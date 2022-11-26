Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Southern

Hatfield’s Goode Grub

1,414 Reviews

$$

16700 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese Burger
Quesadilla
Brisket Dinner

1/2 lb Burgers

All our burgers are 1/2lb Certified Angus Beef. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified. Comes on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side.

All In Burger

$16.00

Bacon, Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese and Caramelized Onions, Dill Sauce and CLE BBQ Sauce Can not be modified, please order a Build your own burger.

Bacon Mayfield

$16.00

Bacon, Mayo, Fire Death Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos and Honey Mustard. Can not make modifications please order a build your own burger.

Carolina Blue Burger

$16.00

Bacon, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Sauteed Peppers & Onions topped with Dill Sauce Can not be modified please order build your own burger.

Chili Smothered Fry Burger

$16.00

Topped with Hand Cut Fries, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Chili, Coleslaw, Bread & Butter Pickles & CLE BBQ Sauce. Can not make modifications, please order a build your own burger.

Feud N Burger

$16.00

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Caramelized Onions & a Fried Egg Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.

Mac N Cheese Burger

$16.00

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese, Dill Sauce & CLE BBQ Sauce Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.

Old South Burger

$16.00

Topped w/ Homemade Chili, Mustard, Raw Onion, Coleslaw & Bread & Butter Pickles. Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.

Shroomy Swiss Burger

$16.00

Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Dill Sauce. Can to modify, please order a build your own burger.

Goode Ol' Burger

$16.00

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, caramelized Onion. Can not be modified, please order a build your own burger.

Holy Guacamole

$16.00

Dinners

Brisket Dinner

$16.00

1/2lb chopped Smoked Brisket, topped w/ Caramelized Onions & Bread and Butter Pickles. Served w/ a side of Coleslaw and your choice of side.

Brother Andy's Pulled Pork Dinner

$12.00

(NO SUBSTITUTIONS) Slow smoked Pulled Pork, side of Coleslaw, Side of Potato Salad & a Corn Fritter.

Catfish N Grits

$12.00

Cheesy Southern Grits topped Blackened Catfish, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Garlic & Tomatoes.

Pizza & Wings & Ribs

Specialty pizzas featuring our smoked meats, Smoked Whole Wings, and Ribs sold by the Bone.

Smoked wings

$10.99+

Giant Whole wings, smoked and deep fried in your choice of flavor.

Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Rib bones

$8.50+

1/2 Slab

$18.50

1/2 Slab of ribs. Slaw (no substitutions) & Choice of Side.

Full Slab

$27.50

Full Slab of Ribs served with Coleslaw.

Salads

The "Healthier" Side of Hatfield's served w/ choice of dressing: Dill Sauce (AKA Ranch on Steroids), Honey Dijon, Strawberry Vinaigrette, French, Crumbled Blue Cheese. Wedge salad comes as is no dressing choice.

Blue Ridge Chicken Salad

$12.00

Bed of Heritage Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Braised Pulled BBQ Chicken & Dill Sauce.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Bed of Heritage Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Crispy Fried Chicken Strips.

BLT Salad

$12.00

Heritage Mixed Greens, Tomato, 1/4lb bacon, Dill Sauce.

Sandwiches

Our Classic Sandwiches served solo or add a side for only $2

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Brioche Bun piled high w/ Chopped Smoked Brisket topped w/ Caramelized Onions & Bread & Butter Pickles & CLE BBQ Sauce.

Chicago Beef

$14.00

Thin Sliced Premium Prime Rib, soaked in Au Jus, topped w/Sauteed Peppers, and your choice of Spicy or Mild Giardinera. Get this Chicago Classic "wet" w/ extra Au Jus ladled over top or "dry" (still pretty wet) just no extra Au Jus

Devil's Anse Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ on a Brioche Bun, topped w/ Coleslaw, Bread & Butter Pickles & Light CLE BBQ Sauce.

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Home-made Meatballs and Smoked Marinara, smothered in Mozzarella in a Toasted Sub Bun.

Philly the Kim Made

$14.00

Same delicious Premium Prime Rib as the Italian Beef topped w/ Sauteed Mushrooms and smothered w/ cheese

Turkey Wasabicado

$12.00

9-Grain Bread loaded w/ Fresh Sliced Turkey, Wasabi Mayo, Red Onion & Fresh Avocado.

Cuban

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.00

Sides

All our sides are made in house from scratch using family recipes.

Add a bun

$1.00

Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Just what is sounds like, sweet and savory. Made with a bacon rue, this is a family favorite.

Brunswick Stew

$5.00

Tomato based stew, with Pork, Chicken, corn, tomatoes, okra & peas.

Burn your face off 2 Oz

$0.50

Chili

$5.00

CLE BBQ

$0.75+

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Made fresh in house with our very own slaw sauce recipe.

Collard Greens

$5.00

Cooked fresh in house with Bacon.

Corn Fritters

$5.00

Pan fried Corn Bread.

Dill sauce

$0.75+

Fire death sauce

$0.50+

Fries

$5.00

Hand-cut from Red A potatoes. Size of fries can vary with growing season.

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Potato Salad

$5.00

Made fresh in house from scratch. We use out super addictive Dill Sauce in this summer favorite.

Baked Beans

$5.00

Vegetarian classic, Red Beans & Rice, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions.

Side Salad

$5.00

So you call that hot sauce

$0.50+

Soup of the Day

$2.00+

Always home-made and delicious.

Sour cream 2oz

$0.50

Wasabi mayo 2oz

$0.50

White Cheddar Jalopano Potato

$5.00

Vegetarian and full of flavor, White Cheddar and Jalapenos makes this a creamy comfort w/ a kid. (Not Super Hot)

Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

4oz Guacmole

$2.00

Appetizers

Hillbilly Nachos

$10.00

Chips, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Sloppy Joe, Cheddar Cheese

Quesadilla

$8.00+

Crispy Quesadilla filled w/ Caramelized Onions & Mozzarella Cheese. Want to fill it with more? Add, Pork, Chicken, Brisket OR Veggies.

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$25.00

1/4 lbs of each of our meat smoked in house. Brisket, Pulled Pork & Corned Beef. Along w/ sample sides of Cabbage, Potato Salad, Coleslaw & a Toasted Brioche Bun and 5 of our signature sauces made in house. CLE BBQ, North Carolina Sauce, Dill Sauce, Fire Death Sauce (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.00Out of stock

Side Sampler

$14.00

Not sure which to get? Get them all! Sample sizes: Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Red Beans & Rice, Brunswick Stew & a stack of fries.

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fried Cheese Curds, smothered in home-made Sausage Gravy.

Dawg Pound of Dip

$14.00

Wraps

Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Dill Sauce. Don't forget to add Cheese.

Blue Ridge Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Dill Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Braised BBQ Chicken in a wrap & grilled.

Corned Beef Wrap

$14.00

Chopped Smoked Corned Beef, Wasabi Mayo, mustard, Warm Cabbage Salad & Swiss Cheese.

Gady Gady Catfish Taco

$13.00

Blackened Catfish sauteed w/ Onions on a bed of Fresh Lettuce & Diced Tomato & Home-made Coleslaw.

Hillbilly Philly

$13.00

Your Choice of Smoked Beef, Pork, or Chicken sauteed w/ Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions & CLE BBQ Sauce, smothered in out home-made 3 Cheese Sauce.

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Sauteed Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic, Dill Sauce & CLE BBQ Sauce. Lettuce, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles.

Smother It

Smothered Fries

$11.00

Smothered Brown Sugar Mac

$11.00

Smothered Jalapenos Potato

$11.00

Smothered Cracklin

$10.50

Sub Side Item

$3.00

Smothered Tomatoe Basil Mac

$10.50Out of stock

Dessert

All our desserts are made in house from scratch. Most from Family Recipes.

Apple

$5.00Out of stock

Peach

$5.00

Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Berry

$5.00Out of stock

Bacon Walnut Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Choc Chip Cookie Bars

$3.00Out of stock

Christmas Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Butterscotch

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Blondie

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.00+

Pumpkin

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Mascarpone Cheese Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Swirl Cheese Cake

$3.00Out of stock

New York Style Cheese Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Mini cheese Cakes

Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Single Scoop

$1.50

Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

We try to keep waist to a minimum and make our home- made Bread Pudding from all our left over Biscuits & bread. Drizzled in home made Caramel Sauce.

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Yummy Southern favorite. Make will Nilla wafers and vanilla pudding & real bananas.

Hillybilly Tiramisu

$5.00Out of stock

Juices & Other

Apple Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.00

Milk

$1.00+

Orange Juice

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Water

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.00

Mocha

$4.00+

Chai

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$5.00

Favorites

Kids Wild Turkey Sub

$12.00

Sloppy Joe

$9.50

Our Family Sloppy Joe Recipe topped w/ Pickled Jalapenos. Make this a Pig Pen by adding Pulled Pork & Coleslaw for $2.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111

Directions

Gallery
Hatfields Goode Grub image
Hatfields Goode Grub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soho Chicken + Whiskey
orange star4.5 • 891
1889 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Zanzibar Downtown
orange star4.0 • 2,840
627 Prospect Ave E Cleveland, OH 44115
View restaurantnext
Jeeroz food truck
orange starNo Reviews
Mobile Food Truck St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Pop Culture CLE
orange star4.9 • 88
33549 Solon Rd Solon, OH 44139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4 (28 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston