Hollis Country Kitchen (new)

Hollis Country Kitchen 3 Proctor Hill Road

review star

No reviews yet

3 Proctor Hill Road

Hollis, NH 03049

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Large Orange Juice

Skillets

#1 Bacon Skillet

$12.00

A skillet of home fries, melted cheese, bacon, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast

#1 Sausage Skillet

$12.00

A skillet of home fries, melted cheese, sausage, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast

#1 Ham Skillet

$12.00

A skillet of home fries, melted cheese, ham, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast

#2 Greek Skillet

$12.00

Home fries, sauteed spinach, feta cheese, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast

#3 Veggie Skillet

$13.00

Home fries, sauteed tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, brocolli, melted cheese, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast

#4 Kielbasa Skillet

$13.00

Home fries, kielbasa, melted cheese, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast

#14 Steak Skillet

$16.00

Home fries, sirloin steak tips, melted cheese, 2 eggs any style

#7 Hash Skillet

$14.00

Home fries, homemade corned beef hash, melted cheese, 2 eggs any style with your choice of toast

Benedicts

Irish Benedict

$15.00

Two poached eggs on top of our homemade corned beef hash and English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

#6 Florentine Benedict

$14.00

Two poached eggs on top of a bed of sauteed spinach and English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Steak Tip Benedict

$17.00

Two poached eggs on top of our marinated sirloin steak tips and English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.00

Two poached eggs on top of smoked salmon, spinach, and an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Veggie Benedict

$15.00

Two poached eggs on top of grilled peppers, onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Bacon Benedict

$13.00

Two poached eggs on top of crispy bacon with an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Sausage Benedict

$13.00

Two poached eggs on top of two sausage patties with an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Ham Benedict

$13.00

Two poached eggs on top of grilled maple ham with an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Sandwiches/Wraps

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Fried egg with cheese on your choice of bread

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Scrambled eggs with cheese in a wrap with your choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Spinach

Country Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast egg wrap stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, potatoes, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with a side of salsa

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

½ pound Black Angus cheeseburger with bacon and one egg any style on a brioche roll

Greek Breakfast Wrap

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach and feta in a grilled flour tortilla

Toasts

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$12.00

Plain bagel with cream cheese topped with smoked salmon, tomato, cucumbers, red onions and capers

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Your choice of bread spread with avocado mash, olive oil and 1 egg any style (extra egg +1)

Greek Avocado Toast

$11.00

Tuscan Ciabatta bread spread with avocado mash, topped with sauteed spinach, tomato and feta. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and topped with 1 egg any style (extra egg +1)

Spanish Avocado Toast

$10.00

Your choice of bread with avocado mash, salsa and 1 egg any style (extra egg +1)

Country Specials

#11 Pancake/FT Special

$8.00

One pancake or French toast and one egg

#13 Hollis Country Favorite

$13.00

Two eggs any style, two pancakes, choice of bacon, sausage or ham served with home fries

Gourmet Scrambled Eggs

$9.00

Scrambled eggs with your choice of cheese. Served with home fries and toast Add veggies(+$1 each): Onions, peppers, mushrooms or broccoli Add meat(+$2 each): Bacon, sausage, ham, or kielbasa

#40 Country French Toast

$10.00

3 stack of French Toast served with powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar & whipped butter Add Toppings(+1 each): Blueberries, Strawberries, Apples, Bananas, Raspberry compote, chocolate chips, walnuts, whipped cream

Single French Toast

$5.00

Omelettes

#21 Cheese Omelet

$11.00

Choose from American, cheddar, Swiss provolone or feta

#22 Western Omelet

$13.00

Ham, onions, peppers and American cheese

#23 Vegetarian Omelet

$14.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes and American cheese

#24 Greek Omelet

$13.00

Baby spinach, sausage and feta cheese

#25 Macedonian Omelet

$13.00

Tomatoes, onions, spinach and feta cheese

#26 Spanish Omelet

$13.00

Onions, peppers, cheese, salsa and sour cream

#27 Hash and Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Corned Beef hash and American cheese

#28 Kielbasa Omelet

$14.00

Kielbasa, peppers, onions and American cheese

#29 Create Your Own Omelet

$10.00

Add veggies +$1 each: Spinach, broccoli, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes Add meat +$2 each: Bacon, sausage, ham, kielbasa Add cheese +$1 each: American, cheddar, Swiss, provolone or feta cheese

Pancakes

#30 Plain 2 Stack Pancakes

$10.00

2 stack of Plain buttermilk pancakes

#31 Blueberry 2 Stack Pancakes

$11.00

2 stack of buttermilk pancakes with fresh blueberries

#32 Apple 2 Stack Pancakes

$11.00

2 stack of buttermilk pancakes with fresh golden delicious apples

#33 Banana 2 Stack Pancakes

$11.00

2 stack of buttermilk pancakes with fresh bananas

#35 Raspberry 2 Stack Pancakes

$11.00

2 stack of buttermilk panacakes with fresh raspberries

#36 Strawberry 2 Stack Pancakes

$11.00

2 stack of buttermilk pancakes filled with fresh strawberries

#37 Chocolate 2 Stack Pancakes

$11.00

2 stack of buttermilk pancakes with milk chocolate chips

#38 Create Your Own Pancakes

$10.00

2 stack of buttermilk pancakes with your choice of walnuts, blueberries, chocolate chips, bananas, apples, raspberries, strawberries

Single Pancake

$5.00

Eggs

1 Egg Breakfast

$8.00

1 farm fresh egg any style served with home fries your choice of meat and toast

2 Egg Breakfast

$9.00

2 farm fresh eggs any style served with home fries your choice of meat and toast

3 Egg Breakfast

$10.00

3 farm fresh eggs any style served with home fries your choice of meat and toast

Childrens Menu

Childrens Egg Breakfast

$6.00

1 farm fresh egg any style served with chiildrens portion of homefries, bacon and toast

Childrens Pancake

$6.00

Childrens size buttermilk pancake

Kids French Toast

$6.00

One slice of French toast with 2 slices of bacon

Side Orders

Homestyle Bread

$3.00

White, Whole Wheat, Multi Grain, Rye, Apple Cinnamon Raisin, or English Muffin

Brick Oven Ciabatta Bread

$3.50

Toasted Brick Oven Ciabatta Breadserved with melted butter or dry

New York Bagel

$4.00

Grilled or toasted bagel with melted butter or cream cheese. Plain or Everything.

Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Gluten Free Wheat Bread

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

served grilled or warmed

Home Fries

$4.00

Hardwood Smoked Bacon

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

Maple Ham

$6.00

Kielbasa

$7.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

Sirloin Steak Tips

$12.00

One Side Egg

$2.50

Granola Strawberry Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

Salsa

$2.00

Grilled Muffin

$4.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Fruit cup

$5.00

Wraps

Philly Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese

Philly Steak Wrap

$15.00

Steak tips, peppers onions, mushrooms, and cheese

Philly Haddock Wrap

$15.00

Grilled haddock, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo chicken, lettuce, bleu cheese

Garden Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo

Bostonian Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, red peppers, mayo, and provolone

Greek Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onions, feta, and Greek dressing

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$14.00

Marinated sirloin steak tips and your choice of cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Grilled wildcaught Sockeye salmon, romaine, tartar sauce

The Vegetarian Wrap

$13.00

Grilled tomatoes, peppers, onions, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, and cheese

Sandwiches

Country Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Louisiana-style buttermilk marianted fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a roll

Tuscan Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken, provolone, tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil served on grilled brick oven ciabatta

Tuscan Eggplant

$13.00

Grilled Eggplant, provolone, tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil served on grilled brick oven ciabatta

Hellenic

$12.00

Sauteed spinach and feta served on grilled brick oven ciabatta

Traditional Haddock

$13.00

Grilled haddock, romaine, tartar sauce. Served on a brioche roll

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Served on brick-oven ciabatta bread with your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone

BLT

$9.00

Hickory-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo

New Englander

$13.00

Grilled chicken, stuffing, mayo, and cranberry sauce. Served on ciabatta, brioche roll or wrap

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll

Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and American cheese

Philly Burger

$15.00

Sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese

Village Burger

$15.00

Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, fried onions, barbeque sauce and mayo

Avocado Bacon Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, avocado with your choice of cheese

Fried

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

served with French fries and coleslaw

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Haddock Filet

$19.00

served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Haddock Nuggets

$19.00

served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Whole Clams

$32.00

served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Scallops

$27.00

served with French fries and coleslaw

Fisherman's Platter

$31.00

A plate of fried scallops, clams, shrimp and haddock served with French fries and coleslaw

Homemade Specials

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00

Homemade chicken pot pie with carrots, peas and shredded rotisserie chicken. Served with a fresh garden salad

Quiche of the Day

$11.00

Homemade Quiche of the Day. Served with a fresh garden salad.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$9.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Thick Hand-Cut Onion Rings

Coleslaw

$2.00

Thin sliced green cabbage, shredded carrots and our house-made slaw dressing

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Homemade pasta salad with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, spinach, feta and Italian dressing.

Chips

$2.00

Salads

Country Salad

$9.00

Fresh garden salad with peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta, and olives

Village Salad

$11.00

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, and olives

Bostonian Salad

$12.00

Blend of romaine and spinach with roasted red peppers, melted provolone, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers

Appetizers

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$9.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Caesar Salad App

$5.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese

Chicken Tenders App

$12.00

Cup of Clam Chowder

$7.00

Cup of Soup of the Day

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Greek Salad App

$7.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta, and olives

Hand-Cut Onion Rings

$10.00

House Garden Salad App

$6.00

Fresh garden salad with peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers

Mediterranean Fries App

$7.00

Hand-cut fries seasoned with oregano, olive oil and feta

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Zucchini Chips

$9.00

Desserts (Copy)

Tiramisu

$8.00

Almond Cake

$7.00

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Pastas

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Italian herb breaded chicken topped with marinara and provolone over linguine

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

Italian herb breaded eggplant topped with marinara and provolone over linguine

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken, mushrooms, ham, marsala butter sauce over linguine

Steak Marsala

$25.00

Sirloin Steak, mushrooms, onions, marsala cream sauce over linguine

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Sauteed chicken, artichoke hearts, capers, tomatoes, lemon butter sauce over linguine

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$23.00

Chicken, broccoli, alfredo cream sauce over linguine

Chicken Carbonara

$24.00

Sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onions, crispy bacon, sherry cream sauce

Shrimp Scallop Florentine

$25.00

Pan seared shrimp and scallops, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, olives, lemon butter sauce with linguine topped with feta

Pasta Garden

$21.00

Pan seared shrimp and scallops, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, olives, lemon butter sauce with linguine topped with feta

Braveheart

$25.00

Pan seared shrimp and scallops, mushrooms, tomatoes, lemon butter, spicy marinara infused with white wine

Entrees

Hollis Lamb

$25.00

Greek-style Marinated lamb tips, grilled shrimp, baked potato, roasted vegetable medley

Country Steak Tips

$21.00

House-Marinated Sirloin steak tips, baked potato, and roasted vegetable medley

Chicken Kabob

$19.00

Greek-style Marinated Chicken Kabob served with 2 sides of your choice

Steak Kabob

$21.00

Greek-style Marinated Sirloin Steak Kabob served with 2 sides of your choice

Lamb Kabob

$23.00

Greek-style Marinated Lamb Kabob served with 2 sides of your choice

Broiled Haddock

$21.00

Wild-caught haddock breaded in Greek style breadcrumbs simmered in paprika infused olive oil and white wine served with Mediterranean rice and fresh salad

Pan Seared Scallops

$28.00

Lightly floured Ipswich scallops cooked in a lemon butter sauce served with roasted veggies and Mediterranean rice

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Herb breaded wild-caught sockeye salmon served with broccoli and roasted potatoes

Haddock Florentine

$24.00

Broiled wild-caught haddock simmered in white wine and topped with spinach and cheddar served with Mediterranean rice and fresh salad

LAMB SHANK

$30.00Out of stock

NY Strip

$34.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.00

1/2 pound of Black Anguf beef with lettuce and tomato served on a brioche roll

Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/2 pound of Black Angus beef with cheese, lettuce, tomato on a brioche roll

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/2 pound of Black Angus beef with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and American cheese

Philly Burger

$14.00

Sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese

Village Burger

$15.00

Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, fried onions, barbeque sauce and mayo

Avocado Bacon Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, avocado with your choice of cheese

Sandwiches

Country Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Boneless fried chicken marinated in our Louisiana-style buttermilk marinade. Served on a country roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fried chicken, romaine, bleu cheese

Philly Steak Wrap

$14.00

Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese

Tuscan Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken, provolone, tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil served on grilled brick oven ciabatta

Tuscan Eggplant

$12.00

Grilled Eggplant, provolone, tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil served on grilled brick oven ciabatta

Traditional Haddock

$13.00

Grilled haddock, romaine, tartar sauce. Served on a brioche roll

Salads

Country Salad

$9.00

Fresh Garden salad with peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta, and olives

Village Salad

$12.00

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, and olives

Bostonian Salad

$12.00

Blend of romaine and spinach with sauteed red peppers, melted provolone, tomatoes, onions cucumbers

Appetizers

Cup of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$8.00

Cup of Clam Chowder

$7.00

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$9.00

Hand-Cut Onion Rings App

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip App

$12.00

Chicken Tenders App

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken App

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks App

$10.00

Fried Mushrooms App

$10.00

Zucchini Chips App

$9.00

French Fries App

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries App

$6.00

Mediterranean Fries App

$7.00

Hand-cut fries seasoned with oregano, olive oil and feta

Caesar Salad App

$6.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan

House Garden Salad App

$7.00

Fresh Garden salad with peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers

Greek Salad App

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta, and olives

Desserts

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Smuttynose IPA

$7.00

Great North IPA

$7.00

Great North IPA

$7.00

Wine

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS Merlot

$8.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Drinks

Homemade Iced Tea

$4.00

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Small Orange Juice

$3.50

Large Orange Juice

$4.50

Small Apple Juice

$3.50

Large Apple Juice

$4.50

Small Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Large Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Green Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Small Milk

$3.50

Large Milk

$5.00

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Large Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cocktails

Apple Martini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dirty Vodka Martini

$11.00

Dry Vodka Martini

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Pistachio Martini

$13.00

Rum and Coke

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tiramisu Martini

$12.00

Vodka Soda

$11.00

Watermelon Martini

$11.00

HOT TODDY

$11.00

APPS

Tzatziki Dip

$7.00

Watermelon Salad

$7.00

Mediterranean Fries

$7.00

Small Greek Salad App

$6.00

Cup of Avgolemono

$6.00

Bowl of Avgolemono

$8.00

ENTREES

Greek Chicken Sautee

$23.00

Chicken Gyro

$15.00

Lamb Shank

$25.00

Moussaka

$21.00

Rack of Lamb

$30.00

Souvlaki

$23.00

Spanikopita

$16.00

Pastichio

$25.00

DESSERTS

Plum Pie

$7.00

Baklava

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Peach Apple Pie

$7.00

Lemon Cake

$7.00

BAR

Karpouzi

$11.00

Ouzo

$11.00

Aphrodite

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Restaurant

Location

3 Proctor Hill Road, Hollis, NH 03049

Directions

Gallery
Hollis Country Kitchen (new) image

Map
