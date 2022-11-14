Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Hog Rock Bar-B-Q Wetumpka

No reviews yet

7585 us highway 231

Wetumpka, AL 38269

Appetizers

Onion Rings (12)

$4.99

Large Onion Ring (24)

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Sm Cheesy Fries

$4.99

Lg Cheesy Fries

$7.99

Corn Nug App

$3.99

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Wings

8pc Boneless Bite

$7.49

12pc Boneless Bite

$9.99

Sandwiches

Reg BBQ Sandwich

$4.89

Jumbo BBQ Sandwich

$5.89

Turkey Sandwich

$5.29

Tender Sandwich

$5.29

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Rib Sandwich (2 bones)

$6.45

Grilled Cheese

$2.79

Country Fried Steak Sanwich W/swiss cheese

$5.49

Turkey Club

$5.25

Salads

BBQ Chef

$8.29

Grilled Chicken Chef

$8.29

Fried Tender Chef

$8.29

Turkey Chef

$8.29

Side Salad

$3.75

BBQ Potato

$7.99

1/2 BBQ Chef

$4.95

1/2 GR CK Chef

$4.95

1/2 Tend Chef

$4.95

1/2 Turk Chef

$4.95

1/2 Garden Chef

$4.50

Garden Chef

$5.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.79

Cheeseburger

$5.09

Double Hamburger

$6.29

Double Cheeseburger

$6.49

Single Patty Melt (Onions, Gravy, Swiss, and Mushrooms)

$5.89

Double Patty Melt (Onions, Gravy, Swiss, and Mushrooms)

$8.49

Hog Rock Cheeseburger (comes with fries)

$9.49

Camp Stew

Bowl Stew

$4.79

Pint Stew

$6.99

Quart Stew

$10.99

Gallon Stew

$37.49

Cup Stew

$2.99

Bowl Veg Soup

$4.29

Pint Veg Soup

$6.49Out of stock

Quart Veg Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.09

Choc Pie

$3.49

Lem Pie

$3.49

Sw Pot Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Cobbler

$3.09Out of stock

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Pie

$3.49

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Coffee

$1.85

Milk

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

1/2 & 1/2

$2.29

Water

AP

$2.29

Take Outs

Pound of Chopped Pork

$11.99

Rack of Ribs (12 bones)

$25.45

Whole Boston Butt

$27.00

Pint Cole Slaw

$4.50

Quart Cole Slaw

$9.00

Gal Cole Slaw

$20.45

Pint Potato Salad

$4.50

Quart Potato Salad

$9.00

Gal Potato Salad

$20.45

Pint Baked Beans

$4.50

Quart Baked Beans

$9.00

Gal Baked Beans

$20.45

Pint BBQ Sauce

$3.75

Pint Honey Mustard

$4.00

Chicken Tender

$1.25

Rib Bone

$2.75

Cornbread

$0.50

1/2 Pan Banana Pudding

$25.00Out of stock

Full Pan Banana Pudding

$45.00Out of stock

1/2 #

$5.50

Bun

$0.50

Gal Tea

$4.00

T&D only

$3.00

Frd Ck only

$3.00

Stk Sp only

$3.00

Chop only

$3.00

Pop Ck Only

$3.00

Toast

$0.25

Quart Greens

$9.00

Quart GB

$9.00

Quart R&G

$9.00

Quart Peas

$9.00

Pint Sw Pot

$4.50

Pint Peas

$4.50

Whole Choc Pie

$15.99

Whole Lem Pie

$10.95

1/2 Rack

$12.75

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.25

Pan Sw Pot

$21.95

Pint Ranch

$4.00

Cup Of Gravy

$0.50

Pint Greens

$4.50

Roll

$0.50

Quart MP&G

$9.00

Pint Car Sal

$4.50Out of stock

Quart Dressing

$9.00

Pint Rice & G

$4.50

Pint Okra

$4.50Out of stock

Pint MP&G

$4.50

Quart Sw Pot

$9.00

Quart Car Sal

$9.00Out of stock

Pint Dressing

$4.50

Gal MP&G

$20.45

Pint Peas

$4.50

Gal Peas

$22.95Out of stock

Gal Turnip Greens

$22.95Out of stock

Gal Green Beans

$20.45Out of stock

Loaf Of Texas Toast

$3.50

1/2 Pan Dressing

$25.22

Full Pan Dressing

$45.43Out of stock

# Turkey

$9.99

Quart Mac N Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Quart Dressing

$9.00Out of stock

Plates

Reg Pl

$9.99

Lg Pl

$11.49

Reg Rib

$13.99

Lg Rib

$15.99

Gr Ck Pl

$8.99

Lg Gr Ck Pl

$10.49

4 pc Tend

$10.49

5 pc Tend

$11.49

BBQ & Rib Combo

$15.59

Ribs & Gr Ck Combo

$15.59

BBQ & Gr Ck Combo

$13.49

HBSteak

$11.99

House Sp

$12.99

Kid's

Kids BBQ

$5.75

Kids HB

$5.75

Kids Gr Cheese

$5.75

Kids Tend

$5.75

Kids CB

$5.75

Kids Dog

$5.75

Kids Rib

$8.49

Kids HBSteak

$6.49

1 meat/3 sides

1 Meat/3 Sides

$10.49

Veggie Plate

$9.15

1/2 BBQ CK

$10.49

Sides

FF

$2.49

CS

$2.49

CC

$2.49

PS

$2.49

BB

$2.49

BP

$3.09

MP&G

$2.49

R&G

$2.49

Peas

$2.49

GB

$2.49

Greens

$2.49

Sw Pot

$2.49

Dressing

$2.49

Dressing No G

$2.49

MP

$2.49

Rice

$2.49

Sal

$3.75

Nug

$2.49Out of stock

Okra

$2.49

Chips

$1.00

Car Sal

$2.49

Limas

$2.49Out of stock

Extras

Turk&D Only

$3.00

Frd Ck Only

$3.00

Stk Sp Only

$3.00

Chop Only

$3.00

Pop Ck & Rice Only

$3.00Out of stock

Pop Ck No Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

HBSteak Only

$6.49

Beef Tips And Rice Only

$3.00Out of stock

BBQ Only

$3.00

Sour Cream

Loaf Only

$3.00

Turkey Only

$3.00

Baked CK only

$3.00Out of stock

Gift Certificate

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
