Harpoon Beer Garden & Taproom

12 Pack Winter Warmer Cans

$13.99

Cinnamon and nutmeg in a beer. When we first introduced this beer, let’s just say that people weren’t exactly sure what to make of it. But after close to three decades of brewing this classic, there is no greater fervor for any of our seasonal beers than this one right here. Bring on the spice! Brewed since 1988, this beer has become a New England seasonal classic. Cinnamon and nutmeg dominate the aroma. The taste is a rich combination of the holiday spices and the hearty malt backbone. There is a mild sweetness to the finish along with the lingering flavor of the spices.