Himalayan Cafe Pasadena
862 Reviews
$$
36 S Fair Oaks Ave
Pasadena, CA 91105
Popular Items
Himalayan Vegetable Dishes
Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans, tomatoes, onions, tamarind, mango powder. w/cream sauce
Saag Paneer
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream & spices.
Bhindi Tareako
Fresh okra delicately spiced, cooked with tomatoes & onions
Vegetable Korma
Nine different kinds of vegetables cooked in a mild creamy sauce & garnished with nuts
Daal of today
Lentils flavored with ground spices & sautéed in butter.
Mixed Vegetable Curry
Assorted seasonal vegetables, cooked with ground spices.
Mattar Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese, green peas, creamy tomato sauce.
Chana Curry
Bahanta Ra aloo
Aloo kauli
Aloo kerau
Paneer Korma
Bandagopi Tareko
Saag aloo
Chana Curry
Himalayan Entree
Tikkamasala w/Chicken
Tikkamasala w/Lamb
Tikkamasala w/Shrimp
Tikkamasala w/Fish
Tikkamasala w/Panner
Curry w/Chicken
Curry w/Lamb
Curry w/Goat
Curry w/Shrimp
Curry w/Fish
Korma w/Chicken
Korma w/Lamb
Korma w/Shrimp Malai Curry
Vindaloo w/Chicken
Vindaloo w/Lamb
Vindaloo w/Goat
Vindaloo w/Shrimp
Shaag w/Chicken
Shaag w/Lamb
Shaag w/Shrimp
Himalayan Special
Momo w/Veg
all time favorite, steam dumpling. served with chutneys
Momo w/Chicken
all time favorite, steam dumpling. served with chutneys
Momo w/Mix
all time favorite, steam dumpling. served with chutneys
Chow Mine w/Chicken
Home mead stir fried noodles. Served with chutneys
Chow Mine w/Vegetables
Home mead stir fried noodles. Served with chutneys
Thupka w/Chicken
Noodles shup with seaseonal vegetables and spices. Good for chilled day
Thupka w/Vegetable
Noodles shup with seaseonal vegetables and spices. Good for chilled day
Chicken Chili
Bone less dice chicken mix with corn flour batter, made with dice onions, papers and tomatoes
Lamb Chill
Nepali Thali Special
Himalayan Roll
Appetizer
Mix Vegetable Pakora
Fresh cut vegetables with chick-pea batter and fried. Served with chutneys
Chicken Pakora
Tender pieces of chicken dipped in chick-pea batter. Served with chutneys
Cheese Pakora
home made cheese dipped in chick-pea batter. Served with chutneys
Shrimp Pakora
Black tiger shrimp marinated with ginger, garlic, green chilli served with chutneys
Vegetable Singada
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes, spices & nut’s. served with chutneys
Samasa Chat
Vegetable samosa ,yougurt,chat masala, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions
Vhel puri
Young kernel corn, rice crispy, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, onions, Himalayan dressing
Himalayan Platter
A delicious combinations of all vegetarian or mix meet appetizers. Served with chutneys
BREADS/ROTI
Naan
Unleavened flour bread baked in a hot tandoor oven.
Garlic Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic & topped with fresh cilantro.
Peshawary Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with grounded raisins, almonds, coconuts, & pistachio.
Onion Kulcha
Unleavened flour bread stuffed chopped onions & mild spices.
Aloo Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with mashed potatoes & spices
Cheese Naan
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with graded cheese
Paratha
Multi-layered, leavened flour bread
Aloo Paratha
Whole-wheat baked bread, stuffed with potatoes.
Tandoor Roti
Whole-wheat tandoor baked bread.
Tibetan Roti
Whole-wheat, deep fried, pued bread.
Bread Basket
An assortment of our special breads– Naan, Garlic Naan, Aloo Paratha, cheese Naan
Himalayan Rice
Biryani
Salad
Side Orders
Dessert
Soup
Tandoori Specialties
Tandoori Vegetable
Different types of seasonal vegetable marinated with tandoori masala & yogurt
Half Tandoori Chicken
(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala & yogurt.
Full Tandoori Chicken
(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala & yogurt.
Tikka w/Chicken
(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Tender pieces of meat marinated in tandoori spices & yogurt
Tikka w/Lamb
(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Tender pieces of meat marinated in tandoori spices & yogurt
Tikka w/Shrimp
(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Tender pieces of meat marinated in tandoori spices & yogurt
Paneer Tikka
Paneer Tikka (ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Cubed homemade cottage cheese baked on skewers over a glowing charcoal flame.
TIKKA SALMON
(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Salmon fillet marinated & grilled over glowing charcoal flame.
Himalayan Mix Grill
(ask for gf side instead of Naan bread) Combination of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, lamb tikka, kababs & shrimp.
Lunch Package
Himalayan Classic Package
Choice of 1 Appetizer, Choice of 1 Entree, Accompanied by Saffron Basmati Rice & Chutney. Add Plain Naan $1 pp / Add Garlic Naan $2 pp
Himalayan Special Package
Choice of 1 Appetizer, Choice of 2 Entrees, Accompanied by Saffron Basmati Rice & Chutney. Add Plain Naan $1 pp / Add Garlic Naan $2 pp
Himalayan Deluxe Package
Choice of 2 Appetizers, Choice of 2 Entrees, Accompanied by Saffron Basmati Rice & Chutney. Add Plain Naan $1 pp / Add Garlic Naan $2 p
Appetizers
Mo:Mo Chicken Min 50 Pcs
Mo:Mo Veg Min 50 Pcs
Aloo Tikki - Min 50 Pcs
Potato patties, chickpeas and spices. Served with chutneys. (Vegetarian)
Paneer Pakora - Min 50 Pcs
Paneer dipped in chickpea batter. Served with chutneys. (Vegetarian)
Chicken Tikka - (App) Min 50 Pcs
Skewered tender chicken, marinated in spices & yogurt, cooked in traditional Indian clay oven
Reshmi Chicken Pakora - Min 50 Pcs
Tender pieces of chicken dipped in chickpea batter. Served with chutneys
Vegetable Pakora - Min 50 Pcs
Fresh cut vegetables with chick-pea batter and fried. Served with chutneys (Vegetarian)
Onion Bhajee - Min 50 Pcs
Onions dipped in chickpea batter and fried. Served with chutneys. (Vegetarian)
Bread
Aloo Naan - 10 Pc.
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes.
Onion Naan - 10 Pc.
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with chopped onions and mild spiced.
Garlic Naan - 10 Pc.
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with fresh garlic and topped with fresh cilantro
Peshawari Naan - 10 Pc.
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with grounded raisins, almonds, coconuts & pistachio
Plain Naan - 10 Pc.
Unleavened flour bread baked in a hot tandoor oven
Himalayan Salad
Side Order
Sm Tray Saffron Basmati Rice
Saffron flavored basmati rice. [ Serves 20 guests
Lg Tray Saffron Basmati Rice
Saffron flavored basmati rice. [ Serves 40 guests
Raita 16 oz
Yogurt with shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomato & mint. [ 10 guests ]
Raita 32 oz
Yogurt with shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomato & mint. [20 guests ]
Biryani
Sm Tray Chicken Biryani
[ Serves 15-20 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Chicken.
Lg Tray Chicken Biryani
[ Serves 35-40 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Chicken.
Sm Tray Lamb Biryani
[ Serves 15-20 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Lamb.
Lg Tray Lamb Biryani
[ Serves 35-40 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Lamb.
Sm Tray Goat Biryani
[ Serves 15-20 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Goat meat (bone in)
Lg Tray Goat Biryani
[ Serves 35-40 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Goat meat (bone in)
Sm Tray Shrimp Biryani
[ Serves 15-20 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Shrimp.
Lg Tray Shrimp Biryani
[ Serves 35-40 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with Shrimp.
Sm Tray Vegetable Biryani
[ Serves 15-20 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with assorted vegetables.
Lg Tray Vegetable Biryani
[ Serves 35-40 ] An aromatic blend of fragrant Indian basmati rice dish with a flavorful aroma of cumin, cardamom, embellished with roasted cashews & raisins with assorted vegetables
Tandoori Specials
Sm Tray Tandoori Chicken
Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala & yogurt, cooked in Tandoor oven (drumstick, thigh & breast pieces) [GF] [NF]
Lg Tray Tandoori Chicken
Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala & yogurt, cooked in Tandoor oven (drumstick, thigh & breast pieces) [GF] [NF]
Sm Tray Chicken Tikka
[ Serves 15-20 ] Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in tandoori spices & yogurt. [GF] [NF
Lg Tray Chicken Tikka
[ Serves 35-40 ] Tender pieces of boneless chicken marinated in tandoori spices & yogurt. [GF] [NF
Sm Tray Lamb Seekh Kabab
[ Serves 15-20 ] Ground lamb meat marinated with onions, herbs & spices. [GF] [NF
Lg Tray Lamb Seekh Kabab
[ Serves 35-40 ] Ground lamb meat marinated with onions, herbs & spices. [GF]
Sm Tray Lamb Tikka
[ Serves 15-20 ] Cubed boneless lamb meat marinated in yogurt & spices. [GF] [NF]
Lg Tray Lamb Tikka
[ Serves 35-40 ] Cubed boneless lamb meat marinated in yogurt & spices. [GF] [NF
Tikka Masala
Curry
Vindaloo
Himalayan Vegetable
Sm Tray Daal Makhni
Lg Tray Daal Makhni
Sm Tray Malai Kofta
Lg Tray Malai Kofta
Sm Tray Aloo Gobhi
Lg Tray Aloo Gobhi
Sm Tray Chana Masala
Lg Tray Chana Masala
Sm Tray Saag Paneer
Lg Tray Saag Paneer
Sm Tray Bhindi Masala
Lg Tray Bhindi Masala
Sm Tray Navratna Korma
Lg Tray Navratna Korma
Sm Tray Baingan Bharta
Lg Tray Baingan Bharta
Sm Tray Mixed Vegetable Curry
Lg Tray Mixed Vegetable Curry
Sm Tray Shahi Paneer Korma
Lg Tray Shahi Paneer Korma
Sm Tray Kadai Paneer
Lg Tray Kadai Paneer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!The cuisines which are mainly popular and traditional in Himalaya throughout Nepal and Northern India too are prepared with those herbs and shrubs as the spices and ingredients for the tasty, fragrance and nutrition.
36 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105