Henderson's Bar & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

4110 Henderson Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33629

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Arugula Salad
French Fries
Cheese Pizza Small

FOOD

Bar Bites

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Fresh baked knots tossed in garlic butter, topped with parmesan.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Beer battered onion rings, served with Texas petal sauce.

French Fries

$4.50

Crispy coated fries.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Mozzarella sticks served with marinara.

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Hand battered fresh calamari rings, served with Sweet Thai Chilli sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Hand battered jumbo shrimp with coconut shaves, served with Honey Sriracha sauce.

Meatball Sliders

$13.00

3 sliders with our homemade meatballs topped with tomato sauce & melted provolone.

Quesadillas

$12.00

Flour tortilla with homemade pico de gallo, mexican blend cheese & choice of chicken or pork carnitas.

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped with queso, chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

Chicken Tenders (3)

$13.00

Hand battered chicken tenders served with fries, and your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenders (5)

$18.00

Bite Sampler

$21.00

Two naked wings, two mozzarella sticks, two chicken tenders, French fries & onion rings, with your choice of sauce.

Chips and Guac

$7.00

Wings

Wings (6)

$10.00

Delicious naked wings, baked or fried.

Wings (10)

$14.00

Delicious naked wings, baked or fried.

Wings (20)

$26.00

Delicious naked wings, baked or fried.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine with parmesan, croutons, tossed in our homemade caesar dressing.

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, parmesan, tossed in citrus vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Cucumbers, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, oregano, tossed in vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil. olive oil & balsamic glaze.

Pizza - The Basics

Cheese Pizza Small

$9.00

Mozzarella & Parmesan

Cheese Pizza Medium

$14.00

Mozzarella & Parmesan

Cheese Pizza Large

$19.00

Mozzarella & Parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza Small

$11.00

Mozzarella & Pepperoni

Pepperoni Pizza Medium

$18.00

Mozzarella & Pepperoni

Pepperoni Pizza Large

$24.00

Mozzarella & Pepperoni

Veggie Lovers Pizza Small

$12.00

Bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes and mozzarella.

Veggie Lovers Pizza Medium

$19.00

Bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes and mozzarella.

Veggie Lovers Pizza Large

$25.00

Bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes and mozzarella.

Margherita Pizza Small

$11.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil.

Margherita Pizza Medium

$18.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil.

Margherita Pizza Large

$24.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil.

BBQ Chicken Pizza Small

$14.00

Mozzarella, BBQ sauce, and chicken.

BBQ Chicken Pizza Medium

$21.00

Mozzarella, BBQ sauce, and chicken.

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

$28.00

Mozzarella, BBQ sauce, and chicken.

Supreme Pizza Small

$15.00

Sausage, peperoni, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms and mozzarella.

Supreme Pizza Medium

$22.00

Sausage, peperoni, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms and mozzarella.

Supreme Pizza Large

$29.00

Sausage, peperoni, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms and mozzarella.

Pizza - The Not So Basic

Truffle Pizza Small

$14.00

Garlic & oil base, mozzarella, mushrooms, arugula & truffle oil.

Truffle Pizza Medium

$21.00

Garlic & oil base, mozzarella, mushrooms, arugula & truffle oil.

Truffle Pizza Large

$28.00

Garlic & oil base, mozzarella, mushrooms, arugula & truffle oil.

Chicken & Bacon Small

$15.00

Vodka sauce, bacon, chicken, and mozzarella.

Chicken & Bacon Medium

$22.00

Vodka sauce, bacon, chicken, and mozzarella.

Chicken & Bacon Large

$29.00

Vodka sauce, bacon, chicken, and mozzarella.

Prosciutto & Fig Small

$16.00

Fig jam base, mozzarella, goat cheese, arugula & prosciutto.

Prosciutto & Fig Medium

$24.00

Fig jam base, mozzarella, goat cheese, arugula & prosciutto.

White Pizza Small

$9.00

Garlic & oil base, mozzarella, ricotta, & oregano.

White Pizza Medium

$14.00

Garlic & oil base, mozzarella, ricotta, & oregano.

White Pizza Large

$19.00

Garlic & oil base, mozzarella, ricotta, & oregano.

Nutella & Strawberry Pizza Small

$10.00

Nutella base, fresh strawberry, walnuts, and powdered sugar.

Nutella & Strawberry Pizza Medium

$15.00

Nutella base, fresh strawberry, walnuts, and powdered sugar.

Pizza- Build Your Own

Build Your Own Small

$9.00

Choice of 1 Base & Toppings

Build Your Own Medium

$14.00

Choice of 1 Base & Toppings

Build Your Own Large

$19.00

Choice of 1 Base & Toppings

Pizza - Half & Half Specialty

Half & Half Medium Pizza

Half & Half Large Pizza

Burgers & Sandwiches

All American Burger

$17.00

1/2 lbs Black Angus beef patty, American cheese, LTO, pickles, ketchup & mayo.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.00

1/2 lbs Black Angus beef patty, American cheese, bacon, house aioli.

Henderson's Burger

$19.00

1/2lbs Black Angus beef patty, American cheese, mushrooms & truffle aioli, caramelized onions.

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Shaved angus beef, Mayo, Bell peppers, Caramelized onions, Mushrooms, Provolone cheese.

Fish Sandwch

$16.00

Crispy or baked cod fish, LTO, & tartar sauce.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast, marinara, provolone & parmesan.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy or baked chicken breast, LTO, & house aioli.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Teriaki Lettuce Cups

$13.00

Crispy or baked chicken breast, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, & parmesan, in a tortilla wrap.

Halloumi Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled halloumi cheese, tomato, arugula, basil & balsamic glaze.

Cheese Burger

$15.00

1/2 lbs Black Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, and House Aioli

NA BEVERAGES

N/A Beer

Heineken N/A

$5.00

NA Beverages

Root Beer

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Lemonade Bottle

$3.00

Joe Tea Mango

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Blueberry Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Henderson's Bar & Kitchen is your new local sports bar located in the heart of South Tampa. Delicious burgers, thin crust square pizzas, crispy wings, meatball sliders are some of our specialties. We offer a great selection of craft cocktails, draft beers, wine, and much more. We offer Happy Hour from Monday to Friday 4pm - 6pm, and more deals every night. Henderson's is the perfect place to host your favorite team's Watch Party, or a casual dinner with your loved ones.

4110 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629

