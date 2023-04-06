Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe

930 Gervais St

Columbia, SC 29201

Popular Items

Roulette Chocolate Cake Slice
Tollhouse Pie Slice


Desserts KV

Chocolate Brownie

$4.60

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.75

Key Lime Pie Slice

$8.60

Red Velvet Cake 3 Layer Slice

$10.20

Roulette White Cake Slice

$9.10

Roulette Chocolate Cake Slice

$9.10

Roulette Candy Cake Slice

$9.10

Tollhouse Pie Slice

$9.10

Milkshakes KV

Vanilla Shake

$10.20

Chocolate Shake

$10.20

Strawberry Shake

$10.20

Espresso Shake

$11.40

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

$11.40

Banana Pudding Shake

$11.40

Salted Caramel Shake

$11.40

Sundaes KV

Ice Cream Sundae

$10.20

Brownie Sundae

$11.40

Cookie Sundae

$11.40

Specialty Coffees KV

House Blend Reg

$4.60

House Blend Reg Large

$6.90

House Blend Decaf

$4.60

House Blend Decaf Large

$6.90

Cappuccino

$5.75

Cappuccino Large

$8.00

Cafe Latte

$6.35

Cafe Latte Large

$8.63

Americano Latte

$4.60

Americano Latte Large

$6.90

Teas & Steamers KV

Hot Tea

$4.60

Hot Tea Large

$6.90

Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Hot Chocolate Large

$8.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.75

Chai Tea Latte Large

$8.00

Toasted Marshmallow

$5.75

Toasted Marshmallow Large

$8.00

Hot Kaminskys

$5.75

Hot Kaminskys Large

$8.00
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Kaminsky’s entices visitors into its cozy atmosphere with a rotating selection of delectable desserts made in-house daily, in addition to heaping milkshakes, specialty coffees, and cold beverage creations. Delight in over-the-top varieties of classic childhood desserts, signature hot spirited specialties, dessert martinis and hot toddies. A full beer, wine, and liquor selection are also available.

