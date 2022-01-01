Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Chicken

Jack's BBQ- Columbia Tower

63 Reviews

$$

701 5th Ave

Seattle, WA 98104

Popular Items

Brisket SANDWICH
Pork SANDWICH
Potato Salad

Sandwich

Brisket SANDWICH

$10.00

RR Ranch brisket, dab of slaw, butter toasted brioche bun. Don't forget to order a side!

Pork SANDWICH

$10.00

Savory, moist pulled pork, dab of slaw, butter toasted brioche bun. Don't forget to order a side!

Sausage SANDWICH

$10.00

Central Texas style sausage, dab of slaw, butter toasted brioche bun. Don't forget to order a side!

Plates

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$17.00

Double R Ranch "USDA Choice", seasoned with salt and pepper. Smoked low and slow. Served with one side.

Ribs Plate

Ribs Plate

$16.50

Dry rubbed and smoked with our custom spice blend. Served with a side of your choice.

Sausage Plate

Sausage Plate

$14.00

Choice of 2 pork and beef sausages. Jalapeno Cheddar, Original or Both. Comes with your choice of a side.

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.00

Savory, moist and pulled in small batches. Comes with your choice of a side.

Double Trouble

$21.00

Hard time deciding? Choose any 2 of our smoked meats. Comes with your choice if a side.

Ribs

Pork Ribs by the Pound

Pork Ribs by the Pound

$14.00

Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.

Salads

Plain Caesar

Plain Caesar

$7.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), and spiced cornbread croutons.

Spicy Caesar

$7.00

Crisp romaine, cornbread croutons, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy) spiked with Frank's hot sauce.

Spicy Caesar W/Chicken

$11.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy) spiked with Frank's hot sauce and smoked pulled chicken

Spicy Caesar W/Brisket

Spicy Caesar W/Brisket

$14.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy)spiked with Frank's hot sauce, topped with RR Ranch brisket

Spicy Caesar with Pork

$14.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy) spiked with Frank's hot sauce and moist savory pulled pork

SMALL Caesar (meat option)

$9.00

half size: crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy) spiked with Frank's hot sauce. Choice of pulled chicken, pork, or brisket

Spicy Ceaser Sausage

Spicy Casar Sausage

$14.00

Sides

Slaw

$4.00

Mac And Cheese

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Texas Caviar

$4.00

Greens

$4.00

Quart Slaw

$16.00Out of stock

Quart Texas Caviar

$16.00Out of stock

Quart Potato Salad

$16.00

Quart Collard Greens

$16.00

Quart Mac And Cheese

$16.00

A La Carte

Quarter LB Brisket

$6.25

Half LB Brisket

$12.50

LB Brisket

$25.00

Quarter LB Pulled Pork

$5.25

Half LB Pulled Pork

$10.50

LB Pulled Pork

$21.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Link

$5.00

Original Sausage Link

$5.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$29.00

HALF Slice Pecan Pie

$3.75

Beverages

Coke-a-cola Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.50

Cock-N-Bull Ginger Beer

$3.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

La Croix

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

Diet Red Bull

$5.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Retail

BBQ Sauce Bottle, Smoked Jalapeno

BBQ Sauce Bottle, Smoked Jalapeno

$8.00

12 oz. bottle of our spicy Smoked Jalapeno recipe

BBQ Sauce Bottle, Original

BBQ Sauce Bottle, Original

$8.00

12 oz. bottle of our mild original recipe

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW! Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).

Website

Location

701 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

