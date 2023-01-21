Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Brewpubs & Breweries

J-Bar-M Barbecue

review star

No reviews yet

2201 Leeland St

Houston, TX 77003

Appetizers

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Pickled Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.00

Tacos

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Calamari

$16.00

Wings

$9.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Cobbler

$8.00

Fudge Sundae

$10.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Upside Down Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Plates TG

1 Meat Plate

$22.00

2 Meat Plate

$26.00

3 Meat Plate

$28.00

4 Meat Plate

$32.00

Chopped Beef

$15.00

BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Stuffed Baked Potato

$16.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

1/2 Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

1/2 Chicken Plate

$19.00Out of stock

Meat LB TG

1 lb Brisket

$34.00Out of stock

1 lb Jal Ch Sausage

$20.00Out of stock

1 lb Pulled Pork

$21.00Out of stock

1 lb Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

1 lb Sausage

$20.00

1 lb Turkey

$25.00Out of stock

1/2 Chicken

$10.00

1/2 lb Turkey

$10.50

1/2 lb Brisket

$15.00

1/2 lb Jal Ch Sausage

$10.00Out of stock

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$10.50

1/2 lb Ribs

$11.00Out of stock

1/2 lb Sausage

$10.00

1/4 lb Brisket

$7.50

1/4 lb Jal Ch Sausage

$5.00

1/4 lb Pulled Pork

$5.25

1/4 lb Ribs

$5.50

1/4 lb Sausage

$5.00

1/4 lb Turkey

$5.25

1/2 Lb Beef Rib

$16.50

Pork Steak

$9.00

Whole Turkey Breast

$60.00

Whole Brisket

$135.00

Whole Rack Ribs

$30.00

Whole Sausage Link

$10.00

1 Lb Burnt Ends

$28.00

1/2 Lb Pork Belly

$12.00Out of stock

1/4 Pork Belly

$6.00Out of stock

1 Lb Beef Rib

$38.00

Sides TG

Charro Beans

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Slaw

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Cream Corn

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Marinated Tom

$5.00

Green Beans Casserole

$25.00

Fries

$5.00

Plain Potato

$8.00

NA Bev TG

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Big Red

$4.00

Cheerwine

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Coke (SM)

$2.00

Coke Can

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A Houston barbecue joint and beer garden.

Website

Location

2201 Leeland St, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

