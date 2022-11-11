Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hobbs Tavern

2415 White Mountain Hwy Box 539

West Ossipee, NH 03890

Order Again

*Specials*

Bear Camp Chili

$10.95

Beef, andouille sausage, Italian sausage, roasted corn, tomatoes, vegetables and beans topped with cheese and red onion. Served with honey jalapeno corn bread.

Swt.Potato & B'nut Squash Raviloi

$17.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$15.95

Appetizer

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.95

Served with spicy ranch.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.95

Sweet onions caramelized and finished with a rich beef broth. Topped with croutons and melted Swiss cheese.

Tavern Nachos

Tavern Nachos

$12.95

Hand-cut potato chips topped with cheese sauce, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, and spicy ranch

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.95

Served with IPA Mustard

Nacho Fries

$13.95

French fries topped with Rt. 16 Pale Ale beer cheese sauce, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, and house-made spicy ranch

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip, shaved parmesan, topped with diced tomatoes, served with house-made tortilla chips

Hummus Plate

$13.95

House made roasted red pepper hummas, house made tortilla chips, celery, carrots, cucumber.

Jacked Up Wings

$16.95

Fried chicken wings tossed in house-made Jacked Up DIPA buffalo sauce, served with carrots, celery and blue cheese.

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$11.95

Fresh romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and homestyle croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

Fresh romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and homestyle croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Small Summer

$7.95

spring mix tossed in strawberry vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, strawberries and feta

Large Summer

$12.95

spring mix tossed in strawberry vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, strawberries and feta

Chopped Salad

$12.95

chopped iceberg, diced tomatoes, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, and choice of dressing, served in a fried tortilla bowl

Sandwiches

Our 6oz burger topped with goat cheese, avocado, and corn relish!

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$16.95

gluten free beer battered haddock, cheddar, and tartar sauce on grilled sourdough, served with coleslaw and chips

Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap

$15.95

grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and homestyle croutons tossed in house caesar dressing in a white tortilla wrap, served with house chips

Pesto Turkey BLT Panini

$15.95

slow roasted, hand sliced turkey and lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, swiss, and pesto mayo on sourdough served with house chips

Build your Own

Build your Own

$14.95

A 6oz burger composed of one of the best steak cuts... Prime rib! Grilled to your liking. Add cheese, no problem! Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and our hand-cut chips.

Short Rib Tacos

$16.95

Short rib slow-braised in Model T stout, cola, and house spices. Served in a flour tortilla with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sautéed onions, sriracha sour. served with house chips

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$23.95

Grilled salmon fillet topped with roasted red pepper-pesto. Served with rice and sauteed vegetables.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.95

A New England classic! Gluten-free beer-battered Atlantic haddock, served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Grilled Steak Tip Dinner

$27.95

10 oz. of bourbon marinated steak tips, served with roasted fingerling potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Honey Balsamic Glazed Chicken

$19.95

Grilled chicken breast glazed with house-made honey balsamic glaze, served over rice pilaf with brocolli.

Veggie Pesto Pasta

$17.95

Sautéed seasonal vegetables and linguine in a pesto cream sauce, topped with diced tomatoes and parmesan.

Chicken & Waffles

$20.95

Hand-breaded fried chicken tenders dipped in honey pepper maple glaze, topped with bacon crumbles and scallions, served over pearl sugar waffles

Side

2 Dinner Rolls

$1.95
Add a Grilled Chicken Breast

Add a Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.95

Add a Side Burger Patty

$6.95

A grilled 6oz Prime Rib burger patty addd to your meal

Add a Side Gravy

$2.95

Add a Side Grill Salmon

$10.95
Add a Side of Cole Slaw

Add a Side of Cole Slaw

$1.95
Add a Side of Garlic Bread

Add a Side of Garlic Bread

$1.95

Add a Side of Mashed

$2.95
Add a Side of Mixed Vegetables

Add a Side of Mixed Vegetables

$3.95

Add a Side of Rice

$2.95

Add a Side of Steak Tips

$12.95

5 oz of grilled maple-bourbon marinated steak tips.

Add Side 2 oz Marinara

$1.95

Basket Cajun Fries

$6.95

Basket Of Cheese Fries

$8.95
Basket of French Fries

Basket of French Fries

$5.95

Fried golden brown. Enough to share with your friends..... or maybe not ;-)

Basket of Truffle Fries

Basket of Truffle Fries

$8.95

Our thick cut French fries tossed in truffle oil and parmesan cheese.

Basket Sweet Fries

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.95

Basket of waffle cut sweet potato fries.

Bowl of Potato Chips

Bowl of Potato Chips

$3.95

Side Buff Nuggets

$7.95

Add Side Summer

$4.95

Add Side Caesar

$4.95

Add Side 2 oz Cheese Sauce

$1.95

Side of Broccoli

$3.95

Side of Asparagus

$3.95

Side Applesauce

$1.50

Add a side Roasted Fingerlings

$2.95

Kid's Meals

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Classic grilled cheese with American cheese on sourdough bread. Served with chips.

Kid's Fried Haddock

Kid's Fried Haddock

$11.95

Beer-battered Atlantic haddock served with chips and tartar sauce.

Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$6.95

Served with a choice of butter or red sauce.

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.95

Kid's Steak Tip

$13.95

Child's portions of steak tips, served with chips.

Kids Hamburger

$12.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.95

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.95

Simple, elegant and timeless. Perfect when you crave a knock-out chocolate punch this flourless --and gluten-free -- chocolate torte is made with a blend of four chocolates and finished with ganache topping.

Gluten Free Cheesecake

$8.95

Key Lime Pie

$9.95

Rasp. Donut Cheesecake

$9.95

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$9.95

4 pk & 500ml bt

Cold Brook - Hoppy Lager 4pk

$10.00
Hold My Juice Box - Hazy DIPA 4pk

Hold My Juice Box - Hazy DIPA 4pk

$17.00

"You can't put that many hops in one beer!" Oh yeah? Here, hold my juice box. We loaded this hazy DIPA with a mountain of the juiciest hops we could get our hands on to bring you on a journey to a tropical paradise. Don't forget your sunscreen, because this beer brings the heat!

Model T - Stout 4pk

Model T - Stout 4pk

$13.00

Like the name implies, a classic stout; no adjuncts, no pastries, no breakfast cereal. Just water, barley, hops, and yeast. Full-bodied, smooth, dark, and roasty with notes of caramel, coffee, and chocolate.

Pitch-A-Tent - DIPA 4pk

Pitch-A-Tent - DIPA 4pk

$16.00

Hold the haze, not the flavor. This big, balanced DIPA is crystal clear but bursting with candied citrus and tropical hop flavor and aroma.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our converted 1885 Victorian farmhouse! It features local pine, New England charm and comforts to sate the mind and palate.

