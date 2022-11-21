Restaurant header imageView gallery

Icy King

review star

No reviews yet

1331 N 14th St

Leesburg, FL 34748

Order Again

Smoothie

#1

$6.10

Strawberries, Banana

#2

$6.10

Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple

#3

$6.10

Strawberries, Banana, chocolate choice white or dark

#4

$6.10

Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana

#5

$6.10

Mango, Pineapple, Yogurt

#6

$6.10

Pineapple, strawberries, blueberry, spinach, kale

#7

$6.10

Spinach, Kale, Mango, Pineapple, Banana

#8

$6.10

Spinach, kale, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Ginger

#9

$6.10

Energizer, Strawberries, Banana, Fat Burner

#10

$6.10

Strawberries, Pineapple, Mango, Orange Juice

#11

$6.10

Coffee, Dark Chocolate, Cappuccino, non-fat yogurt

#12

$6.10

Strawberries, Pineapple, Coconut, White Chocolate

#13

$6.10

Spinach, kale, Orange juice, blueberries, strawberries, banana

#14

$6.10

whey, yogurt, peanut butter, banana

#15

$6.10

Peanut butter, Banana, Chocolate

N/A Items

Bottle Water

$1.10

Mango Lemonade

$3.25

Mango, Pineapple and Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

Monster

$2.75

A&W

$1.10

CHIPS

$0.99

Flatbread

#16

$6.59

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Romain, Tomatoes, Cheddar

#17

$6.59

Chicken, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Tomatoes, Pepper Jack, Romain

#18

$6.59

Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Shredded Parmesan, Mozzarella

Sandwiches

#19

$7.79

Turkey, Bacon, Ranch, Tomatoes, Romaine, Swiss

#20

$7.79

Ham, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Tomatoes, Romaine

#21

$7.79

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Shredded Parmesan, Tomatoes, Romaine, Your choice sauce

Wraps

#22

$6.59

Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Cheddar, Roasted pineapple, Spinach, Jerk Sauce

#23

$6.59

Chicken, Romaine, Spinach, mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Caesar

#24

$6.59

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Ranch

#25

$6.59

Hummus, Smashed Avocado, Spinach, Pepper Jack Cheese, Rice, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch

#26

$6.59

Chicken, Black Beans, Rice, Smashed Avocado, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch

#27

$6.59

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch, Jalapeno

Quesadillas

#28

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Side Of Salsa

#29

$7.19

Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Side Of Salsa

Breakfast Wraps

#30

$4.25

Eggs, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

#31

$4.00

Chipotle Mayo, Eggs, Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach

#32

$4.25

2 Meat Choices, 2 Cheese Choices, Anything More Extra $.99

Salad

#33

$8.05

Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Pineapple, Romaine, On Side Jerk Sauce

#34

$8.05

Chicken, Romaine, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, Tomatoes, On Side Caesar

#35

$8.05

Hummus, Smashed Avocado, Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, Rice, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatoes, On Side Ranch

#36

$8.05

Chicken, Black Beans, Rice, Smashed Avocado,Romaine, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomato Salsa

Milk Shakes

Soft Serve Milk Shake

$4.99

Hard Scooped Milk Shake

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

