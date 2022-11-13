Seafood
American
Jax Fish House - LoDo
2,078 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1539 17th St, Denver, CO 80204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
4.5 • 2,608
1701 Wynkoop St #155 Denver, CO 80202
View restaurant
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Union Station
No Reviews
1605 Wynkoop Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurant
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Denver
Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
4.5 • 2,608
1701 Wynkoop St #155 Denver, CO 80202
View restaurant