Immigrant Son

review star

No reviews yet

543 e main st

San Buenaventura, CA 93001

Order Again

COFFEE/TEA

Coffee

$4.25

Latte

$5.50

Cappucino

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.75

Cortado

$4.25

Americano

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Italian Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Espresso + Sambuca

$7.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

DRINKS

Orange Juice

$5.50

Iced Tea

$4.25

Coke

$4.25

Pellegrino

$5.50

Milk

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Sprite

$4.25

Aqua Panna

$5.50

Chocolate Milk (Cold)

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Diet Coke

$4.25

Soda H20

Martinelli's

$4.00

Lemoncoco

$4.00

Protein Juice

$6.00

Spicy Tomato Juice

$4.50

Green Juice

$7.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rodgers

$4.50

WATER

Water NO ICE

Water NO LEMON

Cup Of Ice

Mimosas

Mimosa

$11.00

Vodka

$10.00

Sangrias

Red

$10.00

White

$10.00

Rose Sangria

$10.00

ROSE SANGRIA

$10.50Out of stock

Drink Specials

Aperol Spritz

$12.50

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Limoncello Martini

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Casa Amigos Repo

$14.00

Appetizers

Bacon Flight

$9.00

Prosciutto & Burrata

$17.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

The Traditional

$14.00

Omelettes

Uncle Patty's Steak & Eggs

$34.00

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Polenta

$16.00

Breakfast Lasagna

$21.00

Carbonara

$19.00

Pancakes

Waffle

$14.00

French Toast

$14.00

Croissant Sandwich

$19.00

Yogurt Parfait

$13.00

Croissant w/ Jam

$4.00

Veggie & Herb Frittata

$17.00Out of stock

Soup

Soup Special (Bowl)

$14.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Special

$15.00

Pasta

Chicken Pesto

$18.00

Puttanesca

$18.00

Rigatoni + Meatball

$18.00

Bolognese

$18.00

Dessert

Dessert Special

$8.00

Sandwiches

Caffe Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Pancakes

Sweet Potato Pancake

$15.00Out of stock

Ale's Bloody Mary

Ale's Bloody Mary

$13.00

Double Bloody Mary

Double Bloody Mary

$22.00

Crepes

Strawberry, Nutella, Banana Crepe

$15.00

Orange Caramel Crepe

$15.00

Farmers Market Veggie Crepe

$15.00

Strawberry Jam Cheesecake Crepe

$15.00

Chicken, Spinach, Mushroom Crepe

$15.00

Rigatoni & Meatballs

Rigatoni & Meatballs

$17.00

Lamb & Meatballs

Lamb & Meatballs

$15.00

Salmon Special

Salmon Special

$28.00

Ossobuco

Ossobuco

$36.00

French Toast Specials

Berry Ricotta French Toast

$15.00

Apple Pie French Toast

$15.00

Orange Cream Crepe

Orange Cream Crepe

$14.00

Dinner specials

Scallop Rissoto

$28.00Out of stock

Halibut special

$32.00

Pork chop

$30.00

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$14.00

Quiche

Quiche

$13.00

Italian Sausage & Mushroom Bake

Italian Sausage & PepperBake

$18.00

COLD

Tonna ( Tuna)

$17.00

Chicken, Avo, Bacon

$17.00

BLTC

$17.00

Italian Cold Cut

$17.00

Immigrant Son

$18.00

Turkey & Brie

$18.00

HOT

Eggplant Parm

$17.00

Meatball Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Seared Tuna Salad

$19.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Italian Chopped

$18.00

Tuscan Kale

$15.00

Asian Chicken

$19.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Tartufo

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Torta della Nonna

$9.00

Sides

2 Eggs

$4.50

Half Avocado

$4.50

Potatoes

$4.00

Small Fruit

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Slice Bacon

$1.75

Side Baguette $4

$4.00

Side Croissant $4

$4.00

Side Soup

$3.00

Side Sausage (2)

$3.00

Bread Bowl

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Buurata Ball

$6.00

TAPAS Menu

Morning Carbonara

$19.00

Pappardelle Meatballs

$19.00

Rigatoni Pesto

$19.00

Vegetarian Pasta

$17.00

Sweatshirts

Grey Sweatshirt

$40.00

Black Sweatshirt

$40.00

Gift Card 150

$150.00

Shirts

Blue T-shirt

$25.00

Black T-shirt

$25.00

Specialty Cocktails

Caffe Negroni

$14.00

Purple Dragonfly

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.50

Ciao Manhattan

$14.00

Chocolate Espresso Martini

$15.00

Chambord Margarita

$14.00

Spanish Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Blood Orange Gimlet

$13.00

Blackberry Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Limon cello Spritz

$12.50

ANTIPASTO

Prosciutto & Burata

$17.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Beet Hummus

$13.00

Trio Of Lamb Meatballs

$13.00

Mussels

$16.00

Extra Side Ciabatta

$2.00

Octopus lemon risotto

$19.00Out of stock

Arancini

$12.00

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Bone Marrow

$22.00

Salmon ceviche

$14.00

PASTA & ENTREES

Rigatoni and Meatballs

$20.00

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Rigatoni Bolonese

$20.00

Linguine Frutti Di Mare

$26.00

Morning Carbonara

$19.00

Rigatoni Pesto with Chicken

$19.00

Penne Giardino

$19.00

Osso Bucco

$36.00

Scottish Salmon

$29.00

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Half Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Seafood Rissoto

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp Ravioli

$28.00Out of stock

Veal Melinase

$28.00

Branzino

$32.00Out of stock

Rissoto And Chicken

$26.00

Octopus special

$32.00

Cod Special

$26.00

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$25.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree

$24.00

Hanger steak

$32.00

SALADS & SANDWICHS

Little Gem Caesar

$15.00

Italian Chopped

$18.00

Tuscan Kale

$15.00

Asian Chicken

$19.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna Salad

$22.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Beet salad

$19.00

Eggplant Parm

$17.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

VODKA

Drakes

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

GIN

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

RUM

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgans

$10.00

TEQUILA

Mi Campo Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$15.00

OJO De Tigre Mezcal

$10.00

WHISKEY

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Dewars

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

LIQUOR

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$12.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$15.00

Fernet - Branca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Lucano Amaro

$11.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Baileys

$11.00

Limoncello

$10.00

BREAKFAST

Eggs Benedict

The Traditional

$14.00

Omelettes

Uncle Patty's Steak & Eggs

$34.00

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Polenta

$16.00

Breakfast Lasagna

$21.00

Carbonara

$19.00

Pancakes

Waffle

$14.00

French Toast

$14.00

Croissant Sandwich

$19.00

Yogurt Parfait

$13.00

Croissant w/ Jam

$4.00

SANDWICHES

BLTC

$17.00

Immigrant Son

$18.00

Tonna ( Tuna)

$17.00

Chicken, Avo, Bacon

$17.00

Italian Cold Cut

$17.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Eggplant Parm

$17.00

Meatball Sandwich

$18.00

Caffe Burger

$15.00

ANTIPASTO

Prosciutto & Burata

$17.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Beet Hummus

$13.00

Trio Of Lamb Meatballs

$13.00

Mussels

$16.00

Bruschetta

$14.00

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Arancini

Bacon Flight

$9.00

PASTA & ENTREES

Rigatoni and Meatballs

$20.00

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Rigatoni Bolonese

$20.00

Linguine Frutti Di Mare

$26.00

Morning Carbonara

$19.00

Rigatoni Pesto with Chicken

$19.00

Penne Giardino

$19.00

Osso Bucco

$36.00

Scottish Salmon

$29.00

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Half Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Seafood Rissoto

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp Ravioli

$28.00Out of stock

Veal Melinase

$28.00

Branzino

$32.00Out of stock

Breakfast Lasagna

$21.00

Vegan Lasagna

$19.00

SALADS

Little Gem Caesar

$15.00

Italian Chopped

$18.00

Tuscan Kale

$15.00

Asian Chicken

$19.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna Salad

$22.00

Beet salad

$19.00

SIDES

2 Eggs

$4.50

Half Avocado

$4.50

Potatoes

$4.00

Small Fruit

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Slice Bacon

$1.75

Side Baguette $4

$4.00

Side Croissant $4

$4.00

Side Soup

$3.00

Side Sausage (2)

$3.00

Bread Bowl

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Buurata Ball

$6.00

DESSERTS (Copy)

Chocolate Tartufo

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Torta della Nonna

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

543 e main st, San Buenaventura, CA 93001

Directions

Gallery
Immigrant Son image
Immigrant Son image

