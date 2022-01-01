Henlopen City Oyster House
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Seafood restaurant featuring seasonal dishes, a raw bar, and a variety of specialty beers and natural wine.
Location
50 Wilmington Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
