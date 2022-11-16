A map showing the location of Jokky Catering Services Llc View gallery

Jokky Catering Services Llc

review star

No reviews yet

1053 Helmo Avenue North

Oakdale, MN 55128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jollof Rice Combo
Plantains

Entrees

Assorted Meat

$95.00+

Chicken Drumstick

$40.00+

EFO RIRO

$50.00+

Sides

Jollof Rice

$20.00+

Fried Rice

$25.00+

White Rice

$15.00+

Moin-Moin

$2.00

Wrap

Fried Plantain

$30.00+

Snacks

sausage roll

$1.25

suya peppered gizzard

$50.00+

Entrees

Jollof Rice Combo

Jollof Rice Combo

$15.00

Jollof rice, beef, chicken drumstick, fried plantain

Fried Rice Combo

Fried Rice Combo

$15.00

Fried rice, beef, chicken drumstick, fried plantain

Jollof/Fried Rice Combo

Jollof/Fried Rice Combo

$15.00

Jollof rice, Fried rice, beef, chicken drumstick,

Ewa Aganyin Combo

Ewa Aganyin Combo

$15.00

Beans and Aganyin sauce, fish, fried plantain, dinner roll

Pounded Yam and Efo Riro

Pounded Yam and Efo Riro

$15.00

Pounded yam, Efo Riro, beef, chicken drumstick.

Amala with Efo Riro

Amala with Efo Riro

$15.00

Amala, Efo Riro, beef, chicken drumstick.

Pounded Yam and Efo Elegusi

Pounded Yam and Efo Elegusi

$15.00

Pounded yam, Efo Elegusi, beef, chicken drumstick

Amala and Efo Elegusi

Amala and Efo Elegusi

$15.00

Amala, Efo Elegusi, beef, chicken drumstick.

Abula with Amala

Abula with Amala

$25.00

Abula is a mixture of Gbegiri (peeled beans soup), Ewedu (jute leaves soup), and Obe ata (bell pepper sauce), with assorted meat (beef, cow foot, beef honeycomb tripes, and cow skin).

Ayamase stew with White Rice

$15.00

Ayamase stew also known as Designer stew is a green bell pepper stew, accompany with white rice

Beef Suya and Fixings

$15.00

Bowl of suya meat accompany with a bowl of fixings, Shredded garbage, sliced Cucumber, and Sliced Onions

Goat Meat Pepper Soup

$20.00

Al La Carte

Beef

$5.00

Chicken Drumstick

$2.00
Meat Pie

Meat Pie

$2.00

Whitening Fish

$2.00
Moin Moin

Moin Moin

$3.00

Ayamase stew

$10.00

Beef Suya

$12.00

Sides

Jollof Rice

$6.00

Fried Rice

$6.00

Ewa Aganyin & Beans Sauce

$10.00

Plantains

$4.00

Pounded Yam

$2.00

Amala

$3.00

Efo Riro

$10.00

Efo Elegusi

$10.00

Dinner roll

$1.00

White Rice

$5.00

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Malta India

$2.00

Snacks

Chin-Chin

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1053 Helmo Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oakdale

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakdale
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston