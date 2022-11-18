The Hideaway Bend imageView gallery
The Hideaway Bend

97 Reviews

$$

939 SE 2nd St

Bend, OR 97702

Gravy Train

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.00

Smothered in our housemade pork sausage gravy with two scrambled eggs and a fresh biscuit. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce.

Burrito Salchicha

$18.00

Andouille and linguica sausages with roasted poblano, Anaheim and red bell peppers rolled in a flour tortilla with three scrambled eggs and pepper jack cheese. Topped with Spanish gravy and salsa verde. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce.

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

A huge plate of our housemade fresh biscuits smothered in our famous sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of homestyle potatoes or our housemade apple sauce.

Farmers Burrito

$17.00

Eggs & Specialties

Substitute fresh fruit for homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce on any egg dish for $4.

American Breakfast

$17.00

Your choice of bacon, breakfast pork sausage or chicken sausage with two eggs your way. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce and your choice of toast.

California Omelet

$16.00

Bacon and tomatoes in a three egg omelet, topped with cheddar cheese and fresh avocado. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce and your choice of toast.

Green Hornet Omelet

$16.00

Fresh asparagus, green onions, diced halapenos and spinach in a three egg omelet, topped with gruyere cheese and fresh avocado. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce and your choice of toast.

The Griddle

French Toast

$13.00

Big Ed's Texas toast dredged in egg batter then grilled golden brown. Topped with cinnamon powdered sugar.

Double Four Way

$17.00

Two pancakes or two slices of french toast, two scrambled eggs, two sausage links and two slices of bacon.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Breakfast Sides

Sausage Links

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Ham

$6.00

Housemade Andoullie Sausage

$6.00

Cup of Housemade Country Gravy

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$7.00

Toast

$2.50

Choose between Sourdough, Whole Wheat, Marbled Rye or an English Muffin

Scone

$2.50

Homemade cinnamon and whole wheat.

Homestyle Potatoes

$7.00

Housemade Apple Sauce

$5.00

One Homemade Biscuit with Gravy

$9.00

Eggs

$3.00+

Homemade Hollandaise Sauce

$3.00

Kids Breakfast

Kid 1 Egg 1 French Toast

$5.00

Kid 1 Egg 2 Bacon & Toast

$5.00

Kid 1 Egg 1 Sausage & Toast

$5.00

Kid 1 French Toast 2 Bacon

$5.00

Kid 1 French Toast 1 Sausage

$5.00

Mods

Mods

Breakfast Specials

Apple Pie French Toast

$17.99

Oregon Trail Oml

$18.99

Blue River Benedict

$17.99

Classic Bene

$18.99

The Heisman

$17.99

Taco omelet

$17.99

Benedicts

Classic Bene

$18.00

Tomato & Bacon Bene

$18.00

Spinach, Tomato & Avo Bene

$18.00

Starters & Shared Plates

Bavarian Pretzel Fondue

$12.00

Served with our homemade garlic cheese sauce.

House Cut Fries

$8.00

Served with homemade dipping sauce, garnished with Grana Padano.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$8.00

Served with homemade dipping sauce, garnished with Grana Padano.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Flash fried florets tossed in homemade buffalo sauce, served with our bleu cheese dressing.

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Caramelized and roasted, with bacon, dried cranberries and roasted garlic. Topped with shaved grana padano.

Pizza Sticks

$11.00

Cheese and herb pizza dough breadsticks with arrabiata sauce.

8 Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Eight honey battered mini dogs with mustard dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Eight IPA tempura battered spears with house chipotle ranch.

Tempura Mushrooms

$10.00

Eight IPA tempura battered mushrooms with house chipotle ranch.

IPA Onion Rings

$8.00

Beer battered onion rings with chipotle ranch.

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Beer braised and fried, served with house bleu cheese, carrots, and celery.

Stromboli Luigi

$14.00

Sopressata, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and 4 cheese blend. Served with arrabiata.

Nachos Carnitas

$16.00

House braised pork, refried beans and housemade queso over a plate of warm corn chips. Topped with chipotle sauce, sour cream, four cheese blend, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños and salsa.

12 Mini Corn Dogs

$11.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Small Side Fries

$4.00

Soup/Salads

House Salad

$6.00+

Special Soup

$6.00+

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Pear Bleu Salad

$12.00+

Cobb Salad

$13.00+

Burgers, Sandwiches & Specialties

Sandwiches served with homemade chips. Sub Hand Cut Fries, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries or Tater Tots for $2. Sub Onion Rings for $4. Sub House Salad or Soup for $3.

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Gruyere Mornay, bacon, herbs and white truffle oil.

Buffalo Mac

$16.00

Our 1/2 pound house-ground patty, with house pickled jalapenos, fresh pineapple, pepper jack cheese, roasted tomato aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a pretzel bun.

Santa Fe

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, green chile, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomato on a Big Ed's Texas toast bun.

Allentown

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, candied bacon, provolone cheese, arugula, lemon vinaigrette and tomato on a pretzel bun

Cuban Press

$16.00

Pulled pork, ham, pickles, gruyere cheese and mustard pressed on a stadium roll.

Reuben

$18.00

House-braised corned beef with sauerkraut, housemade 1,000 Island dressing and melted gruyere cheese. Grilled on Big Ed's marbled rye bread.

Hideaway Burger

$17.00

Our 1/2 pound house-ground chuck and brisket patty with bacon, cheddar, roasted tomato aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a Big Ed's Texas toast bun.

Buffalo Bleu Burger

$18.00

Our 1/2 pound house-ground patty, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings and housemade BBQ sauce, on a pretzel bun.

Grilled Ham And Chz

$11.00

All natural prime rib sliced thin,, with four cheese, sauteed onions, banana peppers and mushrooms served on a stadium roll with horseradish sauce and au jus on the side.

John Wayne

$19.00

Portabella Sandwich

$16.00

Kids Lunch

Kid Grilled Cheese & Chips

$5.00

Kid Cheesy Bread

$5.00

Kid Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Kid Dino Nuggets, Ranch & Fries

$6.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Dessert

Cookie Dessert

$10.00

One Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Brownie

$12.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Rice Krispie Treat

$5.00

Small Pizzas

Small Four Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

SM Cheese

$17.00

Small The Greek Pizza

$22.00

Small BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$19.00

Small Garden Pesto Pizza

$19.00

Small Magnum PI Pizza

$22.00

Small House Combo Pizza

$22.00

Small Chuck Norris

$24.00

Small Vegan Pizza

$24.00

Small Build-Your-Own Pizza

$16.50

SM 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

SM Special Pizza

$25.00

KID Cheese Pizza

$9.00

KID Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Small Magnum PI

$22.00

Large Pizzas

Large Four Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$30.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Large The Greek Pizza

$34.00

Large BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$28.00

Large Garden Pesto Pizza

$28.00

Large Magnum PI Pizza

$34.00

Large House Combo Pizza

$34.00

Large Chuck Norris

$38.00

Large Build-Your-Own Pizza

$23.50

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

LG Special Pizza

$35.00

Large Magnum PI

$38.00

Specials

Fried potatoes

$14.99

Pork Belly Mac

$20.99

Pastrami burger

$20.99

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$16.99

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Orange Soda

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Bellatazza Organic Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Gourmet Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.75

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$5.50

Henry's Bottled Root Beer

$4.00

Kombucha

$6.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.75

Fresh Ruby Grapefruit Juice

$4.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

2% Milk

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.99

Kid Soda

$2.00

Kid Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Yellow Red Bull

$5.00

Zentopia CBD

$7.00

Beer

16oz Sweet As

$6.00

16oz RPM

$6.00

16oz Diablo Rojo

$6.00

16oz Crux Pilsner

$6.00

16oz Bodhizafa

$6.25

16oz Fresh Haze

$6.00

16oz Locals Only

$6.00

16oz Simon Says

$6.00

16oz Hefe

$6.00

16oz Sinistor Black

$6.25

16oz Deschutes Nitro

$6.25

16oz Schilling Cider Pineapple

$6.25

16oz Coors Light

$4.75

16oz Manny's Pale Ale

$6.25

16oz pFreim Pale

$6.00

16oz Citrus Mistress

$6.00

16oz Dogfish Pumpkin

$6.25

16oz City of Dreams

$6.25

Small Micro Draft

$5.00

Pliny

$8.00

Pitcher Sweet As

$20.00

Pitcher RPM

$20.00

Pitcher Diablo Rojo

$20.00

Pitcher Crux Pilsner

$20.00

Pitcher Bodhizafa

$23.00

Pitcher Fresh Haze

$20.00

Pitcher Locals Only

$20.00

Pitcher Simon Says

$20.00

Pitcher Tropic Pines

$20.00

Pitcher Deschutes Nitro

$23.00

Pitcher Schilling Cider Pineapple

$21.00

Pitcher Coors Light

$15.00

Pitcher City Of Dreams

$20.00

Pitcher pFreim Pale

$20.00

Pitcher Citrus Mistress

$20.00

Pitcher Nitro

$22.00

Pitcher City of Dreams

$22.00

Pitcher Seasonal Beer

$22.00

Pliny Pitcher

$25.00

64oz Sweet As

$14.00

64oz RPM

$15.00

64oz Diablo Rojo

$15.00

64oz Crux Pilsner

$14.00

64oz Bodhizafa

$19.00

64oz Fresh Haze

$14.00

64oz Locals Only

$14.00

64oz Simon Says

$15.00

64oz Tropic Pines

$14.00

64oz Fuzztail Hefe

$14.00

64oz Space Dust

$19.00

64oz Crux Nitro Stout

$19.00

64oz Deschutes Luna Jo Nitro

$19.00

64oz Schilling Cider Grapefruit

$16.00

64oz Schilling Cider Pineapple

$16.00

64oz Coors Light

$12.00

64oz Chainbreaker White IPA

$15.00

64oz Pfreim Pale

$14.00

64oz Citrus Mistress

$14.00

64oz Nitro

$19.00

64oz City of Dreams

$19.00

64oz Hop Smack IPA

$14.00

64oz Seasonal Beer

$19.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Mirror Pond

$4.50

New Blegium Glutiny (GF)

$4.25

Omission Lager (GF)

$4.25

Widmer Hefeweizen

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

New Castle Brown Ale

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Bud Light Platinum

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Molson Canadian Ale

$4.00

Labatts Blue

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Not Your Father's Root Beer

$4.50

Ace Pineapple Cider

$4.50

Ace Pear Cider

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Rogue Dead Guy

$4.50

Joe IPA

$4.50

Heineken

$4.00

Non Alcoholic Beer

$3.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Jubelale

$4.00

Pray for Snow

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Bud LT

$3.50

Rainier

$2.50

Tecate

$3.75

Guinness

$5.00

Busch

$3.00

Montucky

$4.00

Crush

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Pub Beer

$3.50

Stiegl Radler

$6.00

White Claw

$4.00

White Claw Surge

$6.00

Seek Out Seltzer

$4.00

2 Towns Apple Cider

$5.00

Truly

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.25

22oz Sweet As

$7.75

22oz RPM

$7.75

22oz Diablo Rojo

$7.75

22oz Cider

$7.75

22oz Kona Big Wave

$7.75

22oz Crux Pils

$7.75

22oz Dogfish Pumpkin

$8.00

22oz Bodhizafa

$8.00

22oz Fresh Haze

$7.75

22oz Simon Says

$7.75

22oz City of Dreams

$7.75

22oz Sinistor Black

$7.75

22oz Pfreim

$7.75

22oz Coors Light

$6.75

22oz Citrus Mistress

$7.75

22oz Mannys Pale Ale

$7.75

22oz Jubelale Nitro

$8.50

22oz Locals Only

$7.75

Wine

Gls 14 Hands Merlot

$7.00

Gls Seven Falls Cabernet

$7.50

Gls 1924 House Red Blend

$6.50

Gls Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$8.50

Btl 14 Hands Merlot

$21.00

Btl Seven Falls Cabernet

$25.00

Btl 1924 House Red Blend

$21.00

Btl Rascal Pinot Noir

$25.00

Gls Drumheller Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Canyon Road Chardonnay

$6.50

Gls Eola Hills Pinot Gris

$8.50

Gls Joe Pinot Gris

$8.50

Btl Drumheller Chardonnay

$28.00

Btl Canyon Road Chardonnay

$24.00

Btl Eola Hills Pinot Gris

$24.00

Btl Joe Pinot Gris

$26.00

Gls Jolee Rose

$7.50

Gls Del Rio Rose

$7.50

Btl Jolee Rose

$28.00

Btl Del Rio Rose

$28.00

Man-mosa

$12.00

Mid-mosa

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Victorian Champagne

$25.00

Cocktails

House Recipe Bloody

$11.00

Pickle Infused Bloody

$12.00

Pepper Infused Bloody

$12.00

Game Changer

$18.00

Proud Mary

$18.00

Man-Mosa

$12.00

Mid-mosa

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade Vodka

$12.00

Spiked Chai

$14.00

Nutty Russian

$10.00

Sunrise Margarita

$14.00

Spiked Peach Tea

$12.00

Fresh Blackberry Mojito

$14.00

Gin Refresher

$12.00

Chocolate Espresso Martini

$14.00

Berry Mule

$14.00

Appletini

$7.99

BFK

$7.00

Black Russian

$4.99

Cadillac Margarita

$9.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

Dark & Stormy

$6.99

Gin Gimlet

$4.99

Greyhound

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$7.99

Caribou Lou

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$7.25

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

John Daly

$7.25

Kentucky Mule

$9.75

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.99

Madras

$7.50

Mai Tai

$7.99

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.25

Martini

$8.99

Mint Julep

$6.99

Mojito

$7.99

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Paloma

$7.99

Rum Punch

$6.99

Salty Dog

$8.25

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$6.99

7&7

$7.75

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$5.99

Washington Apple

$8.99

Whiskey Sour

$6.99

White Russian

$8.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Strawberry Lemonade Vodka

$12.00

Sex On A Beach

$8.00

Skinny Margarita

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$5.75

Jaegar Bomb

$8.25

Duck Fart

$7.00

Tic Tac

$8.25

Red Headed Slut

$5.25

BFK Shot

$6.00

Kamakazi

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.75

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$6.75

Absolut Citron

$6.75

Absolut Raspberry

$6.75

Absolut Strawberry

$6.75

Absolut Mandarin

$6.75

Crater Lake

$8.00

Crater Lake Hazelnut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.25

Mono

$7.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Tito's

$8.25

44 North Huckleberry

$8.00

Kettle One

$9.50

Kettle One Rose

$7.00

Pickle Vodka

$7.00

Pepper Vodka

$7.00

Belvedere

$8.50

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.25

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$6.25

Meyers Dark Rum

$6.75

Sailor Jerry

$6.75

Captain Morgan

$7.25

Pyrat Rum

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800 Silver

$8.95

Don Julio Blanco

$12.95

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.75

Hornitos Reposado

$8.25

Olmeca Altos Reposado

$8.50

Patron Silver

$11.95

Milagro

$9.25

Sauza Silver

$7.25

Well Whiskey

$6.25

Basil Hayden

$9.25

Black Velvet

$6.50

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$9.25

Jack Daniels

$6.95

New Basin Strong

$11.00

Jim Beam

$6.95

Knob Creek Bourbon

$7.25

Makers Mark

$8.25

1910 Pendleton

$11.00

Pendleton

$8.25

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.75

Fireball

$7.00

Jameson Black

$9.25

Jameson Gold

$18.00

Crown Royal

$7.75

Jameson

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.75

Powers

$8.95

Johnny Walker Blue

$28.00

Johnny Walker 18 Year

$15.00

Crown Peach

$8.25

Chivas Regal 12 Yr

$7.50

Maccallan 12 Yr

$18.00

Aberlour 10 Yr

$12.00

Dewars 12Yr

$10.95

Glenlivet

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

The Tyrconnell

$8.00

Hennessy

$9.25

Stock 84

$6.00

Amaretto

$4.75

Blue Curacao

$4.75

Buttershots

$4.75

Chambord

$6.00

Crème de Banana

$4.75

Crème de Cocoa

$4.75

Crème de Menthe

$4.75

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Frangelico

$6.50

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Dekuyper Razz

$4.75

Peach Schnapps

$4.75

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.75

Emmets Irish

$6.00

Disaronno

$6.50

Triple Sec

$4.50

Jagermeister

$6.75

Midori

$5.50

Rumplemints

$6.50

Sour Apple

$4.75

Tuaca

$6.00

Hydroflask

Hydroflask 64

$50.00

Hydroflask 32

$35.00

T-Shirts

S Men's Tee - Black

$25.00

M Men's Tee - Black

$25.00

L Men's Tee - Black

$25.00

XL Men's Tee - Black

$25.00

XXL Men's Tee - Black

$25.00

S Men's Tee - Red

$25.00

M Men's Tee - Red

$25.00

L Men's Tee - Red

$25.00

XL Men's Tee - Red

$25.00

XXL Men's Tee - Red

$25.00

XS Women's Tee - Red

$25.00

S Women's Tee - Red

$25.00

M Women's Tee - Red

$25.00

L Women's Tee - Red

$25.00

XL Women's Tee - Red

$25.00

XXL Women's Tee - Red

$25.00

XS Women's Tee - Grey

$25.00

S Women's Tee - Grey

$25.00

M Women's Tee - Grey

$25.00

L Women's Tee - Grey

$25.00

XL Women's Tee - Grey

$25.00

XXL Women's Tee - Grey

$25.00

Hats

Hat

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00

Sweatshirts

S Sweatshirt - Black

$35.00

M Sweatshirt - Black

$35.00

L Sweatshirt - Black

$35.00

XL Sweatshirt - Black

$35.00

XXL Sweatshirt - Black

$35.00

S Sweatshirt - Grey

$35.00

M Sweatshirt - Grey

$35.00

L Sweatshirt - Grey

$35.00

XL Sweatshirt - Grey

$35.00

XXL Sweatshirt - Grey

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Food Network meets ESPN!

Website

Location

939 SE 2nd St, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

Gallery
The Hideaway Bend image

