Hell's Kitchen - Wilmington

review star

No reviews yet

118 Princess St

Wilmington, NC 28401

Popular Items

SOUTHERN CHICKEN WRAP
JUMBO WINGS
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

APPETIZERS

BEER BATTERED MUSHROOMS

$13.00

with ranch or honey mustard

BUFF CK TENDERS

$13.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.00

panko breaded, side of honey mustard or ranch

CHIPS N SALSA

$3.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00+

GREAT BALLS OF FRYER

$14.00+

grilled ribeye, peppers, onions, jalapeno, cheddar jack blend, mushrooms, panko breading

HK TWIST

$11.00+

soft pretzel with queso cheese, housemade mustard

JUMBO WINGS

$12.00+

AWARD WINNING SAUCES tame/ hot/ fire/ inferno/ buffalo garlic/ terriyaki/ bbq/ honey chipotle/ blue buffalo/ tangy NC bbq/ savory dry rub with celery and bleu cheese, ranch or Vegan Ranch

LOADED TOTS or FRIES

$14.00

1 lb. beer battered, cheese, bacon, scallion

MAC BOWL

$11.00

MOZZERELLA STICKS

$11.00

lightly breaded, marinara

PICKLE CHIPS

$10.00

southern style fried pickles, ranch

QUESADILLA

$12.00

flour tortilla, melted cheese, scallion add grilled steak 4] shrimp 5] black bean 3] chicken 3]

SWEET POT FRIES

$3.00+

TATER TOTTERS

$3.00+

VEGAN WINGS

$12.00+

AWARD WINNING SAUCES tame/ hot/ fire/ inferno/ buffalo garlic/ terriyaki/ bbq/ honey chipotle/ blue buffalo/ tangy NC bbq/ savory dry rub with celery and bleu cheese, ranch or Vegan Ranch

SOUPS AND SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00+

romaine, red onion, tomato, parmesan, caesar dressing

COBB SALAD

$18.00

grilled chicken, romaine, red onion, cherry tomato, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, hardboiled egg, avocado, greek vinaigrette

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00+

romaine, red onion, tomato, carrot, cucumber, croutons

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00+

ask server for details

SEAFOOD

COMBINATION BASKET

$19.00

fried grouper, shrimp, beer battered fries, slaw

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

grouper fish, panko breaded, beer battered fries, slaw

FISH TACOS

$16.00

three panko breaded grouper fish, cheddar jack, red cabbage, salsa, mustard sauce, green onion

SHRIMP BASKET

$18.00

jumbo fried shrimp served with french fries and cole slaw

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

three blackened shrimp tacos, red cabbage, tomato, green onion, tequila lime sauce

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

side of fries

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

side of fries

KIDS TACOS

$6.00

two tacos beef, chicken, or bean

WRAPS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$15.00

breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, ranch or blue cheese, tossed in choice of sauce

CAESAR WRAP

$15.00

grilled chicken, romaine, red onion, tomato, parmesan, caesar dressing

FAJITA WRAP

$16.00

SOUTHERN CHICKEN WRAP

$16.00

breaded chicken, romaine, bacon, cheddar jack, tossed in ranch | substitute tofu

BURGERS

ALPINE BURGER

$16.00

aged swiss, hickory bacon, grilled mushrooms and onions

BEAT'EM UP BURGER

$16.00

blackened, jalapeno, chipotle mayo, red onion, blue cheese crumble

CLASSIC BURGER

$15.00

smoked cheddar, onion straws

DEVIL BURGER

$17.00

smoked cheddar, bacon, onion straws, over easy egg, bacon barbeque sauce

HICKORY BURGER

$16.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$17.00

plant based burger patty, red onion, pickle, vegan cheese

SANDWICHES

FRENCH DIP

$17.00

thin layers of roast beef, sauteed onion, provolone cheese, au jus and horseradish on side

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$16.00

fried chicken breast, spicy honey, lettuce, tomato, pickles, on a brioche bun

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$17.00

thin sliceded ribeye or chicken, bell pepper, sauteed onion, mushroom, white american cheese sauce

REUBEN

$16.00

guinness corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing

TURKEY CLUB

$15.00

turkey, swiss, lettuce, bacon, mayo on white or wheat bread

TACO TRIO

$15.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SAMMY

$16.00

XX DRESSINGS

XX SM DRESSING

$0.75

XX LRG DRESSING

$1.50

Taco Tuesday

Sm Salsa

$0.75

Sm Sour Cream

$0.75

Lrg Queso

$2.00

Lrg Guac

$2.00

Add Chips

$2.00

Sm Japs

$0.75

Lrg Salsa

$1.50

Lrg Sour Cream

DOMESTIC BEER

Btl Bud

$3.50

Btl Bud Lt

$3.50

Btl Coors Lt

$3.75

Btl Mich Ultra

$3.75

Btl Miller Lt

$3.75

Btl Sam Adams

$4.50

Btl Yuengling

$3.75

Bud Light Chelada

$5.00

Miller Lt Can

$2.50

O'Douls NA

$3.75

PBR- 24 Oz

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.50

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$4.00

PBR 16 oz

$2.75

IMPORT BEER

Btl Amstel Lt

$4.75

Btl Dos XX

$4.75

Btl Heineken

$4.75

Btl Negro Modelo

$4.75

Btl Pacifico

$4.75

Btl Redstripe

$3.50

Corona Btl

$4.75

Corona Lt Btl

$4.75

Especial

$4.75

Stella

$4.75

WINE

CABERNET

$9.50+

CHAMPANGE

$9.00+

CHARDONNAY

$8.00+

PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00+

PINOT NOIR

$9.00+

ROSE

$8.00+

LIGHT HORSE CAB

$9.00

LIGHT HORSE CHARDONNAY

$9.00

SILVER GATE

$6.00

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$6.25

ABSOLUT CITRON

$5.00

ABSOLUT MAND

$5.00

ABSOLUT STRAWBERRY

$5.00

BURNETTS CHERRY

$6.25

BURNETTS CITRUS

$6.25

BURNETTS GRAPE

$6.25

BURNETTS ORANGE

$6.25

BURNETTS RASBERRY

$6.25

BURNETTS VANILL

$6.25

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$6.25

DEEP EDDY RUBY

$6.25

GREY GOOSE

$7.50

KETTLE ONE

$9.00

PINK WHITNEY

$5.00

STOLI

$5.50

STOLI BLUE

$5.50

STOLI RAS

$5.50

Titos

$7.50

WELL VODKA

$5.00

WHIPPED

$7.00

STOLI VANILL

$5.50

Blue Shark

$8.50

STOLI Orange

$5.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.25

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.25

GIN/RUM

WELL GIN

$5.00

BOMBAY SAPP

$6.50

HENDRINKS

$9.00

TANGUERAY

$6.50

TANG ORANGE

$6.50

WELL RUM

$5.75

ADMIRAL NELSON

$5.00

BACARDI

$5.00

BACARDI LIMON

$5.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$5.00

GOSLINGS

$5.00

GOSLINGS 151

$6.50

KRAKEN

$5.00

MALIBU

$5.00

MYERS DARK

$5.00

RUM HAVEN

$6.75

Sailor Jerry

$6.50

Rumchata

$6.00

tHE BOTINIST

$10.00

AVAITION

$7.50

WHISKEY/BOURBON

BASIL HAYDEN

$10.00

BASIL HAYDEN RYE

$16.00

BULLEIT RYE

$8.50

BUSHMILLS

$6.00

CROWN APPLE

$8.00

CROWN VANILLA

$8.00

CROWN XR

$25.00

ELIJAH CRAIG

$8.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

IRISH MAN

$10.00

ISSAC BROWN

$8.00

JACK APPLE

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JACK FIRE

$7.50

JACK HONEY

$7.00

JAMESON BLACK

$9.00

JAMESON CASKMATE

$7.50

JIM BEAM

$5.00

JIM BEAM BLACK

$6.00

JIM BEAM APPLE

$5.00

JIM BEAM PEACH

$5.00

JIM BEAM VANILLA

$5.00

KNOB CREEK

$10.00

KNOB RYE

$9.00

LARCENY

$7.00

MAKERS MARK

$9.00

QUIET MAN

$6.50

SKREWBALL

$8.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$7.50

WELL BOURBON

$5.00

WELL WHISKEY

$5.00

WILD TURKEY 80

$5.50

WILD TURKEY AM. HONEY

$5.00

WOODFORD

$9.50

Red Breast Irish Whiskey

$18.00

JERRERSONS

$9.00

SSEAGRAMS 7

$5.00

BULLIET

$7.50

ANGELS ENVY

$12.50

SLANE

$7.00

CROWN PEACH

$8.00

OLD FORESTER

$8.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$14.00

MICHTERS

$10.50

BULLEIT 10 YR

$12.00

EAGLE RARE

$12.00

OLD CAMP

$5.50

RO & CO

$7.00

TEQUILA/SCOTCH

WELL TEQUILA

$5.00

1800 REPOSADO

$8.50

1800 SILVER

$8.00

Don Julio

$12.00

ESPOLON

$7.50

HORNITOS SILVER

$7.50

JOSE CUERVO

$7.00

LUNAZUL SILVER

$5.00

LUNAZUL REPOSADO

$6.00

LUNAZUL ANEJO

$7.00

MICAMPO BLANCO

$7.00

MICAMPO REPOSADO

$7.00

PATRON

$12.00

PATRON XO

$8.50

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$14.00

CUTTY SHARK

$5.00

DEWARS WHITE

$6.00

GLENLIVET

$12.00

GLENLIVET 15YR

$12.00

JW BLACK

$12.00

JW RED

$6.50

JW Double Black

$12.00

Deleon Blanco

$7.00

SIETE LEGUAS REPOSADO

$11.50

CASAMIGAS MEZCAL

$15.00

21 SEEDS CUCUMBER JAP

$8.50

CORDIALS

AMERETTO

$6.00

APPLE PUCKER

$6.00

BAILEYS

$6.75

BLUE CURACO

$6.00

BUTTER SHOTS

$6.00

COINTRAEU

$8.75

COUVOISIER

$10.00

DOMANE CANTON

$7.75

FRANGELICO

$7.75

GOLDSCHLAGER

$6.75

GRAND MARNIER

$8.75

HENNESSEY

$11.00

JAGER

$6.75

KAHLUA

$6.75

MIDORI

$6.00

RUMPLEMINZE

$6.75

SAMBUCCA

$6.50

SOCO LIME

$6.50

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$6.50

TUACA

$6.75

WATERMELON PUCKER

$6.00

HK COCKTAILS

Blue Lemonade

$6.00

Brain Blaster

$8.00

Caramel Mule

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast

$6.00

Devils Ass

$8.00

Gold Rush

$9.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Harry Johnson

$8.00

Hells Paloma

$9.00

Honey Bee

$6.00

Irish Cactus

$6.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Kentucky Flush

$6.00

Nutty Irish

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Original Marg

$9.00

PB&J

$6.00

Peach Tree

$9.00

Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

Screaming Org

$8.00

St. Nicks Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Mule

$9.00

Swing Donkey

$7.00

Texas Mule

$9.00

Upside Down Pine

$6.00

Wash Apple

$6.00

Yellow Snow

$6.00

COFFEE SHOT

$4.50

New New Cocktails

Tito's Refresher

$8.50

Dickel Daiquiri

$9.00

Orange Blossom Fizz

$8.50

Paloma Rita

$10.00

Woodinville Breeze

$9.00

Irish Ginger

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

The Ketel One Mule

$10.00

PB&J

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Bad Apple

$8.00

BULLEIT FLIGHT

$25.00

N/A BEV

CLUB SODA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

MOUTAIN DEW

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

PEPSI

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

REDBULL CAN

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

TONIC

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

WATER

A-D

ALABAMA SLAMMER

$6.50

AMARETTO SOUR

$6.00

ANGRY BALLZ

$6.50

APPLE SAUCE

$6.00

APPLETINI

$7.50

BAHAMA MAMA

$7.50

BAY BREEZE

$6.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$6.75

BLOW JOB

$6.50

BLUE HAWIIAN

$8.00

BLUE MOTORCYCLE

$8.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$6.00

CANDY APPLE

$6.50

CAPE COD

$6.00

CAR BOMB

$8.00

CHOC CAKE

$7.00

CINNAMON TOAST

$7.00

DARK N STORMY

$7.00

E-L

FUZZY NAVEL

$6.00

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE

$6.00

GRAPE BOMB

$7.50

GRAPE CRUSH

$6.00

GRATEFUL DEAD

$8.00

GREEN TEA

$6.25

GREYHOUND

$6.00

GUMMY BEAR

$6.50

HAIRY NAVEL

$6.00

HAWIIAAN PUNCH

$6.00

HURRICANE

$7.00

IRISH BREAKFAST

$6.75

IRISH COFFEE

$6.75

IRISH FLAG

$9.00

JAGER BOMB

$7.75

KAMI KAZI

$6.00

KEY LIME PIE

$6.00

LEMON DROP

$6.00

LIQUID COCAINE

$6.50

LIQUID HEROIN

$6.50

LIQUID MARY J

$8.00

LIT

$8.00

LONG BEACH

$8.00

M-R

007

$7.00

GRAND MIMOSA

$8.50

MADRAS

$6.00

MAI TAI

$6.50

MANHATTEN BOURBON

$7.00

MANHATTEN WHISKEY

$7.00

MARGARITA

$7.00

MARTINI GIN

$7.00

MARTINI VODKA

$7.00

MELON BALL

$6.00

MEXICAN MULE

$7.00

MIMOSA

$7.50

MOSCOW MULE

$7.00

MUDSLIDE

$6.50

OATMEAL COOKIE

$6.00

OLD FASHIONED

$7.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$7.00

PB&J

$6.00

PEARL DIVER

$6.00

PURPLE HOOTER

$6.00

RED DEVIL

$6.50

RED HEADED SLUT

$6.00

RED SNAPPER

$6.00

ROB ROY

$6.50

ROYAL FLUSH

$7.50

RUMRUNNER

$8.00

SCREWDRIVER

$6.00

S-Z

SCOOBY SNACK

$6.00

SEA BREEZE

$6.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$6.50

SEX W/ ALLIGATOR

$7.00

SLIPPERY NIPPLE

$6.50

SWEDISH FISH

$6.00

SWEET TART

$6.00

TEQ SUNRISE

$6.00

TIC TAC

$7.50

TOM COLLINS

$6.00

UNDERCURRENT

$6.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$6.50

VEGAS BOMB

$8.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$7.00

SHIRTS

HK T-SHIRTS

$25.00

HK EMPLOYEE

$18.00

HOODIES

HK HOODIES

$35.00

HOODIES EMPLOYEE DISC

$27.00

KEG N EGG DRINK

HK CUP

$6.00+

IRISH BREAKFAST SHOT

$5.00

BABY GUINNESS

$5.00

JAMESON

$7.00

BUSHMILLS

$7.00

$3 GREEN BL BOTTLE

$2.50

REFILL **BL**

$3.00

REFILL **YUENG**

$3.00

KEG N EGG FOOD

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

$14.00

Lunch Special

$7.99+

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$6.50

BREAKFAST PLATTER

$15.00

FRENCH TOAST

$9.00+

Chix Sandwhich

$11.99

SOUP & SANDWICH

SOUP & SANDWICH

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Voted Best Downtown Sports Pub and Award Winning Wings

Location

118 Princess St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

Main pic

