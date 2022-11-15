- Home
Harpoon Beer Garden & Taproom
336 Ruth Carney Drive
WIndsor, VT 05089
Popular Items
Pretzels
Starters
Wings
Eight wings tossed in a house sauce with celery sticks and house blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Chicken Tenders
Five tenders tossed in a house sauce with celery sticks and house bleu cheese dressing.
KIDS Chicken Tenders
Two chicken tenders served with fries and a side of ranch.
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips, fried to perfection and served with chipotle aioli.
Kettle chips
Basket of Tots
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our House Caesar dressing with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese
Harvest Salad
Mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and cherry tomatoes, with maple vinaigrette
Vermont Salad
Candied walnuts, shredded cheddar, dried cranberries and apple slices over a bed of mixed greens and served with maple vinaigrette
Sandwiches, Burgers & Favorites
BYO Burger Single
6oz beef patty, cooked to order and served on a Martin’s potato roll with iceberg lettuce, tomato and our signature sauce | Add Cheese $1 (Cabot cheddar/American/Swiss/Blue crumbles) / Add Green Mountain Smokehouse bacon $3 / Add house bacon jam $3 / Add Caramelized Onion $1.50 / Add fried egg $3
Peanut Butter & Jelly Burger
Local burger topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, Green Mountain Smokehouse bacon, peanut butter and raspberry slaw. Served on a Portuguese muffin with a side of fries.
Reuben
Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian dressing served on rye bread
Vermonter
House smoked turkey & bacon, granny smith apple, shaved red onion, Cabot cheddar, and spicy beer mustard served on white bread.
Farmhouse Grilled Cheese
Cabot cheddar, VT Creamery chevre, marinated tomatoes, Blake Hill Seville orange marmalade, and bacon served on stirato bread
Drag It Through The Garden Wrap
Mixed greens, cucumber, pickled carrot & onion, heirloom cherry tomato, red bell pepper, roasted garlic hummus and a balsamic reduction. Served in a flour tortilla wrap with french fries
Caesar Wrap with Chicken
Classic Caesar salad all wrapped up with grilled chicken. Served in a flour tortilla with a side of chips.
Single Hot Dog
$11 / Double $13 | Hebrew National all beef franks served in grilled New England rolls | Add chili $3 / Add chopped onions or Sauerkraut $1.50
Double Hot Dogs
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our house smoked pulled pork served with Harpoon Vanilla Bean Porter BBQ sauce and coleslaw on a Martin’s potato roll
Philly Steak & Cheese
Shaved sirloin, banana peppers, and caramelized onions with cheddar ale sauce. Served on a rustic sub roll.
Turkey Banh Mi
Roasted turkey, cucumber, pickled vegetables (radish, carrot, onion), fresh cilantro and spicy chili relish on stirato bread
Rec League Fried BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Rec League pickle-brined fried chicken, house BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce and Cabot cheddar on a sourdough roll
Tacos
3 corn tortillas with smoked adobo pork, pineapple salsa (pineapple, Fresno chili, onion, corn, cilantro), pickled vegetables and spicy sour cream. Served with a side of nacho chips. Sub shrimp $3
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House made chicken salad served on a Portuguese muffin with lettuce & tomato.
Gobbler
Sliced turkey, cranberry mayo, cheddar cheese and stuffing on wheatberry bread
4 Pack Cans
MIX 4-PACK
Mix and match your own 4-pack of 16oz cans!
4 Pack IPA
As enjoyable today as it was in ‘93, IPA is a regional favorite and a craft beer classic. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops, it’s citrusy, refreshing, and perfectly balanced– as perfect on a Cape Cod beach as it is in a VT ski lodge or Boston dive bar.
4 Pack UFO White
Light, crisp, refreshing and brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced white beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 100 years. Cool down at a beachside bonanza with this brew. Serve with a slice of orange and enjoy!
4 Pack Catamount IPA
The modern flagship of Vermont's original craft brewery- soft, pale and hazy with notes of citrus and pineapple.
4 Pack Space Cake
Being pursued by a giant assortment of laser-equipped cupcake-spaceships is many things, but it is certainly no time to panic. Miracle Mike and his galactic canine Bionic have been through far worse, and they always seem to find a way past the relentless pursuit of the Space Cake fleet. This Double IPA features robust hop aromas that carry through to the strong juicy flavors of tropical citrus. A sweet and strong malt backbone pairs with a subtle booziness to make Space Cake an approachable DIPA fit for an extraterrestrial odyssey.
4 Pack Galactica Cans 16oz
Defender of the intergalactic downtrodden, conqueror of bad beers and long-winded evildoers, Galactica soars with ease from one star system to the next. Her dual-hop staff disperses justice, freedom, and intense hop flavor. Dry hopped with Galaxy Hops, this Double IPA balances a hop profile of light bitterness and notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and pine with a clean malt backbone.
4 Pack Pumpkin Sombrero
7% ABV. Full-bodied and chock full of luscious dark malt flavor, Pumpkin Sombrero supplements the hallmarks of a classic Mexican-Style chocolate Stout with seasonal spice and pumpkin puree for a twist of seasonal sweetness.
4 Pack Rainbows Are Real
Rainbows Are Real, a vibrant IPA, is hazy and brewed with the terpenes Linalool and Beta-Pinene. The terpenes enhance floral and pine notes and supplement sweet, citrusy hops. The aromatic compounds, derived from natural botanical sources, are used to elevate the beer’s aroma. In this case, their floral and piney flavors supplement the sweet malt backbone and juicy mix of Azacca, Citra, and Mosaic hops. This allows Rainbows are Real to shine in a new way.
4 Pack Pecan Pie Porter
8% ABV. Genghis Pecan rules with an iron fist. He conquers all that he surveys. But he also is a strategic genius. Genghis plans his meals weeks and weeks ahead so that he arrives at the Clown Shoes Pecan Pie Eating Contest ravenous and ready for another conquest. A seasonal favorite to go alongside a classic dessert, Pecan Pie Porter puts sweet dessert flavors inside a full-bodied and robust porter.
4 Pack Undead Party Crasher Cans 16oz
Our big and bold American Imperial Stout utilizes holy water and a malt bill including smoked malts for an Imperial Stout that bursts with dark malt flavor. Rich notes of coffee, and chocolate mingle throughout an intense and full-bodied Stout. Please note that this beer contains lactose.
4 Pack CS Fruitorian
5.8% ABV Fruited Sour with raspberry and blood orange puree
4 Pack Whistle Pig Blackberry Lemon Fizz
This small-batch rye smash is independently crafted from 100% Estate Rye harvested from the same fields WhistlePig uses for their award winning, aged Rye Whiskey. To take that grain from farm-to-can, they've added fresh, organic fruit - barrel aged with Char#4 American Oak - and natural carbonation. The result is all natural, slightly tart, barely sweet, and perfectly balanced.
4 Pack Whistle Pig Ginger-Lime
This small-batch rye smash is independently crafted from 100% Estate Rye harvested from the same fields WhistlePig uses for their award winning, aged Rye Whiskey. To take that grain from farm-to-can, they've added fresh, organic fruit - barrel aged with Char#4 American Oak - and natural carbonation. The result is all natural, slightly tart, barely sweet, and perfectly balanced.
4 Pack Whistle Pig Session Citrus Mint
This small-batch rye smash is independently crafted from 100% Estate Rye harvested from the same fields WhistlePig uses for their award winning, aged Rye Whiskey. To take that grain from farm-to-can, they've added fresh, organic fruit - barrel aged with Char#4 American Oak - and natural carbonation. The result is all natural, slightly tart, barely sweet, and perfectly balanced.
4 Pack Pineapple Sour
4 Pack 12oz Can
Single Cans 16 oz
16oz IPA
16oz Rec League
16oz Catamount IPA
16oz Space Cake
Being pursued by a giant assortment of laser-equipped cupcake-spaceships is many things, but it is certainly no time to panic. Miracle Mike and his galactic canine Bionic have been through far worse, and they always seem to find a way past the relentless pursuit of the Space Cake fleet. This Double IPA features robust hop aromas that carry through to the strong juicy flavors of tropical citrus. A sweet and strong malt backbone pairs with a subtle booziness to make Space Cake an approachable DIPA fit for an extraterrestrial odyssey.
16oz Galactica
Defender of the intergalactic downtrodden, conqueror of bad beers and long-winded evildoers, Galactica soars with ease from one star system to the next. Her dual-hop staff disperses justice, freedom, and intense hop flavor. Dry hopped with Galaxy Hops, this Double IPA balances a hop profile of light bitterness and notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and pine with a clean malt backbone
16oz Undead Party Crasher
Our big and bold American Imperial Stout utilizes holy water and a malt bill including smoked malts for an Imperial Stout that bursts with dark malt flavor. Rich notes of coffee, and chocolate mingle throughout an intense and full-bodied Stout. Please note that this beer contains lactose.
16oz Pumpkin Sombrero
7% ABV. Full-bodied and chock full of luscious dark malt flavor, Pumpkin Sombrero supplements the hallmarks of a classic Mexican-Style chocolate Stout with seasonal spice and pumpkin puree for a twist of seasonal sweetness.
16oz Rainbows Are Real
ainbows Are Real, a vibrant IPA, is hazy and brewed with the terpenes Linalool and Beta-Pinene. The terpenes enhance floral and pine notes and supplement sweet, citrusy hops. The aromatic compounds, derived from natural botanical sources, are used to elevate the beer’s aroma. In this case, their floral and piney flavors supplement the sweet malt backbone and juicy mix of Azacca, Citra, and Mosaic hops. This allows Rainbows are Real to shine in a new way.
16oz Fruitorian
5.8% ABV Fruited Sour with raspberry and blood orange puree
16oz Pineapple Sour
Single Cans 12oz
6 Pack Cans
6 Pack UFO Maine Blueberry
6 Pack Can Open League
Crack a beer and get in the game with Open League: our non-alc Hazy IPA, packed with juicy tropical hops and some recreation-minded ingredients. Only 35 calories and 5 carbs per 12 oz serving.
6 Pack UFO Triple Berry
12 Pack Cans 12oz
12 Pack Cans IPA
12 Pack UFO Blueberry
12 Pack Cans CS 12 Beers Of Christmas
The 12 Beers of Christmas," is available now for a limited time. The variety pack that is perfect for the holiday season!
12 Pack Arctic Chill DayTripper Mix
Try our newest collection of flavors! FRESH LIME: Refreshing and crisp, Fresh Lime is a classic style – nothing more, nothing less. STRAWBERRY WATERMELON: Juicy and sweet, Strawberry Watermelon gives summertime refreshment all year long. / MANDARIN ORANGE: With a vivid sweet flavor, Mandarin Orange embodies the delicate side of citrus. / CRANBERRY LIME: With a “just pulled from the bog” tartness, Cranberry Lime is a favorite of New Englanders.
12 Pack CS Above and Beyond
12 Beers, 4 Styles. Space Cake, Mango Farm, Bubble Farm and Rainbows are Real
12 Pack Winter Warmer Cans
Cinnamon and nutmeg in a beer. When we first introduced this beer, let’s just say that people weren’t exactly sure what to make of it. But after close to three decades of brewing this classic, there is no greater fervor for any of our seasonal beers than this one right here. Bring on the spice! Brewed since 1988, this beer has become a New England seasonal classic. Cinnamon and nutmeg dominate the aroma. The taste is a rich combination of the holiday spices and the hearty malt backbone. There is a mild sweetness to the finish along with the lingering flavor of the spices.
12 UFO Berry Blaster Mix Pack
Blueberry, Strawberry Invasion, Razwell and Triple Berry
12 Pack Holiday Mix Pack Cans
IPA, Winter Warmer, Rec League and Dark
12 Pack UFO Triple Berry
12 Pack Juicer
6 Pack Bottles
6 Pack IPA
6 Pack UFO White
6 Pack Winter Warmer
6 Pack Dunkin Pumpkin
6 Pack Bottle & Can Case
6 Pack Case Bottle Dunkin Pumpkin
6 Pack Case UFO Maine Blueberry
12 Pack Bottles
12 Pack Bottle IPA
12 Pack Bottle UFO White
12 Pack Winter Warmer
12 Pack Holiday Mix
IPA, Winter Warmer, Rec League and Dark
Loose Case Bottles
IPA Loose Case Bottles
Single Bottles 12oz
12oz IPA
12oz UFO White
12oz Dunkin' Pumpkin
Growler 64oz
64oz IPA
64oz Rec League
64oz Dark
64oz Winter Warmer
64oz Dunkin Pumpkin
64oz UFO White
64oz UFO Blueberry
64oz UFO Pumpkin
64oz UFO Razwell
64oz Catamount IPA
64oz Pineapple Sour
64oz UFO Triple Berry
64oz Juicer
64oz Fruitorian
64oz Pale Horse Pale Ale
32oz Crowler
32oz IPA
32oz Rec League
32oz Dark
32oz Winter Warmer
32oz Dunkin Pumpkin
32oz UFO Blueberry
32oz UFO Razwell
32oz UFO White
32oz UFO Pumpkin
32oz Catamount IPA
32oz Pineapple Sour
32oz UFO Triple Berry
32oz Juicer
32oz Fruitorian
32oz Pale Horse Pale Ale
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Harpoon Brewery Taproom and Beer Garden
