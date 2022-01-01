Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

Stir-Fried Thai Basil Chicken

$17.00

Pad Kraprao: Stir Fried Minced Chicken with Thai Basil, long bean, onion and Thai Chili Peppers. Option to add fried egg on top just like we eat in Thailand(+2$)! Served with Thai Jasmine Rice. The most common dish that is in your memory if you visit our country.