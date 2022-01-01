- Home
Kimo's Kitchen
92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd
Far Rockaway, NY 11693
Entrees
Braised Lamb Shank (w/ Rice)
Our crowd favorite. Hearty and filling!
Greek Pastitsio (w/ Greek Salad)
Greek version of lasagna, characterized by a creamy bechamel sauce in place of marinara. With a side of Greek salad and lemon herb dressing.
Greek Moussaka (w/ Greek Salad)
Greek oven casserole made with layered vegetables and meat.
Kimo’s Signatures
Fat Boy Pita
Our mythical creation that was originally made for a special local person and available only to walk in customers in the know. Now it's available to all. Lots of fries, lots of meat and white sauce. That's it!
Ful Medames
Slow roasted fava beans, seasoned with garlic, lemon, cumin, peppers, onions and tahini sauce.
Fattoush Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, zaatar, pita chips and pomegranate reduction with a side of lemon herb dressing!
Falafel Mahshea Eggplant And Harissa
Our signature falafel fried to perfection, stuffed with eggplant and our spicy sauce. with a side of our home made white sauce!
Falafel Mahshea Feta And Green Olives
Our signature falafel fried to perfection, stuffed with Greek feta and flavorful olives. With a side of our homemade white sauce!
Hawawshi
Imagine a crispy but chewy dough, filled with your choice of either cheese, spinach & mushroom, minced meat or chicken. Served with your choice of dressing (on the side) and our in house pickled vegetables.
Mezze Plate
Three falafel balls with hummus, baba ganoush, tabouli, pita and your choice of dressing.
Sambusa
Sambusas are savory stuffed pastries that are flash fried to perfection. Filling options include your choice of lamb, chicken, spinach & mushroom or cheese.
Bolti Maqli - Fish Sandwich
Crisp fried breaded filet of tilapia in rosemary Foccacia with metabela (well seasoned, pureed, garlic roasted eggplant).
Spanakopita
These homemade Greek spanakopita triangles are a delicious appetizer bursting with flavor that can be likened to Middle Eastern spinach pies . Phyllo (filo) pastry is filled with seasoned spinach and feta cheese for a delicious vegetarian snack that is fried to perfection! Please note that 2 triangles come in 1 order.
Tiropita
Traditional Greek pie made from layers of phyllo dough that are filled with a cheese and egg mixture which makes it sweet and savory! Please note that 2 triangles come in 1 order.
Have It Separately
Baba Ganoush
Our hand made baba ganoush consists of mashed cooked eggplant mixed with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and various seasonings. Basically an eggplant hummus!
Hummus
Our original flavored hummus, made in house from chick peas and spices.
Grilled Zaatar Pita
Zaatar pita is not just pita, it’s pita spices with herbs & olive oil and has a lovely bittery, lemony, nutty, flavor, to it.
Greek Salad
Our traditional Greek salad consists of fresh grape leaves, feta cheese, spring mix, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and black olives.
Falafel (4pcs with Sauce)
BEST. FALAFEL. IN. QUEENS. Our falafel is of Egyptian style: made with fava beans rather than chickpea, creating a softer and lighter center with a crispier exterior.
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Greek mezze dish consisting of 6 vine leaves stuffed with herby and lemony rice.
Homemade French Fries
Hand cut potatoes. No pre-frozen garbage ever crosses in to our store. Dare I say the best fries in Rockaway?
Greek Fries (French Fries with Feta and Oregano)
Homemade Sweet Potato Fries
Our French fries are the best in Rockaway and our sweet potato fries have to be on the same level. Hand cut, in house, and fried to perfection on the spot.
Greek Potato Wedges (Greek Lemon Potatoes)
These roasted potatoes wedges are loaded with all your favorite Mediterranean spices!
Lentil Soup (Seasonal)
Chicken Avgolemono Soup (Seasonal)
Made fully in house. Diced chicken and fresh vegetables. Guaranteed to warm your soul.
Side Tahini
Vegan middle eastern garlic & sesame seed paste
Side White Sauce
Our famous homemade tzatziki sauce!
Side Lemon Herb
Vegan lemon vinaigrette
Side Chipotle Mayo
Side Tomaya
Middle Eastern garlic sauce.
Side Harissa
Vegan spicy Mediterranean chili paste
Desserts
Atayef (Vegan)
Iconic middle eastern treat made from pancakes stuffed with mixed nuts, coconut, raisins, and honey , golden fried with simple syrup drizzled on top.
Baklava
Rich & sweet, made of phyllo dough and filled with chopped nuts & simple sugar. Our baklava is very hearty and nutty and goes wonderfully with coffee!
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
Galaktoboureko
This sweet treat consists of creamy custard sandwiched between layers of flaky phyllo crust and is all made by hand, by us.
Greek Yoghurt Parfait
Greek yogurt, dates, dried figs, apricots, granola, mixed nuts, and strawberries, topped with whipped cream and honey drizzle. This sweet tart breakfast is a real treat!
Kunafa
Baked, finely chopped phyllo dough, soaked in sugar-based syrup and stuffed with nuts.
Rice Pudding
Triple Chocolate Brownie
One of the best brownies you will have. Super thick with a triple chocolate punch.
Vegan Healthy ❤ Treat
Sides
Side Artichoke Hearts
Side Avocado Hummus
Side Beet Salad
Side Chicken Adana
Skewer cooked minced chicken, blended with peppers, onions and seasoned with signature Mediterranean spice.
Side Chicken Shawarma
Side Chicken Souvlaki
Chicken skewers, marinated & grilled to perfection. Side dish does not include any grain or topping, only skewered meat.
Side Chickpea Salad
Side Cilantro and Jalapeno Hummus
Side Cucumber
Side Daoud Basha
Middle Eastern spiced meatballs, known to us as Daoud Basha. Contains no bread crumb filler; simple meat and spices. Note that the side dish does not include rice/grain.
Side Feta Cheese
Side Fried Onions
Side Olives
Side Garlic Eggplant
Side Kefta Kebab
Note that a Kefta Kebab side dish only contains the Kefta meat and no rice or side toppings.
Side Lamb Gyro
A Side of Lamb Gyro, and all side meats, contain just the meat portion. No pita, grain or toppings will be included.
Side Lamb Souvlaki
Lamb skewers, marinated & grilled to perfection. Only includes skewered meat, no grain or toppings.
Side Lentil
Side Marinated Grilled Chicken
Side Moroccan Rice
Side Spring Mix
Side Red Onion
Side Pickles
Side Tabouli Salad
Chopped parsley, tomatoes , red onion, and squeezed lemon juice
Side Tomato
Side Quinoa
Side Vegetable Shawarma
Side Steak Shawarma
Side Banana Peppers
Side Jalapeños
Side Hummus
Side Falafel (4 Piece)
Side Falafel Mahshea (Eggplant)
Side Falafel Mahshea (Feta)
Side Stuffed Grape Leaves
Side Zaatar Pita
Side French Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Greek Fries
Side Tiropita
Side Spanakopita
Side Greek Potato Wedges
Side Pickled Turnips
Pickle Mix
Pickled turnips, Pickles, Pickled Carrots, and Banana peppers all mixed together in one cup.
Pita Chips
KIMOS MERCH
KIMOS ACESSORIES
Evil Eye Keychain
This glass Evil Eye style keychain makes the perfect gift for those feeling in need of reassurance with protection from evil karma, jealousy and misfortune. Believed in many cultures to provide comfort in combatting negative energy, helping to keep life in balance.
Lucky Owl & Evil Eye Charm
The perfect combination to keep evil eyes away and bring good luck in. This charm is a perfect gift to others and makes a pretty accessory in your home, office, or car.
Call for Open Hours
Simple. Fresh. Authentic.
92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway, NY 11693