Kobe Modern Japanese imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Kobe Modern Japanese

review star

No reviews yet

96 N Main St Suite 101

Ashland, OR 97520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sunshine Roll
Miso Soup
Yakuza

**Chopsticks and Soy Sauce**

Chopsticks and Soy Sauce?

Small Plates

Beef Tataki

$17.00

Grass-fed beef sliced thin and cooked med-rare. Served with garlic soy.

Duck Spring Roll

$15.00

2 Duck Spring Rolls with orange miso sauce. Chinese five spiced marinated duck, glass noodles and cabbage mix.

Chicken Gyoza

$14.00

5 house-made chicken dumplings with gyoza sauce from scratch.

Lobster Temp

$19.00

Tempura lobster over mixed greens. Chili mayo, scallions and house-made ginger dressing on salad.

Coco Prawn

$16.00

5 coconut shrimp served with house-made wasabi sweet n sour.

CRAB CAKES

$30.00Out of stock

2 Gluten free crab cakes with lemongrass coconut sauce.

Kobe Sliders

$15.00

3 Kobe beef sliders with caramelized onions, blue cheese and chili mayo.

Korean Short Ribs

$19.00

Korean BBQ short ribs with baby bok choy

Chicken Yakitori

$13.00

2 free range chicken skewers with teriyaki sauce

Japanese Fried Chicken

$16.00

Free range gluten free chicken marinated in tamari, sesame oil, ginger, garlic and lightly battered in rice flour

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$32.00

Sesame crusted tuna with a wasabi pepper sauce

Pan Seared Salmon

$27.00

Salmon filet pan seared to medium with sautéed asparagus and saffron cream sauce

Side Rice

$3.00

Agedashi Tofu

$12.00

Soup / Salad

EDAMAME

$5.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Miso Veggie

$4.00

Mushroom Salad

$15.00

Seaweed

$8.00

Cucumber Suno

$8.00

Crab Suno

$12.00

MIXED GRN SALAD

$10.00

Veg Tempura

$15.00

Shrimp & Veg Tempura

$22.00

Tofu Tempura

$16.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Ceviche Carpaccio

Special Crudo

$30.00

Salmon Carpa

$25.00

Salmon Ceviche

$16.00

Tuna Carpa

$29.00

Tuna Ceviche

$16.00

Yellow Carpa

$25.00

Yellow Ceviche

$16.00

Coconut Ceviche

$22.00Out of stock

Sushi

Hand Roll

$8.00

Sashimi

$18.00

Hamachi Kama

$18.00Out of stock

Special Nigiri

$17.00

Sake Salmon

$9.00

Avocado

$5.00

Smoked Steelhead

$9.00

Unagi

$8.00

Shiro Maguro

$9.00

Escolar

$8.00

Hamachi

$9.00

Ikura

$9.00

Saba

$9.00

Maguro

$9.00

Coho Sake

$11.00Out of stock

Tobiko

$9.00

Saba Sampler

$12.00Out of stock

Inari

$4.00

Kani

$12.00

TRIPLE THREAT

$12.00

Maki Mono

Avocado Roll

$9.00

Azuma Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, escolar, avocado with chili mayo, ponzu and unagi sauces

Black Dragon

$16.00

Fresh red crab, cucumber, cream cheese, scallion, topped with unagi and unagi sauce

California Roll

$13.00

Fresh red crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds

Crunchy Cheese Roll

$13.00

Cream cheese, jalapeño, cucumber, mango, avocado, wrapped in soy paper, fried lightly in tempura batter with mango sauce

Darru Roll

$14.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with albacore, lime slices, chili yuzu mayo

Dynamite Roll

$14.00

Albacore, avocado topped with torched dynamite mix

Miso Eggplant Roll

$11.00

Tempura eggplant, avocado topped with miso sauce

Garden Roll

$13.00

Broccoli, cucumber, bell pepper, pickled carrot, asparagus, topped with avocado, jalapeño-avocado sauce

Garlic Albacore

$14.00

Garlic soy marinated albacore, scallions, cucumber, kaiware daikon sprouts topped with garlic chips

Hamachi Jalapeno

$14.00

Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeño, topped with cilantro

Umai Roll

$12.00

Tuna, shiso leaf, ume plum, pickled daikon, topped with crushed sesame seeds

Just Tuna Roll

$12.00

Kakui

$16.00

Spicy crab, cucumber, topped with torched hamachi, garlic chips, scallions and ponzu sauce

Kamikaze

$15.00

Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, topped with escolar, avocado, cucumber and wasabi tobiko

Kappa/Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Kihon

$14.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumber

Lou Lou Roll

$17.00

Spicy crab, asparagus, mango, jalapeño, topped with hamachi, avocado, cucumber sunomono salad, avocado-jalapeño sauce

Mango Roll

$17.00

Spicy crab, mango, topped with salmon, avocado, chili mayo and tobiko

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Fresh red crab and cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, hamachi and avocado

Red Dragon

$17.00

Fresh red crab, mango, scallions, topped with tuna, chili mayo, yuzu tobiko and garlic chips

Rock N Roll

$14.00

Unagi and avocado with unagi sauce on top

Salmon Tempura

$14.00

Spicy salmon, scallions, cream cheese, jalapeño, fried lightly in tempura batter with unagi sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Tempura shrimp, scallions and chili mayo

Sky Diver

$15.00

Soft shell crab tempura, scallions, chili mayo, topped with unagi and avocado

Southeast Roll

$17.00

Fresh red crab, cucumber, topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, thai sweet chili sauce and fried basil

Special Roll

$18.00

Spicy Salmon

$12.00

Spicy salmon, scallions and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, scallions and cucumber

Spyder Roll

$13.00

Tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, chili mayo and scallions

Sunset

$17.00

Fresh red crab, avocado, topped with unagi, salmon and unagi sauce

Sunshine Roll

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, scallions, tobiko, topped with salmon, lemon slices, scallop, and chili mayo

Surf&Turf

$18.00

Tempura lobster, chili mayo, scallions, topped with slices of beef, garlic chips, garlic soy and kaiware

Sweet Potato Roll

$11.00

Tempura sweet potato, avocado, and avocado-jalapeño sauce

Tiger Roll

$12.00

Tempura Krab, cream cheese, avocado, topped with seared salmon and chili mayo

Umai Roll

$14.00

Tuna, shiso leaf, ume plum, cucumber, pickled daikon, toppped with crusted sesame seeds

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber roll panko and flash fried, topped with dynamite mix

Narra Roll

$17.00

Albacore, tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with torched albacore, avocado, togarashi, garlic chips and ponzu sauce

Pacific Roll

$17.00

Tempura asparagus, red crab, spicy salmon, mango, topped with maguro, avocado and tobiko

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

Flash fried salmon skin, pickled carrot, cucumber and scallions, sesame seeds

White Dragon

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, unagi, toppped with escolar, chili mayo and wasabi tobiko

Yakuza

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, chili mayo and scallions

Yasai

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, ume plum, shiso leaf, pickled carrot, topped with crusted sesame seeds

Zen Roll

$13.00

Tempura butternut squash, cucumber, avocado, red bell pepper, wrapped in soy paper, topped with mushrooms, garlic chips, balsamic reduction, and sprouts

Philly Roll

$13.00

Smoked steelhead, cream cheese, cucumber and sesame seeds

Northwest

$15.00

Fresh red crab, cucumber, lemon slices, kaiware, topped with crusted sesame seeds

Samurai Roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, red bell pepper, topped with albacore, avocado, togarashi, scallions and chili mayo

Hamachi Scallion

$13.00

Yellowtail, scallions, cucumber

Catapillar

$15.00

Just Sake Roll

$11.00

Assortments

App Combo

$30.00

Ceviche Combo

$30.00

Sashimi Appetizer

$25.00

Sashimi Platter

$45.00

Sushi Starter

$29.00

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$32.00

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Veg Ceviche

$15.00Out of stock

Chef Special Chirashi

$35.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Creme Trio

$10.00

MOCHI TRIO

$9.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

Miso Truffles

$9.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Blue Lemonade

$5.25

Coffee

$3.00

D.Spec N/A

$6.00

Gingerale Soda

$5.25

Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Juice

$3.00

Lemonaid

$3.25

N / A Beer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.25

Pellegrino

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.25

Soft Drink

$3.25

Straw Lemonade

$5.25

Tea

$3.00

Toki Doki

$8.00

Toki Doki x Hello k

$10.00

N/A Beverage

$4.25

Vanilla Soda

$5.25Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Asahi

$8.00

N / A Beer

$4.00

Seasonal Cider

$5.00

Apple Outlaw

$8.00

Sake (Bottle)

Btl NAMA

$70.00

Btl Honkara

$43.00

Btl KASUMI KIMOTO

$45.00

Btl Kawatsuru

$47.00

Btl Konteki Daiginjo

$60.00

Btl KUROUSHI

$59.00Out of stock

Btl Murai Nigori

$35.00

Btl Org Junmai

$28.00

Btl Org Nigori

$28.00

Btl Hakutsuru Sparkling

$12.00

Btl Tozai Nigori

$35.00

Btl Taiten Miki Nishiki

$50.00

Btl Watari Daiginjo

$168.00

Btl Watari Ginjo

$69.00

Btl Gozenshu

$63.00

Btl Shiokawa

$60.00

Btl Taiten Shizuku

$130.00Out of stock

Ozeki One Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Btl MERLOT

$35.00Out of stock

BTL CAB SAUVIGNON

$40.00

Btl Brickhouse PN

$90.00

Btl Green & Red

$39.00

Btl Irvine PN

$44.00

Btl Irvine PN 1/2

$25.00

Btl JORDAN CAB

$79.00Out of stock

Btl Pinot Noir

$40.00

Btl SYRAH

$45.00

Btl SILVER OAK

$150.00

Btl Zin

$30.00

Upper Five Tempranillo

$50.00

Cowhorn Sentience

$85.00

Cowhorn Reserve Syrah

$95.00

White Wine

Btl Sancerre

$60.00

Btl ALBARINO

$40.00

Btl Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl Gewurtraminer

$30.00

Btl Irvine Chard

$60.00

Btl JORDAN Chardonnay

$65.00

Btl Pinot Gris

$35.00

Btl SAV BLANC

$30.00

Btl Spiral 36

$42.00Out of stock

Btl Riesling

$40.00

Robert Weil Riesling

$40.00Out of stock

Dönnhoff

$80.00Out of stock

Cowhorn Marsanne Rousanne

$65.00

Btl Simple Machine Leverage

$35.00Out of stock

Other Wine

B-Dom Carneros

$38.00Out of stock

B-Piper Heidsieck

$85.00

Btl Prosecco

$26.00

B-RODERER

$45.00

B-SCHRAMSBERG

$75.00

Moet & Chandon Brut Rosé

$90.00

Toki Doki

Toki Doki Mermicorno

$14.00

Toki Doki Unicorno

$12.00

Toki Doki Sushi Car Mini

$6.00

Sea Punks Charm

$6.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

96 N Main St Suite 101, Ashland, OR 97520

Directions

Gallery
Kobe Modern Japanese image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harvey's Place
orange star4.0 • 146
50 E Main St. Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Pie + Vine
orange star4.1 • 1,027
358 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Tosu Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
213 E. Barnett Rd Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Tap and Vine LLC
orange starNo Reviews
559 Medford Center Medford, OR 97504
View restaurantnext
4 Daughter’s Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,550
126 W Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Grape Street Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,349
31 S Grape St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ashland

Greenleaf Restaurant - Ashland
orange star4.4 • 1,718
49 N Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Morning Glory - 1149 Siskiyou Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,559
1149 SISKIYOU BLVD Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Peerless Restaurant & Bar - Ashland's Railroad District
orange star4.6 • 1,450
265 4th Street Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewing Company - 590 Clover Ln
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Pie + Vine
orange star4.1 • 1,027
358 E Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashland
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston