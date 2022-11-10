Restaurant header imageView gallery

Irby's Tavern

403 Reviews

$$

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30305

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef Angus Burger

Drinks

Sangria Special

$7.00Out of stock

Laws Bonded Bourbon

$13.00

Laws Bonded Wheat

$13.00

Laws Bonded Rye

$13.00

Laws Straight Bourbon

$11.00

Espresso Shooter

$8.00

Chocolate Shooter

$8.00

Superbowl Catering Deals

20 Wings

$28.00

50 Wings

$75.00

80 Wings

$119.00

100 Wings

$139.00

Mega-Nachos

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip (serves 5)

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks for 10

$20.00

Mozzarella Sticks for 20

$35.00

Pretzel Bites for 10

$20.00

Pretzel Bites for 20

$35.00

Jalapeno Poppers for 10

$20.00

Jalapeno Poppers for 20

$35.00

10 Cheeseburger Sliders

$30.00

20 Cheeseburger Sliders

$40.00

50 Cheeseburger Sliders

$55.00

10 Fried Chicken Sliders

$30.00

20 Fried Chicken Sliders

$40.00

50 Fried Chicken Sliders

$55.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Tenders

$15.00
$14.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00
$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00
$12.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Hummus

$10.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Mega Nachos

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad
$7.00

$7.00

House Salad

$7.00
$8.00

Greek Salad

$8.00
$15.00

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Soups

$6.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Sandwiches

Prime Time Chicken Sandwich
$13.00

$13.00
$14.00

Cheesesteak

$14.00
$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00
$13.00

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$13.00
$14.00

The Original Jimbo

$14.00

BLT

$12.00

Chef Suzanne's Dank Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Burgers

$12.50

Chef Angus Burger

$12.50
$12.50

Big Mark

$12.50
$12.50

Simple Man

$12.50

BBQ Bacon Burger
$12.50

$12.50
$12.50

Jalapeno Bacon Burger

$12.50

Veggie Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees

$17.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.00
$17.00

Sierra Chicken

$17.00
$15.00

Veggie Bowl

$15.00

Salmon

$19.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00
$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00
$6.00Out of stock

Mac and Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Rice Pilaf

$5.00
$5.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$5.00
$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00
$6.00

Vegetable Medley

$6.00
$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Desserts

Tim's Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00

Irby's Best Brownie
$8.50

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Atlanta's Hometown Sports Bar

Website

Location

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

Gallery
Irby's Tavern image
Irby's Tavern image
Irby's Tavern image

