Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Kaminsky’s entices visitors into its cozy atmosphere with a rotating selection of delectable desserts made in-house daily, in addition to heaping milkshakes, specialty coffees, and cold beverage creations. Delight in over-the-top varieties of classic childhood desserts, signature hot spirited specialties, dessert martinis and hot toddies. A full beer, wine, and liquor selection are also available.
Location
930 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201
