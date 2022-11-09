Hollis Country Kitchen 3 Proctor Hill Road
3 Proctor Hill Road
Hollis, NH 03049
Skillets
#1 Bacon Skillet
A skillet of home fries, melted cheese, bacon, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast
#1 Sausage Skillet
A skillet of home fries, melted cheese, sausage, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast
#1 Ham Skillet
A skillet of home fries, melted cheese, ham, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast
#2 Greek Skillet
Home fries, sauteed spinach, feta cheese, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast
#3 Veggie Skillet
Home fries, sauteed tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, brocolli, melted cheese, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast
#4 Kielbasa Skillet
Home fries, kielbasa, melted cheese, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast
#14 Steak Skillet
Home fries, sirloin steak tips, melted cheese, 2 eggs any style
#7 Hash Skillet
Home fries, homemade corned beef hash, melted cheese, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast
Benedicts
Irish Benedict
Two poached eggs on top of our homemade corned beef hash and English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
#6 Florentine Benedict
Two poached eggs on top of a bed of sauteed spinach and English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Steak Tip Benedict
Two poached eggs on top of our marinated sirloin steak tips and English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Two poached eggs on top of smoked salmon, spinach, and an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Veggie Benedict
Two poached eggs on top of grilled peppers, onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Bacon Benedict
Two poached eggs on top of crispy bacon with an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Sausage Benedict
Two poached eggs on top of two sausage patties with an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Ham Benedict
Two poached eggs on top of grilled maple ham with an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Sandwiches/Wraps
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Fried egg with cheese on your choice of bread
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs with cheese in a wrap with your choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Spinach
Country Burrito
Breakfast egg wrap stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, potatoes, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Burger
½ pound Black Angus cheeseburger with bacon and one egg any style on a brioche roll
Greek Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach and feta in a grilled flour tortilla
Toasts
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Plain bagel with cream cheese topped with smoked salmon, tomato, cucumbers, red onions and capers
Avocado Toast
Your choice of bread spread with avocado mash, olive oil and 1 egg any style (extra egg +1)
Greek Avocado Toast
Tuscan Ciabatta bread spread with avocado mash, topped with sauteed spinach, tomato and feta. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and topped with 1 egg any style (extra egg +1)
Spanish Avocado Toast
Your choice of bread with avocado mash, salsa and 1 egg any style (extra egg +1)
Country Specials
#11 Pancake/FT Special
One pancake or French toast and one egg
#13 Hollis Country Favorite
Two eggs any style, two pancakes, choice of bacon, sausage or ham served with home fries
Gourmet Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs with your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast Add veggies(+$1 each): Onions, peppers, mushrooms or broccoli Add meat(+$2 each): Bacon, sausage, ham, or kielbasa
#40 Country French Toast
3 stack of French Toast served with powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar & whipped butter Add Toppings(+1 each): Blueberries, Strawberries, Apples, Bananas, Raspberry compote, chocolate chips, walnuts, whipped cream
Single French Toast
Omelettes
#21 Cheese Omelet
Choose from American, cheddar, Swiss provolone or feta
#22 Western Omelet
Ham, onions, peppers and American cheese
#23 Vegetarian Omelet
Broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes and American cheese
#24 Greek Omelet
Baby spinach, sausage and feta cheese
#25 Macedonian Omelet
Tomatoes, onions, spinach and feta cheese
#26 Spanish Omelet
Onions, peppers, cheese, salsa and sour cream
#27 Hash and Cheese Omelet
Corned Beef hash and American cheese
#28 Kielbasa Omelet
Kielbasa, peppers, onions and American cheese
#29 Create Your Own Omelet
Add veggies +$1 each: Spinach, broccoli, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes Add meat +$2 each: Bacon, sausage, ham, kielbasa Add cheese +$1 each: American, cheddar, Swiss, provolone or feta cheese
Pancakes
#30 Plain 2 Stack Pancakes
2 stack of Plain buttermilk pancakes
#31 Blueberry 2 Stack Pancakes
2 stack of buttermilk pancakes with fresh blueberries
#32 Apple 2 Stack Pancakes
2 stack of buttermilk pancakes with fresh golden delicious apples
#33 Banana 2 Stack Pancakes
2 stack of buttermilk pancakes with fresh bananas
#35 Raspberry 2 Stack Pancakes
2 stack of buttermilk panacakes with fresh raspberries
#36 Strawberry 2 Stack Pancakes
2 stack of buttermilk pancakes filled with fresh strawberries
#37 Chocolate 2 Stack Pancakes
2 stack of buttermilk pancakes with milk chocolate chips
#38 Create Your Own Pancakes
2 stack of buttermilk pancakes with your choice of walnuts, blueberries, chocolate chips, bananas, apples, raspberries, strawberries
Single Pancake
Eggs
1 Egg Breakfast
1 farm fresh egg any style served with home fries your choice of meat and toast
2 Egg Breakfast
2 farm fresh eggs any style served with home fries your choice of meat and toast
3 Egg Breakfast
3 farm fresh eggs any style served with home fries your choice of meat and toast
Childrens Menu
Side Orders
Homestyle Bread
White, Whole Wheat, Multi Grain, Rye, Apple Cinnamon Raisin, or English Muffin
Brick Oven Ciabatta Bread
Toasted Brick Oven Ciabatta Breadserved with melted butter or dry
New York Bagel
Grilled or toasted bagel with melted butter or cream cheese. Plain or Everything.
Gluten Free Toast
Gluten Free Wheat Bread
Blueberry Muffin
served grilled or warmed
Home Fries
Hardwood Smoked Bacon
Sausage
Maple Ham
Kielbasa
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
Sirloin Steak Tips
One Side Egg
Granola Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
Hollandaise Sauce
Salsa
Grilled Muffin
Cream Cheese
Fruit cup
Wraps
Philly Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese
Philly Steak Wrap
Steak tips, peppers onions, mushrooms, and cheese
Philly Haddock Wrap
Grilled haddock, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, bleu cheese
Garden Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo
Bostonian Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, spinach, red peppers, mayo, and provolone
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onions, feta, and Greek dressing
Steak and Cheese Wrap
Marinated sirloin steak tips and your choice of cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, Caesar dressing
Grilled Salmon Wrap
Grilled wildcaught Sockeye salmon, romaine, tartar sauce
The Vegetarian Wrap
Grilled tomatoes, peppers, onions, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, and cheese
Sandwiches
Country Chicken Sandwich
Louisiana-style buttermilk marianted fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a roll
Tuscan Chicken
Grilled chicken, provolone, tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil served on grilled brick oven ciabatta
Tuscan Eggplant
Grilled Eggplant, provolone, tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil served on grilled brick oven ciabatta
Hellenic
Sauteed spinach and feta served on grilled brick oven ciabatta
Traditional Haddock
Grilled haddock, romaine, tartar sauce. Served on a brioche roll
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Served on brick-oven ciabatta bread with your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone
BLT
Hickory-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo
New Englander
Grilled chicken, stuffing, mayo, and cranberry sauce. Served on ciabatta, brioche roll or wrap
Burgers
Hamburger
1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll
Cheeseburger
1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll
Classic Cheeseburger
1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and American cheese
Philly Burger
Sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese
Village Burger
Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar
Cowboy Burger
Lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, fried onions, barbeque sauce and mayo
Avocado Bacon Burger
Lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, avocado with your choice of cheese
Fried
Chicken Tenders
served with French fries and coleslaw
Buffalo Chicken
served with French fries and coleslaw
Fried Haddock Filet
served with French fries and coleslaw
Fried Haddock Nuggets
served with French fries and coleslaw
Fried Shrimp
served with French fries and coleslaw
Fried Whole Clams
served with French fries and coleslaw
Fried Scallops
served with French fries and coleslaw
Fisherman's Platter
A plate of fried scallops, clams, shrimp and haddock served with French fries and coleslaw
Homemade Specials
Kids Menu
Sides
Salads
Country Salad
Fresh garden salad with peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese
Greek Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta, and olives
Village Salad
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, and olives
Bostonian Salad
Blend of romaine and spinach with roasted red peppers, melted provolone, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers
Appetizers
Bowl of Clam Chowder
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Buffalo Chicken
Caesar Salad App
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese
Chicken Tenders App
Cup of Clam Chowder
Cup of Soup of the Day
French Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Greek Salad App
Fresh romaine lettuce with peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta, and olives
Hand-Cut Onion Rings
House Garden Salad App
Fresh garden salad with peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers
Mediterranean Fries App
Hand-cut fries seasoned with oregano, olive oil and feta
Mozz Sticks
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Sweet Potato Fries
Zucchini Chips
Pastas
Chicken Parmesan
Italian herb breaded chicken topped with marinara and provolone over linguine
Eggplant Parmesan
Italian herb breaded eggplant topped with marinara and provolone over linguine
Chicken Marsala
Chicken, mushrooms, ham, marsala butter sauce over linguine
Steak Marsala
Sirloin Steak, mushrooms, onions, marsala cream sauce over linguine
Chicken Picatta
Sauteed chicken, artichoke hearts, capers, tomatoes, lemon butter sauce over linguine
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken, broccoli, alfredo cream sauce over linguine
Chicken Carbonara
Sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onions, crispy bacon, sherry cream sauce
Shrimp Scallop Florentine
Pan seared shrimp and scallops, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, olives, lemon butter sauce with linguine topped with feta
Pasta Garden
Pan seared shrimp and scallops, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, olives, lemon butter sauce with linguine topped with feta
Braveheart
Pan seared shrimp and scallops, mushrooms, tomatoes, lemon butter, spicy marinara infused with white wine
Entrees
Hollis Lamb
Greek-style Marinated lamb tips, grilled shrimp, baked potato, roasted vegetable medley
Country Steak Tips
House-Marinated Sirloin steak tips, baked potato, and roasted vegetable medley
Chicken Kabob
Greek-style Marinated Chicken Kabob served with 2 sides of your choice
Steak Kabob
Greek-style Marinated Sirloin Steak Kabob served with 2 sides of your choice
Lamb Kabob
Greek-style Marinated Lamb Kabob served with 2 sides of your choice
Broiled Haddock
Wild-caught haddock breaded in Greek style breadcrumbs simmered in paprika infused olive oil and white wine served with Mediterranean rice and fresh salad
Pan Seared Scallops
Lightly floured Ipswich scallops cooked in a lemon butter sauce served with roasted veggies and Mediterranean rice
Grilled Salmon
Herb breaded wild-caught sockeye salmon served with broccoli and roasted potatoes
Haddock Florentine
Broiled wild-caught haddock simmered in white wine and topped with spinach and cheddar served with Mediterranean rice and fresh salad
LAMB SHANK
NY Strip
Beer
Wine
Drinks
Homemade Iced Tea
Homemade Lemonade
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Herbal Tea
Diet Coke
Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Raspberry Iced Tea
Small Orange Juice
Large Orange Juice
Small Apple Juice
Large Apple Juice
Small Cranberry Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Green Juice
Tomato Juice
Small Milk
Large Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Cocktails
Apple Martini
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Dirty Vodka Martini
Dry Vodka Martini
Espresso Martini
Lemon Drop
Manhattan
Mimosa
Pistachio Martini
Rum and Coke
Tequila Sunrise
Tiramisu Martini
Vodka Soda
Watermelon Martini
HOT TODDY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Family Restaurant
3 Proctor Hill Road, Hollis, NH 03049