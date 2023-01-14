Restaurant header imageView gallery

Knot Norm's Norwalk

No reviews yet

10 A 1st St

Norwalk, CT 06855

Order Again

Popular Items

Clam Chowder
Grilled Cheese
French Fries

New Year's Eve Special

Deconstructed Lobster Rolls (5)

$175.00

Lobster Roll Kit (Assemble at Home) - Lobster meat (for 5 rolls) - Rolls - Lobster butter - Lemons - Microcelery - Old Bay mayo

Deconstructed Lobster Rolls (10)

$300.00

Lobster Roll Kit (Assemble at Home) - Lobster meat (for 10 rolls) - Rolls - Lobster butter - Lemons - Microcelery - Old Bay mayo

Deconstructed Roasted Oysters (12)

$40.00

Roasted Oyster Kit (Assemble at Home) - 12 shucked raw oysters - Panko bread crumb mix - Brown butter - Lemon - Chives

Deconstructed Roasted Oysters (24)

$75.00

Roasted Oyster Kit (Assemble at Home) - 24 shucked raw oysters - Panko bread crumb mix - Brown butter - Lemon - Chives

Rolls

Lobster Roll

$38.00

Hot lobster steamed and poached in house-made lobster butter. Topped with micro celery and lemon juice. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Copps Island Roll

$20.00

Fried Copps Island oysters served with tartar sauce, dill, little gem lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Steak and Cheese Roll

$14.50

Shaved steak with house-made cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, and shishito peppers. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Brisket Roll

$16.00

Slow cooked brisket in Ssam sauce (Korean BBQ). Topped with pickled cucumbers and pickled red onion. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Fried Chicken Roll

$12.50

Crispy fried chicken, pickled cucumbers, pickled daikon, and togarashi aioli. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Pork Belly Roll

$14.00

Pork belly and flash-pickled cabbage and carrots. Finished with soy ginger caramel sauce and sesame seeds. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Crab Salad Roll

$29.00

Cold lump crab meat with roasted jalapeno and shallot aioli (don't worry - it's not too spicy!). Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

BLT Roll

$12.50

Thick cut bacon, little gem lettuce, and tomato. Finished with yuzu kosho sauce and aioli. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.

Rice Bowls

Your Knot Norms favorites over sushi rice and a variety of pickled veggies and aioli’s

Lobster Bowl

$38.00

Hot lobster steamed and poached in house-made lobster butter. Served over sushi rice and topped with micro celery and lemon juice.

Brisket Bowl

$20.00

Slow cooked brisket in Ssam sauce (Korean BBQ). Served over sushi rice topped with pickled cucumbers and pickled red onion.

Pork Belly Bowl

$18.00

Pork belly and flash-pickled cabbage and carrots. Served over sushi rice and finished with soy ginger caramel sauce and sesame seeds.

Fried Chicken Bowl

$16.50

Crispy fried chicken, pickled cucumbers, pickled daikon, and togarashi aioli. Served over sushi rice.

Steak and Cheese Bowl

$18.50

Shaved steak with house-made cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, and shishito peppers. Served over sushi rice.

Fried Mahi Bowl

$18.00

Fried mahi with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served over sushi rice and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.

Copps Island Bowl

$24.00

Fried Copps Island oysters served over sushi rice with tartar sauce, dill, little gem lettuce, and diced tomatoes.

Crab Salad Bowl

$20.50

Cold lump crab meat with roasted jalapeno and shallot aioli, served over sushi rice. (Don't worry - it's not too spicy!)

BLT Bowl

$14.00

Thick cut bacon, little gem lettuce, and tomato. Served over sushi rice and finished with yuzu kosho sauce and aioli.

Knot Rolls

8 Jumbo wings tossed with a hot ghost pepper sauce.

Roasted Oysters

$16.00

Copps Island oysters (4) roasted and topped with lemon, shallots, panko and parmesan.

Steamed Clams

$21.00

One dozen steamed little neck clams in an herb butter and white wine reduction broth. Served with our signature toasted New England bun for dipping.

Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$15.00

Six jumbo fried chicken wings with togarashi hot oil, garlic, cilantro and lime.

Buffalo Wings (6)

$15.00

Six jumbo fried chicken wings tossed in buffalo style sauce. Topped with house-made blue cheese dressing, pickled carrots, and micro celery.

Miso Ghost Wings (6)

$15.00

Six jumbo fried chicken wings tossed in our miso and ghost pepper hot sauce. Topped with furikake seasoning.

Duck Sauce Wings (6)

$15.00

Six jumbo fried chicken wings tossed in duck sauce and topped with everything but the bagel seasoning and chives.

2 Fish Tacos

$14.00

Two (2) fried mahi tacos with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.

1 Fish Taco

$8.00

One (1) fried mahi taco with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.

Beet and Apple Salad

$13.00

Beet, apple, napa cabbage, little gem lettuce, and pepitas tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette. Drizzled with lime crème fraîche.

Clam Chowder

$8.00

House-made New England clam chowder.

Lobster Bisque

$15.00

House-made lobster bisque.

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy fries with a side of yuzu aioli sauce.

Guppies (Kids Menu)

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Served with a side of fries.

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Served with a side of fries.

Specials

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$16.50

Calamari

$13.00

Foodies Taco & Chips

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail (4)

$12.00

2 Shrimp Taco

$15.00

1 shrimp Taco

$8.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Patty Melt Delux

$15.50

Whole Belly Clams

$15.00

Shrimp Salad Roll

$15.00

Special Soup

$8.00

Salmon Bowl

$18.00

Bottles & Cans

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Seltzer Can

$3.00

Seltzer Bottle

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Capri Sun

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Can Soda

$3.00

Polar

$3.00

La Croix

$2.00

Dells Lemonade

$3.50

Beer

$6.00 beer

$6.00

$7.00 beer

$7.00

$8.00 beer

$8.00

$9.00 beer

Wine

Red Cab

$13.00

Red House

$12.00

Chardonay

$12.00

Gruner

$13.00

Sav. Blanc

$12.00

Pic Poul

$14.00

Rose

$12.00

Split/Prosecco

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our neighborhood eateries are perfectly located in quintessential Newport, RI and Norwalk, CT to serve you the best New England seafood with a laid-back “fast casual” dining experience. Our menu consists of your favorite New England staples served on our signature toasted bun and highlights fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Website

Location

10 A 1st St, Norwalk, CT 06855

Directions

