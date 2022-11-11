Jamesport Brewing Co. - Ludington
410 South James Street
Ludington, MI 49431
Popular Items
Appetizers
Basket Chicken Tenders
Three crispy breaded tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Basket Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Cherry Bourbon Potstickers
Pork filled pot stickers drenched in cherry bourbon sauce.
Crabby Onion
Garlic Hummus w/ Naan
Garlic hummus served with naan bread.
Garlic Hummus w/ Veg
Garlic hummus served with veggies.
Giant Soft Pretzel
A 16oz soft pretzel, sprinkled with with salt and baked. Served with JBC beer cheese and stone ground mustard.
Half Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Mozzerella Sticks
Six breaded and fried mozzarella sticks served with ranch or marinara sauce.
Nachos
Tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa.
Paesano Cheese Bread
A loaf of Italian bread brushed with garlic butter and stuffed with three cheeses. Served with a side of boursin cheese marinara sauce.
Pecan Crusted Perch
Four fried perch fillets coated with toasted pecans & paired with cherry vinaigrette for dipping.
Quesadilla - Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with peppers, onions, and melted pepper jack cheese in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa, and sour cream.
Quesadilla - Veggie
Grilled chicken breast with peppers, onions, and melted pepper jack cheese in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa, and sour cream.
Spicy Cheese Curds
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Creamy dip served hot with warm pita bread.
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
House Made Tri-Color Tortilla Chips. Your Choice of Traditional or Fruit Salsa
Wings - Dozen
Twelve crispy wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Paired with a side of bleu cheese dressing and celery.
Wings - Half
Six crispy wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Paired with a side of bleu cheese dressing and celery.
Burgers
BYO Burger
Half pound burger with your choice of toppings.
Bacon Habanero Burger
Half Pound Burger with Swiss cheese, bacon, Sriracha fried onions and topped with house made sweet chili aioli.
Black Bean Burger
Black bean vegetarian burger topped with spicy Asian slaw, served on a spent-grain bun.
Cherry Bourbon Burger
Half pound burger glazed with out homemade cherry bourbon sauce, topped with melted pepper jack cheese and Sriracha fried onions.
Sweet Chili Burger
Half Pound Burger with Swiss cheese, bacon, Sriracha fried onions and topped with house made sweet chili aioli.
Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork with Jamesport BBQ sauce topped with Sriracha fried onions on a brioche bun.
Blackened Whitefish Sandwich
BYO Chicken Sandwich
Half pound burger with your choice of toppings.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Marinated and grilled blackened chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, Sriracha fried onions and chipotle mayo. Served on a brioche bun.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Homemade chicken salad with pineapple and celery. Served on a toasted croissant.
French Dip
Tender shaved roast beef on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of creamy horseradish and au jus.
Lamb Gyro
Pan seared lamb served open faced on our flat pita topped with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and tzatziki sauce.
Perch Sandwich
Two fried lake perch fillets served on a whole wheat bun with mixed greens, tomato and a side of tartar sauce.
Reuben
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.
Lemon Pepper Salmon Sandwich
Lemon pepper salmon with dill aioli on focaccia.
Turkey & Goat Cheese Panini
Turkey, creamed goat cheese, sliced pear and spinach. Served on grilled sunflower multigrain panini bread with a side of sweet habanero sauce.
Soup & Salad
Soup
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing.
Michigan Cherry Pecan Salad
Mixed greens with Michigan dried cherries, toasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion. Served with cherry vinaigrette dressing.
Side Michigan Cherry Pecan Salad
Mixed greens with Michigan dried cherries, toasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion. Served with cherry vinaigrette dressing.
Spinach Salad
Spinach leaves, crumbled bacon, goat cheese, candied walnuts, red onion and hard boiled eggs served with hot bacon dressing.
Side Spinach Salad
Side Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Half Pint Menu
Dessert
Banana Foster w/ Cheesecake
Towering New York style cheesecake with an indulgent bananas foster topping.
Banana Foster w/ Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream with an indulgent bananas foster topping.
Bite Size Sweet
Carrot Cake
Mousse Cake
Made in house! Chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse, topped with raspberry and chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
One Scoop
Raspberry Tiramisu
Tiramisu
Dinner Entree
Bourbon Glaze Chicken
Two 6oz chicken breasts, covered in our homemade bourbon glaze and served with wild rice and vegetable of the day.
Cherry Bourbon Sirloin
6oz sirloin char broiled, glazed with cherry bourbon sauce and served with baked potato and a side salad.
Citrus Salmon
Grilled 6oz salmon fillet topped with citrus glaze and toasted almonds, served with wild rice, vegetable of the day, and a side salad.
Cottage Pie
Irish style pie with ground beef and mixed vegetables in a demi glaze topped with homemade mashed potatoes.
Fish & Chips
Three pollock fillets hand dipped in JBC beer batter, fried crisp and served with brewhouse fries and tartar sauce.
JBC Perch
Four perch fillets, lightly seasoned and deep fried. Served with brewhouse fries, tartar sauce, and a side salad.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta in a creamy cheese sauce with bacon, baked and topped with toasted bread crumbs. Add your choice of chicken, shrimp, or pulled pork.
Parmesan Crusted Whitefish
Parmesan Tenderloin
Portobello Ravioli
Salisbury Steak
GF Dinner Entrees
Canned Drinks
To-Go Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bay Breeze
Fuzzy Navel
Long Beach
Long Beach Top Shelf
Long Island
Long Island Top Shelf
Malibu Bay Breeze
Manhattan
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
To-Go Martinis
To-Go Margaritas
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
