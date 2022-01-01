Restaurant header imageView gallery

High Five Ramen

1,043 Reviews

$$

112 N. Green Street

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

High Five Delivery

Tonkotsu Bowl

Tonkotsu Bowl

$17.95

Rich, creamy tonkotsu miso broth served with sliced pork belly, alkaline noodles, seasoned egg, black garlic oil, locally grown bean sprouts, and fresh scallions. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)

Maitake Bowl

Maitake Bowl

$17.95Out of stock

Mushroom miso broth served with maitake mushrooms, ramen noodles, seasoned egg, locally grown bean sprouts, fresh scallions, black garlic, and toasted sesame. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)

Asahi Super Dry

Asahi Super Dry

$5.00
Kirin Ichiban

Kirin Ichiban

$9.00Out of stock

25oz

Bushido Way of the Warrior

Bushido Way of the Warrior

$10.00

Bold, full bodied, earthy. 180ml Can.

Wandering Poet, Junmai Ginjo 300 mL

Wandering Poet, Junmai Ginjo 300 mL

$29.00

Rich, floral, earthy.

Soda

Soda

$1.50
Tozai Snow Maiden

Tozai Snow Maiden

$11.00

180 ML Unfiltered, creamy with flavors of Honeydew and Melon

Tozai Night Swim

Tozai Night Swim

$10.00

180 ML Filtered, Crisp with note of Baked Pear and Banana

Akashi Highball

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

112 N. Green Street, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
High Five Ramen image
High Five Ramen image
High Five Ramen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Poke Poke - West Loop
orange starNo Reviews
1100 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Gyuro Ramen - Fulton Market
orange starNo Reviews
171 North Aberdeen Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Green Street Local
orange star4.6 • 783
130 S Green St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop - 1061 West Madison Street
orange starNo Reviews
1061 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Sushi Dokku - 823 W Randolph St
orange starNo Reviews
823 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
ROOH Chicago - 736 W Randolph St
orange starNo Reviews
736 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Kuma's Corner - West Loop
orange star4.5 • 3,548
852 W Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Gaijin Chicago
orange star4.5 • 3,151
950 W LAKE ST Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Bar Siena - West Loop
orange star4.3 • 2,991
832 W Randolph St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Chicago Waffles - Madison
orange star4.1 • 1,873
1104 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Beer, Bacon, & Sausage!
orange star4.0 • 1,784
1415 W. Randolph Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Saigon Sisters - French Market
orange star4.2 • 1,656
131 N. Clinton Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston