Calavera - OAK
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexican style cuisine with a full bar
Location
1 Airport Drive, Oakland, CA 94621
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
OAK - Oaklandish Coffee Collective - OAK - Oaklandish Coffee Collective
No Reviews
1 Airport Dr Oakland, CA 94621
View restaurant
21st Amendment Tap Room - Brewery Taproom
4.0 • 341
2010 Williams St San Leandro, CA 94577
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oakland
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurant