Honor Brewing Kitchen
No reviews yet
11250 James Swart Circle
Fairfax, VA 22030
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS
AHI TUNA TARTARE*
Fresh diced avocado, tropical mango salsa, ponzu sauce served with wonton chips *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase the risk of food-borne illness.
BOWL FRENCH ONION SOUP
House-made French Onion soup topped with baked swiss and crostini.
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
our house-made spicy buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips
CHEDDAR JALAPENO PRETZEL
giant munich pretzel stuffed with jalapenos and cheddar jack cheese
CHIPS GUACAMOLE & SALSA
CHORIZO MEATBALLS
4 meatballs baked with melted cheese & spicy chipotle marinara.
DEVILED EGGS*
jalapeño bacon jam deviled eggs *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase the risk of food-borne illness.
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
hand-breaded pickle chips, deep-fried golden brown, served with house-made ranch dressing
GRILLED WINGS
tossed in your sauce of choice cajun, buffalo, or BBQ
MD CRAB DIP
our homemade baked crab dip with 3 different kinds of cheese and spinach served with seasoned warm chips
NACHOS
crispy corn tortilla chips, black beans, mixed shredded cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
PULLED PORK LOADED FRIES
house smoked pulled pork, jalapenos, red onions, crispy bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and topped with our avocado crema
STREET TACOS
choice of 3: (1) steak: chimichurri, onion, cilantro, queso fresco (2) beer battered fish: mango salsa, chipotle lime aioli (3) pork: BBQ, creamy slaw
TEX MEX EGGROLLS
filled with smoked chicken, corn, black beans, onions, peppers, jalapeno jack cheese, served with avocado dipping sauce
SANDWICHES
SMASH BURGER
2 patties, melted cheddar, tomato bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce, on a potato bun with a side of fries.
PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAK
Shaved house-roasted beef steak, grilled chopped onion, provolone, and cheese sauce on a hoagie roll with a side of fries.
TRUCK STOP CHICKEN
Frank's hot sauce fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, ranch, toasted bun with fries.
SHRIMP PO BOY
Cornmeal fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, remoulade, toasted Hoagie with fries.
THE BOMBER
House Sauerkraut, pastrami, Swiss, egg salad & house Russian dressing, rye bread with fries.
GRILLED CHICKEN BLT
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and boom boom sauce, on a potato bun with fries.
THE CUBAN
Pulled Cuban pork, honey ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles, and mustard, on a pressed hoagie roll with fries.
BIG BOY BRISKET SANDWICH
Sliced brisket topped with mac and cheese, jalapenos, hickory BBQ sauce, and coleslaw on a hoagie roll with fries.
PRIME RIBEYE DIP
Garlic and herb encrusted shaved prime beef topped w/ melted cheddar and dipped in our au jus. Served on a hoagie roll with fries.
CRISPY FISH SANDWICH
Tempura white fish with classic coleslaw, romaine, tomatoes & homemade tartar sauce on a potato bun with fries.
HAWG AND SLAW
Pulled pork topped with pickles, BBQ sauce, and our coleslaw on a potato bun with fries.
SALADS
TRADITIONAL CAESAR
Hearts of romaine & baby greens with Reggiano parmesan
FIELD GREENS SALAD
Baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, julienne carrots, jack & cheddar cheese, red wine vinaigrette
WEDGE BLT
applewood bacon, walnuts, grape tomatoes, garlic croutons, buttermilk dressing.
WALDORF STEAK SALAD
Grilled steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, pears, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, field greens & parmesan pepper dressing
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken with avocado, corn, black beans, Pico de Gallo, mixed greens, jack & cheddar cheese, buttermilk herb & BBQ sauce.
NY STYLE PIZZA
CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA
NY style thin pizza made with a blend of Italian cheeses and basil.
CHICKEN CARBONARA PIZZA
Chicken, mozzarella, Alfredo sauce, onions, bacon and parmigiano reggiano.
THE ITALIAN PIZZA
Italian sausage, pepperoni, soppressata, tomato sauce, and Italian cheese blend.
THE HEAT PIZZA
Chorizo, pickled jalapeno, chipotle sauce, and mozzarella.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
roasted chicken, red onion, blue cheese crumb, mozzarella, and house-made buffalo sauce
CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA
Classic pizza w/ mozzarella cheese and oregano.
ENTREES
BOURBON ANGUS RIBEYE*
Bourbon style certified angus ribeye, garlic mashed potatoes & apple-wood bacon roasted brussels sprout.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Tenders, juicy, plump, and downright delicious. Served with fries and coleslaw.
FRIED SHRIMP
Freshly breaded in house golden butterflied shrimp, served with slaw, fries and hushpuppies.
FULL-RACK ST. LOUIS BBQ RIBS
St. Louis style ribs slow cooked served with coleslaw, mac & cheese, and hushpuppies.
FISH & CHIPS
A British Staple - Fresh cod dipped in our house-made beer batter with fries. Served with house-made tartar sauce.
BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST
Juicy center cut, char-grilled chicken breasts cooked to perfection, with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted apple-wood bacon brussels sprout.
FAJITAS
SIDES
DESSERTS
2 SCOOP ICE CREAM
4-LAYER CARROT CAKE
layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache
KEY LIME PIE
Authentic Florida key lime… tartly refreshing in a granola crust (contains almonds)
CRÈME BRULÉE CHEESECAKE
the marriage of two great classics…crème brulée layered and a-mingle with the lightest of cheesecakes. hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel topped with bourbon blueberry compote and strawberry sauce
MOLTEN CAKE
moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate filled with a dark chocolate truffle served with vanilla bean ice cream
APPLE STRUDEL
SPECIALS
NA BEVERAGES
ARNOLD PALMER
COFFEE
COFFEE- DECAF
DIET PEPSI
DR. PEPPER
GINGERALE
HOT TEA
ICED TEA
LEMONADE
PEPSI
SIERRA MIST
ROOT BEER
ORANGE FANTA
CRANBERRY JUICE
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
GINGER BEER
RED BULL- REGULAR
RED BULL- SUGAR FREE
V-MOJITO
V-BLOODY MARY
TONIC
SODA WATER
MILK
STARTERS
AHI TUNA TARTARE*
Fresh diced avocado, tropical mango salsa, ponzu sauce served with wonton chips *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase the risk of food-borne illness.
CHEDDAR JALAPENO PRETZEL
giant munich pretzel stuffed with jalapenos and cheddar jack cheese
CHORIZO MEATBALLS
4 meatballs baked with melted cheese & spicy chipotle marinara.
MD CRAB DIP
our homemade baked crab dip with 3 different kinds of cheese and spinach served with seasoned warm chips
NACHOS
crispy corn tortilla chips, black beans, mixed shredded cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
DEVILED EGGS*
jalapeño bacon jam deviled eggs *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase the risk of food-borne illness.
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
our house-made spicy buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips
PULLED PORK LOADED FRIES
house smoked pulled pork, jalapenos, red onions, crispy bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and topped with our avocado crema
GRILLED WINGS
tossed in your sauce of choice cajun, buffalo, or BBQ
TEX MEX EGGROLLS
filled with smoked chicken, corn, black beans, onions, peppers, jalapeno jack cheese, served with avocado dipping sauce
STREET TACOS
choice of 3: (1) steak: chimichurri, onion, cilantro, queso fresco (2) beer battered fish: mango salsa, chipotle lime aioli (3) pork: BBQ, creamy slaw
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
hand-breaded pickle chips, deep-fried golden brown, served with house-made ranch dressing
CHIPS GUACAMOLE & SALSA
SALADS
TRADITIONAL CAESAR
Hearts of romaine & baby greens with Reggiano parmesan
FIELD GREENS SALAD
Baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, julienne carrots, jack & cheddar cheese, red wine vinaigrette
WEDGE BLT
applewood bacon, walnuts, grape tomatoes, garlic croutons, buttermilk dressing.
WALDORF STEAK SALAD
Grilled steak tips, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, pears, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, field greens & parmesan pepper dressing
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken with avocado, corn, black beans, Pico de Gallo, mixed greens, jack & cheddar cheese, buttermilk herb & BBQ sauce.
SANDWICHES
SMASH BURGER
2 patties, melted cheddar, tomato bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce, on a potato bun with a side of fries.
PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAK
Shaved house-roasted beef steak, grilled chopped onion, provolone, and cheese sauce on a hoagie roll with a side of fries.
TRUCK STOP CHICKEN
Frank's hot sauce fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, ranch, toasted bun with fries.
SHRIMP PO BOY
Cornmeal fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, remoulade, toasted Hoagie with fries.
THE BOMBER
House Sauerkraut, pastrami, Swiss, egg salad & house Russian dressing, rye bread with fries.
GRILLED CHICKEN BLT
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and boom boom sauce, on a potato bun with fries.
THE CUBAN
Pulled Cuban pork, honey ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles, and mustard, on a pressed hoagie roll with fries.
BIG BOY BRISKET SANDWICH
Sliced brisket topped with mac and cheese, jalapenos, hickory BBQ sauce, and coleslaw on a hoagie roll with fries.
PRIME RIBEYE DIP
Garlic and herb encrusted shaved prime beef topped w/ melted cheddar and dipped in our au jus. Served on a hoagie roll with fries.
CRISPY FISH SANDWICH
Tempura white fish with classic coleslaw, romaine, tomatoes & homemade tartar sauce on a potato bun with fries.
HAWG AND SLAW
Pulled pork topped with pickles, BBQ sauce, and our coleslaw on a potato bun with fries.
NY STYLE PIZZA
CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA
NY style thin pizza made with a blend of Italian cheeses and basil.
CHICKEN CARBONARA PIZZA
Chicken, mozzarella, Alfredo sauce, onions, bacon and parmigiano reggiano.
THE ITALIAN PIZZA
Italian sausage, pepperoni, soppressata, tomato sauce, and Italian cheese blend.
THE HEAT PIZZA
Chorizo, pickled jalapeno, chipotle sauce, and mozzarella.
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
roasted chicken, red onion, blue cheese crumb, mozzarella, and house-made buffalo sauce
CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA
Classic pizza w/ mozzarella cheese and oregano.
ENTREES
BOURBON ANGUS RIBEYE*
Bourbon style certified angus ribeye, garlic mashed potatoes & apple-wood bacon roasted brussels sprout.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Tenders, juicy, plump, and downright delicious. Served with fries and coleslaw.
FRIED SHRIMP
Freshly breaded in house golden butterflied shrimp, served with slaw, fries and hushpuppies.
FULL-RACK ST. LOUIS BBQ RIBS
St. Louis style ribs slow cooked served with coleslaw, mac & cheese, and hushpuppies.
FISH & CHIPS
A British Staple - Fresh cod dipped in our house-made beer batter with fries. Served with house-made tartar sauce.
BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST
Juicy center cut, char-grilled chicken breasts cooked to perfection, with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted apple-wood bacon brussels sprout.
FAJITAS
SIDES
DESSERTS
2 SCOOP ICE CREAM
3 SCOOP ICE CREAM
4-LAYER CARROT CAKE
layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache
KEY LIME PIE
Authentic Florida key lime… tartly refreshing in a granola crust (contains almonds)
CRÈME BRULÉE CHEESECAKE
the marriage of two great classics…crème brulée layered and a-mingle with the lightest of cheesecakes. hand-fired and mirrored with burnt caramel topped with bourbon blueberry compote and strawberry sauce
MOLTEN CAKE
moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate filled with a dark chocolate truffle served with vanilla bean ice cream
SODA
SPECIALTY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
American-style cuisine served in a casual yet exciting atmosphere. With decades of combined hospitality experience, our dynamic management team is committed to providing consistent and superior quality and guest experience.
11250 James Swart Circle, Fairfax, VA 22030