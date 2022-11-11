Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Jamesport Brewing Co. - Ludington

review star

No reviews yet

410 South James Street

Ludington, MI 49431

Order Again

Popular Items

Soup
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Cherry Bourbon Burger

Features

Ham And Gouda Sandwich

$13.00

Tuscan Chicken

$16.95

Appetizers

Basket Chicken Tenders

Basket Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Three crispy breaded tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Basket Fries

$3.25

Basket Onion Rings

$8.50

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Cherry Bourbon Potstickers

Cherry Bourbon Potstickers

$11.00

Pork filled pot stickers drenched in cherry bourbon sauce.

Crabby Onion

$16.00
Garlic Hummus w/ Naan

Garlic Hummus w/ Naan

$10.00

Garlic hummus served with naan bread.

Garlic Hummus w/ Veg

$10.00

Garlic hummus served with veggies.

Giant Soft Pretzel

Giant Soft Pretzel

$15.00

A 16oz soft pretzel, sprinkled with with salt and baked. Served with JBC beer cheese and stone ground mustard.

Half Nachos

$8.00

Tortilla Chips topped with seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Mozzerella Sticks

Mozzerella Sticks

$9.75

Six breaded and fried mozzarella sticks served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa.

Paesano Cheese Bread

Paesano Cheese Bread

$12.00

A loaf of Italian bread brushed with garlic butter and stuffed with three cheeses. Served with a side of boursin cheese marinara sauce.

Pecan Crusted Perch

Pecan Crusted Perch

$12.00

Four fried perch fillets coated with toasted pecans & paired with cherry vinaigrette for dipping.

Quesadilla - Chicken

Quesadilla - Chicken

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast with peppers, onions, and melted pepper jack cheese in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa, and sour cream.

Quesadilla - Veggie

Quesadilla - Veggie

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast with peppers, onions, and melted pepper jack cheese in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa, and sour cream.

Spicy Cheese Curds

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.75
Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Creamy dip served hot with warm pita bread.

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$7.00

House Made Tri-Color Tortilla Chips. Your Choice of Traditional or Fruit Salsa

Wings - Dozen

Wings - Dozen

$17.00

Twelve crispy wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Paired with a side of bleu cheese dressing and celery.

Wings - Half

Wings - Half

$9.00

Six crispy wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Paired with a side of bleu cheese dressing and celery.

Burgers

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$11.00

Half pound burger with your choice of toppings.

Bacon Habanero Burger

Bacon Habanero Burger

$14.00

Half Pound Burger with Swiss cheese, bacon, Sriracha fried onions and topped with house made sweet chili aioli.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Black bean vegetarian burger topped with spicy Asian slaw, served on a spent-grain bun.

Cherry Bourbon Burger

Cherry Bourbon Burger

$13.00

Half pound burger glazed with out homemade cherry bourbon sauce, topped with melted pepper jack cheese and Sriracha fried onions.

Sweet Chili Burger

Sweet Chili Burger

$14.00

Half Pound Burger with Swiss cheese, bacon, Sriracha fried onions and topped with house made sweet chili aioli.

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled pork with Jamesport BBQ sauce topped with Sriracha fried onions on a brioche bun.

Blackened Whitefish Sandwich

$12.25
BYO Chicken Sandwich

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Half pound burger with your choice of toppings.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Marinated and grilled blackened chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, Sriracha fried onions and chipotle mayo. Served on a brioche bun.

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

Homemade chicken salad with pineapple and celery. Served on a toasted croissant.

French Dip

French Dip

$12.75

Tender shaved roast beef on a hoagie bun. Served with a side of creamy horseradish and au jus.

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$12.25

Pan seared lamb served open faced on our flat pita topped with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and tzatziki sauce.

Perch Sandwich

Perch Sandwich

$12.00

Two fried lake perch fillets served on a whole wheat bun with mixed greens, tomato and a side of tartar sauce.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.

Lemon Pepper Salmon Sandwich

$15.75

Lemon pepper salmon with dill aioli on focaccia.

Turkey & Goat Cheese Panini

Turkey & Goat Cheese Panini

$13.50

Turkey, creamed goat cheese, sliced pear and spinach. Served on grilled sunflower multigrain panini bread with a side of sweet habanero sauce.

Soup & Salad

Soup

Soup

$5.00+
House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.75

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing.

Michigan Cherry Pecan Salad

Michigan Cherry Pecan Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with Michigan dried cherries, toasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion. Served with cherry vinaigrette dressing.

Side Michigan Cherry Pecan Salad

Side Michigan Cherry Pecan Salad

$5.25

Mixed greens with Michigan dried cherries, toasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion. Served with cherry vinaigrette dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach leaves, crumbled bacon, goat cheese, candied walnuts, red onion and hard boiled eggs served with hot bacon dressing.

Side Spinach Salad

Side Spinach Salad

$5.25
Side Tossed Salad

Side Tossed Salad

$3.75

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Half Pint Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00
Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kid Fish & Chips

Kid Fish & Chips

$7.00
Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00
Kid Hamburger

Kid Hamburger

$7.00
Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$7.00
Kid Spaghetti & Meatballs

Kid Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.00
Kid Spaghetti

Kid Spaghetti

$7.00

Dessert

Banana Foster w/ Cheesecake

Banana Foster w/ Cheesecake

$14.00

Towering New York style cheesecake with an indulgent bananas foster topping.

Banana Foster w/ Ice Cream

Banana Foster w/ Ice Cream

$9.75

Vanilla ice cream with an indulgent bananas foster topping.

Bite Size Sweet

$3.25
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.50
Mousse Cake

Mousse Cake

$10.25

Made in house! Chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse, topped with raspberry and chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

One Scoop

$1.25

Raspberry Tiramisu

$7.75

Tiramisu

$7.25

Dinner Entree

Bourbon Glaze Chicken

Bourbon Glaze Chicken

$21.00

Two 6oz chicken breasts, covered in our homemade bourbon glaze and served with wild rice and vegetable of the day.

Cherry Bourbon Sirloin

$26.00

6oz sirloin char broiled, glazed with cherry bourbon sauce and served with baked potato and a side salad.

Citrus Salmon

Citrus Salmon

$22.00

Grilled 6oz salmon fillet topped with citrus glaze and toasted almonds, served with wild rice, vegetable of the day, and a side salad.

Cottage Pie

Cottage Pie

$14.00

Irish style pie with ground beef and mixed vegetables in a demi glaze topped with homemade mashed potatoes.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.25

Three pollock fillets hand dipped in JBC beer batter, fried crisp and served with brewhouse fries and tartar sauce.

JBC Perch

JBC Perch

$24.00

Four perch fillets, lightly seasoned and deep fried. Served with brewhouse fries, tartar sauce, and a side salad.

Mac & Cheese

$18.50

Cavatappi pasta in a creamy cheese sauce with bacon, baked and topped with toasted bread crumbs. Add your choice of chicken, shrimp, or pulled pork.

Parmesan Crusted Whitefish

$23.00

Parmesan Tenderloin

$27.00

Portobello Ravioli

$19.00
Salisbury Steak

Salisbury Steak

$18.00

GF Dinner Entrees

GF Grilled Chicken

GF Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Two 6oz chicken breasts served with wild rice and vegetable of the day.

GF Grilled Sirloin

$26.00

6oz sirloin char broiled, served with baked potato and a side salad.

GF Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Grilled 6oz salmon fillet, served with wild rice, vegetable of the day, and a side salad.

Canned Drinks

Can Altbier

Can Altbier

Can Badger Brown

Out of stock

Can Belgian Tripel

Can Blueberry Wheat

Can Blueberry Wheat

Can Dry Stout

Can ESB

Can Hefeweizen

Can Hefeweizen

Can IPA

Can Kolsch

Can Scottish Strong

Can West Coast IPA

To-Go Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$4.25

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$3.75

Long Beach

$9.00

Long Beach Top Shelf

$9.75

Long Island

$9.50

Long Island Top Shelf

$10.75

Malibu Bay Breeze

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.50

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Screwdriver

$4.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.75

Whiskey Sour

$3.75

To-Go Martinis

Appletini

$7.75

Bikini Martini

$8.25

Browns Downtown

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.75

Pineapple Martini

$8.25

Pometini

$9.00

Snickertini

$12.00

Sweetart Martini

$9.00

To-Go Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$6.75

JBC Margarita

$10.00

Golden Margarita

$9.00

Pama Margarita

$9.50

Strawberry Margarita

$6.75

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Pineapple

$2.50

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

410 South James Street, Ludington, MI 49431

Directions

Gallery
Jamesport Brewing Co. image
Jamesport Brewing Co. image
Main pic

Map
