Keys Lounge 533 NE Killingsworth Street

Food Special

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Veggie Mushroom Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Cocktail Special

R.O.S.E Toddy

$12.00

Key Cocktails

Bootsy Collins

$10.00

Pink Flamingo

$11.00

Sangria Angelica

$11.00

Shattered Manhattan

$12.00

Twist of Fate

$11.00

Acapulco Gold

$13.00

Ancient Violet

$11.00

Angel Water

$12.00

Astral Plane

$13.00

Beatnik Sour

$12.00

Damn Vivien

$10.00

The Gilberto

$12.00

Grandmaster

$21.00

The Kurosawa

$16.00

Moonlight Drive

$10.00

Moonwalk

$11.00

Morse Code

$13.00

Neneh Says

$12.00

Pretty Green

$11.00

Ruby Dream

$9.00

Russian Dissident

$10.00

Rye Cooder

$12.00

Saturday Morning

$13.00

Smoke Roller

$11.00

Thief of Hearts

$13.00

Tiki Soda

$10.00

Time in a Bottle

$12.00

Garden

Vegan Caesar VGN

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, croutons & vegan parmesan cheese (contains cashews) tossed in a vegan Caesar dressing

Fall Salad

$13.00

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Grub

Brussels Sprouts GF VGN

$9.00

Sauteed and tossed with lemongrass, garlic & sesame seeds

Grilled Asparagus GF VGN

$9.00

Seasoned with a smoky romesco sauce

Mac N Cheese V

$12.00

Cavatappi pasta in creamy bechamel cheese sauce

Ravioli Two Way

$11.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Steak Bites GF

$16.50

Medium rare sirloin steak* with sauteed onions& mushrooms served with house horseradish blue cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Brisket Sliders

$11.00

Slow braised brisket, house aioli* pickles & caraway coleslaw on two Hawaiian rolls

Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Honey glazed fried chicken, pickled jalapenos, iceberg, & house aioli* on a sesame bun

Impossible Burger

$13.50

Impossible Burger patty, tomato, onions, pickles, iceberg & house veban aioli on a sesame bun

Keys Classic Burger

$11.00

1/3 lb Oregon raised beef patty cooked medium*, tomato, onions, pickles iceberg & house aioli* on a sesame bun

Smoked Trout Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked trout salad with chips and arugula on top, wedged between rye bread

Portobello Sliders

$10.00

Keys BLT

$12.00

Sides

Side 2 PC Baguette

$1.00Out of stock

Side Bacon

$2.00

2 pieces

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Candied Pecans

$0.50

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Croutons

$0.50

Side Fried Chicken

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Grilled Pita

$3.00

Side Impossible Burger Patty

$9.00

Side One Egg*

$1.50

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Cheese

$1.00+

Sauce Choices

Snacks

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

House Fries Basket VGN

$6.00

Basket of crispy traditional french fries lightly tossed in house seasoning

Popcorn GF

$4.00

Warm popcorn tossed in a rotating assortment of flavors. Ask for todays selection

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$7.50

Basket of crispy curly fries lightly tossed in house seasoning

Vegan Buffalo Dip VGN

$9.00

Served with grilled pita and crudite

Whipped Feta V

$9.00

Served with grilled pita

Draft Beer

Panga & Pal

$10.00

Rainier

$4.00

Double Mountain Killer Green Fresh Hop IPA

$7.00

Breakside NW IPA

$7.00

Chuckanut Kolsch

$7.00

Boneyard Diablo Rojo

$7.00

Ex Novo Mexican Lager

$7.00

Grains of Wrath West Coast IPA

$7.00

Micro Beer Back

$3.00

Rainier Back

$2.00

Square Mile Peach Lemonade CIder

$7.00

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

$6.00

Sunriver Rivermark Pilsner

$7.00

Bottled & Canned Beer

Aval Rose Cider

$7.00

Bend Brewing Ching Ching

$7.00

Ground Breaker IPA GF

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Mountain Rescue IPA

$5.00

Panga Drop Pilsner

$4.00

Peroni

$5.00

Pfriem IPA

$5.00

PNW

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Untitled Art Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Victoria

$5.00

N/A Beer/N/A Cans & Bottles

Athletic Run IPA

$5.00

Copa CBD Blueberry

$6.00

Copa CBD Tropical

$6.00

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$4.00

Happy Mountain Kombucha Peach Blossom

$6.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Untitled Art N/A Beverage

$6.00

Glass

Gls House Red

$8.00

Gls House White

$8.00

Gls Brut

$7.00

Gls Cabernet

$9.00

Gls Pinot Gris

$8.00

Gls Pinot Noir

$12.00

Gls Prosecco

$10.00

Gls Rose

$10.00

Gls Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Bottle

Btl House White

$30.00

Btl House Red

$30.00

Btl Brut

$26.00

Btl Cabernet

$34.00

Btl Pinot Gris

$30.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$42.00

Btl Prosecco

$36.00

Btl Rose

$38.00

Btl Sparkling Rose

$34.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$15.00

No Proof

Pina Con Nada

$8.00

Playa Sobria

$8.00

Tee Time

$8.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Soda/Juice

7-up

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Cold Brew

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Retired Cocktails

A Lovely Pear

$12.00

Andalucia

$9.00

Applejack Kerouac Toddy

$10.00

Aurura

$11.00

Bananadine Myth

$12.00

Belly of the Beast

$12.00

Big Love

$11.00

Bon Scotch

$11.00

Brandy Zander

$11.00

Brut Julep

$9.00

Caribbean Nudge

$11.00

Cucumber Rose Rickey

$9.00

Daisy Glaze

$11.00

Deadly Waters

$11.00

Death Or Glory

$13.00

Disco in Moscow

$10.00

First Things First

$12.00

Get on up!

$10.00

Ginger Toddy

$10.00

Green Dragon

$12.00

Harvest Moon

$10.00

Ipanema Punch

$12.00

Keys Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

King's Relief

$11.00

Konchi Cocktail

$11.00

La Bamba

$17.00

Last Chance

$13.00

Lavenders Bee's Kness

$9.00

Lazarus Sazerac

$12.00

Little Bob

$11.00

Locksmith Jones

$12.00

Love Struck

$12.00

Mai Generation

$9.00

Midnight Sour

$10.00

Patient Wolf

$9.00

Quiet Village

$10.00

Rose City Sunrise

$11.00

Ruby Dear

$11.00

Rum Diary

$12.00

Shady Cove

$13.00

Sherry Baby *62

$10.00

The Champs Toddy

$9.00

The Jewel

$10.00

The Other Con

$11.00

The Stetson

$11.00

Uncharted Waters

$12.00

Veloso

$13.00

Village Green

$10.00

Wicked Daiquiri

$9.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
A classic mid-century cocktail lounge inside a restored locksmith shop from 1962. FOOD. DRINK. ART. MUSIC. FOR THE PEOPLE.

533 Northeast Killingsworth Street, Portland, OR 97211

