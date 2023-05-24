Jack & Gingers Irish Pub
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
We're an Austin-Irish pub boasting 82+ beers on tap, Irish Whiskey Towers, and delicious food. Located in the thick of the Domain's new entertainment district Rock Rose, Jack & Ginger's is the perfect place to chill with a happy-hour pint, or catch hours of endless soccer matches on the weekend.Come in and enjoy!
11500 Rock Rose Ave Suite 100, Austin, TX 78758
