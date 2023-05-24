Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jack & Gingers Irish Pub

11500 Rock Rose Ave Suite 100

Austin, TX 78758

Liquor

Vodka

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$12.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$9.00

Good Loving

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Reyka

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Tito's

$9.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$9.00

Well-Drywell Mountain

$7.00

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$10.00

Gin

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Botanist

$9.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Well-Taaka

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Coco

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgans

$9.00

Flor de Cana 12yr

$11.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Cazzadores Repo

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

El Jimador Silver

$7.00

Espolon Silver

$9.00

Herradura Rep

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Hornito's Sauza

$10.00

Lalo

$9.00

Mez-Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well-Rio Grande

$7.00

Cuervo Familia

$28.00

Altos

$9.00

Ancho Chili

$9.00

Scotch

Chivas

$11.00

Dalamore 12yr

$10.00

Dewar's White

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

Glenlivet Carribean Cask

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Whiskey

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

WELL-Kentucky Gentleman TW

$7.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Dough Ball

$10.00

Old Camp Peach Pecan

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Irish Whiskey

Arberg 10

$9.00

Bushmills Black

$10.00

Bushmills Red

$9.00

Flamming Pig

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Brl

$11.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00

Jameson IPA

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jameson Stout

$10.00

NatterJack

$9.00

Powers

$9.00

Proper 12 Apple

$10.00

Redbreast

$14.00

Sexton

$9.00

Silkie

$9.00

Slane

$9.00

Teeling

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Tullamore Dew 12 Year

$12.00

Paddy's

$9.00

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Brothers Bond

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit 10yr

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Jefferson's

$10.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$14.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$12.00

Maker's 46

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Rabbit Hole

$12.00

Strananhan Yellow

$9.00

Wild Turkey-Longbranch

$9.00

Woodford

$10.00

Woodford Dbl Oak

$15.00

Ryes

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Smooth Ambler Rye

$9.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Crown Rye

$9.00

Texas

Balcones Baby Blue

$9.00

Balcones Single

$12.00

Garrison Bros

$11.00

Iron Wolf

$10.00

Iron Wolf Hopscotch

$10.00

Rebecca Creek

$9.00

Swift

$10.00

TR Peach

$10.00

Treaty Oak Red Handed

$9.00

TX Blended

$10.00

Slow River Blend

$10.00

Yellow Rose Outlaw

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Apperol

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Baileys

$8.00

Blue Caracao

$4.00

Buttershots

$7.00

Cherry Luxardo Liquor

$4.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Fernet

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jager

$9.00

Jager Cold Brew

$9.00

Kahula

$9.00

Licor 43

$7.00

malort

$5.00

Melon Liquor

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Razzmatazz

$7.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Rumpleminz

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Watermelon

$4.00

NA Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$6.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$7.00

VIRGIN DRINK

$5.00

RED BULL

$6.00

SF RED BULL

$6.00

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Richards Rain Water

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Refill

Hot Beverages

HOT CHOCOLATE

$7.00

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00

COFFEE

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Food

Shareables

Irish Chips & Dip

$9.00

Homestyle potato chips served with house-made beer cheese and French onion dip.

Jack's French Onion Soup

Topped with cheesy croutons and green onions.

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$8.00

Creamy potato soup topped with bacon, cheese, green onions, and croutons.

Dirty Fries

$11.00

Steak cut fries topped with chili, cheese, bacon, sour cream, jalapeno, and green onion.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Panko-breaded dill pickle strips freshly fried and served with buttermilk ranch.

Hush Puppies

$10.00

Fried cornbread hushpuppies (5 per order) served with green goddess dressing and strawberry jam.

Pigs in a Blanket

$10.00

Hand-rolled with flaky dough and served with spicy mustard (5 per order).

Pretzel

$13.00

Large hand-salted pretzel served with beer cheese and honey mustard.

Shrimp Corndogs

$13.00

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in corn dog dough and fried (5 per order). Topped with malt vinegar mayo and green onions.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Six bone-in wings served in your choice of sauce (traditional hot, garlic parmesan, mango habanero, sweet chili, black pepper hickory, or honey bourbon) with carrots, celery, and ranch or bleu cheese.

Reuben Potato Skins

$12.00

Potato skins topped with sauerkraut, corned beef, cheese, and Thousand Island dressing (4 per order).

Roughage & Such

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Head of Iceberg lettuce chopped in half, topped with tomatoes, bacon bits, pickled onions, and green goddess dressing.

Strawberry Fields Salad (GF)

$13.00

Bed of spring mix topped with shaved red onion, goat cheese, strawberries, and spiced pumpkin seeds. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Mains

Bangers And Mash

$16.00

Two Guinness-fried sausages on a bed of mashed potatoes topped with roasted onion gravy. Served with a side of cabbage slaw.

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Cod filet fried to a crispy golden brown served with steak cut fries and garlic green beans. Tartar and lemon included on the side.

Grilled Flat Iron Steak

$24.00

Petite-cut sirloin with roasted corn and black bean salsa and house made steak sauce. Served with a side of mac and cheese.

Full Irish Breakfast

$16.00

Served all day! Comes with 2 eggs cooked to your choice, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 black pudding patties, crispy potatoes, fresh tomatoes, baked beans, and rye toast.

Ginger's Shepherd Pie

$18.00

Braised short rib mixed with peas, carrots, and onions, topped with mashed potatoes and cheese. Baked and served with a scoop of sour cream on top and a side salad.

Handhelds

Black Bean & Barley Burger

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, sweet pickles, and prosciutto ham. Comes with side of spicy mustard and side of your choice.

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

Tuna filet flame grilled and topped with sweet chili sauce, grilled pineapple, fresh jalapenos, tomato, and lettuce. Comes with side of your choice.

Southern Pulled Pork

$16.00

Large serving of pulled pork mixed with sweet cider BBQ sauce topped with crispy fried onion strings, apple slaw, and fresh jalapenos. Served with your choice of side.

The Classic

$15.00

Hand-formed chuck patty cooked to your liking topped with cheddar cheese, whiskey grilled onions, tomato, and lettuce. Comes with a side of spicy mustard and side of your choice.

Sides

Cabbage slaw

$5.00

Coleslaw made with thinly sliced cabbage and mayo.

Green Beans

$5.00

Fresh green beans cooked with butter and garlic.

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Made with shell pasta, cheese, and cream.

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Russet potatoes mashed with butter, milk, and seasoning.

Potato Chips

$4.00

Homemade homestyle potato chips. Light and crunchy.

$6.00

Spring mix topped with fresh red onion, tomatoes, carrots, and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Steak Cut Fries

$5.00

Thick-cut steakhouse fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00

Crispy sweet potato waffle fries

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Sweet Tooth

Guinness Brownie

$11.00

Thick Guinness-infused brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream and chocolate syrup.

Guinness Stout Float

$11.00

Two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream in a glass filled with Guinness.

Merchandise

Darts

Dart Deposit

$20.00

Hats

J&G Trucker Hat

$30.00

T-Shirt

J&G T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We're an Austin-Irish pub boasting 82+ beers on tap, Irish Whiskey Towers, and delicious food. Located in the thick of the Domain's new entertainment district Rock Rose, Jack & Ginger's is the perfect place to chill with a happy-hour pint, or catch hours of endless soccer matches on the weekend.Come in and enjoy!

Location

11500 Rock Rose Ave Suite 100, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

