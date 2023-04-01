Henderson's Bar & Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Henderson's Bar & Kitchen is your new local sports bar located in the heart of South Tampa. Delicious burgers, thin crust square pizzas, crispy wings, meatball sliders are some of our specialties. We offer a great selection of craft cocktails, draft beers, wine, and much more. We offer Happy Hour from Monday to Friday 4pm - 6pm, and more deals every night. Henderson's is the perfect place to host your favorite team's Watch Party, or a casual dinner with your loved ones.
4110 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
