Hill's Kitchen Park City

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Latte

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Hot Tea

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.50+

Sun Tea

$5.50

Coffee

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Coffee To Go

$40.00

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Cortado

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Flat White

$5.00

Glass Of Milk

$2.00

Honey Bee Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Latte

$4.25+

Macchiato

$3.75

Two shots of espresso with foam topper.

Mocha

$5.00+

Publik Cabin

$2.50+

Publik Nicaragua Buena Vista

$2.50+

Spring Berry Latte

$4.50+

White Mocha

$5.00+

Fall Latte

$4.50+

Smoothies & Juice

Berry Smoothie 16oz

$8.00

strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, mint, oat milk

Green Smoothie 16oz

$8.00

apple, pineapple, banana, ginger, kale, spinach, maple, oat milk

Fresh Squeezed OJ 12oz

$6.00

Sunshine Smoothie

$8.00

mango, peach, pineapple, mint, fresh-squeezed orange juice

Fall Smoothie

$8.00

Natural Apple Cider

$4.00

Soda

Taproot Blackberry Mint

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$3.50

Fentimans-ginger beer

$3.50

Jackson Hole - Orange Cream

$3.50

Jackson Hole - Root Beer

$3.50

Fentimans-tonic water

$3.50

LaCroix Lemon

$2.00

LaCroix Lime

$2.00

Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.50

Pellegrino Limonata

$2.50

Pellegrino Lemon Raspberry

$2.50

Pellegrino Momenti

$2.50

Pellegrino Orange

$2.50

Smartwater

$3.50

Sprite-bottle

$3.50

Taproot Strawberry Fields

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Topo Chico - Grapefruit

$3.50

Topo Chico Lime

$3.50

Monster Energy

$3.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

scrambled egg, chorizo verde, potato, salsa, chihuahua cheese, flour tortilla

Overnight Oats

$5.00

Quiche

$7.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Gruyere, Salsa

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

scrambled egg, potato, sweet peppers, onion, salsa, chihuahua cheese, flour tortilla

Morning Bagel

$8.00

egg, bacon, pepper jack, everything bagel

Oatmeal

$7.00

fruit & nut mix, brown sugar

Pastry

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Blueberry, Poppyseed & Lemon Muffin

$5.00
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Cake

$28.00Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Kouign Amann

$5.00
Maple Scone

Maple Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Cupcake

$1.50

Nutella Kouign Amann

$6.00
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$6.00
Pretzel

Pretzel

$4.00

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

2 Apple Fritters

$3.00Out of stock

Mini Raspberry Danish

$3.00

Mini Blackberry Danish

$3.00

Side Of Jam

$2.00

Gluten-Free Banana Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish

Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish

$6.00Out of stock
Blackberry Cheese Danish

Blackberry Cheese Danish

$6.00

Lunch

Alvaro's Tostada

$14.00

barbacoa beef, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, olives

Beef and Sausage Chili

$9.00

green onion, shredded cheese, sour cream

Calabrese (Meat) Flatbread

$14.00

calabrese, italian sausage, mozzarella, red sauce

Caprese (Veggie) Flatbread

$14.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil, red sauce

Caprese Panini

$10.00

tomato, mozzarella, focaccia

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.00Out of stock

sun-dried tomato, basil-pepita pesto, pepper jack, focaccia, caramelized onions

Chicken Salad Special

$7.00Out of stock

French Dip

$15.00Out of stock

caramelized onions, mushrooms, provolone, chipotle mayo, baguette, beef au jus

Chopped Chicken Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Snap Peas, Cucumber, Broccoli, Smoked Chicken, Crispy Ramen Noodles Ginger Sesame Vinaigrette

Grilled Cheese Sand

$10.00

woodland cheddar, american cheese, garlic aioli, sourdough

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$12.00

woodland cheddar, american cheese, garlic aioli, sourdough

Harvest Salad

$11.00
Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$9.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Protein Bowl

$14.00

roasted yams, edamame, red onion, celery, black beans, smoked chicken, spinach, brown rice, peanut dressing

Side Chicken

$4.00

Smoked Chicken Sand

$13.00

Soup

$6.00+

Tuna Salad Special

$6.00
Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Soba Noodle Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine, Kohlrabi, Parmesan, Crouton Cracked Pepper

Fiesta Salad

$7.00

Snacks

Butter Toffee Cocoa Nibs

$7.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Brownie (Gluten Free)

$4.00

Chocolate Chex Crunch

$6.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Dog Treat

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Granola Bars

$3.00

House Potato Chips

$3.00

House Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Honey Pie

$6.00

Hummus Pack

$10.00

Kettle Chips Backyard BBQ

$3.00

Kettle Chips Lightly Salted

$3.00

Kettle Chips Salt & Vinegar

$3.00
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Olive Oil Torta

$2.00

Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.00

Protein Ball

$3.50

Lollipops

$2.50

Trail Mix

$8.00

Walnut Biscotti

$2.00

Orange Basil Biscotti

$2.00Out of stock

PCC Brie Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Retail

8oz Local Honey

$24.00

Honeycomb

$40.00

Aged Balsamic VInegar

$60.00

Hill's Sweatshirt

$50.00

Hills Kitchen Beanie

$18.00

Hills Kitchen Hat

$20.00

Hills Kitchen T-shirt

$20.00

Kleen Kanteen

$35.00

Olive Oil

$30.00

Publik Coffee Bag

$15.00

Tea Zaanti Tea Tin

$12.00

Ritual Chocolate

$13.00+

Hearth & Hill Bamboo Water Bottle

$22.00

Western Nut

$10.00+

Frozen

Cheddar Biscuits- 1 dozen

$20.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$38.00

Meat Lasagna

$39.00

beef, sausage, ricotta, mozzarella

Vegetable Lasagna

$39.00

zucchini, mushrooms, yellow squash, eggplant, ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses

Homemade Ice Cream Pint

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1153 Center Drive, Suite G160, Park City, UT 84098

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

