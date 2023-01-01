Restaurant info

At Honest Town Eats, we believe in more than just serving delicious food. We believe in nourishing our community, both body and soul. Our mission is to provide a warm and welcoming space where everyone feels valued and appreciated. We are committed to sourcing local ingredients and supporting local businesses, because we believe in the power of community. Our passion for food is matched only by our passion for people, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.