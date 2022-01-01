Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kimo's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd

Far Rockaway, NY 11693

Popular Items

Bowl
Pita
Sambusa

Start Here

Pita

Pita

$10.50+

Your choice of Pita or Wrap, with up to three toppings included and the option to make it a deluxe, with fries.

Bowl

Bowl

$14.00

Our bowls contain your choice of grain, protein and up the three toppings and sauce, placed together in a salad style bowl.

Entrees

Braised Lamb Shank (w/ Rice)

Braised Lamb Shank (w/ Rice)

$27.00

Our crowd favorite. Hearty and filling!

Greek Pastitsio (w/ Greek Salad)

Greek Pastitsio (w/ Greek Salad)

$17.00

Greek version of lasagna, characterized by a creamy bechamel sauce in place of marinara. With a side of Greek salad and lemon herb dressing.

Greek Moussaka (w/ Greek Salad)

Greek Moussaka (w/ Greek Salad)

$17.00

Greek oven casserole made with layered vegetables and meat.

Kimo’s Signatures

Fat Boy Pita

Fat Boy Pita

$11.50

Our mythical creation that was originally made for a special local person and available only to walk in customers in the know. Now it's available to all. Lots of fries, lots of meat and white sauce. That's it!

Ful Medames

Ful Medames

$9.00+

Slow roasted fava beans, seasoned with garlic, lemon, cumin, peppers, onions and tahini sauce.

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$6.50+

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, zaatar, pita chips and pomegranate reduction with a side of lemon herb dressing!

Falafel Mahshea Eggplant And Harissa

Falafel Mahshea Eggplant And Harissa

$9.00

Our signature falafel fried to perfection, stuffed with eggplant and our spicy sauce. with a side of our home made white sauce!

Falafel Mahshea Feta And Green Olives

Falafel Mahshea Feta And Green Olives

$9.00

Our signature falafel fried to perfection, stuffed with Greek feta and flavorful olives. With a side of our homemade white sauce!

Hawawshi

Hawawshi

$14.00

Imagine a crispy but chewy dough, filled with your choice of either cheese, spinach & mushroom, minced meat or chicken. Served with your choice of dressing (on the side) and our in house pickled vegetables.

Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$15.00

Three falafel balls with hummus, baba ganoush, tabouli, pita and your choice of dressing.

Sambusa

Sambusa

$4.50

Sambusas are savory stuffed pastries that are flash fried to perfection. Filling options include your choice of lamb, chicken, spinach & mushroom or cheese.

Bolti Maqli - Fish Sandwich

Bolti Maqli - Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Crisp fried breaded filet of tilapia in rosemary Foccacia with metabela (well seasoned, pureed, garlic roasted eggplant).

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$11.00

These homemade Greek spanakopita triangles are a delicious appetizer bursting with flavor that can be likened to Middle Eastern spinach pies . Phyllo (filo) pastry is filled with seasoned spinach and feta cheese for a delicious vegetarian snack that is fried to perfection! Please note that 2 triangles come in 1 order.

Tiropita

Tiropita

$11.00

Traditional Greek pie made from layers of phyllo dough that are filled with a cheese and egg mixture which makes it sweet and savory! Please note that 2 triangles come in 1 order.

Have It Separately

Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$7.00

Our hand made baba ganoush consists of mashed cooked eggplant mixed with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and various seasonings. Basically an eggplant hummus!

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

Our original flavored hummus, made in house from chick peas and spices.

Grilled Zaatar Pita

Grilled Zaatar Pita

$1.25

Zaatar pita is not just pita, it’s pita spices with herbs & olive oil and has a lovely bittery, lemony, nutty, flavor, to it.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.50+

Our traditional Greek salad consists of fresh grape leaves, feta cheese, spring mix, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and black olives.

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$6.50+

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, green peppers, sumac, pita chips with pomegranate reduction drizzled on top, and your choice of dressing on the side.

Ful Medames

Ful Medames

$9.00+

Slow roasted fava beans, seasoned with garlic, lemon, cumin, peppers, onions and tahnini.

Falafel (4pcs with Sauce)

Falafel (4pcs with Sauce)

$7.50

BEST. FALAFEL. IN. QUEENS. Our falafel is of Egyptian style: made with fava beans rather than chickpea, creating a softer and lighter center with a crispier exterior.

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$7.50

Greek mezze dish consisting of 6 vine leaves stuffed with herby and lemony rice.

Homemade French Fries

Homemade French Fries

$5.00

Hand cut potatoes. No pre-frozen garbage ever crosses in to our store. Dare I say the best fries in Rockaway?

Greek Fries (French Fries with Feta and Oregano)

Greek Fries (French Fries with Feta and Oregano)

$7.00
Homemade Sweet Potato Fries

Homemade Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Our French fries are the best in Rockaway and our sweet potato fries have to be on the same level. Hand cut, in house, and fried to perfection on the spot.

Greek Potato Wedges (Greek Lemon Potatoes)

Greek Potato Wedges (Greek Lemon Potatoes)

$8.00

These roasted potatoes wedges are loaded with all your favorite Mediterranean spices!

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$11.00

These homemade Greek spanakopita triangles are a delicious appetizer bursting with flavor that can be likened to Middle Eastern spinach pies . Phyllo (filo) pastry is filled with seasoned spinach and feta cheese for a delicious vegetarian snack that is fried to perfection! Please note that 2 triangles come in 1 order.

Tiropita

Tiropita

$11.00

Traditional Greek pie made from layers of phyllo dough that are filled with a cheese and egg mixture which makes it sweet and savory! Please note that 2 triangles come in 1 order.

Lentil Soup (Seasonal)

Lentil Soup (Seasonal)

$6.00+
Chicken Avgolemono Soup (Seasonal)

Chicken Avgolemono Soup (Seasonal)

$6.00+

Made fully in house. Diced chicken and fresh vegetables. Guaranteed to warm your soul.

Side Tahini

Side Tahini

$0.75

Vegan middle eastern garlic & sesame seed paste

Side White Sauce

Side White Sauce

$0.75

Our famous homemade tzatziki sauce!

Side Lemon Herb

Side Lemon Herb

$0.75

Vegan lemon vinaigrette

Side Chipotle Mayo

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.75
Side Tomaya

Side Tomaya

$0.75

Middle Eastern garlic sauce.

Side Harissa

Side Harissa

$0.75

Vegan spicy Mediterranean chili paste

Desserts

Atayef (Vegan)

Atayef (Vegan)

$6.00

Iconic middle eastern treat made from pancakes stuffed with mixed nuts, coconut, raisins, and honey , golden fried with simple syrup drizzled on top.

Baklava

Baklava

$6.00

Rich & sweet, made of phyllo dough and filled with chopped nuts & simple sugar. Our baklava is very hearty and nutty and goes wonderfully with coffee!

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$6.50
Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$6.00

This sweet treat consists of creamy custard sandwiched between layers of flaky phyllo crust and is all made by hand, by us.

Greek Yoghurt Parfait

Greek Yoghurt Parfait

$9.25

Greek yogurt, dates, dried figs, apricots, granola, mixed nuts, and strawberries, topped with whipped cream and honey drizzle. This sweet tart breakfast is a real treat!

Kunafa

Kunafa

$6.00

Baked, finely chopped phyllo dough, soaked in sugar-based syrup and stuffed with nuts.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$6.50
Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

One of the best brownies you will have. Super thick with a triple chocolate punch.

Vegan Healthy ❤ Treat

$6.00

Sides

Side Artichoke Hearts

$7.00
Side Avocado Hummus

Side Avocado Hummus

$8.00

Side Beet Salad

$7.00

Side Chicken Adana

$8.50

Skewer cooked minced chicken, blended with peppers, onions and seasoned with signature Mediterranean spice.

Side Chicken Shawarma

$8.50
Side Chicken Souvlaki

Side Chicken Souvlaki

$8.50

Chicken skewers, marinated & grilled to perfection. Side dish does not include any grain or topping, only skewered meat.

Side Chickpea Salad

$7.00
Side Cilantro and Jalapeno Hummus

Side Cilantro and Jalapeno Hummus

$8.00

Side Cucumber

$7.00
Side Daoud Basha

Side Daoud Basha

$8.50

Middle Eastern spiced meatballs, known to us as Daoud Basha. Contains no bread crumb filler; simple meat and spices. Note that the side dish does not include rice/grain.

Side Feta Cheese

$7.00

Side Fried Onions

$7.00

Side Olives

$7.00

Side Garlic Eggplant

$7.00
Side Kefta Kebab

Side Kefta Kebab

$8.50

Note that a Kefta Kebab side dish only contains the Kefta meat and no rice or side toppings.

Side Lamb Gyro

$8.50

A Side of Lamb Gyro, and all side meats, contain just the meat portion. No pita, grain or toppings will be included.

Side Lamb Souvlaki

Side Lamb Souvlaki

$8.50

Lamb skewers, marinated & grilled to perfection. Only includes skewered meat, no grain or toppings.

Side Lentil

$7.00

Side Marinated Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Side Moroccan Rice

$6.50

Side Spring Mix

$7.00

Side Red Onion

$7.00

Side Pickles

$7.00
Side Tabouli Salad

Side Tabouli Salad

$7.00

Chopped parsley, tomatoes , red onion, and squeezed lemon juice

Side Tomato

$7.00

Side Quinoa

$6.50

Side Vegetable Shawarma

$8.50

Side Steak Shawarma

$8.50

Side Banana Peppers

$7.00

Side Jalapeños

$7.00

Side Hummus

$7.00

Side Falafel (4 Piece)

$7.50

Side Falafel Mahshea (Eggplant)

$9.00

Side Falafel Mahshea (Feta)

$9.00

Side Stuffed Grape Leaves

$7.50

Side Zaatar Pita

$1.25

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Greek Fries

$7.00

Side Tiropita

$11.00

Side Spanakopita

$11.00

Side Greek Potato Wedges

$8.00

Side Pickled Turnips

$7.00

Pickle Mix

$7.00

Pickled turnips, Pickles, Pickled Carrots, and Banana peppers all mixed together in one cup.

Pita Chips

$2.50

KIMOS MERCH

KIMOS SHIRT

KIMOS SHIRT

$20.00+

Comfy Tri-Blend Kimo's shirt, the most comfiest shirt you'll ever wear! (Fits true to size)

KIMOS HAT

KIMOS HAT

$15.00

One size fits all trucker hat

KIMO'S CREWNECK

KIMO'S CREWNECK

$25.00+

Comfy Tri-Blend Kimo's Crewneck.

KIMOS ACESSORIES

Evil Eye Keychain

Evil Eye Keychain

$10.00

This glass Evil Eye style keychain makes the perfect gift for those feeling in need of reassurance with protection from evil karma, jealousy and misfortune. Believed in many cultures to provide comfort in combatting negative energy, helping to keep life in balance.

Lucky Owl & Evil Eye Charm

Lucky Owl & Evil Eye Charm

$20.00

The perfect combination to keep evil eyes away and bring good luck in. This charm is a perfect gift to others and makes a pretty accessory in your home, office, or car.

Simple. Fresh. Authentic.

92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway, NY 11693

