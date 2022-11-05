Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen Mouse Cafe

1,938 Reviews

$$

5904 N. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Order Again

Popular Items

Build your own burrito or bowl
Mikey's Chilaquiles
Morning Glory Bowl

THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDER

THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDER

THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDER

To place an order visit www.exploretock.com/kitchen-mouse-los-angeles

Kitchen Mouse Classics

Mikey's Chilaquiles
$18.00

Mikey's Chilaquiles

$18.00

gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* | tortilla chips, enchilada sauce, cashew cheese, cilantro cream, black beans, avocado mash, slaw, pepitas, green onion

Morning Glory Bowl
$14.00

Morning Glory Bowl

$14.00

gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* | brown rice, kale, chili lemon dressing, cashew mint chutney, sesame seeds, shishitos *nuts

Breakfast Tacos
$14.00

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

gluten-free | vegan option | Kernel of Truth tortillas, potato hash, chipotle cream, and slaw with scrambled eggs or tofu

JUST Egg Tacos
$15.00

JUST Egg Tacos

$15.00

gluten-free | vegan | nut-free | vegan Just egg, poblano potato mash, slaw, chipotle cream, organic blue corn tortilla from kernel of truth

Jo's Breakfast Sandwich
$14.00

Jo's Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

gluten-free | vegan option | buttery griddled GF millet toast, two fried eggs, arugula, smashed avocado, chipotle cream, chili lemon dressing, sesame seeds

Vegan Jo's Breakfast Sandwich
$14.00

Vegan Jo's Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

gluten-free | vegan | tofu scramble, mushroom sausage, provolone cheese, chipotle cream, brioche toast, sliced avocado, arugula

Huevos Rancheros
$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* | kernel of truth corn tortillas, two fried eggs, enchilada sauce, cashew cheese, cilantro cream, black beans, slaw, pepitas, green onion *nuts

Avocado TLT

Avocado TLT

$13.00

gluten-free | vegan | maple tempeh bacon, avocado dressed in olive oil & herbs, cherry tomatoes, & dijon aioli on millet toast served with house salad

Moros Cakes

Moros Cakes

$14.00

gluten-free | vegan | *nuts* | black bean & brown rice patties, cilantro serrano slaw, chipotle cream, & cilantro ginger chutney

Pancake Special
$16.00

Pancake Special

$16.00

gluten-free | vegan option | two house pancakes, two pieces tempeh bacon or mushroom sausage, two eggs or tofu scramble

House Pancakes
$7.00+

House Pancakes

$7.00+

gluten-free | vegan | oat corn & buckwheat, toasted maple coconut, berries

Snickerdoodle Pancakes
$8.00+

Snickerdoodle Pancakes

$8.00+

gluten-free | vegan | oat corn & buckwheat, cinnamon coconut sugar sprinkle, cinnamon coconut sugar butter

Buffalo Bowl

Buffalo Bowl

$13.00

gluten-free | vegan | *nuts* | brown rice, black beans, yam hash, garlicky greens, buffalo sauce, dill cashew cream *nuts

Build your own burrito or bowl
$13.50

Build your own burrito or bowl

$13.50

gluten-free option | vegan option | soy-free option

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese
$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Follow Your Heart brand provolone cheese on buttery millet toast.

Silver Dollar Special
$9.00

Silver Dollar Special

$9.00

three silver dollar pancakes, scrambled egg, & avocado

Mac 'n' Cheese
$11.00

Mac 'n' Cheese

$11.00

gluten-free | vegan | *nuts* | brown rice elbows with cashew cheese sauce made from nuts and veggies

Sides

House Side Salad
$8.00

$8.00

gluten free | vegan | greens, balsamic dressing, sunflower brittle

Side 1/2 Avocado
$5.50

Side 1/2 Avocado

$5.50

gluten-free | vegan | half an avocado sliced and drizzled with organic fruity olive oil, sprinkled with salt and a trio of herbs

Side Egg

Side Egg

$3.00
Side Tofu Scramble
$5.00

Side Tofu Scramble

$5.00

JUST Egg (vegan)
$4.00

$4.00
Side Tempeh Bacon (2)
$5.00

Side Tempeh Bacon (2)

$5.00
Side Mushroom Sausage (2)
$5.00

Side Mushroom Sausage (2)

$5.00
Side Jackfruit Carnitas
$5.50

Side Jackfruit Carnitas

$5.50
Side Fruit

Side Fruit

$6.00
Side Potato

Side Potato

$5.00
Side Dressings & Sauces
$2.50

Side Dressings & Sauces

$2.50
Side Collard Greens
$6.00

Side Collard Greens

$6.00

gluten-free | vegan | kale sautéed in garlic & olive oil with red chili flakes

Side Cashew "Queso"
$6.00

Side Cashew "Queso"

$6.00

gluten-free | vegan | *nuts* | cheese sauce made from cashews and veggies with spices & jalapeños

Side Tortilla Chips
$5.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$5.00

gluten-free | vegan | Chica's Chips Tortilla Chips (the best!) cooked in rice bran oil

Side Sami's GF Millet Toast

$5.00Out of stock

gluten-free | vegan | Sami's millet and flax bread flown in from Florida. This small bakery in Tampa makes great gluten-free bread. Buttered in vegan Earth Balance.

Side GF Brioche Toast
$5.00

$5.00

gluten-free | vegan | Buttered in vegan Earth Balance.

Side Oyster Mushrooms
$5.00

$5.00
Side Rice & Beans
$7.00

Side Rice & Beans

$7.00

gluten-free | vegan | black beans with onion, lime, & cumin, coconut brown rice

Side Brown Rice
$3.50

Side Brown Rice

$3.50
Side Black Beans
$3.50

Side Black Beans

$3.50

Bakery & Sweets (Always Vegan & Gluten-Free)

Walnut Flour Brownie

Walnut Flour Brownie

$5.50Out of stock

*contains nuts

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$5.50Out of stock

*contains nuts

Mini Cookie (3 Pack)

Mini Cookie (3 Pack)

$6.00Out of stock
Smore Bar

Smore Bar

$5.50
Rice Crispy Treat
$4.50

Rice Crispy Treat

$4.50

Frangipan Bar

$5.50Out of stock

Coffees | Teas | Specialties

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Kitchen Mouse Blend | Medium Roast | Caffeinated |

Cafe Au Lait
$5.00

$5.00

Kitchen Mouse Blend | Medium Roast | Caffeinated | Your choice of steamed milk.

House Cold Brew
$5.50

House Cold Brew

$5.50

Jones Coffee Rosters | Marrakech Blend | Dark Roast | Caffeinated | Blend of Sumatra and Guatemala coffees. Floral and leafy fragrances with a dark stone fruit flavor and a subtle nose of anise, caramel and toasted almonds. Silky, full body; well-balanced and sweet with refreshing acidity. Chocolaty and spicy with notes of butterscotch, dark cherry, vanilla and mocha in the finish.

Double Espresso
$4.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated | Fragrance of almond, caramel and cocoa with a hint of nutmeg in the nose. Sweet licorice and blackberry acidity with a syrupy texture. Dominant notes of caramel and fruit, with a spiced amaretto flavor lingering on the finish.

Americano

$4.00

Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated |

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated | Your choice of milk.

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated | Your choice of milk.

Vanilla Latte
$6.50

Vanilla Latte

$6.50

Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated | House made vanilla maple syrup | Your choice of milk.

Dandy Blend

$4.50

| Un-Caffeinated | A delicious coffee alternative made from chicory root and dandelion.

Dandy Latte

$5.50

| Un-Caffeinated | A delicious coffee alternative made from chicory root and dandelion. | Your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte
$6.50

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Caffeinated | Organic Mizuba's Matcha, house made vanilla maple syrup, your choice of milk.

Chai Latte

$6.50

Un-Caffeinated | rooibos tea steeped with our house spiced blend, house vanilla maple syrup, your choice of milk.

Dirty Chai

$8.25

Caffeinated | rooibos tea steeped with our house spiced blend, house vanilla maple syrup, your choice of milk, a single shot of espresso.

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Cocoa, house vanilla maple syrup, your choice of milk.

Mocha

$7.00

Cocoa, house vanilla maple syrup, 2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Kilogram is an American tea company sourcing fresh and compelling teas reflecting peaks of season, land and process.

Hibiscus Ginger Iced Tea
$4.50

Hibiscus Ginger Iced Tea

$4.50

| Herbal | Steeped hibiscus flower, cold-press juiced ginger over ice.

Jasmine Blue Pea Iced Tea
$4.50

Jasmine Blue Pea Iced Tea

$4.50

| Caffeinated | Steeped jasmine green tea & butterfly pea flowers over ice.

Black Iced Tea
$4.00

Black Iced Tea

$4.00

| Caffeinated | Steeped black tea over ice.

Watermelon Arnold Palmer

Watermelon Arnold Palmer

$6.00Out of stock

Organic black tea, fresh cold pressed watermelon & lemon juice, topped with a sprig of mint.

Watermelon Mint Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

fresh cold pressed watermelon, lemon juice, mint & agave

Fresh Squeezed Juice
$5.50+

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$5.50+

Refrigerated Beverages

Harmless Raw Coconut Water
$5.00

Harmless Raw Coconut Water

$5.00
Better Booch Morning Glory Kombucha
$4.50

Better Booch Morning Glory Kombucha

$4.50

INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC PEACH KOMBUCHA TEA (PURIFIED WATER, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, KOMBUCHA CULTURE [YEAST, BACTERIA CULTURES], NATURAL PEACH FLAVOR)

Better Booch Citrus Sunrise Kombucha
$4.50

Better Booch Citrus Sunrise Kombucha

$4.50

INGREDIENTS: ORGANIC GRAPEFRUIT KOMBUCHA TEA (PURIFIED WATER, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC ORANGE PEEL, ORGANIC PU-ERH TEA, ORGANIC SAGE, KOMBUCHA CULTURE [YEAST, BACTERIA CULTURES], NATURAL GRAPEFRUIT FLAVOR)

Better Booch Cherry Retreat
$4.50

$4.50

Better Booch Rose Bliss
$4.50

$4.50
GT's Guava Goddess Kombucha
$4.50

GT's Guava Goddess Kombucha

$4.50
GT's Trilogy Kombucha
$4.50

GT's Trilogy Kombucha

$4.50

GTs Gingerade Kombucha
$4.50

$4.50
Health Ade Ginger Lemon Kombucha
$4.50

Health Ade Ginger Lemon Kombucha

$4.50
Health Ade Passionfruit Tangerine Kombucha
$4.50

Health Ade Passionfruit Tangerine Kombucha

$4.50

Health Ade Blood Orange Ginger
$4.50

$4.50
La Croix, Pamplemousse
$2.00

La Croix, Pamplemousse

$2.00

LaCroix, Lime
$2.00

$2.00
Olipop Ginger Lemon Soda
$3.00

Olipop Ginger Lemon Soda

$3.00
Olipop Orange Squeeze
$3.00

Olipop Orange Squeeze

$3.00
Olipop Rootbeer Soda
$3.00

Olipop Rootbeer Soda

$3.00

Olipop Classic Grape
$3.00

$3.00
Olipop Strawberry Vanilla Soda
$3.00

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla Soda

$3.00
Olipop Vintage Cola Soda
$3.00

Olipop Vintage Cola Soda

$3.00
Vybes - Honeycrisp Apple CBD
$5.99

Vybes - Honeycrisp Apple CBD

$5.99
Vybes - Peach Ginger
$5.99

Vybes - Peach Ginger

$5.99
Vybes - Strawberry Lavender
$5.99

Vybes - Strawberry Lavender

$5.99

Vybes - Blood Orange Lime
$5.99

$5.99

Yuzu Sparkling Juice
$5.00

$5.00

Yuzu Sparkling Water
$4.50

$4.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling 333ml
$3.50

$3.50

Mountain Valley Spring Water 333ml
$3.50

$3.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling 500ml
$4.00

$4.00

Mela Water Watermelon
$4.50

$4.50

Mela Water Pineapple
$4.50

$4.50

Mela Water Passionfruit
$4.50

$4.50

Olipop Dr.Goodwin Soda
$3.00

$3.00

Olipop Cream Soda
$3.00

$3.00

CAN - Vybes Adaptogen Elixer - Apricot Lemon
$3.99

$3.99

CAN - Vybes Adaptogen Elixer - Watermelon Lime
$3.99

$3.99

CAN - Vybes Adaptogen Elixer - Pineapple Ginger
$3.99Out of stock

$3.99Out of stock

CAN - Vybes Adaptogen Elixer - Concord Grape
$3.99

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

An all vegetarian, mostly vegan & gluten-free cafe.

Website

Location

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90042

Directions

Gallery
Kitchen Mouse image
Banner pic
Kitchen Mouse image
Main pic

