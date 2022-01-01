High Five Ramen
1,043 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
112 N. Green Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop - 1061 West Madison Street
No Reviews
1061 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant