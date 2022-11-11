Hobbs Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our converted 1885 Victorian farmhouse! It features local pine, New England charm and comforts to sate the mind and palate.
Location
2415 White Mountain Hwy Box 539, West Ossipee, NH 03890
Gallery