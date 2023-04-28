Main picView gallery

Ichibantei 2

100 3rd ave

New York, NY 10003

Food Menu

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Salt-seasoned soybeans, perfect for snacking. A healthy and delicious bite.

Takowasabi

Takowasabi

$5.00

Spicy diced octopus with a tangy twist. A bold and flavorful snack.

Yakko Tofu

Yakko Tofu

$6.00

Chilled tofu topped with a savory seasoning. A light and refreshing appetizer.

Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.00

A crisp mix of greens, dressed to perfection. A healthy and simple side dish.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00

Creamy, tangy potatoes with a mix of fresh veggies. A delicious and comforting side dish.

Agenasu

Agenasu

$7.00

Tender eggplant in a light and savory broth. A warm and comforting side dish.

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Crispy fried tofu in a savory broth. A warm and comforting appetizer.

Imo Tempura

Imo Tempura

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy, battered and fried slices of sweet potato. A sweet and savory treat.

Pork Dumpling

Pork Dumpling

$7.00

Crispy, pan-fried dumplings filled with juicy pork. A savory and satisfying snack.

Kurobuta Sausage

Kurobuta Sausage

$7.00

Juicy and flavorful sausage made from prized Berkshire pork. A delicious and satisfying snack.

Gesso Calamari

Gesso Calamari

$11.00

Crispy and crunchy fried squid legs. A unique and flavorful treat.

Karaage Appetizer

Karaage Appetizer

$9.00

Juicy, marinated chicken fried to crispy perfection. A savory and satisfying snack.

Ichibantei Fries

Ichibantei Fries

$11.00

Crispy potatoes, the ultimate comfort food. A staple and satisfying side dish.

Entree

Served with Japanese white rice, salad and soup
Karaage

Karaage

$15.00

A complete Japanese meal featuring juicy karaage chicken, fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. Enjoy a delicious and satisfying dining experience.

Chicken Nanban

Chicken Nanban

$16.00

A traditional Japanese meal featuring juicy, battered chicken in a tangy sauce, served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$16.00

A savory meal featuring crispy fried chicken with special garlic sauce, fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. Enjoy a complete and satisfying dining experience.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

A delicious meal featuring juicy and flavorful teriyaki chicken, served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Chickenchup

Chickenchup

$16.00

A delicious meal featuring crispy fried chicken coated in a sweet and tangy special ketchup sauce served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

A traditional Japanese meal featuring juicy and crispy breaded chicken cutlets served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$18.00

A traditional Japanese meal featuring juicy, breaded, and fried "Kurobuta" pork cutlets, served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Minced Katsu

Minced Katsu

$18.00

A hearty meal featuring juicy and flavorful ground "Wagyu" beef and "Kurobuta" pork cutlets, served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Pork Ginger

Pork Ginger

$18.00

Popular Japanese meal that includes thin slices of pork stir-fried with ginger and sweet soy sauce, served with a side of Japanese white rice, and crisp salad.

Pork Yakiniku

Pork Yakiniku

$18.00

A flavorful meal featuring tender slices of marinated pork grilled to perfection served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$18.00

A hearty meal featuring juicy and flavorful hamburger steaks with demi-glace sauce served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Cheese Hamburger Steak

Cheese Hamburger Steak

$20.00

A rich and satisfying meal featuring juicy hamburger steaks topped with melted cheese served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and delicious dining experience.

Tonteki Pork Steak

Tonteki Pork Steak

$25.00

A flavorful meal featuring succulent and juicy "Kurobuta" pork steaks, served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Ichibantei Steak

Ichibantei Steak

$25.00

A luxurious meal featuring tender and juicy prime steak served with fluffy white rice and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Tuna Steak

Tuna Steak

$25.00

A flavorful meal featuring succulent and juicy tuna steaks served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

A flavorful meal featuring succulent and juicy grilled chicken served with fluffy white rice, and crisp salad. A complete and satisfying dining experience.

Rice Bowl

Tamago Don

Tamago Don

$16.00

A Japanese dish featuring fluffy omelets made with onions, served over a bed of fluffy white rice. A satisfying and delicious meal for those seeking a vegetarian option.

Oyako Don

Oyako Don

$18.00

A traditional Japanese dish featuring fluffy omelets made with tender chicken and sweet onions, served over a bed of fluffy white rice. A satisfying and delicious meal.

Katsu Don

Katsu Don

$19.00Out of stock

A Japanese dish featuring juicy and crispy pork cutlets served over a bed of fluffy white rice and topped with a sweet and savory egg mixture. A satisfying and delicious meal.

Chicken Katsu Don

Chicken Katsu Don

$19.00

A Japanese dish featuring tender and juicy breaded chicken cutlets served over a bed of fluffy white rice and topped with a sweet and savory egg mixture. A satisfying and delicious meal.

Noodle

Hiyashi Cold Ramen

Hiyashi Cold Ramen

$17.00

A refreshing Japanese dish featuring chilled noodles with crisp cucumber, boiled eggs, bean sprouts, seaweed, and juicy tomatoes. A perfect meal for hot summer days.

Hot Noodle

Kitsune Udon

Kitsune Udon

$17.00

A traditional Japanese dish featuring udon noodles in a savory broth, topped with sweet and savory deep-fried tofu. A comforting and satisfying meal.

Niku Udon

Niku Udon

$18.00

A hearty Japanese dish featuring udon noodles in a savory broth, topped with tender slices of beef. A filling and satisfying meal.

Deluxe Udon

$23.00

A combination of "Kitsune" and "Niku" udon.

Sides

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Miso Soup

$3.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$3.00

Side Garlic Sauce

$3.00

Side Sesame Dressing

$3.00

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Seltzer Water

$2.50

San pellegrino Orange

$3.00

San pellegrino Lemon

$3.00

San pellegrino Grapefruit

$3.00

Calpico

$3.00

Calpico Soda

$3.00

Sake

One Cup Sake

$8.00Out of stock

One Cup Sake Daiginjo

$9.00Out of stock

Kikumasamune

$7.00Out of stock

Otokoyama

$11.00Out of stock

Kitaya

$12.00Out of stock

Onigoroshi

$12.00Out of stock

Funaguchi Yellow

$12.00Out of stock

Funaguchi Red

$12.00Out of stock

Kikusui Junmai

$13.00Out of stock

Kikusui Karakuchi

$13.00Out of stock

Dassai 45 (720ml)

$65.00Out of stock

Dassai 45 is a premium Japanese sake with a smooth and delicate flavor profile. It is made from highly polished rice and has an alcohol content of 45%. This sake is known for its crisp and clean taste, making it a popular choice among sake connoisseurs.

Kunizakari Nigori

$11.00Out of stock

Gokai Junmai

$12.00Out of stock

Fruit Sake

Yuzu Sake

$8.00Out of stock

Umeshu

$8.00Out of stock

Sake Cocktails

Sake Sour Orange

$7.00Out of stock

Sake Sour Lemon

$7.00Out of stock

Sake Sour Grapefruit

$7.00Out of stock

Sake Ball

$7.00Out of stock

Yuzu Soda

$9.00Out of stock

Umesoda

$9.00Out of stock

Beer & Wine

Red Stripe

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 3rd ave, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

