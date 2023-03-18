Main picView gallery

Calavera - OAK

1 Airport Drive

Oakland, CA 94621

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00
Tacos de Huevo con Chorizo

$17.00
Torta de Huevos

$14.25
Huevos a la Mexicana

$17.00

Torrejas/ Mexican Style French Toast

$15.25

Queso Quesadilla

$14.00

Guacamole Verde con Salsas

$14.00

Bebidas sin Alcohol

Path Water

$4.00
Jarritos

$4.50
Agua de Piedra Mineral Water

$5.00
Mexican Coke

$5.50
Mexican Sprite

$5.50

Fanta Bottle

$5.50
Mexican Limeade

$4.25
Fountain Soda

$4.00

Cafe

$4.00

Cafe Con Piloncillo Crema

$4.95

Cup of Water

$0.85

Orange Juice

$4.00

Calavera Bar and Bevs

Specialty Cocktails

Mimosa

$11.00
Michelada D.F.

$13.00
Bloody Mary Classico

$14.00
Margarita de la Casa

$13.00
Spicy Citrus Margarita

$14.00
Me llamo Negroni

$16.00
Mezcalera

$15.00
Rapido y Facil

$16.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$19.00

Beer

Pacifico, Pilsner

$10.50+
Baja Brewing, Por Favor

$10.50+
Drakes, Hefe

$10.50+
Racer 5

$10.50+
North Coast, Dark Lager

$10.50+
Two Pitchers

$9.00
Corona

$9.00
Modela Especial

$9.00

Madre Desert Water

$9.00

Wines

Sparkling Wine, Opera Prima Brut, Spain

$13.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Brassfield Mendocino

$14.00
Santo Tomas Mission White Blend, Baja California

$13.00
Chardonnay, Backhouse Central Coast

$13.00
Pinot Noir, Juggernaut Russian River

$15.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Earthquake

$16.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Seaglass

$13.00

Bebidas Sin Alcohol

Mexican Limeade

$4.25

Pastries

Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

$4.95
Wild Blueberry Muffin

$4.65
Cream Cheese Danish

$4.95
Cinnamon Twist

$4.95

Seasonal Scone

$4.95

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$4.95

Banana Bread

$4.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Kids Menu

Chicos Queso Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicos Pollo Taco

$10.00

Para Accompanar

Para Acompanar

Arroz Verde

$8.00
Frijoles Negros

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$8.00

Side Chips & Verde salsa

$4.40

Value Deals

Deals of the Week (Copy)

Deal of the Week

$15.00

2 Tinga de Pollo Tacos served with a Fountain Drink *no substitutions*

Value Deal

$10.00

Queso Quesadilla served with a Fountain Drink *no substitutions*

Grab and Go

Hot and Ready Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Hot and Ready Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Hot and Ready No Meat Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Banana

$1.50

Hot and Ready Tinga Burrito

$16.00

Hot and Ready Carnitas Burrito

$16.00

Hot and Ready No Meet Afternoon Burrito

$12.00

Solo Salsa

Solo Salsa Aguacate

$1.00

Solo Salsa Arbol

$1.00

Solo Salsa Verde

$1.00

Solo Salsa Mucho Chiles

$1.00

Solo Salsa Mexicana

$1.00

Solo Salsa Roja

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican style cuisine with a full bar

Location

1 Airport Drive, Oakland, CA 94621

Directions

Main pic

