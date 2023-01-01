A map showing the location of Percy Restaurant 400 S. 4th stView gallery

Percy Restaurant 400 S. 4th st

review star

No reviews yet

400 S. 4th st

boise, ID 83702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Togo Chicken Dinners

1/2 Chicken Dinner

Full Chicken Dinner

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 S. 4th st, boise, ID 83702

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Wylder
orange star4.7 • 926
501 W Broad St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Boise Brewing - 521 W Broad St.
orange starNo Reviews
521 W Broad St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Blue Sky Bagels - W Main St
orange star4.5 • 862
407 W Main St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Clucks Nashville Hot
orange starNo Reviews
345 South 8th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
orange star4.8 • 4,228
815 W Bannock St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - Boise Entertainment
orange star4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Juniper - 211 N. 8th street
orange star4.2 • 1,265
211 8th street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near boise
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston