine demi-glace & slivered green onions
Filet Trio
Three center-cut filet medallions grilled to your liking, encrusted with parmesan, bleu cheese & horseradish compound butters, laid over a red wine demi-glace, served with fresh seasonal vegetables and tri-colored fingerling potatoes
Orecchiette No Sausage (V)
Baby spinach and mixed mushrooms in a garlic white wine sauce tossed with orecchiette pasta and topped with shaved Parmesan
Orecchiette Pasta
Italian sausage sauteed with baby spinach and mixed mushrooms in a garlic white wine sauce tossed with orecchiette pasta and topped with shaved Parmesan
Paddy's Pot Roast
Tender braised Angus beef topped with a homemade brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables
Salmon Romano
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet sautéed with fresh garlic, long stem artichokes, confit tomatoes in a white wine tomato broth sauce, laid over a bed of sautéed baby spinach
Seafood Risotto
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet sautéed with fresh garlic, long stem artichokes, confited tomatoes in a white wine tomato broth sauce, laid over a bed of sautéed baby spinach
Seared Ahi Tuna
Seared Ahi tuna laid over a bed of sautéed baby spinach topped with toasted quinoa, served with steamed white rice accompanied with a spicy teriyaki glaze and cilantro lime coulis
Stuffed Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon stuffed with four-cheese artichoke blend, served with basmati rice and fresh seasonal vegetables
Sides
Thanksgiving Special Dinners
2 Person
*Schedule your pickup up time on 11/23 between 4pm-7pm when placing the order - any issues please call the restaurant at (847) 720-4466 * Dinner Includes: - Slow roasted turkey breast & gravy - Butternut squash sage stuffing - Maple bourbon sweet potatoes topped with candied walnuts - Cranberry orange compote - Red skinned mashed potatoes - Green bean casserole - Dill brown sugar carrots - Mixed greens salad - Apple pie crisp
4-6 Person
*Schedule your pickup up time on 11/23 between 4pm-7pm when placing the order - any issues please call the restaurant at (847) 720-4466 * Dinner Includes: - Slow roasted turkey breast & gravy - Butternut squash sage stuffing - Maple bourbon sweet potatoes topped with candied walnuts - Cranberry orange compote - Red skinned mashed potatoes - Green bean casserole - Dill brown sugar carrots - Mixed greens salad - Apple pie crisp
7-10 Person
*Schedule your pickup up time on 11/23 between 4pm-7pm when placing the order - any issues please call the restaurant at (847) 720-4466 * Dinner Includes: - Slow roasted turkey breast & gravy - Butternut squash sage stuffing - Maple bourbon sweet potatoes topped with candied walnuts - Cranberry orange compote - Red skinned mashed potatoes - Green bean casserole - Dill brown sugar carrots - Mixed greens salad - Apple pie crisp
Desserts
Bailey's Bread Pudding
House-made melt-in-your-mouth bread pudding topped with buttery sauce infused with Bailey's Irish Cream
Caramel Apple Crisp
A blend of sliced apples, baked from scract with cinnamon, honey & vanilla, topped with caramel granola, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & caramel sauce
Death by Chocolate Cake
Flourless chocolate cake
Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie
Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & chocolate sauce
Churros
Tossed with mixed sugars & Madagascar cinnamon, served with chocolate and caramel dipping sauces
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Served with vanilla bean gelato
Granny's Mile High Carrot Cake
Moist carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting
Kids
Kid's Buttered Noodles
Rigatoni noodles served with a side of grapes
Kid's Cheese Pizza
With marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of grapes
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Served with sour cream, salsa & grapes
Kid's Cheeseburger
Served with American cheese, fries & a side of grapes
Kid's Chicken Fingers
3 chicken fingers served with fries, ranch dressing, and a side of grapes
Kid's Filet Mignon
Grilled Allen Brothers 3oz filet. Served with mashed potatoes, veggie of the day & grapes
Kid's Fish & Chips
Served with french fries, tartar sauce & grapes
Kid's Grilled Chicken
Served with mashed potatoes, veggie of the day & grapes
Kid's Jackie's Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries and grapes
Kid's Mac & Cheese
KRAFT macaroni and cheese, served with a side of grapes
Kid's Corn Dog
Served with french fries and grapes
Family Meals -
Corned Beef Cabbage (Family)
LARGE Salad PLUS Corned Beef with boiled potatoes & carrots, served with Molly Malone's sauce (feeds 4+)
Pot Roast (Family)
LARGE Salad PLUS pan of Pot Roast with homemade gravy, mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables (feeds 4+)
Shepherds Pie (Family)
LARGE Salad PLUS Shepherd's Pie - ground beef, celery, carrots, peas, mashed potatoes (feeds 4+)
Chicken Limone (Family)
LARGE Salad PLUS Chicken breast in light lemon white wine sauce with capers served with tricolor fingerling potatoes & seasonal vegetables (feeds 4-6)
Baked Rigatoni (Family)
LARGE Salad PLUS Pasta with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & PLUS accompanied by two flatbreads (feeds 6)
Chicken Marsala (Family)
The Famous Fish 'N Chips!!
Wine
Black Oak Cabernet, CA
Aromas of rich plum notes and warm cedar. Flavors of dark cherry, blackberries, and finish of dry herbs.
Bonanza Cabernet, CA
Serious nose with scents of mixed berries, toasted oak, aged leather and the whiff of smokiness from an outdoor grill
Quilt Cabernet, "Baby Caymus", Napa Valley, CA
Striking aromas of dark chocolate, blackberry jam, toasted oak, and hazelnut with hints of red berry fruit, baking spices and vanilla.
Austin Hope Cabernet, CA
Deep ruby in color, expressing aromas of fresh black currants and cherries accompanied by subtle smoky notes and dried spices. On the palate, this lavish powerful wine is layered with juicy blackberry, ripe cherry, vanilla bean and brown butter. It’s full-bodied and rich, balanced by a touch of bright acidity and firm polished tannins
Justin ISOSCELES Cabernet, Paso Robles, CA
Full-bodied, with ripe black fruit, complex barrel spice
Caymus Cabernet, CA
Rich fruit & velvety tannins with lush aromas and flavors including cocoa, cassis and ripe, dark berries
Chimney Rock Cabernet, Napa, CA
The medium to full-bodied palate offers crunchy black fruit with a firm structure of grainy tannins and just enough freshness on the savory finish
Knucklehead Pinot Noir, CA
Small clusters of intensely flavored, fully ripened fruit, spice, and a gentle oak accent.
Meiomi Pinot Noir, CA
Aromas of bright strawberry, jammy fruits, mocha and vanilla, finished with toasty notes of oak.
Belle Glos, Los Alturas, Dairyman, CA
Aromas of boysenberry, dark cherry and mulberry. Finishes with deep flavors of cranberry, ripe plum, cherry and cocoa powder.
Carmenet Merlot, CA
Rich bursts of blackberries and currants, gentle tannins and vanilla notes.
Fabre Montmayou Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina
Complex bouquet of spices, licorice and robust fruit, and sweet tannins.
Orin Swift 8 Years in the Dessert, Red Blend, CA
Ripe berries, black plum with hints of black pepper and clove, fresh herbs and ripe tannins with notes of black tea.
Vina Robles Chardonnay, CA
Fresh flavors of golden apple and caramel with hints of lemon and a creamy finish.
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
An exuberant wine brimming with juicy acidity and sweetness, with notes of citrus and tropical fruits.
Stella Pinot Grigio, Italy
Fresh and fruity aromas of pears, white peaches and citrus balanced with zesty acidity and smooth finish.
BTL Nebel Riesling
Bright citrus and floral notes with a delicate finish of white peach, grapefruit and honey.
BTL Mont Gravet Rose
Aromas of raspberry and blackberry. Full bodied, lasting long on the palate.
La Marca Prosecco, Italy
Aromas of bright citrus, honey and freshly picked white flowers. Clean flavors of ripe lemon, green apple and grapefruit framed by mineral undertones.
Mionetto Prosecco Split
An intense Fruity Bouquet, dry yet light in body and well balanced with a hint of golden apples.
Mionetto Rose, Italy Split
Extra dry with fresh strawberry, plum and red currant flavors.
Dinner for Two
Italian Sausage Rigatoni
Rigatoni served with fresh Italian sausage and a light blush cream sauce. Served with soup or salad & dessert
Shepherds Pie For Two
Ground beef, gravy, carrots, celery, peas, tomatoes, fresh thyme and rosemary with mashed potatoes and cheese. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert
Chicken Marsala For Two
Lightly breaded chicken breast & sautéed mushrooms in a buttery marsala wine sauce. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert
Chicken Limone For Two
Chicken breasts sautéed with garlic and capers in a white wine lemon sauce, served over a bed of sautéed spinach. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert
Pot Roast For Two
Tender braised Angus beef topped with a homemade brown gravy. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert
Fish & Chips For Two
Fresh Atlantic cod in our homemade Harp batter, served with French fries and tartar sauce. Served with soup or salad & dessert
Shrimp & Broccoli Pasta
Fresh cooked shrimp with pasta and garlic, olive oil & Parmesan cheese Served with soup or salad & dessert
Balsamic Glazed Salmon For Two
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet broiled with balsamic glaze. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert
Citrus Thyme Salmon For Two
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet broiled with a citrus and mixed herb sauce. Served with soup or salad, two sides & a dessert
Bottles & Cans
Six Pack Domestic Miller lite, Bud lite, Coors Lite
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Bud Light
Budweiser
Miller Highlife
Miller MGD
Miller 64
Michelob Ultra
3 Floyd's Alpha King
3 Floyd's Gumballhead
3 Floyd's Zombie Dust
Alaskan Amber
Allagash White
Amstel Light
Corona - Six Pack
Corona Extra
Goose Island 312
Goose Island Sofie
Guinness
Hacker Pschorr
Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale
Heineken
Heineken Light
Krombacher
Lagunitas IPA
Lagunitas Little Sumpin
Magners
Modelo
Modelo - Six Pack
N/A Heineken 00
N/A Krombacher o.O
Nitro Milk Stout
Old Stlye
PBR
Pipeworks Ninja Vs Unicorn
Revolution Anti Hero IPA
Stella
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Lime
White Claw Mango
Bourbon County Beers
Liquors
Bacardi
Basil Hayden
Bookers 2019-02
Buffalo Trace
Chivas Regal 18 year
Colonel Taylor Small Batch
Colonel Taylor Straight Rye Whiskey
Glenlivet 12 year
Jim Beam
Journeyman's Apple Cider Liquor
Rowan's Creek
Titos
Tullamore Dew
Weller Special Reserve
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are accepting orders for Curb Side Pick . Pickup hours are 4PM to 8PM - 7 Days a week! Friday May 29, pick up only due to outdoor dining recommencing .
110 Main St, Park Ridge, IL 60068