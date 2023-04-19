Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny Good Burger

401 Franklin St

SUITE 1300

Houston, TX 77201

JGB Food

Burgers & Dawgs

Double Good

Double Good

$12.00

Two 100% beef pattys, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, dill pickles, special sauce on a toasted bun.

Single Good

Single Good

$9.50

Golden Frisco

$12.00

Beyond Swiss

$13.00

Wagyu Hot Dog

$12.00

Fries & Sides

Classic Fries

$5.00

Cheesy Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast Burger

$11.50

Fried Egg Sandwich

$8.50

BLT Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Cheese Sammy

$6.50

Condos & Sauces

Special Sauce

$0.75

Frisco Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Mayo Portion

$0.75

Ketchup Portion

Mustard Portion

JGB Beverages

Bottled Water

Aquafina

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Mexican Cola

$3.50

Mandarin Orange

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Lemon & Lime

$3.50

Ginger Brew

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

401 Franklin St, SUITE 1300, Houston, TX 77201

