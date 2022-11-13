Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Jax Fish House - LoDo

2,078 Reviews

$$

1539 17th St

Denver, CO 80204

Order Again

Popular Items

CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO
THE WEDGE
SEAFOOD CHOWDER

ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS

The Hook

$95.00

½# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab

The Line

$135.00

1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 emersum oysters, 3 west coast oysters, ½# snow crab, ½# dungeness crab, ½ lobster

The Sinker

$235.00

1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters , 1# dungeness crab, ½# king crab, 1 lobster

CHILLED SHELLFISH

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY

$18.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST LUXURY

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST LUXURY

$24.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST RICH

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST RICH

$24.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST LUXURY

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST LUXURY

$30.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

$8.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

SNOW CRAB

$28.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

ALASKAN KING CRAB

ALASKAN KING CRAB

$75.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

MAINE LOBSTER

$33.00+

DUNGENESS CRAB

$35.00

STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS

THE WEDGE

THE WEDGE

$8.00+

black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch

LITTLE GEMS CAESAR

LITTLE GEMS CAESAR

$9.00+

crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons

Autumn Harvest Salad

$12.00

Smoked ricotta salata, candy-striped beets, honey crisp apple, pickled butternut squash, spiced, pepitas, apple-fennel vinaigrette

Charred Spanish Octopus

$23.00

crispy smashed potato, tomato & pepper confit, chimichurri, mustard green

FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI

FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI

$16.00

mango-chile mojo, lime aioli

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$26.00

tabasco-lemon aioli, pea shoots

Ahi Tuna Conserva

$14.00

gribiche, yukon potatoes, heirloom cherry tomato, fennel, roasted kalamata olive, cracked black pepper

PEI MUSSELS

PEI MUSSELS

$20.00

choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$25.00

mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra, caramelized onions

Forever Oceans Kanpachi

$18.00

ginger ponzu, asian pear, pickled onion, corn crema, puffed rice, nori

CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO

CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO

$9.00+

louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage

Roasted Heirloom Baby Carrots

$12.00

black garlic vinaigrette, toasted sesame, corn crem

ROE FLIGHT

$70.00

1/2 oz each of paddlefish roe, bowfin roe, whitefish roe

OSETRA

$150.00

PADDLEFISH

$80.00

WHITEFISH ROE

$30.00

Black Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

white wine-worcestershire butter, grilled bread

ENTREES

Butternut Squash Risotto

$21.00

roasted 'hen of the woods' mushrooms, fried brussels sprout, sour cherry, sage, grana padano

Pacific Northwest Petrale Sole

$30.00

fried capers, lemon- brown butter, parsley gold potatoes, crispy lacinato kale

GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON

$32.00

miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch

NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS

$39.00

soy braised pork belly, roasted fennel, brussels sprouts, honey crisp apple, creamy celeriac

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$30.00

ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, choice of side

Grilled Shrimp & Trofie Pasta

$28.00

radicchio pesto, pancetta, red wine braised onions, whipped ricotta, toasted pine nuts

Sesame Crusted Pacific Yellowfin Tuna

$44.00

roasted japanese yams, carrot spaetzle, bok choy, yuzu kosho aioli

North Carolina Catfish

$25.00

crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, crawfish veloute

NY STRIP

$49.00

sauteed greens, garlic fries, red wine butter

NIMAN RANCH BURGER

NIMAN RANCH BURGER

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00
BACON FAT CORNBREAD

BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$8.00
PORK BELLY COLLARDS

PORK BELLY COLLARDS

$8.00

CHARRED CHINESE BROCCOLI

$8.00

SAUTEED GREENS

$8.00

lacinato kale, bok choy, garlic, lemon, calabrian chili

BAKED LOBSTER MAC

BAKED LOBSTER MAC

$19.00

Garlic Fries

$9.00

HOLIDAY SAUTEED GREENS

$28.00

lacinato kale, bok choy, garlic, lemon, calabrian chili

HOLIDAY BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$28.00

HOLIDAY PORK BELLY COLLARDS

$28.00

HOLIDAY CHINESE BROCCOLI

$28.00

HOLIDAY LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$64.00

DESSERT

KEY LIME TART

$8.00

blueberries, mint candies, chantilly

CHOCOLATE TART

$8.00

salted caramel, hazelnut lace, smoked sea salt

Pumpkin Spice Swiss Roll

$8.00

apple-fennel compote, salty caramel anglaise, candied pepitas

WHITE (BY THE BOTTLE)

(BTL) APERTURE ‘UNLIKELY NATIVE’ CHENIN BLANC

(BTL) APERTURE ‘UNLIKELY NATIVE’ CHENIN BLANC

$58.00

’17, North Coast, CA

(BTL) BELLE PENTE RIESLING

$40.00

’10, Willamette Valley, OR

(BTL) Bodega Castro Martin 'A2O' ALBARINO

$67.00

'14, Santa Maria Valley, CA

(BTL) CAKEBREAD SAUVIGNON BLANC

$71.00

’16, Napa Valley, CA

(BTL) Chasing Venus Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

(BTL) CHATEAU DE SANCERRE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$75.00

(BTL) Château Feuillet Petite Arvine

$70.00

(BTL) COLOME TORRONTES

$54.00

(BTL) DOMAINE CHAVEAU ‘LES TROIS TERROIRS’ CHARDONNAY

$77.00

'16, Pouilly-fuisse, FR

(BTL) DOMAINE LE CAPITAINE 'CUVEE ADRIEN' CHENIN BLANC

$48.00

'16, Vouvray, FR

(BTL) FOXEN CHENIN BLANC

$44.00

'17, Napa Valley, CA

(BTL) HESS CHARDONNAY

$40.00

’16, Monterey, CA

(BTL) HONIG SAUVIGNON BLANC

$48.00

'17, Napa Valley, CA

(BTL) J VINYARDS PINOT GRIS

$40.00

'17, CA

(BTL) JEZEBEL BLANC

$48.00

(BTL) JORDAN CHARDONNAY

$75.00

'15, Russian River Valley, CA

(BTL) LA ENCANTADA CUVEE BLANC

$68.00

'14, Santa Rita Hills, CA

(BTL) LA GRAND CAILLOU SB

$56.00Out of stock

(BTL) LE JADE PICPOUL DE PINET

$40.00Out of stock

'16, Languedoc, FR

(BTL) LOUIS LATOUR ‘GRAND ARDECHE’ CHARDONNAY

$58.00Out of stock

’15, Ardeche, FR

(BTL) Melon de Bourgogne CHÂTEAU DE LA JOUSSELINIÈRE ‘muscadet’

$52.00

(BTL) MOHUA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$60.00Out of stock

(BTL) OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$40.00Out of stock

'17, Marlborough, NZ

(BTL) Penfolds Max's Chardonnay

$44.00Out of stock

(BTL) PIEROPAN GARGANEGA, TREBBIANO

$40.00

'16, Soave Classico, IT

(BTL) PINOT GRIGIO

$56.00

’17, Trentino-Alto-Adigo, IT

(BTL) PRATSCH GRÜNER VELTLINER

$65.00

(BTL) ROMBAUER CHARDONNAY

$97.00

'16, Carneros, CA

(BTL) Saint M Riesling

$44.00

(BTL) SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONNAY

$68.00

’16, Russian River, CA

(BTL) ST. SUPREY ‘DOLLARHIDE’ SAUVIGNON BLANC

$49.00

'15, Napa Valley, CA

(BTL) TRUE STORY CHARDONNAY

$100.00

(BTL) VAN DUZER ESTATE PINOT GRIS

$45.00

'16, Willamette Valley, OR

(BTL) Olivier Gessler Côtes de Gascogne

$56.00

ROSE (BY THE BOTTLE)

(BTL) BURMA ROSE

$60.00

(BTL) Chateau D'Esclans "Whispering Angel'

$63.00

(BTL) Borell Diehl 'Saint Laurent Trocken'

$40.00

(BTL) HITCHING POST 'PINKS'

$45.00

'18, Santa Barbara, CA

(BTL) M. CHAPOUTIER 'BELLERUCHE' ROSE

$56.00

'18, Cotes du Rhone, FR

(BTL) Willamette Valley Vineyards Rose

$54.00

REDS (BY THE BOTTLE)

(BTL) '06 CAIN FIVE SPRING MOUNTAIN DISTRICT (1.5L MAGNUM)

$380.00

’06, Napa Valley, CA

(BTL) '11 CAIN FIVE SPRING MOUNTAIN DISTRICT (1.5L MAGNUM)

$325.00

'11, Napa Valley, CA

(BTL) ALLEGRINI

$48.00

’14, Verona, IT

(BTL) AMALAYA 'GRAN CORTE' MALBEC

$56.00

'18 Salta, AR

(BTL) ATTIMO ROSSO

$40.00

(BTL) BACKHOUSE PINOT NOIR

$50.00

'16, CA

(BTL) DECOY RED BLEND BY DUCKHORN

$68.00

'16, Sonoma County, CA

(BTL) DUCKHORN VINYARDS MERLOT

$99.00

’14, Napa Valley, CA

(BTL) EMERITUS 'HALLBERG RANCH' PINOT NOIR

$69.00

'15, Russian River Valley, CA

(BTL) HESS 'THE LION' CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$268.00

’13, Mt. Veder, CA

(BTL) HESS MT. VEEDER CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$93.00

Napa Valley, CA

(BTL) JAX FISH HOUSE PINOT NOIR

$60.00

’17, Willamette Valley, OR

(BTL) JORDAN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$115.00

'13, Alexander Valley, CA

(BTL) Kosta Browne "Sonoma Coast" Pinot Noir 2019

$308.00

(BTL) KUNDE ZINFANDEL

$46.00Out of stock

’15, Sonoma Valley, CA

(BTL) LA MONTESA RIOJA

$56.00

Rioja, SP

(BTL) MAGNIEN 'BOURGOGNE' PINOT NOIR

$69.00

(BTL) OBERON CABERNET

$59.00

(BTL) ORIN SWIFT 'EIGHT YEARS IN THE DESERT'

$99.00

'17, CA

(BTL) OWN ROE "EX-UMBRIS' SYRAH

$68.00

(BTL) PARADUXX RED BLEND

$79.00

’14, Napa Valley, CA

(BTL) PRUNOTTO 'MOMPERTONE' BARBERA, SYRAH

$49.00

’12, Monferrato, IT

(BTL) Sea Smoke ‘TEN’ PN

$200.00

(BTL) SINEANN PISA TERRACE PINOT NOIR

$68.00

’15, Central Otago, NZ

(BTL) SKYFALL VINYARD MERLOT

$44.00

’16, Columbia Valley, WA

(BTL) SOTER VINEYARDS 'ESTATE'

$180.00

(BTL) SUSANA BALBO SIGNATURE MALBEC

$50.00

’17, Mendoza, AR

(BTL) TRUE STORY PINOT NOIR

$76.00

’13, Willamette Valley, OR

(BTL) WILD HOG 'FT. ROSS SEAVIEW' ZINFANDEL

$67.00

’13, Sonoma County, CA

(BTL) LA MIRAJA GRIGNOLINO D’ASTI

$60.00

BUBBLES (BY THE BOTTLE)

(BTL) Veuve Du Vernay

$48.00

NV, Columbia Valley, WA

(BTL) J VINYARDS BRUT ROSE

$60.00

NV, Russian River Valley, CA

Chandon Brut - 750ml

$72.00

(BTL) LOUIS ROEDERER BRUT PREMIER

$110.00

NV, Champagne, FR

(BTL) VEUVE CLICQUOT BRUT 'YELLOW LABEL'

$160.00

NV, Champagne, FR

(BTL) Tattinger 'Brut la Francaise'

$199.00

WINE PACKAGES

HESS SHIRTAIL 3 PACK

$36.00

Chardonnay, Central coast, CA Sauvignon Blanc, North Coast, CA Cabernet, North Coast, CA

HESS LIONS HEAD 3 PACK

$80.00

Lion Tamer Red Blend, Napa Valley, CA Lion Tamer Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA Panthera Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, CA

HOLIDAY SIDES

HOLIDAY SAUTEED GREENS

$28.00

lacinato kale, bok choy, garlic, lemon, calabrian chili

HOLIDAY BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$28.00

HOLIDAY PORK BELLY COLLARDS

$28.00

HOLIDAY CHINESE BROCCOLI

$28.00

HOLIDAY LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$64.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1539 17th St, Denver, CO 80204

Directions

