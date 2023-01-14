Knot Norm's Norwalk
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our neighborhood eateries are perfectly located in quintessential Newport, RI and Norwalk, CT to serve you the best New England seafood with a laid-back “fast casual” dining experience. Our menu consists of your favorite New England staples served on our signature toasted bun and highlights fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
Location
10 A 1st St, Norwalk, CT 06855
Gallery