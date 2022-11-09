La Bodega -by salts

2010 Vina De Martin, "Os Pasa's", Ribeiro White, Spain - White Wine

$80.00

The grapes for Os Pasas come from steep, terraced hillsides and is comprised of roughly 70-75% Treixadura, a variety known for producing delicate, peachy, and flinty wines ideal for blending with the higher acid varieties like Albariño and Lado, and the floral Torrontés. The grapes were hand-harvested, fermented spontaneously with native yeasts in steel vat, and raised on the lees in vat for 10-12 months. It is a fresh light to medium-bodied vinho branco with beautiful structure and subtle flavors of citrus, honey, and seashell minerality.