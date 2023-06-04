- Home
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
1,663 Reviews
$$
5046 New Centre Dr
Wilmington, NC 28403
Popular Items
The Legend
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, mayo and house vinaigrette on a toasted sub.
Club Jax
Mesquite turkey, ham, bacon, cream cheese, mixed greens and tomato on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, with mayo.
French Dip
Top round roast beef prepared hot with provolone cheese and red onions on a toasted sub roll. Served with a side of house made Guinness au jus for dipping.
FOOD
Appetizers
Pretzel with Beer Queso
A large oven baked soft pretzel with salt. Served with a side of house made Red Oak Beer Queso. Spicy or Yellow mustard available upon request. Extra Beer Queso +1.00
Goat Cheese & Marinara
Sweet marinara served hot. Topped with goat cheese. Spiced with fresh minced garlic, basil and oregano. Served with garlic crostini.
Poppers
6 cream cheese filled jalapenos, breaded, baked and served with a side of house made ranch.
Nova Scotia Lox
Atlantic smoked salmon over a bed of mixed greens, topped with capers, caviar, and red onions. Served with a side of garlic crostini and cream cheese.
Shrimp Cocktail
Classic appetizer of jumbo chilled shrimp with our house made Weeping Willow Wit cocktail sauce.
Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato
Slices of fresh mozzarella and tomato topped with capers, cracked sea salt & black pepper, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil. Served with a side of garlic crostini.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Hot dip with fresh spinach combined with cream cheese, artichoke hearts, garlic, and a few other secret ingredients. Topped with fresh cut chives. Served with garlic crostini.
Cheese Quesadilla
Provolone and cheddar cheese in a tomato basil tortilla. Baked and served with a side of tortilla chips and salsa. Add veggies, first two free, each additional 0.50 each
Smoked Salmon Deviled Egg
Deviled egg infused and topped with smoked salmon
Sliders
Pick any two. Prepared on a mini yeast roll. Served with a pinch of mixed greens on the side.
1/2 Lb. Chicken Dabbletts
Breaded, boneless all white meat chicken. BAKED not fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
1 Lb. Chicken Dabbletts
Breaded, boneless all white meat chicken. BAKED not fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Super Pretzel
20 oz GIANT Crofton Pretzel served with Chili, Marinara, Beer Queso, Yellow Mustard, Spicy Mustard and our house made Roasted Garlic Aioli.
Soup & Salads
Jax Salad
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of house made dressing on the side.
Meditteranean Salad
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and potato salad. Served with house made Mediterranean vinaigrette on the side.
Fulton St.
Shrimp, tuna, or chicken salad stuffed into an avocado and topped with grape tomato. Served over a bed of mixed greens and a side of steamed broccoli.
Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine hearts and Caesar dressing, topped with croutons, and shredded parmesan cheese.
Romaine Wedge Salad
Crisp wedge of whole romaine heart topped with bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese.
Fresh Spinach Salad
Baby spinach topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumber, mushrooms, bacon, hardboiled egg, croutons and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of our house made hot bacon vinaigrette.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, croutons, ham, mesquite turkey, and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of house made dressing on the side.
Side Jax Salad
Mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of house made dressing on the side.
Side Caesar
Fresh chopped romaine hearts and Caesar dressing, topped with croutons, and shredded parmesan cheese.
CUP Soup de Jour
Soup of the Day. Changes daily. Give us a call to inquire 910-859-7374
BOWL Soup de Jour
Soup of the Day. Changes daily. Give us a call to inquire 910-859-7374
BOWL Chili
A hearty beef chili with kidney beans and slight kick.
Craft Sandwiches
5th Avenue
Ham, mesquite turkey, top round roast beef, bacon, Swiss cheese, mixed greens and tomato with our house vinaigrette and mayo. Prepared on toasted rye, pumpernickel and whole wheat. You better be hungry!
B.L.T.
Bacon, romaine lettuce, and sliced tomatoes on toasted sourdough bread with mayo.
Bay Ridge
6 oz. of mesquite turkey with smoked Gouda, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, and raspberry vinaigrette on toasted wheat.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Smoked pulled pork with our house made Rappe’ BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted onion roll.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Everroast deli sliced chicken breast layered with hot Swiss cheese, ham, and honey mustard on a toasted onion roll.
Chicken Salad Ciabatta
Our house made chicken salad topped with mixed greens, tomato, and Peppadew peppers on toasted ciabatta bread.
Club Jax
Mesquite turkey, ham, bacon, cream cheese, mixed greens and tomato on 3 slices of toasted sourdough, with mayo.
Coney Island
Boar’s Head all beef frankfurter, fixed your way.
Cool Hand Cuke
Ham, mesquite turkey and Swiss cheese stacked on toasted pumpernickel with tomato, onion, cucumber, and mayo.
Crabcake Sandwich
Fresh NC lump, Maryland style crab cake served on a toasted onion roll with mixed greens, tomatoes, and savory remoulade.
Cuban Sandwich
Rosemary roasted pork, ham, and Swiss cheese with thinly sliced pickle and spicy mustard on a hot pressed sub roll. Served with a small side of our special seasoned black beans.
East Side, West Side
1/3 Lb. of Boar’s Head liverwurst with red onions and spicy mustard on a toasted onion roll.
Ebb Tide
Thinly sliced Nova Scotia smoked salmon served open faced on a toasted bagel with cream cheese, red onions and caviar.
French Dip
Top round roast beef prepared hot with provolone cheese and red onions on a toasted sub roll. Served with a side of house made Guinness au jus for dipping.
Gorgonzola Beef Dip
Top round roast beef layered with gorgonzola cheese prepared hot on a toasted Kaiser roll with Boar’s Head Pepperhouse gourmaise. Served with a side of Guinness au jus for dipping.
Grandma's Girthy Gobbler
A heaping helping of Boar's Head mesquite turkey layered with house made Granny Smith apple and cranberry chutney with walnuts, stuffing, and gravy. Prepared hot of a buttery toasted Kaiser roll and topped with crispy French fried onion straws.
Greenpoint
Smoked kielbasa with sautéed red onions, green peppers, and sauerkraut. Served on a toasted sub roll with spicy mustard.
The Legend
Genoa salami, capicola, ham, prosciutto, provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, mayo and house vinaigrette on a toasted sub.
Meatball Melt
1/3 Lb. of meatballs sliced and spiced just right. Layered with fresh basil, hot marinara, melted provolone, and parmesan cheese on a toasted sub roll.
Muffuletta Sandwich
A New Orleans favorite! Ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese and olive relish on a toasted onion roll.
NY Italian Street Hero
Seasoned top round roast beef prepared hot with provolone cheese, and banana peppers on a toasted sub roll. Wrapped in deli paper. Served with a side of Guinness au jus for dipping.
NY Pastrami 1/4 lb
Shaved navel pastrami served hot on toasted rye bread and topped with creamy coleslaw and Boar’s Head spicy mustard.
NY Pastrami 1/2 lb
Shaved navel pastrami served hot on toasted rye bread and topped with creamy coleslaw and Boar’s Head spicy mustard.
NY Pastrami 3/4 lb
Shaved navel pastrami served hot on toasted rye bread and topped with creamy coleslaw and Boar’s Head spicy mustard.
NY Pastrami 1 lb
Shaved navel pastrami served hot on toasted rye bread and topped with creamy coleslaw and Boar’s Head spicy mustard.
Quadruple Grilled Cheese
Provolone, Swiss, smoked Gouda, and American cheeses with sliced tomatoes and spices served hot on buttery toasted sourdough bread. Add bacon +1.50
Shrimp Roll
House made New England style shrimp salad on a toasted sub with mixed greens and tomatoes. Topped with Old Bay.
Skid Row
Peanut butter, honey, banana and granola on toasted wheat.
Sorry Charlie
Our house made tuna salad served open faced on a toasted bagel with melted provolone cheese. Served with mixed greens and tomato on the side.
Wall Street Reuben
Our brand of Reuben sandwich with thinly sliced corned beef, Sw cheese, sauerkraut, and Boar’s Head spicy mustard, on toasted rye.
Whole Farm
Meat from every animal on our farm! ½ Lb. total. Ham, mesquite turkey, top round roast beef, and everroast chicken on a toasted Kaiser roll with mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, American cheese, and horseradish pub sauce. Topped with a hardboiled egg.
Wu Tang Sandwich
Mesquite smoked turkey and cappicola layered with red onion and fresh jalapeno. Served hot with cheddar cheese on a buttery toasted Kaiser roll with house made Cajun remoulade and sliced tomato.
Build Your Own Sandwich
Create your own masterpiece and have it your way! 1. Pick a bread. 2. Choose a meat. 3. Choose a cheese. 4. Pick your condiment. 5. Add some toppings. 6. Choose a side.
Tomato Basil Wraps
Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap
Everroast chicken, provolone cheese, shredded parmesan cheese, and chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
Club Wrap
Ham, turkey, Swiss, mixed greens, bacon, tomato, ranch dressing.
Mediterranean Wrap
Genoa salami, mixed greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, and potato salad wrapped with our house made Mediterranean vinaigrette.
Monster Roast Beef Wrap
Top round seasoned roast beef served hot with mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, and horseradish pub sauce inside. Served with a side of Guinness au jus.
Veggie Wrap
Artichokes, avocado, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, black olives, mixed greens, and gorgonzola cheese wrapped with our house vinaigrette.
Famous Pita Pizzas
Bacon Cheesey Burger Pizza
Provolone and American cheese topped with chopped meatballs, bacon, red onions, diced pickles, and a nacho cheese drizzle for extra cheesiness.
Bacon Buffalo Pizza
Mild buffalo sauce base topped with provolone and cheddar cheese, sliced breaded chicken dabblets, bacon crumbles, and a little gorgonzola cheese. Spiced just right and finished with a house made ranch drizzle.
Beefy Stuffed Pizza
Top round seasoned roast beef packed between two pizza crusts with provolone, and horseradish cheddar cheese, red onions, minced garlic and a side of Guinness au jus.
Cajun Shrimp Pizza
Marinara base with provolone and Swiss cheese, topped with shrimp, green peppers, red onions, Peppadew peppers, and seasoned with Cajun spice blend.
The Casper
Our creamy spinach and artichoke dip is used as the base. Topped with provolone, parmesan, Peppadew peppers, and bacon. Finished with fresh cut chives.
Cheese PIzza
Marinara base with provolone and Swiss cheese baked with just the right spices.
Chicken Taco Pizza
Sour cream base with provolone and cheddar cheese. Topped with everroast chicken, black beans, onions, and fresh diced tomato. Finished with shredded Romaine lettuce on top and a side of salsa.
Crab Cake Pizza
Fresh NC lump, Maryland style crab cakes over smoked Gouda, sliced tomato, sun dried tomato, bacon, and old Bay. Finished with a savory remoulade drizzle.
Fig & Gorgonzola Pizza
Smoked Gouda cheese topped with fig paste, grape tomato, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions and gorgonzola cheese. Finished with a drizzle of sweet balsamic glaze.
Four Cheese Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, provolone, Swiss, and smoked Gouda cheese, baked with sun-dried tomatoes and spices.
Garbage Pizza
Marinara base with provolone and Swiss cheeses. Topped with green peppers, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, cappicola, bacon, Genoa salami, and spiced just right.
Hawaiian BBQ Pizza
House made Rappe’ BBQ sauce base with provolone cheese. Topped with smoked pulled pork, red onions, fresh cut pineapple, and an extra Rappe’ BBQ sauce drizzle.
Jax Special Pizza
Provolone, Swiss and feta cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, minced garlic and red onions.
King Cantona Pizza
Inspired by Manchester United soccer legend Eric Cantona. House made sweet and spicy Scallywag sauce base. Topped with provolone and Gouda cheese, prosciutto, extra red onions, and grape tomatoes. Finished with a Sriracha drizzle, and fresh basil.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Marinara base with provolone and Swiss cheese, loaded with chopped meatball, kielbasa, ham, and spiced just right.
Mediterranean Pizza
Our house made Mediterranean dressing base with provolone, Swiss, and feta cheese. Topped with fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, red onions, and cucumber.
Muffaletta Pizza
Olive relish base topped with provolone cheese, sliced tomatoes, Genoa salami, ham, and minced garlic.
Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara base with provolone and Swiss cheese, topped with large slices of pepperoni and spiced just right.
Ranchero Pizza
Smoked Gouda and Swiss cheese topped with everroast sliced chicken, broccoli, and bacon. Finished with our house made ranch drizzle.
Salmon & Caviar Pizza
Nova Scotia smoked salmon over provolone and Swiss cheese. Topped with red onion and caviar.
Shroom For It Pizza
Marinara base with provolone and Swiss cheese, loaded with fresh baby spinach, extra mushrooms, and minced garlic.
Veggie Pizza
Marinara base with provolone and Swiss cheese. Topped with green peppers, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions and spiced just right.
Desserts
Caramel Apple Pie
Drizzled with caramel and vanilla syrup. Topped with whipped cream. A la’ mode +$2
Cheesecake
Plain New York style cheesecake. Drizzled with raspberry syrup. Topped with whipped cream. A la’ mode +$2
Peanut Butter Pie
Drizzled with chocolate, caramel, and vanilla syrup. Topped with whipped cream. A la’ mode +$2
Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Blue Bunny vanilla beam ice cream with your choice of toppings: chocolate syrup, vanilla syrup, caramel syrup, raspberry syrup, whipped cream, or maraschino cherry. Double scoop +$2
Dr. Brown's Soda Float
1 scoop of Blue Bunny vanilla bean ice cream with a can of your choice of Dr. Brown’s original craft soda: Root Beer, Black Cherry Cola, or Cream Soda. Double Scoop +2
Kid's Corner
Kid Ham
Ham and American cheese on choice of toasted white, wheat, rye, or pumpernickel bread. Whole Sammy +3.00
Kid Turkey
Turkey and American cheese on choice of toasted white, wheat, rye, or pumpernickel bread. Whole Sammy +3.00
Kid Tuna
Tuna salad and American cheese on choice of toasted white, wheat, rye, or pumpernickel bread. Whole Sammy +3.00
Kids Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich
Creamy peanut butter and banana on toasted wheat bread
Kid Grilled Cheese
Melty American cheese on buttery toasted white bread.
Kid Hot Dog
A mini Nathan’s hot dog fixed your way.
Kid Cheese Pizza
With marinara and provolone cheese.
Kid Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese pizza with big pepperonis.
Sides/Extras
SIDE Potato Salad
Sour cream and mayo based with bacon and fresh chopped chive.
SIDE Macaroni Salad
Sour cream and mayo based withe chunks of cheddar cheese and red peppers. Topped with fresh chopped chives.
SIDE Coleslaw
Mayo based, coarse cut cabbage.
SIDE Chips
A bag of plain kettle cooked potato chips.
SIDE Broccoli
Fresh steamed with butter, salt, pepper, and garlic.
SIDE Chips & Salsa
Fresh house made salsa with corn tortilla chips.
Side Sour Cream
Side Mandarin Oranges
Side Beer Queso
House made beer cheese with Red Oak amber lager.
Side Marinara
Side Medi V-grette
Side Balsamic Glaze
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Honey Mustard
Side Hot Bacon Dressing
Side House V-grette
Side Ranch
Side Rasp V-grette
Side Russian Dressing
Side Bagel
Side Banana
Side Ketchup
Side Nacho Cheese
Pint Pickles
Side Horseradish Sauce
SIDE Feat. Chips
BEVERAGES
Fountain Beverage
Canned Beverage
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
5046 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403