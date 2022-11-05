Kitchen Mouse Cafe

House Cold Brew

$5.50

Jones Coffee Rosters | Marrakech Blend | Dark Roast | Caffeinated | Blend of Sumatra and Guatemala coffees. Floral and leafy fragrances with a dark stone fruit flavor and a subtle nose of anise, caramel and toasted almonds. Silky, full body; well-balanced and sweet with refreshing acidity. Chocolaty and spicy with notes of butterscotch, dark cherry, vanilla and mocha in the finish.