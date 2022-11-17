Hook & Lime imageView gallery

Hook & Lime

review star

No reviews yet

735 N. 14th St.,

Omaha, NE 68102

Overnight Brisket
Birria Tacos (3) and Consome
Beer Battered Cod

To Share

Salsa Trio

Salsa Trio

$6.00

A sampling of three of our house-made salsas: Roasted Tomato, Verde, and Arbol-Tomatillo

Salsa Trio To Go

$8.50

A sampling of three of our house-made salsas: Roasted Tomato, Verde, and Arbol-Tomatillo

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

Fresh. Handmade. No tomatoes (who does that?)

Tuna Tostadas

Tuna Tostadas

$13.00

Crispy tostada topped with chipotle aioli, flash marinated yellowfin tuna, fresh avocado and scallions.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$10.25

Masa pockets, fried golden brown, stuffed your choice of Shrimp & Queso or Impossible Burger, Potato and Onion (vegan).

Ceviche

Ceviche

$11.00

Wild-Caught flounder marinated in fresh lime and grapefruit juices, grape tomato, red onion, mango, avocado, and cilantro. Served with house-made chips.

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$15.50

We decided if we were going to do nachos we were going to go all out: Beer Braised Chicken, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Ancho-Chipotle Sauce, House pickled peppers and red onions, Fresh Pico, Chile-Lime Aioli, and Cilantro. Served with a side of Salsa Verde

Corn Fritters with Garlic Lime Crema (6)

$9.00
Black Hot Sauce (blackened habanero & garlic)- BOTTLE

Black Hot Sauce (blackened habanero & garlic)- BOTTLE

$7.50
Red Hot Sauce (toasted arbol) - BOTTLE

Red Hot Sauce (toasted arbol) - BOTTLE

$7.50
Date Night

Date Night

$55.50Out of stock

A quart of margaritas, 1 appetizer, 6 tacos, and dessert.

Tacos To Go

Birria Tacos (3) and Consome

Birria Tacos (3) and Consome

$10.25

Messy & Magical. Tortillas dipped in a deliciously spiced broth then filled with slow roasted beef and cheese while they sizzle on the griddle. Served with broth for dipping.

Beer Battered Cod

Beer Battered Cod

$3.50
Chile-Grilled Shrimp

Chile-Grilled Shrimp

$3.75
Overnight Brisket

Overnight Brisket

$4.15
Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$4.25
Crispy Sweet Potato

Crispy Sweet Potato

$3.00
Chile & Beer Braised Chicken

Chile & Beer Braised Chicken

$3.25
Chicken Enchiladas (3) + Rice & Beans

Chicken Enchiladas (3) + Rice & Beans

$13.50

Tangy chicken enchiladas with a tomatillo & poblano pepper sauce

Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce

$15.75

Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion

Seared Tuna

$4.75

Chorizo and Potato

$4.25

Tortas

Birria Torta + Consome

Birria Torta + Consome

$11.50
El Jefe

El Jefe

$10.25

Slow Roasted Pork, Guacamole, Jack Cheese, Pickled Peppers, Onion, Salsa Roja, Cilantro

Hermano

Hermano

$12.00

Overnight Smoked Brisket, Seared Shitake Mushrooms, Onion, Pickled Peppers, Salsa Roja, Jack Cheese

Tradicional

Tradicional

$10.50

Chile & Beer Braised Chicken, Black Bean Puree, Jack Cheese, Grape Tomato Pico, Romaine, Pickled Peppers, Onion, Chile-Lime Aioli, Avocado

El Capitan

El Capitan

$12.50

Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Chile-Lime Aioli, Arugula, Chipotle-Tomatillo Salsa

Milanessa Impossible (Vegan)

$12.50

Favorites

Chicken Enchiladas (3) + Rice & Beans

Chicken Enchiladas (3) + Rice & Beans

$13.50

Tangy chicken enchiladas with a tomatillo & poblano pepper sauce

Carnitas Tamales w/ Esquites, Rice and Beans

Carnitas Tamales w/ Esquites, Rice and Beans

$14.00
Poblano Tamales w/ SHISHITO PEPPERS Rice & Beans

Poblano Tamales w/ SHISHITO PEPPERS Rice & Beans

$13.50

Hearty Vegan Bowl

$12.50

Salads

Chopped Caesar Mexicana

$9.50
Hook & Lime Salad

Hook & Lime Salad

$10.00

Sides

Black Hot Sauce (blackened habanero & garlic)- BOTTLE

Black Hot Sauce (blackened habanero & garlic)- BOTTLE

$7.50
Red Hot Sauce (toasted arbol) - BOTTLE

Red Hot Sauce (toasted arbol) - BOTTLE

$7.50
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$5.00

Esquites Corn Salad

$3.00
Half Grilled Caesar

Half Grilled Caesar

$4.00

Beans & Rice

$2.00

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Kids

Quesadilla

$6.00

Tostada

$6.00

Two Mini Tacos

$7.00

Dessert

Mexican Chocolate Pie

Mexican Chocolate Pie

$6.00
Coconut Lime Cashew Cheesecake (Vegan)

Coconut Lime Cashew Cheesecake (Vegan)

$7.00

Extras

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Salsa and Chips

$3.50

Side Tortillas

Small Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic - QR code tables

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual dining with a chef-driven menu of tacos, tortas, and small plates specializing in Mexican seafood. Our bar offerings include Tequila-centric craft cocktails, tequila flights, margaritas, and beer.

Website

Location

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha, NE 68102

Directions

Gallery
Hook & Lime image
Hook & Lime image

