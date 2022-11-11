Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hecho on 4th Street

review star

No reviews yet

824 4th Street

Orland, CA 95963

Beverage

Coffee

$2.75

Beverage

Soda

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Beverage

Hot Tea

$2.75

Beverage

Juice

$4.50

Beverage

Lemonade

$4.50

Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Beverage

Milk

$4.50

Beverage

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Beverage

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Beverage

Kid's Soda

$1.50

Kid's Juice

$1.99

Kid's Lemonade

$1.50

Kid's Milk

$1.50

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Breakfast

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

$16.99

Chicken Fried Steak, Smooth Rich Country Gravy, Two Eggs Any Stye , Choice of Country Potatoes, Hash Browns or Fresh Fruit

Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast

$12.99

Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Country Potatoes, Hash Browns or Fresh Fruit, Fresh Baked Biscuit With Sausage Gravy

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.99

Two Eggs Any Style, 2 Slices of Bacon or 2 Sausage Links, Choice of Toast, Biscuit, or English Muffin

Classic Burrito

$13.50

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Country Potatoes, Wrapped in Tortilla

Mexicali Burrito

$15.50

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapenos, Onions, Potatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, Wrapped inTorilla

Country Burrito

$15.50

Scrambled Eggs, Country Potatoes, Crispy Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Wrapped in Tortilla

French Toast Breakfast

$14.50

Choose Four Wedges of French Toast or Two Pancakes, Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of 2 sausage links or 2 slices of bacon

Pancake Breakfast

$14.50

Market Scramble

$14.99

Three Eggs Scrambled, Yellow Summer Squash, Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Choice of Hash Browns, Counctry Potatoes or Fruit, Choice of Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin

House Special Omelet

$16.50

Three Egg Omelet, Bacon, Green Onions, Potatoes, Parmasan Cream Cheese, Choice of Country Potatoes, Hash Browns, or Fruit, Choice of Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$14.75

Three Egg Omelet, Ham, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Country Potatoes, Hash Browns, or Fruit, Choice of Toast, Biscuit or English Muffin

Mexicali Omelet

$16.99

Three Egg Omelet, Chorizo, Pickled Jalepenos, Onions, Potatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, Choice of Hash Browns, Country Potatoes or Fruit, Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Englich Muffin.

Epic Barbell

$18.50

Three Eggs Any Style, 2 Slice of Bacon, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Pancakes, Choice of Toast, Biscuit, or English Muffin

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Wheat Bread, Half Avocado, Sea Salt, Chili Flakes, Olive Oil, Egg Any Style

Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

One Egg Any Style, Jack Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, English Muffin

Fruit & Yogurt Platter

$10.99

Fresh Fruit, Vanilla Yogurt, House Made Granola

Oatmeal

$10.99

Bowl of Oatmeal, Cranberries,Rainins, House Made Granola, Pecans, Milk, Cinnamon

GF Two Egg Breakfast

$13.99

GF Toast

GF Pancake Breakfast

$17.50

GF Market Scramble

$17.50

GF Toast

GF House Special Omelet

$18.50

GF Toast

GF Ham and Cheese Omelet

$16.99

GF Toast

GF Mexicali Omelet

$18.99

GF Toast

GF Epic Barbell

$22.99

GF Pancakes

GF Avacado Toast

$11.99

GF Toast

Lunch

Chicken Pesto Panini

$17.50

Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Baby Spinach, Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli, Ciabatta Roll

Club Sandwich

$16.99

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Mayo, Sourdough Bread

BLT Sandwich

$16.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Choice of Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Salad, Celery, Toasted Almond Slces, Lettuce, Wheat Bread

Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Classic Wagyu Burger

$15.99

1/3 lb Wagyu Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Ciabatta Bread

Jalapeno Popper Wagyu Burger

$17.99

1/3 lb Wagyu Burger, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sourdough Bread

Classic Chef Salad

$16.00

Turkey, Ham, Hard-Boiled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Salad Greens

Chicken Salad Salad

$15.50

Romaine and Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Chicken Salad, Toasted Almonds

Soup Of The Day

GF Club Sandwich

$18.99

GF Toast-Turkey Breast, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Mayo, Sourdough Bread

GF BLT Sandwich

$18.50

GF Toast-Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

GF Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.99

GF Toast-Chicken Salad, Celery, Toasted Almond Slices, Lettuce, Wheat Bread

GF Classic Wagyu Burger

$17.99

GF Hamburger Bun-1/3 lb Wagyu Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

GF Jalapeno Popper Wagyu Burger

$19.99

GF Hamburger Bun-1/3 lb Wagyu Burger, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Sides

Breakfast a la Carte

Lunch a la Carte

Side Potatoes

Side Protein

Side Gravy

Side Toast

Side Produce

Side Condiments

Kid's Menu

Kid's One Egg

$1.99

Kid's One Bacon

$1.50

Kid's One Sausage

$1.50

Kid's One Pancake

$3.00

Kid's French Toast Sticks

$3.99

Kid's Potatoes

$2.99

Kid's Toast

$1.50

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.50

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kid's Extra Side

$2.00

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Pastry

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.75

Pastry

Cowboy Cookie

$2.75

Pastry

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Pastry

Butter Toffee Cookie

$2.75

Pastry

Molasses Cookie

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Pastry

Day Old Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Sticky Buns

$5.50

Day Old Sticky Buns

$2.75

Carrot Cupcake

$3.75

Ultimate Chocolate Cupcake

$4.50

White Lemon Cupcake

$4.50

Jubilee Jumble Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Brownies

$5.50

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Pumpkin Coffee Cake

$4.50

Pastry

GF Peanut Butter Sandi

$4.00

GF Macaroon

$3.00

Bottle/Can

SN Pale Ale

$5.00

SN Hazy Little Thing

$5.50

SN Liquid Hoppiness

$5.50

Modelo Esp.

$4.75

Coors Light

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

824 4th Street, Orland, CA 95963

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
