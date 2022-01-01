Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Hugo's Deli - Overland

79 Reviews

$

10599 W Overland Rd

Boise, ID 83709

Drinks

Assorted Glass Bottled Drinks

$2.49

Canned Soda (Pepsi, Mt Dew)

$1.10

Canned Tea

$2.59

Cherry/Vanilla Coke

$2.09

Coffee

$1.25

Dasani - Large

$1.99

Dasani - Small

$1.79

Fountain Soda

$1.79+

Fountain Water

$0.25+

Fresca

$2.09

Krazy Critters

$2.09

Milk

$1.99

Minute Maid

$2.09

Monster

$2.99

Powerade

$2.09

Smart Water

$2.35

Snapple

$2.09

Vitamin Water

$2.19

Sandwich Tray

Small Traditional Sandwich

$55.00

Medium Traditional Sandwich

$75.00

Large Traditional Sandwich

$96.00

Small Specialty Sandwich

$60.00

Medium Specialty Sandwich

$95.00

Large Specialty Sandwich

$108.00

Delivery Charge

$10.00

Boxed Lunches

Classic Box

$11.00

Specialty Box

$12.00

Catering Sandwiches

3 foot sandwich

$40.00

6 foot sandwich

$70.00

Specials

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.19

Chicken Wrap

$8.69

Merch

Tshirt

$15.00

Hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$20.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10599 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709

Directions

Hugo's Deli image
Hugo's Deli image
Hugo's Deli image

