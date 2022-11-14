Barbeque
Hog Rock Bar-B-Q Wetumpka
7585 us highway 231
Wetumpka, AL 38269
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Salads
Burgers
Camp Stew
Desserts
Drinks
Take Outs
Pound of Chopped Pork
$11.99
Rack of Ribs (12 bones)
$25.45
Whole Boston Butt
$27.00
Pint Cole Slaw
$4.50
Quart Cole Slaw
$9.00
Gal Cole Slaw
$20.45
Pint Potato Salad
$4.50
Quart Potato Salad
$9.00
Gal Potato Salad
$20.45
Pint Baked Beans
$4.50
Quart Baked Beans
$9.00
Gal Baked Beans
$20.45
Pint BBQ Sauce
$3.75
Pint Honey Mustard
$4.00
Chicken Tender
$1.25
Rib Bone
$2.75
Cornbread
$0.50
1/2 Pan Banana Pudding
$25.00Out of stock
Full Pan Banana Pudding
$45.00Out of stock
1/2 #
$5.50
Bun
$0.50
Gal Tea
$4.00
T&D only
$3.00
Frd Ck only
$3.00
Stk Sp only
$3.00
Chop only
$3.00
Pop Ck Only
$3.00
Toast
$0.25
Quart Greens
$9.00
Quart GB
$9.00
Quart R&G
$9.00
Quart Peas
$9.00
Pint Sw Pot
$4.50
Pint Peas
$4.50
Whole Choc Pie
$15.99
Whole Lem Pie
$10.95
1/2 Rack
$12.75
Ranch
$0.50
Sour Cream
$0.25
Pan Sw Pot
$21.95
Pint Ranch
$4.00
Cup Of Gravy
$0.50
Pint Greens
$4.50
Roll
$0.50
Quart MP&G
$9.00
Pint Car Sal
$4.50Out of stock
Quart Dressing
$9.00
Pint Rice & G
$4.50
Pint Okra
$4.50Out of stock
Pint MP&G
$4.50
Quart Sw Pot
$9.00
Quart Car Sal
$9.00Out of stock
Pint Dressing
$4.50
Gal MP&G
$20.45
Pint Peas
$4.50
Gal Peas
$22.95Out of stock
Gal Turnip Greens
$22.95Out of stock
Gal Green Beans
$20.45Out of stock
Loaf Of Texas Toast
$3.50
1/2 Pan Dressing
$25.22
Full Pan Dressing
$45.43Out of stock
# Turkey
$9.99
Quart Mac N Cheese
$10.00Out of stock
Quart Dressing
$9.00Out of stock
Plates
Kid's
1 meat/3 sides
Sides
Extras
Turk&D Only
$3.00
Frd Ck Only
$3.00
Stk Sp Only
$3.00
Chop Only
$3.00
Pop Ck & Rice Only
$3.00Out of stock
Pop Ck No Rice
$3.00Out of stock
Ranch
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
HBSteak Only
$6.49
Beef Tips And Rice Only
$3.00Out of stock
BBQ Only
$3.00
Sour Cream
Loaf Only
$3.00
Turkey Only
$3.00
Baked CK only
$3.00Out of stock
Gift Certificate
$50.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
7585 us highway 231, Wetumpka, AL 38269
