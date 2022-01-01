Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen and Rail Promenade Avenue

3344 Promenade Avenue

Eagan, MN 55121

Popular Items

Nana's Meatballs
K&R Cheeseburger Slider
French Fries

Snacks

French Fries

$8.00

Bearnaise dipping sauce

Salsa Di Parma

$8.00

Salad/Pasta/Vegetarian

K&R Chopped

$6.00+

Homemade Italian dressing: shallots, tomatoes, cucumber, and a zing from pepperoncini. Prmesan cheese

Caesar

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce nd croutons dressed with lemon, juice, olive oil, egg, worcestershire sauce, anchovies, garlic, dijon mustard, Parmesan Cheese, and black pepper

Baby Arugula Salad

$5.00+

Cafe Vin Rose

$12.00

Nana's red sauce, cream, butter parm, and red wine Sicilia Chicken

Cauliflower Burnt Ends

$9.00

Root Vegetables

$10.00

Made with carrots, parsnips, beets, potatoes, and sweet Potatoes

Chicken & Fish

Butter Chicken

$12.00

Spice-infused yogurt marinade with fresh, ginger, garlic, lemon juice, and spices. Jasmine rice, naan

The Whole Damn Wing

$14.00

Griddles or grilled - hollandaise, bacon, and lettuce

Beef & Pork

Filet Mignon Sandwich

$28.00

Frazzled onion, shallot, leeks

K&R Cheeseburger Slider

$12.00

Handed pattied burger, crusted on cast iron, government cheese

Espresso Rubbed Petite Filet

$37.00Out of stock

6oz center cutt aged filet, hand cut by the big guy. Cooked to your liking, topped with frazzled onions. Served with fire grilled bread and butter.

Pork Shanks

$14.00

Crispy Pork with freh Sofrito

Vietnmese Caramel Pork

$17.00

Slow-smoked tender pork belly, brown sugar, chili's, soy, and spices - served with jasmine rice and a picked herb salad

Drop Pork Sliders

$10.00

Smoke pit tender, smoky, salty, chin-drippin, finger-lickin' good

House Specialties

Lamb Lollies

$21.00

Seared Lamb Chops with mint chimichurri

Nana's Meatballs

$11.00

Beef, pork, seasoning. Nana, my mother has crafted this recipe handed down for genertions

Crispy Duck

$21.00

Infused duck breast with hoisin sauce, cooking wine, five spice, garlic, and ginger

Desserts

Better Than Sex Cake

$9.00

Rich chocolate cake paired with sweetened condensed milk, carmel sauce, whipped topping, and chopped heath candy bar

Italian Donuts

$10.00

Fried creme puff, cinnamon sugar, italian espresso whipped cream and saved chocolate

Seasonal Items

Burgundy Mushrooms

$10.00

Chili

$8.00+

Poutine

$10.00

Soup

$6.00+

Stroganoff

$18.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

3344 Promenade Avenue, Eagan, MN 55121

Directions

