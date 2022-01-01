Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Knife Steakhouse & Knife Burger

14 Reviews

$$

6121 W Park Blvd

Plano, TX 75093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

*Pommus Puree
*Mac & Cheese
*Avocado Fries

Apps, Soup & Salads

*1/2 Arugula

$10.00

*1/2 Garden

$8.00

*1/2 Watercress

$10.00

*1/2 Wedge

$8.50

*1/2 Caesar

$7.00

*Full Arugula

$16.00

*Full Garden

$14.00

*Full Watercress

$16.00

*Full Wedge

$15.00

*Full Caesar

$12.00

*Jalapeno Soup Bowl

$12.00

*Jalapeno Soup Cup

$6.00

*Yellowtail

$28.00

*Charcuterie

$26.00

*Bacon Tasting

$18.00

*Sides & Sauce

*Salsa Verde Fries

$7.00

*Plain Fries

$7.00

*Onion Rings

$8.00

*Avocado Fries

$10.00

*Creamed Spinach

$10.00

*Brussels/Cauli

$14.00

*Mac & Cheese

$12.00

*Mushrooms

$12.00

*SD Bacon Jam

$2.50

*Bordelaise

$5.00

*Au Poivre

$5.00

*Chimichurri

$5.00

*Salsa Verde

$5.00

Tenderloin & Butcher Cuts

*Petite Filet

*Petite Filet

$44.00
*Filet 10oz

*Filet 10oz

$58.00

*Filet Au Poivre

$59.00

*Creekstone Cowboy Ribeye 26oz

$85.00

*Grilled Big Short Rib

$65.00

*Flat Iron

$29.00

*Coulotte

$25.00

*Skirt Steak

$55.00

*Ribeye 24oz

$75.00

Dry Aged Cuts

*45D STRIP Creekstone 22oz

$65.00

*45D RIBEYE Creekstone 32oz

$145.00

*90D RIBEYE Creekstone 32oz

$175.00

*45D STRIP 44 Farms 22oz

$58.00

*45D RIBEYE 44 Farms 32oz

$125.00

*90D RIBEYE 44 Farms 32oz

$155.00
*45D RIBEYE Akaushi 32oz

*45D RIBEYE Akaushi 32oz

$175.00

*240D RIBEYE Akaushi 26oz

$200.00Out of stock

*A5 RIBEYE 90 Day Cowboy Wagyu 24oz

$350.00Out of stock

*Features & Offcuts

OFFCUT 45D AKA RIBEYE 25oz

$130.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pork Belly BLT

$14.00

Reuben Sandwich

$18.00

Lamb Meatball Sub

$18.00

*Magic Burger

$16.00

*The Ozersky Burger

$14.00

Veg/Pasta/Chicken/Seafood

*Pan Seared Cauliflower

$22.00

*Pan Seared Chicken

$26.00

*Line Caught Salmon

$38.00

*Pan Seared Tuna

$38.00

*Branzino

$45.00
*Garganelli

*Garganelli

$28.00
*Agnolotti

*Agnolotti

$36.00
*Bolognese

*Bolognese

$22.00

Slab's & Slices

*Crisp Pork Belly

*Crisp Pork Belly

$18.00
*Meatballs

*Meatballs

$18.00

*Add Lamb Ball

$5.00

*Sloppy Joe

$13.00

*Bacon Tasting

$18.00

*Charcuterie

$26.00

*Cheeseboard

$26.00

Raw & Tartare

*Salmon Crudo

$18.00

*Yellowtail

$28.00

*Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$21.00

*Dozen Oysters

$42.00

*Carpaccio

$28.00

*Bone Marrow

$24.00

*Tuna Tartare

$24.00

*Beef Tartare

$19.00

*Surf n Turf

$25.00

*Salads & Soup

*1/2 Arugula

$10.00

*1/2 Garden

$8.00

*1/2 Watercress

$10.00

*1/2 Wedge

$8.50

*1/2 Caesar

$7.00

*Full Arugula

$16.00

*Full Garden

$14.00

*Full Watercress

$16.00

*Full Wedge

$15.00

*Full Caesar

$12.00

*Jalapeno Soup Bowl

$12.00

*Jalapeno Soup Cup

$6.00

Pasta

*Garganelli

*Garganelli

$28.00
*Bolognese

*Bolognese

$22.00
*Agnolotti

*Agnolotti

$36.00

Sweet Potato Risotto

$28.00

Tenderloin/Butcher Cuts

*Petite Filet

*Petite Filet

$44.00
*Filet 10oz

*Filet 10oz

$58.00

*Filet Au Poivre

$59.00

*Creekstone Cowboy Ribeye 26oz

$85.00

*Grilled Big Short Rib

$65.00

*Flat Iron

$29.00

*Coulotte

$25.00

*Pan Seared Cauliflower

$22.00

*Skirt Steak

$55.00

*Ribeye 24oz

$75.00

Wagyu Filet

$90.00+

*Features & Offcuts

OFFCUT 45D 44F 20oz

$80.00

OFFCUT 45D AKA 25oz

$135.00

OFFCUT 12oz A5

$190.00

Burgers, Game, & Poultry

*Pork Chop

$45.00

*Rack of Lamb

$68.00

*Whole Chicken

$42.00

*Ozersky

$14.00

Seafood

*Poached Lobster

$68.00

*Shanghai Lobster

$68.00

*Lobster Thermidor

$42.00

*Branzino

$45.00

*Line Caught Salmon

$38.00

*Pan Seared Tuna

$38.00

*Sides & Sauces

*Salsa Verde Fries

$7.00

*Plain Fries

$7.00

*Pommus Puree

$8.00

*Onion Rings

$8.00

*Avocado Fries

$10.00

*Creamed Spinach

$10.00

*Collard Greens

$7.00

*Brussels/Cauli

$14.00

*Mac & Cheese

$12.00

*Mushrooms

$12.00

*Carrots

$8.00

*Okra

$9.00

*Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

*SD Bacon Jam

$2.50

*Bearnaise

$5.00

*Bordelaise

$5.00

*Au Poivre

$5.00

*Chimichurri

$5.00

*Salsa Verde

$5.00

Butternut Squash

$8.00

Dry Aged Cuts

*45D STRIP Creekstone 22oz

$65.00

*45D RIBEYE Creekstone 32oz

$145.00

*90D RIBEYE Creekstone 32oz

$175.00

*45D STRIP 44 Farms 22oz

$58.00

*45D RIBEYE 44 Farms 32oz

$125.00

*90D RIBEYE 44 Farms 32oz

$155.00

*180D Ribeye 44 Farms 32oz

$175.00
*45D RIBEYE Akaushi 32oz

*45D RIBEYE Akaushi 32oz

$175.00

*120D RIBEYE Akaushi 32oz

$190.00

*A5 RIBEYE 90 Day Cowboy Wagyu 24oz

$350.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Knife Steakhouse is Chef John Tesar's award winning modern Steakhouse. All ribeyes and strips are locally raised and dry aged in house for a minimum of 45 days and up to 240 days.

Location

6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

Gallery
Knife Steakhouse image
Knife Steakhouse image
Knife Steakhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse - Dallas Pkwy
orange star4.6 • 942
18010 DALLAS PKWY Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
The Stix
orange starNo Reviews
301 Eldorado Parkway McKinney, TX 75069
View restaurantnext
Billy Can Can
orange star4.7 • 1,414
2386 Victory Park Lane Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Dakota's Steakhouse - Downtown Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
600 North Akard Street Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE - 702 ROSS AVE
orange starNo Reviews
702 ROSS AVE Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
HAWTHORN
orange starNo Reviews
208 S. Akard Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plano

Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
orange star4.6 • 2,105
6007 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Florentinas Italian Bistro - Plano, TX
orange star4.7 • 1,606
3501 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Plano
orange star4.7 • 1,292
5013 W Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 008 - Shops at Legacy
orange star4.7 • 1,244
7317 Parkwood Blvd Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Dock Local
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plano
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston