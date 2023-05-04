Island Provisions imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Salad
Sandwiches

Island Provisions 96-13 Springfield Blvd

4 Reviews

$$

96-13 Springfield Blvd

Queens Village, NY 11429

DRINKS

Coffee

Coffee

$1.50+

Espresso

$2.00

Macchiato

$3.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Caribbean Chai Latte

$3.50+

Mocha Latte

$3.50+

Honey Latte

$3.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Ice Coffee

$2.00+

Ice Latte

$3.50+

Organic Cocoa w/Spices

$3.50+

Herbal Tea

Black Tea

$2.00+

Butterfly Pea Flowers

$3.00+

Caribbean Chai Tea

$2.00+

Elderberries, Rosehips, Hibiscus

$3.00+

Green Tea

$2.00+

Jasmine Green Tea

$2.00+

Lemon Ginger Green tea

$2.00+

Matcha Tea

$2.00+

Peach & Melon Green

$2.00+

Raspberry & Strawberry Fruity

$2.00+

Rose Garden Fruity

$2.00+

Tumeric Cinnamon Moringa

$2.00+

Tumeric, Ginger, Black pepper

$2.00+

White Grape Oolong

$2.00+

Water

$1.00

Elixir Shots

Detox Shot

$4.00

Flu shot

$3.50

Ginger Shot

$3.50

Hard-Core Shoot

$3.50

Love My Gut

$3.50

Miss The Flu

$3.50

Turmeric Shot

$3.50

Wheatgrass Shoot

$4.00

Immunity

$3.50

Fresh Juice

About Last Night

$8.00+

Beetz

$8.00+

Blood juice

$8.00+

Boost Juice

$8.00+

Booster Juice

$8.00+

Clean Cranberry

$8.00+

Dr. Love

$8.00+

Green Supreme

$8.00+

Heaven on Earth

$8.00+

Herbal Kiss

$8.00+

Immune Booster

$8.00+

Immune Me

$8.00+

Pine punch

$8.00+

Recovery

$8.00+

Repair

$8.00+

Royal Me

$8.00+

Turmeric Sunshine

$8.00+

Vanity

$8.00+

Smoothies

Ava Blueberry

$8.00+

Avocado Beet Berry

$8.00+

Bee Healthy

$8.00+

Brain Boost

$8.00+

Bullet Proof

$8.00+

C.Y.O Smoothie

$6.50+

Expresso Buzz

$8.00+

Green

$8.00+

Green Monster

$8.00+

Green Spirulina

$8.00+

Gym Buddy

$8.00+

Island Goji Berry

$8.00+

Peanut Punch

$8.00+

Power

$8.00+

Road Ready

$8.00+

Seamoss

$8.00+

Soursop

$8.00+

Soursop Limeade

$8.00+

Superman

$8.00+

Sweet Potato Mango

$8.00+

Tropical Breakfast

$8.00+

Tropical Sunshine

$8.00+

Watermelon Papaya

$8.00+

Green Antioxidants

$8.00+

Mint Nibs

$8.00+

Refreshers

Sorrel

$3.50+

Super Fruit

$3.50+

Tropical Harmony

$3.50+

Wild Watermelon

$3.50+

Mauby

$3.50+

Harvest Greens

$3.50+

Smoothie Bowl

Green Smoothie Bowl

$10.00

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$10.00

Power Acai Bowl

$10.00

Almond Butter Acai Bowl

$10.00

Antioxidant Bowl

$10.00

Tropical Turmeric Bowl

$10.00

Retail Merchandiser

Honest Tea Half tea half Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Honest Tea Peach Oolong

$2.50

Honest Tea Green Tea

$2.50

Honest Tea Hibiscus

$2.50

Hint Blackberry

$2.00

Hint Pineapple

$2.00

Hint Watermelon

$2.00

Dr Brew Clear Mind

$3.00

Dr Brew Superberry

$3.00Out of stock

Dr Brew Island Mix

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$4.50

Poland Springs

$1.00

Bai Watermelon

$2.50

Bai Cherry

$2.50

Bai Blueberry

$2.50

Bai Pineapple

$2.50

Smart Water 320z

$3.00

Seltzer Poland Springs

$2.00

Coconut water

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Sorrel

$4.00

Mauby

$4.00

Arizona Iced Tea

$1.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit

$2.50

FOOD (ONLINE ORDERING)

Smoothie Bowl

Green Smoothie Bowl

$10.00

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$10.00

Tropical Turmeric Bowl

$10.00

Almond Butter Acai Bowl

$10.00

Power Acai Bowl

$10.00

Breakfast & Breads

Yogurt and Granola

$6.50

Raspberry Chia Superfood Parfait

$6.50

Classic Oatmeal

$5.50

Protein Oatmeal

$5.50

Berry Blend Oatmeal

$5.50

Avocado Pate Toast

$6.50

Banana Spilt Healthy Way

$5.50

Banana Nut Bred

$3.00

Lemon Blueberry Bread

$3.00

Pumpkin Bread

$3.00

Coconut Muffin

$3.50

Mix Berry Bran Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Morning Glory

$3.50

Soup

Chickpeas Soup

$6.00+

Corn Soup

$6.00+

Salads

C.Y.O Salad

$5.00

Jerk Chicken Cesar

$10.00

Jerk Salmon w/ Pineapple Salad

$14.00

Papaya Mango Salad

$12.00

Protein Salad

$10.00

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Spring Mix Salad

$10.00

Superfood Salad

$11.00

Tomato Cucumber Avocado salad

$11.00

Vegetable Pasta Salad

$9.00

Jerk Salmon Cesar

$13.00

Jerk Shrimp w/Pineapple Salad

$14.00

Wraps & Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap

$8.75

Spicy Shrimp Avocado Warp

$10.00

Vegetable Wrap

$9.00

Turkey Swiss on Multi-Grain

$8.00

Ultimate Vegan Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Veggie Burger On Multi-Grain

$10.00

Veggie grilled cheese

$8.00

Salmon Burger

$11.00

Protein Bowl

Chickpeas Bowl

$10.00

Cocunut Curry Rice Bowl

$10.00

Provision Bowl

$6.00

Warm Quinoa & Brown rice

$10.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Island Provisions image

