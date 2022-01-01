Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160

Houston, TX 77008

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Panang Curry
Pad See Ew

Silverware

No Silverware Needed

Please Include Silverware

N/A Beverages

Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

$5.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Can Pepsi

$2.50

Can 7up

$2.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Voss Bottle of Water

$7.00

Voss Sparkling Water

$7.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Favor Tree Tonic Water

$4.00

Favor Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Strawberry Limeade

$5.00

Perrier

$4.00

Beer

Chang

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Buckets of beer

$12.00

Dome Faux

$6.00Out of stock

Red Wine By The Bottle

Puro (B)

$27.00

Malbec, France

Cotes du Rhone (B)

$33.00

Cotes du Rhone, France

Aperture Cellars (Cab) (B)

$120.00

Villa Chianti 2015 (B)

$60.00

Drei Cab 2015 (B)

$102.00

Etna Rossi Litre (B)

$63.00

Domaine Des Sauvaire

$25.00

Lachini Pinot Noir (B)

$45.00

Symphony

$33.00

Viento Fresco (G)

$45.00

Bieler Family (B)

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, California

Cab

$36.00

White Wine By The Bottle

Bolet (B)

$30.00

Sparkling Cava, Spain

No 1 Family Estate (B)

$152.00

LaMarca (B)

$30.00

Forrest Rose (B)

$36.00

Rose, New Zealand

Riviera Reserve Rose (B)

$36.00

L&C Poltout (B)

$45.00

Chardonnay, France

Jean Aubron SB (B)

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc, France

Imago Mundi SB (B)

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley

Forrest Pinot Gris (B)

$39.00

Pinot Gris, New Zealand

Flaneur Chardonnay (B)

$53.00

Little Darling Wines Sauvignon (B)

$45.00

Lachini Piont Gris (B)

$45.00

Forrest Chardonnay (B)

$45.00

The Fusrt Alsaca (B)

$42.00

Giro

$39.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$50.00

Brut Rose

$45.00

Acanteo (Char)

$42.00

Appetizers

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Som tum: Fresh papaya salad with tomato, long bean, peanuts, topped with salted dry shrimp and grounded peanuts.

Money Bags

Money Bags

$16.00

Tung thong: deep fried minced chicken and shrimp wrapped in golden "money bags".

Golden Basket

Golden Basket

$14.00
Shrimp in a Blanket

Shrimp in a Blanket

$15.00

Kung hom pa: whole shrimp wrapped in a crispy wonton

Kin Dee Chicken Wings

Kin Dee Chicken Wings

$14.00

Kai thod: kin dee style marinated chicken wings served with tamarind sauce

Grilled Pork Skewers

Grilled Pork Skewers

$13.00

Moo Ping: Grilled Pork or Pork Belly skewers

Grilled Pork Belly Skewers

Grilled Pork Belly Skewers

$13.00
Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$14.00

kai satay: grilled marinated chicken satay style with peanut sauce.

Main Dishes

Southern Style Green Curry

Southern Style Green Curry

$18.00

Kanom jeen kaeng khiao wan: chicken green curry served with rice noodles. **Contains shrimp paste**

Northern Style Curry

Northern Style Curry

$18.00

Khao soi: egg noodles with coconut chicken quarter curry topped with crispy noodles. **Contains shrimp paste**

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$17.00

Kaeng Panang: Rich and Creamy Curry with Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo Served Thai Jasmine Streamed Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$18.00

Pad Thai: stir-fried rice noodles with shrimp or chicken and tamarind sauce wrapped in Thai omelette.

Stir Fried Glass Noodles

Stir Fried Glass Noodles

$17.00

Pad Woon Sen: Stir Fried Bean crystal noodles with chicken or tofu

Glass Noodle Salad

Glass Noodle Salad

$17.00

Yum Woon Sen: Thai Glass Noodle Salad with Fresh Chopped Vegetables and Herbs with choice of Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo (+$3). *low calorie / low carb*

Kin Dee Fried Rice

Kin Dee Fried Rice

$16.00

Khao Pad Kin Dee: Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Shrimp, or Combo Fried Rice with Chinese Broccoli, Green Onion, and Tomato

Lump Crab Meat Fried Rice

Lump Crab Meat Fried Rice

$22.00

Khao Pad Poo: Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Fried Rice with Green Onion and Coriander.

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup

$20.00

Kuaytiaw Tom Yum Koong: Thai's most famous Tom Yum soup with choice of noodles

Stir-Fried Thai Basil Chicken

Stir-Fried Thai Basil Chicken

$17.00

Pad Kraprao: Stir Fried Minced Chicken with Thai Basil, long bean, onion and Thai Chili Peppers. Option to add fried egg on top just like we eat in Thailand(+2$)! Served with Thai Jasmine Rice. The most common dish that is in your memory if you visit our country.

Thai Omelet with Crab Meat

Thai Omelet with Crab Meat

$22.00

Khai Jiaw Poo - Thai style omelet filled with crab meat served with Thai Jasmine rice and chili sauce

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$18.00

Pad Kee Mao: Stir Fried big rice noodles with Chicken, Shrimp (+2$) or Combo (+3$). and Thai basil, Thai Chili, Chinese Broccoli, Bamboo Shoot, Onion and Cabbage.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$17.00

Pad See Ew: Stir Fried big rice noodles with Chicken, Shrimp (+2$) or Combo (+3$), Egg and Chinese Broccoli.

Tiger Cry

Tiger Cry

$27.00
Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$17.00

Cashew Chicken

$17.00

Dessert

Homemade Coconut Ice Cream

Homemade Coconut Ice Cream

$10.00
Pandan Cake

Pandan Cake

$13.00

Pandan layered cake with young coconut

Thai Tea Cream Brulee

Thai Tea Cream Brulee

$12.00

Homemade Coconut Ice Cream no Topping

$7.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$13.00

Sides

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Noodles

$3.00

Side Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Bok Choy

$5.00

Side Green Curry Soup

$5.00

Side Northern Curry Soup

$5.00

Side Panang Curry Soup

$5.00

Side Tom Kha Soup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

