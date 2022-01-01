Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Hell or High Water

2,785 Reviews

$$

112 West Washington St suite#2

Louisville, KY 40202

Order Again

Popular Items

Calling Card (10 oz. bottle)

Bottled Cocktails

Weekend Cocktail Package

Weekend Cocktail Package

$40.00

Two (10oz. each) unique bottled cocktails. Serves 6 drinks total. **Please note, orders must be submitted by Friday at 10am for delivery.

Cocktail Subscription (Four Weeks)

Cocktail Subscription (Four Weeks)

$160.00

4 Weekend Cocktail Packages, delivered on consecutive Fridays.

Calling Card (10 oz. bottle)

Calling Card (10 oz. bottle)

$20.00

One 10oz. bottle of our signature cocktail. (3 servings in each bottle) Ingredients: Bourbon, Braulio, Sweet Vermouth, Dry Curacao, Demerara

Location Fee

$1,000.00

Rare Spirits

Kentucky Owl 11yr Rye (750ml)

Kentucky Owl 11yr Rye (750ml)

$1,500.00
Knob Creek x HOHW Single Barrel (750 ml)

Knob Creek x HOHW Single Barrel (750 ml)

$60.00

Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series RC6 (750 ml)

$425.00

New Riff x HOHW Single Barrel (BTL)

$45.00
Old Forester 150th Anniversary Batch Proof (750 ml)

Old Forester 150th Anniversary Batch Proof (750 ml)

$1,210.00
Old Forester Birthday 2020 (750 ml)

Old Forester Birthday 2020 (750 ml)

$1,100.00
Parker's Heritage Collection Curacao Barrel Finished (750 ml)

Parker's Heritage Collection Curacao Barrel Finished (750 ml)

$500.00
Russel's x HOHW Single Barrel (750 ml)

Russel's x HOHW Single Barrel (750 ml)

$60.00

Van Winkle Rye

$1,200.00Out of stock
Van Winkle Special Reserve 12yr (750 ml)

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12yr (750 ml)

$650.00Out of stock

Barrel Bourbon

$280.96

Fort Hamilton HoHW Single Barrel Bottle

$75.00

Party Drinks

Calling Card

$15.00

Midwinters Cure

$15.00

Fly With Me

$15.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Coors

$6.00

Lager

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Hell or High Water is a Downtown Louisville speakeasy with a focus on creative craft cocktails that delight and inspire.

Location

112 West Washington St suite#2, Louisville, KY 40202

Directions

