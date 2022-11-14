Restaurant header imageView gallery

Honor Brewing Kitchen

11250 James Swart Circle

Fairfax, VA 22030

11250 James Swart Circle

Order Again

Popular Items

BIG BOY BRISKET SANDWICH
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
FISH & CHIPS

STARTERS

AHI TUNA TARTARE*

AHI TUNA TARTARE*

$16.00

Fresh diced avocado, tropical mango salsa, ponzu sauce served with wonton chips *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase the risk of food-borne illness.

BOWL FRENCH ONION SOUP

$9.00

House-made French Onion soup topped with baked swiss and crostini.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$12.00

our house-made spicy buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips

CHEDDAR JALAPENO PRETZEL

CHEDDAR JALAPENO PRETZEL

$16.00

giant munich pretzel stuffed with jalapenos and cheddar jack cheese

CHIPS GUACAMOLE & SALSA

$10.00
CHORIZO MEATBALLS

CHORIZO MEATBALLS

$11.00

4 meatballs baked with melted cheese & spicy chipotle marinara.

DEVILED EGGS*

DEVILED EGGS*

$11.00

jalapeño bacon jam deviled eggs *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase the risk of food-borne illness.

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$11.00

hand-breaded pickle chips, deep-fried golden brown, served with house-made ranch dressing

GRILLED WINGS

GRILLED WINGS

$13.00+

tossed in your sauce of choice cajun, buffalo, or BBQ

MD CRAB DIP

MD CRAB DIP

$18.00

our homemade baked crab dip with 3 different kinds of cheese and spinach served with seasoned warm chips

NACHOS

NACHOS

$12.00

crispy corn tortilla chips, black beans, mixed shredded cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

PULLED PORK LOADED FRIES

PULLED PORK LOADED FRIES

$13.00

house smoked pulled pork, jalapenos, red onions, crispy bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and topped with our avocado crema

STREET TACOS

STREET TACOS

$12.00

choice of 3: (1) steak: chimichurri, onion, cilantro, queso fresco (2) beer battered fish: mango salsa, chipotle lime aioli (3) pork: BBQ, creamy slaw

TEX MEX EGGROLLS

TEX MEX EGGROLLS

$11.00

filled with smoked chicken, corn, black beans, onions, peppers, jalapeno jack cheese, served with avocado dipping sauce

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches come with a side of fries.
SMASH BURGER

SMASH BURGER

$15.00

2 patties, melted cheddar, tomato bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce, on a potato bun with a side of fries.

PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAK

PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAK

$17.00

Shaved house-roasted beef steak, grilled chopped onion, provolone, and cheese sauce on a hoagie roll with a side of fries.

TRUCK STOP CHICKEN

TRUCK STOP CHICKEN

$14.00

Frank's hot sauce fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, ranch, toasted bun with fries.

SHRIMP PO BOY

SHRIMP PO BOY

$15.00

Cornmeal fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, remoulade, toasted Hoagie with fries.

THE BOMBER

THE BOMBER

$15.00

House Sauerkraut, pastrami, Swiss, egg salad & house Russian dressing, rye bread with fries.

GRILLED CHICKEN BLT

GRILLED CHICKEN BLT

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and boom boom sauce, on a potato bun with fries.

THE CUBAN

THE CUBAN

$15.00

Pulled Cuban pork, honey ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles, and mustard, on a pressed hoagie roll with fries.

BIG BOY BRISKET SANDWICH

$17.00

Sliced brisket topped with mac and cheese, jalapenos, hickory BBQ sauce, and coleslaw on a hoagie roll with fries.

PRIME RIBEYE DIP

PRIME RIBEYE DIP

$18.00

Garlic and herb encrusted shaved prime beef topped w/ melted cheddar and dipped in our au jus. Served on a hoagie roll with fries.

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$15.00

Tempura white fish with classic coleslaw, romaine, tomatoes & homemade tartar sauce on a potato bun with fries.

HAWG AND SLAW

HAWG AND SLAW

$14.00

Pulled pork topped with pickles, BBQ sauce, and our coleslaw on a potato bun with fries.

SALADS

TRADITIONAL CAESAR

TRADITIONAL CAESAR

$11.00

Hearts of romaine & baby greens with Reggiano parmesan

FIELD GREENS SALAD

$11.00

Baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, julienne carrots, jack & cheddar cheese, red wine vinaigrette

WEDGE BLT

WEDGE BLT

$13.00

applewood bacon, walnuts, grape tomatoes, garlic croutons, buttermilk dressing.

WALDORF STEAK SALAD

WALDORF STEAK SALAD

$19.00

Grilled steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, pears, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, field greens & parmesan pepper dressing

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Grilled chicken with avocado, corn, black beans, Pico de Gallo, mixed greens, jack & cheddar cheese, buttermilk herb & BBQ sauce.

NY STYLE PIZZA

CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA

CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.00

NY style thin pizza made with a blend of Italian cheeses and basil.

CHICKEN CARBONARA PIZZA

CHICKEN CARBONARA PIZZA

$17.00

Chicken, mozzarella, Alfredo sauce, onions, bacon and parmigiano reggiano.

THE ITALIAN PIZZA

THE ITALIAN PIZZA

$17.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, soppressata, tomato sauce, and Italian cheese blend.

THE HEAT PIZZA

THE HEAT PIZZA

$17.00

Chorizo, pickled jalapeno, chipotle sauce, and mozzarella.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.00

roasted chicken, red onion, blue cheese crumb, mozzarella, and house-made buffalo sauce

CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

Classic pizza w/ mozzarella cheese and oregano.

ENTREES

BOURBON ANGUS RIBEYE*

$39.00

Bourbon style certified angus ribeye, garlic mashed potatoes & apple-wood bacon roasted brussels sprout.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$18.00

Tenders, juicy, plump, and downright delicious. Served with fries and coleslaw.

FRIED SHRIMP

$21.00

Freshly breaded in house golden butterflied shrimp, served with slaw, fries and hushpuppies.

FULL-RACK ST. LOUIS BBQ RIBS

$30.00

St. Louis style ribs slow cooked served with coleslaw, mac & cheese, and hushpuppies.

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

A British Staple - Fresh cod dipped in our house-made beer batter with fries. Served with house-made tartar sauce.

BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST

$21.00

Juicy center cut, char-grilled chicken breasts cooked to perfection, with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted apple-wood bacon brussels sprout.

FAJITAS

Served with charred black beans, shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$20.00

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$24.00

STEAK FAJITAS

$22.00

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$19.00

COMBO FAJITAS (Any Two)

$23.00

SIDES

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$6.00

Roasted with bacon and a balsamic glaze reduction.

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$6.00

SIDE HUSHPUPPIES

$6.00

SIDE FRIES

$6.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

SIDE CELERY AND CARROTS

$4.00

DESSERTS

2 SCOOP ICE CREAM

$7.00
4-LAYER CARROT CAKE

4-LAYER CARROT CAKE

$8.00

layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache

KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

Authentic Florida key lime… tartly refreshing in a granola crust (contains almonds)

CRÈME BRULÉE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

the marriage of two great classics…crème brulée layered and a-mingle with the lightest of cheesecakes. hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel topped with bourbon blueberry compote and strawberry sauce

MOLTEN CAKE

MOLTEN CAKE

$8.00

moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate filled with a dark chocolate truffle served with vanilla bean ice cream

APPLE STRUDEL

$9.00

SPECIALS

Steak Au Frites

$30.00

NA BEVERAGES

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.95

COFFEE

$3.95

COFFEE- DECAF

$3.95

DIET PEPSI

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

GINGERALE

$2.95

HOT TEA

$3.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

PEPSI

$2.95

SIERRA MIST

$2.95

ROOT BEER

$3.95

ORANGE FANTA

$3.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.95

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.95

ORANGE JUICE

$3.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.95

GINGER BEER

$4.00

RED BULL- REGULAR

$4.50

RED BULL- SUGAR FREE

$4.50

V-MOJITO

$6.00

V-BLOODY MARY

$5.00

TONIC

$3.00

SODA WATER

MILK

$2.95

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

American-style cuisine served in a casual yet exciting atmosphere. With decades of combined hospitality experience, our dynamic management team is committed to providing consistent and superior quality and guest experience.

Location

11250 James Swart Circle, Fairfax, VA 22030

Directions

Gallery
