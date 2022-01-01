Keys Lounge 533 NE Killingsworth Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A classic mid-century cocktail lounge inside a restored locksmith shop from 1962. FOOD. DRINK. ART. MUSIC. FOR THE PEOPLE.
Location
533 Northeast Killingsworth Street, Portland, OR 97211
Gallery