Southern
Chicken
Jack's BBQ- Columbia Tower
63 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW! Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).
Location
701 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
