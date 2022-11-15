Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Harpoon Beer Garden & Taproom

336 Ruth Carney Drive

WIndsor, VT 05089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Original Pretzel
Chicken Tenders
Vermonter

Pretzels

Original Pretzel

$8.00

Our famous salted pretzel made fresh in-house daily, served with IPA cheese sauce and ale mustard

Pumpkin Pie Pretzel

$9.00

House made pretzel served with pumpkin pie filling and local maple butter

Starters

buckeye sauce vs mango chipotle

Wings

$16.00

Eight wings tossed in a house sauce with celery sticks and house blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Five tenders tossed in a house sauce with celery sticks and house bleu cheese dressing.

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Two chicken tenders served with fries and a side of ranch.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Pickle chips, fried to perfection and served with chipotle aioli.

Kettle chips

$2.00

Basket of Tots

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in our House Caesar dressing with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and cherry tomatoes, with maple vinaigrette

Vermont Salad

$12.00

Candied walnuts, shredded cheddar, dried cranberries and apple slices over a bed of mixed greens and served with maple vinaigrette

Sandwiches, Burgers & Favorites

BYO Burger Single

$14.00

6oz beef patty, cooked to order and served on a Martin’s potato roll with iceberg lettuce, tomato and our signature sauce | Add Cheese $1 (Cabot cheddar/American/Swiss/Blue crumbles) / Add Green Mountain Smokehouse bacon $3 / Add house bacon jam $3 / Add Caramelized Onion $1.50 / Add fried egg $3

Peanut Butter & Jelly Burger

$17.00

Local burger topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, Green Mountain Smokehouse bacon, peanut butter and raspberry slaw. Served on a Portuguese muffin with a side of fries.

Reuben

$16.00

Shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian dressing served on rye bread

Vermonter

$16.00

House smoked turkey & bacon, granny smith apple, shaved red onion, Cabot cheddar, and spicy beer mustard served on white bread.

Farmhouse Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Cabot cheddar, VT Creamery chevre, marinated tomatoes, Blake Hill Seville orange marmalade, and bacon served on stirato bread

Drag It Through The Garden Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, pickled carrot & onion, heirloom cherry tomato, red bell pepper, roasted garlic hummus and a balsamic reduction. Served in a flour tortilla wrap with french fries

Caesar Wrap with Chicken

$15.00

Classic Caesar salad all wrapped up with grilled chicken. Served in a flour tortilla with a side of chips.

Single Hot Dog

$11.00

$11 / Double $13 | Hebrew National all beef franks served in grilled New England rolls | Add chili $3 / Add chopped onions or Sauerkraut $1.50

Double Hot Dogs

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Our house smoked pulled pork served with Harpoon Vanilla Bean Porter BBQ sauce and coleslaw on a Martin’s potato roll

Philly Steak & Cheese

$15.00

Shaved sirloin, banana peppers, and caramelized onions with cheddar ale sauce. Served on a rustic sub roll.

Turkey Banh Mi

$15.00

Roasted turkey, cucumber, pickled vegetables (radish, carrot, onion), fresh cilantro and spicy chili relish on stirato bread

Rec League Fried BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Rec League pickle-brined fried chicken, house BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce and Cabot cheddar on a sourdough roll

Tacos

$15.00

3 corn tortillas with smoked adobo pork, pineapple salsa (pineapple, Fresno chili, onion, corn, cilantro), pickled vegetables and spicy sour cream. Served with a side of nacho chips. Sub shrimp $3

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

House made chicken salad served on a Portuguese muffin with lettuce & tomato.

Gobbler

$16.00

Sliced turkey, cranberry mayo, cheddar cheese and stuffing on wheatberry bread

4 Pack Cans

MIX 4-PACK

MIX 4-PACK

$12.99

Mix and match your own 4-pack of 16oz cans!

4 Pack IPA

4 Pack IPA

$9.99

As enjoyable today as it was in ‘93, IPA is a regional favorite and a craft beer classic. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops, it’s citrusy, refreshing, and perfectly balanced– as perfect on a Cape Cod beach as it is in a VT ski lodge or Boston dive bar.

4 Pack UFO White

4 Pack UFO White

$9.99

Light, crisp, refreshing and brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced white beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 100 years. Cool down at a beachside bonanza with this brew. Serve with a slice of orange and enjoy!

4 Pack Catamount IPA

4 Pack Catamount IPA

$12.99

The modern flagship of Vermont's original craft brewery- soft, pale and hazy with notes of citrus and pineapple.

4 Pack Space Cake

4 Pack Space Cake

$12.99

Being pursued by a giant assortment of laser-equipped cupcake-spaceships is many things, but it is certainly no time to panic. Miracle Mike and his galactic canine Bionic have been through far worse, and they always seem to find a way past the relentless pursuit of the Space Cake fleet. This Double IPA features robust hop aromas that carry through to the strong juicy flavors of tropical citrus. A sweet and strong malt backbone pairs with a subtle booziness to make Space Cake an approachable DIPA fit for an extraterrestrial odyssey.

4 Pack Galactica Cans 16oz

4 Pack Galactica Cans 16oz

$12.99

Defender of the intergalactic downtrodden, conqueror of bad beers and long-winded evildoers, Galactica soars with ease from one star system to the next. Her dual-hop staff disperses justice, freedom, and intense hop flavor. Dry hopped with Galaxy Hops, this Double IPA balances a hop profile of light bitterness and notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and pine with a clean malt backbone.

4 Pack Pumpkin Sombrero

4 Pack Pumpkin Sombrero

$12.99

7% ABV. Full-bodied and chock full of luscious dark malt flavor, Pumpkin Sombrero supplements the hallmarks of a classic Mexican-Style chocolate Stout with seasonal spice and pumpkin puree for a twist of seasonal sweetness.

4 Pack Rainbows Are Real

4 Pack Rainbows Are Real

$12.99

Rainbows Are Real, a vibrant IPA, is hazy and brewed with the terpenes Linalool and Beta-Pinene. The terpenes enhance floral and pine notes and supplement sweet, citrusy hops. The aromatic compounds, derived from natural botanical sources, are used to elevate the beer’s aroma. In this case, their floral and piney flavors supplement the sweet malt backbone and juicy mix of Azacca, Citra, and Mosaic hops. This allows Rainbows are Real to shine in a new way.

4 Pack Pecan Pie Porter

4 Pack Pecan Pie Porter

$12.99

8% ABV. Genghis Pecan rules with an iron fist. He conquers all that he surveys. But he also is a strategic genius. Genghis plans his meals weeks and weeks ahead so that he arrives at the Clown Shoes Pecan Pie Eating Contest ravenous and ready for another conquest. A seasonal favorite to go alongside a classic dessert, Pecan Pie Porter puts sweet dessert flavors inside a full-bodied and robust porter.

4 Pack Undead Party Crasher Cans 16oz

4 Pack Undead Party Crasher Cans 16oz

$12.99

Our big and bold American Imperial Stout utilizes holy water and a malt bill including smoked malts for an Imperial Stout that bursts with dark malt flavor. Rich notes of coffee, and chocolate mingle throughout an intense and full-bodied Stout. Please note that this beer contains lactose.

4 Pack CS Fruitorian

4 Pack CS Fruitorian

$12.99

5.8% ABV Fruited Sour with raspberry and blood orange puree

4 Pack Whistle Pig Blackberry Lemon Fizz

4 Pack Whistle Pig Blackberry Lemon Fizz

$15.99

This small-batch rye smash is independently crafted from 100% Estate Rye harvested from the same fields WhistlePig uses for their award winning, aged Rye Whiskey. To take that grain from farm-to-can, they've added fresh, organic fruit - barrel aged with Char#4 American Oak - and natural carbonation. The result is all natural, slightly tart, barely sweet, and perfectly balanced.

4 Pack Whistle Pig Ginger-Lime

4 Pack Whistle Pig Ginger-Lime

$15.99

This small-batch rye smash is independently crafted from 100% Estate Rye harvested from the same fields WhistlePig uses for their award winning, aged Rye Whiskey. To take that grain from farm-to-can, they've added fresh, organic fruit - barrel aged with Char#4 American Oak - and natural carbonation. The result is all natural, slightly tart, barely sweet, and perfectly balanced.

4 Pack Whistle Pig Session Citrus Mint

4 Pack Whistle Pig Session Citrus Mint

$15.99

This small-batch rye smash is independently crafted from 100% Estate Rye harvested from the same fields WhistlePig uses for their award winning, aged Rye Whiskey. To take that grain from farm-to-can, they've added fresh, organic fruit - barrel aged with Char#4 American Oak - and natural carbonation. The result is all natural, slightly tart, barely sweet, and perfectly balanced.

4 Pack Pineapple Sour

4 Pack Pineapple Sour

$12.99

Project: Pineapple – a tepache-inspired kettle sour. The tartness found in a tepache (pronounced teh-pah-chay) is a fermented fruit soda popular in Mexico, is replicated by the kettle sour. Mike and Jason added brown sugar and cinnamon and dialed up the alcohol to 7% to put a fall twist on a refreshing and effervescent drink.

4 Pack 12oz Can

4 Pack Snow on the Maple

4 Pack Snow on the Maple

$12.99

4 Pack Interrobang

$23.99

Single Cans 16 oz

16oz IPA

16oz IPA

$2.65

As enjoyable today as it was in ‘93, IPA is a regional favorite and a craft beer classic. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops, it’s citrusy, refreshing, and perfectly balanced– as perfect on a Cape Cod beach as it is in a VT ski lodge or Boston dive bar.

16oz Rec League

16oz Rec League

$2.65

Brewed with a groundbreaking blend of ingredients, Rec. League is bursting with citrusy hop flavor and aroma, refreshing, and just 120 calories.

16oz Catamount IPA

16oz Catamount IPA

$3.99

The modern flagship of Vermont's original craft brewery- soft, pale and hazy with notes of citrus and pineapple.

16oz Space Cake

16oz Space Cake

$3.99

Being pursued by a giant assortment of laser-equipped cupcake-spaceships is many things, but it is certainly no time to panic. Miracle Mike and his galactic canine Bionic have been through far worse, and they always seem to find a way past the relentless pursuit of the Space Cake fleet. This Double IPA features robust hop aromas that carry through to the strong juicy flavors of tropical citrus. A sweet and strong malt backbone pairs with a subtle booziness to make Space Cake an approachable DIPA fit for an extraterrestrial odyssey.

16oz Galactica

16oz Galactica

$3.99

Defender of the intergalactic downtrodden, conqueror of bad beers and long-winded evildoers, Galactica soars with ease from one star system to the next. Her dual-hop staff disperses justice, freedom, and intense hop flavor. Dry hopped with Galaxy Hops, this Double IPA balances a hop profile of light bitterness and notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and pine with a clean malt backbone

16oz Undead Party Crasher

16oz Undead Party Crasher

$3.99

Our big and bold American Imperial Stout utilizes holy water and a malt bill including smoked malts for an Imperial Stout that bursts with dark malt flavor. Rich notes of coffee, and chocolate mingle throughout an intense and full-bodied Stout. Please note that this beer contains lactose.

16oz Pumpkin Sombrero

16oz Pumpkin Sombrero

$3.99

7% ABV. Full-bodied and chock full of luscious dark malt flavor, Pumpkin Sombrero supplements the hallmarks of a classic Mexican-Style chocolate Stout with seasonal spice and pumpkin puree for a twist of seasonal sweetness.

16oz Rainbows Are Real

16oz Rainbows Are Real

$3.99

ainbows Are Real, a vibrant IPA, is hazy and brewed with the terpenes Linalool and Beta-Pinene. The terpenes enhance floral and pine notes and supplement sweet, citrusy hops. The aromatic compounds, derived from natural botanical sources, are used to elevate the beer’s aroma. In this case, their floral and piney flavors supplement the sweet malt backbone and juicy mix of Azacca, Citra, and Mosaic hops. This allows Rainbows are Real to shine in a new way.

16oz Fruitorian

16oz Fruitorian

$3.99

5.8% ABV Fruited Sour with raspberry and blood orange puree

16oz Pineapple Sour

16oz Pineapple Sour

$3.99

The dream team of Senior Brewer/Master Fermenter, Mike Kelly, and Senior Lead Packaging Operator, Jason Campbell, successfully defended their title as winners of our annual homebrew competition, the Owner’s Cup. This year’s winning beer is Project: Pineapple – a tepache-inspired kettle sour. The tartness found in a tepache (pronounced teh-pah-chay) is a fermented fruit soda popular in Mexico, is replicated by the kettle sour. Mike and Jason added brown sugar and cinnamon and dialed up the alcohol to 7% to put a fall twist on a refreshing and effervescent drink.

Single Cans 12oz

12 oz Snow on the Maple

$3.99

6 Pack Cans

6 Pack UFO Maine Blueberry

6 Pack UFO Maine Blueberry

$8.99

Refreshing with the right touch of sweetness, this easy-drinking and flavorful hefeweizen will make you think you picked this beer right off a blueberry bush.

6 Pack Can Open League

6 Pack Can Open League

$8.99

Crack a beer and get in the game with Open League: our non-alc Hazy IPA, packed with juicy tropical hops and some recreation-minded ingredients. Only 35 calories and 5 carbs per 12 oz serving.

6 Pack UFO Triple Berry

6 Pack UFO Triple Berry

$8.99

5.1% ABV Brewed with real Raspberries, Blackberries and Strawberries

12 Pack Cans 12oz

12 Pack Cans IPA

12 Pack Cans IPA

$13.99

As enjoyable today as it was in ‘93, IPA is a regional favorite and a craft beer classic. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops, it’s citrusy, refreshing, and perfectly balanced– as perfect on a Cape Cod beach as it is in a VT ski lodge or Boston dive bar.

12 Pack UFO Blueberry

12 Pack UFO Blueberry

$13.99

Maine Blueberry is brewed with, you guessed it, real Maine blueberries for the authentic taste of Maine’s signature berries. Notes of blueberry start with Maine Blueberries inviting aroma and continue with a wave of sweet blueberry flavor in each sip. Balanced by a light body and crisp finish, Maine Blueberry is more than a sweet treat, it’s a satisfying and refreshing ale dedicated to the best wild blueberries around.

12 Pack Cans CS 12 Beers Of Christmas

12 Pack Cans CS 12 Beers Of Christmas

$22.99

The 12 Beers of Christmas," is available now for a limited time. The variety pack that is perfect for the holiday season!

12 Pack Arctic Chill DayTripper Mix

12 Pack Arctic Chill DayTripper Mix

$13.99

Try our newest collection of flavors! FRESH LIME: Refreshing and crisp, Fresh Lime is a classic style – nothing more, nothing less. STRAWBERRY WATERMELON: Juicy and sweet, Strawberry Watermelon gives summertime refreshment all year long. / MANDARIN ORANGE: With a vivid sweet flavor, Mandarin Orange embodies the delicate side of citrus. / CRANBERRY LIME: With a “just pulled from the bog” tartness, Cranberry Lime is a favorite of New Englanders.

12 Pack CS Above and Beyond

12 Pack CS Above and Beyond

$14.99

12 Beers, 4 Styles. Space Cake, Mango Farm, Bubble Farm and Rainbows are Real

12 Pack Winter Warmer Cans

12 Pack Winter Warmer Cans

$13.99

Cinnamon and nutmeg in a beer. When we first introduced this beer, let’s just say that people weren’t exactly sure what to make of it. But after close to three decades of brewing this classic, there is no greater fervor for any of our seasonal beers than this one right here. Bring on the spice! Brewed since 1988, this beer has become a New England seasonal classic. Cinnamon and nutmeg dominate the aroma. The taste is a rich combination of the holiday spices and the hearty malt backbone. There is a mild sweetness to the finish along with the lingering flavor of the spices.

12 UFO Berry Blaster Mix Pack

12 UFO Berry Blaster Mix Pack

$13.99

Blueberry, Strawberry Invasion, Razwell and Triple Berry

12 Pack Holiday Mix Pack Cans

12 Pack Holiday Mix Pack Cans

$13.99

IPA, Winter Warmer, Rec League and Dark

12 Pack UFO Triple Berry

12 Pack UFO Triple Berry

$13.99

5.1% ABV Brewed with real Raspberries, Blackberries and Strawberries

12 Pack Juicer

12 Pack Juicer

$13.99

Packed to the brim with juicy hops, this full-flavored Hazy IPA delivers on its name. The intense fruit and citrus aromas are elevated by a unique brewing technique called “dip hopping,” where the hops are steeped prior to fermentation. We used our favorite hops: Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Azacca for intense tropical juiciness paired with a soft malt background

6 Pack Bottles

6 Pack IPA

6 Pack IPA

$8.99

As enjoyable today as it was in ‘93, IPA is a regional favorite and a craft beer classic. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops, it’s citrusy, refreshing, and perfectly balanced– as perfect on a Cape Cod beach as it is in a VT ski lodge or Boston dive bar.

6 Pack UFO White

6 Pack UFO White

$8.99

Light, crisp, refreshing and brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced white beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 100 years. Cool down at a beachside bonanza with this brew. Serve with a slice of orange and enjoy!

6 Pack Winter Warmer

6 Pack Winter Warmer

$8.99

Cinnamon and nutmeg in a beer. When we first introduced this beer, let’s just say that people weren’t exactly sure what to make of it. But after close to three decades of brewing this classic, there is no greater fervor for any of our seasonal beers than this one right here. Bring on the spice! Brewed since 1988, this beer has become a New England seasonal classic. Cinnamon and nutmeg dominate the aroma. The taste is a rich combination of the holiday spices and the hearty malt backbone. There is a mild sweetness to the finish along with the lingering flavor of the spices.

6 Pack Dunkin Pumpkin

6 Pack Dunkin Pumpkin

$8.99

Inspired by our favorite fall latte, this ale is brewed with pumpkin, fall spices, and a splash of coffee. This fall treat is another tribute to all the days that Dunkin’ has helped us fire up the brew kettle.

6 Pack Bottle & Can Case

6 Pack Case Bottle Dunkin Pumpkin

6 Pack Case Bottle Dunkin Pumpkin

$27.98

Inspired by our favorite fall latte, this ale is brewed with pumpkin, fall spices, and a splash of coffee. This fall treat is another tribute to all the days that Dunkin’ has helped us fire up the brew kettle.

6 Pack Case UFO Maine Blueberry

6 Pack Case UFO Maine Blueberry

$27.98

Refreshing with the right touch of sweetness, this easy-drinking and flavorful hefeweizen will make you think you picked this beer right off a blueberry bush.

12 Pack Bottles

12 Pack Bottle IPA

12 Pack Bottle IPA

$13.99

As enjoyable today as it was in ‘93, IPA is a regional favorite and a craft beer classic. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops, it’s citrusy, refreshing, and perfectly balanced– as perfect on a Cape Cod beach as it is in a VT ski lodge or Boston dive bar.

12 Pack Bottle UFO White

12 Pack Bottle UFO White

$13.99

Light, crisp, refreshing and brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced white beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 100 years. Cool down at a beachside bonanza with this brew. Serve with a slice of orange and enjoy!

12 Pack Winter Warmer

12 Pack Winter Warmer

$13.99

Cinnamon and nutmeg in a beer. When we first introduced this beer, let’s just say that people weren’t exactly sure what to make of it. But after close to three decades of brewing this classic, there is no greater fervor for any of our seasonal beers than this one right here. Bring on the spice! Brewed since 1988, this beer has become a New England seasonal classic. Cinnamon and nutmeg dominate the aroma. The taste is a rich combination of the holiday spices and the hearty malt backbone. There is a mild sweetness to the finish along with the lingering flavor of the spices.

12 Pack Holiday Mix

$13.99

IPA, Winter Warmer, Rec League and Dark

Loose Case Bottles

IPA Loose Case Bottles

IPA Loose Case Bottles

$23.98

As enjoyable today as it was in ‘93, IPA is a regional favorite and a craft beer classic. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops, it’s citrusy, refreshing, and perfectly balanced– as perfect on a Cape Cod beach as it is in a VT ski lodge or Boston dive bar.

Single Bottles 12oz

12oz IPA

12oz IPA

$1.99

As enjoyable today as it was in ‘93, IPA is a regional favorite and a craft beer classic. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops, it’s citrusy, refreshing, and perfectly balanced– as perfect on a Cape Cod beach as it is in a VT ski lodge or Boston dive bar.

12oz UFO White

12oz UFO White

$1.99

Light, crisp, refreshing and brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced white beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 100 years. Cool down at a beachside bonanza with this brew. Serve with a slice of orange and enjoy!

12oz Dunkin' Pumpkin

$1.99

Inspired by our favorite fall latte, this ale is brewed with pumpkin, fall spices, and a splash of coffee. This fall treat is another tribute to all the days that Dunkin’ has helped us fire up the brew kettle.

Growler 64oz

64oz IPA

64oz IPA

$9.49

As enjoyable today as it was in ‘93, IPA is a regional favorite and a craft beer classic. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops, it’s citrusy, refreshing, and perfectly balanced– as perfect on a Cape Cod beach as it is in a VT ski lodge or Boston dive bar.

64oz Rec League

64oz Rec League

$9.49

Brewed with a groundbreaking blend of ingredients, Sea Salt, Buckwheat and Chia, Rec. League is bursting with citrusy hop flavor and aroma, refreshing, and just 120 calories.

64oz Dark

64oz Dark

$9.49

Harpoon Dark is a Harpooner favorite, and has been since we first started brewing it. While the beer has never been our lead horse outside the brewery walls, that’s okay by us. We’re just happy brewing it and drinking it. A blend of specialty malts gives our Dark a velvety mouthfeel with roasted notes and a hint of chocolate, balanced by a subtle hop aroma. Hard to describe but easy to drink, Harpoon Dark is rich in character and light on the palate. The overall character is hearty malt and chocolate balanced with a crisp hop bitterness.

64oz Winter Warmer

64oz Winter Warmer

$9.49

Cinnamon and nutmeg in a beer. When we first introduced this beer, let’s just say that people weren’t exactly sure what to make of it. But after close to three decades of brewing this classic, there is no greater fervor for any of our seasonal beers than this one right here. Bring on the spice! Brewed since 1988, this beer has become a New England seasonal classic. Cinnamon and nutmeg dominate the aroma. The taste is a rich combination of the holiday spices and the hearty malt backbone. There is a mild sweetness to the finish along with the lingering flavor of the spices.

64oz Dunkin Pumpkin

64oz Dunkin Pumpkin

$9.49

SPICED LATTE ALE This year’s ‘spiced latte ale’ has an updated recipe. It’s brewed with pumpkin puree, cinnamon, Dunkin’ cold brew, and now includes oat milk which helps to replicate the creamy mouthfeel found in a latte. Get your favorite flannel ready, because this coffee beer has those perfect autumn spice notes with just the right amount of pumpkin flavor.

64oz UFO White

64oz UFO White

$9.49

Light, crisp, refreshing and brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced white beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 100 years. Cool down at a beachside bonanza with this brew. Serve with a slice of orange and enjoy!

64oz UFO Blueberry

64oz UFO Blueberry

$9.49

Maine Blueberry is brewed with, you guessed it, real Maine blueberries for the authentic taste of Maine’s signature berries. Notes of blueberry start with Maine Blueberries inviting aroma and continue with a wave of sweet blueberry flavor in each sip. Balanced by a light body and crisp finish, Maine Blueberry is more than a sweet treat, it’s a satisfying and refreshing ale dedicated to the best wild blueberries around.

64oz UFO Pumpkin

64oz UFO Pumpkin

$9.49

A blend of seasonal spices pairs with a subtle sweetness of real pumpkin puree in this unfiltered ale. Medium-bodied and easy-drinking, this seasonal tradition finishes clean and smooth with lingering notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.

64oz UFO Razwell

64oz UFO Razwell

$9.49

Natural raspberry flavor is added to this delightfully sweet and slightly tart raspberry hefeweizen to give it a delicate fruit flavor. The raspberries are balanced by the clean, wheat beer taste making it a delicious blend of sweet and refreshing for any season. Drink it to cool down when your summer BBQ starts to heat up.

64oz Catamount IPA

64oz Catamount IPA

$13.99

This hazy, Vermont style IPA is loaded with cascade, lotus, zythos and citra hops.

64oz Pineapple Sour

64oz Pineapple Sour

$13.99

Project: Pineapple – a tepache-inspired kettle sour. The tartness found in a tepache (pronounced teh-pah-chay) is a fermented fruit soda popular in Mexico, is replicated by the kettle sour. Mike and Jason added brown sugar and cinnamon and dialed up the alcohol to 7% to put a fall twist on a refreshing and effervescent drink.

64oz UFO Triple Berry

$9.49

5.1% ABV Brewed with real Raspberries, Blackberries and Strawberries

64oz Juicer

64oz Juicer

$13.99

Packed to the brim with juicy hops, this full-flavored Hazy IPA delivers on its name. The intense fruit and citrus aromas are elevated by a unique brewing technique called “dip hopping,” where the hops are steeped prior to fermentation. We used our favorite hops: Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Azacca for intense tropical juiciness paired with a soft malt background

64oz Fruitorian

$13.99

64oz Pale Horse Pale Ale

$13.99

32oz Crowler

5.1% ABV. Smooth, easy drinking amber lager.
32oz IPA

32oz IPA

$6.99

As enjoyable today as it was in ‘93, IPA is a regional favorite and a craft beer classic. Styled after an English IPA but brewed with distinctly American hops, it’s citrusy, refreshing, and perfectly balanced– as perfect on a Cape Cod beach as it is in a VT ski lodge or Boston dive bar.

32oz Rec League

32oz Rec League

$6.99

Brewed with a groundbreaking blend of ingredients, Rec. League is bursting with citrusy hop flavor and aroma, refreshing, and just 120 calories.

32oz Dark

32oz Dark

$6.99

Harpoon Dark is a Harpooner favorite, and has been since we first started brewing it. While the beer has never been our lead horse outside the brewery walls, that’s okay by us. We’re just happy brewing it and drinking it. A blend of specialty malts gives our Dark a velvety mouthfeel with roasted notes and a hint of chocolate, balanced by a subtle hop aroma. Hard to describe but easy to drink, Harpoon Dark is rich in character and light on the palate. The overall character is hearty malt and chocolate balanced with a crisp hop bitterness.

32oz Winter Warmer

32oz Winter Warmer

$6.99
32oz Dunkin Pumpkin

32oz Dunkin Pumpkin

$6.99

SPICED LATTE ALE This year’s ‘spiced latte ale’ has an updated recipe. It’s brewed with pumpkin puree, cinnamon, Dunkin’ cold brew, and now includes oat milk which helps to replicate the creamy mouthfeel found in a latte. Get your favorite flannel ready, because this coffee beer has those perfect autumn spice notes with just the right amount of pumpkin flavor.

32oz UFO Blueberry

32oz UFO Blueberry

$6.99

Maine Blueberry is brewed with, you guessed it, real Maine blueberries for the authentic taste of Maine’s signature berries. Notes of blueberry start with Maine Blueberries inviting aroma and continue with a wave of sweet blueberry flavor in each sip. Balanced by a light body and crisp finish, Maine Blueberry is more than a sweet treat, it’s a satisfying and refreshing ale dedicated to the best wild blueberries around.

32oz UFO Razwell

32oz UFO Razwell

$6.99

Natural raspberry flavor is added to this delightfully sweet and slightly tart raspberry hefeweizen to give it a delicate fruit flavor. The raspberries are balanced by the clean, wheat beer taste making it a delicious blend of sweet and refreshing for any season. Drink it to cool down when your summer BBQ starts to heat up.

32oz UFO White

32oz UFO White

$6.99

Light, crisp, refreshing and brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced white beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 100 years. Cool down at a beachside bonanza with this brew. Serve with a slice of orange and enjoy!

32oz UFO Pumpkin

32oz UFO Pumpkin

$6.99

A blend of seasonal spices pairs with a subtle sweetness of real pumpkin puree in this unfiltered ale. Medium-bodied and easy-drinking, this seasonal tradition finishes clean and smooth with lingering notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.

32oz Catamount IPA

32oz Catamount IPA

$8.49

This hazy, Vermont style IPA is loaded with cascade, lotus, zythos and citra hops.

32oz Pineapple Sour

32oz Pineapple Sour

$8.49

Project: Pineapple – a tepache-inspired kettle sour. The tartness found in a tepache (pronounced teh-pah-chay) is a fermented fruit soda popular in Mexico, is replicated by the kettle sour. Mike and Jason added brown sugar and cinnamon and dialed up the alcohol to 7% to put a fall twist on a refreshing and effervescent drink.

32oz UFO Triple Berry

$6.99

5.1% ABV Brewed with real Raspberries, Blackberries and Strawberries

32oz Juicer

32oz Juicer

$8.49

7.2% ABV. Packed to the brim with juicy hops, this full-flavored Hazy IPA delivers on its name. The intense fruit and citrus aromas are elevated by a unique brewing technique called “dip hopping,” where the hops are steeped prior to fermentation. We used our favorite hops: Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Azacca for intense tropical juiciness paired with a soft malt background.

32oz Fruitorian

$8.49

32oz Pale Horse Pale Ale

$8.49

NA Bev

*N/A Polar Black Cherry Seltzer 12oz can

$2.00

Polar Plain Seltzer

$2.00

Glasses

Glass - Big League Can Glass

Glass - Big League Can Glass

$5.66

Glass - Catamount Pint Glass

$5.66
Glass - Checkerboard Design Glass

Glass - Checkerboard Design Glass

$5.66
Glass - Cider

Glass - Cider

$5.66
Glass - City Roots Cider

Glass - City Roots Cider

$2.83
Glass - Clown Shoes Tall

Glass - Clown Shoes Tall

$5.66
Glass - Craic

Glass - Craic

$5.66
Glass - Dark

Glass - Dark

$5.66
Glass - IPA Willi

Glass - IPA Willi

$5.66
Glass - Long Thaw

Glass - Long Thaw

$5.66
Glass - Rec. League Can Glass

Glass - Rec. League Can Glass

$5.66
Glass - Sample Glass

Glass - Sample Glass

$2.83
Glass - Shaker Pint IPA

Glass - Shaker Pint IPA

$5.66
Glass - Stout

Glass - Stout

$5.66

Goblet & Stemware

Glass - Limited Goblet

Glass - Limited Goblet

$7.55
Glass - Clown Shoes Goblet

Glass - Clown Shoes Goblet

$7.55

Key Chains

Keychain - Bike

Keychain - Bike

$7.50
Keychain - Harpoon Pewter

Keychain - Harpoon Pewter

$1.50

Koozies

Koozie - Blue Bottle

Koozie - Blue Bottle

$7.50
Koozie - Collapsible Red

Koozie - Collapsible Red

$3.75
Koozie - Collapsible Blue IPA

Koozie - Collapsible Blue IPA

$4.00
Koozie - Collapsible Yellow 16 oz

Koozie - Collapsible Yellow 16 oz

$4.95
Koozie - Collapsible Clown Shoes

Koozie - Collapsible Clown Shoes

$4.00

Koozie - White Metal Arcitc Chill

$25.00

Non Wearable Items

Black Pint Cup

Black Pint Cup

$24.00
Black Soft Sided Cooler Bag

Black Soft Sided Cooler Bag

$49.00
Croakie Strap

Croakie Strap

$6.25
Dog Collar

Dog Collar

$27.00
Dog Leash

Dog Leash

$27.00
Dog Toy - IPA Can

Dog Toy - IPA Can

$11.65
Dog Travel Bowl

Dog Travel Bowl

$18.00
Playing Cards

Playing Cards

$8.50
Popsocket Harpoon

Popsocket Harpoon

$12.00
Red Harpoon Sign

Red Harpoon Sign

$25.00
Stainless Growler 64oz

Stainless Growler 64oz

$55.00

Stainless Water Bottle

$20.00

Sticker - Oval Green 802

$0.94

Sticker - Harpoon

$0.94

Sticker - Harpoon Brewery-Windsor VT

$1.41
Swiss Army Knife - Small

Swiss Army Knife - Small

$20.00

UFO Patch

$2.75
IPA Can Sign

IPA Can Sign

$25.00

Clown Shoes Sign

$23.58

Harpoon Face Mask

$8.00
Catamount Sign

Catamount Sign

$25.00
Red Harpoon Lanyard

Red Harpoon Lanyard

$9.75
Red Re-Usable Harpoon Bag

Red Re-Usable Harpoon Bag

$12.00
Red Harpoon NoSo Repair Patch

Red Harpoon NoSo Repair Patch

$12.00
Harpoon BBQ Sauce

Harpoon BBQ Sauce

$10.99
Rec. League Can Sign

Rec. League Can Sign

$25.00

Sticker - UFO Hologram Can

$1.00

Sticker - UFO Hologram Circle

$1.50

Red Black Plaid Harpoon Blanket

$49.00

Red Harpoon Speaker Tumbler

$44.95

Tap Handles

Tap Handle - IPA

Tap Handle - IPA

$39.00
Tap Handle - UFO Seasonal

Tap Handle - UFO Seasonal

$39.00
Tap Handle - Harpoon Seasonal

Tap Handle - Harpoon Seasonal

$39.00

Tap Handle - UFO White

$39.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
