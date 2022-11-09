La Bodega -by salts
21 Nichols Avenue
Watertown, MA 02472
Popular Items
Take-Out Menu Options:
KALE Salad
Toasted Hazelnuts, Idiazabal Cheese, Creamy Egg Vinaigrette.
BEET Salad
Roasted Beets, Toasted Almonds, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Orange, Mint.
MANGALITSA Ham
Acorn Fed 36-Month Cured Spanish Ham.
OLIVES
House Marinated Spanish Olives, Fennel, Orange, Chili, Garden Herbs.
PAN TOMATE
Grilled Artisan Bread, Olive Oil, Heirloom Tomato, Sea Salt.
PAN TOMATE CHEESE
Grilled Artisan Bread, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Heirloom Tomato, Manchego Cheese.
SHISHITO Peppers
Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Lemon Zest.
GAZPACHO
Garden Tomato Gazpacho -Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Fried Bread.
SOUP, Corn
Local Farm Corn Soup, Ember Grilled Mushrooms, Tarragon.
FAINA
Wood Roasted Chickpea Faina -Local Goat Cheese, Fire Roasted Red Pepper, Shaved Red Onion.
OCTUPUS
Wood Grilled Wild Spanish Octopus, Heirloom Fingerling Potatoes, Pimentón.
MUSHROOMS, Wild in Escabeche.
Spring Artichokes, Farm Egg.
EMPANADAS, Ham & Cheese
Ham, Provolone, Caramelized Spring Onion. /two per order
EMPANADAS, Beef
Ground Beef, Green Olive, Farm Egg. / two per order
CARROT, Baby
Hazelnut, Fried Bread, Romesco Sauce.
PASTEL Carne
House Ground Beef, Olives, Tomato, Onion, Heirloom Potato.
SWEET POTATO
Ember Roasted Sweet Potato, Smoked Ricotta, Seeds and Grains.
PORK SAUSAGE, Wood Grilled
Local Farm Eggplant Escabeche, Garden Oregano.
CHIVITO al Pan
Beef Tenderloin, Ham, Pancetta, Provolone, Farm Egg, French Roll.
CHORIPAN
Wood Grilled Pork Sausage, Vine Ripe Tomato, Lettuce, French Roll.
CHICKEN, Wood Grilled Poussin
Whole Baby Chicken, Lemon, Rosemary, Spring Garlic, Parsley.
MILANESA al Pan
Lightly Breaded Beef Tenderloin, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, French Roll.
MILANESA, Napolitana
Lightly Breaded Beef Tenderloin, Tomato, Ham, Provolone Cheese.
RIBEYE, Wood Grilled Uruguayan Beef
10 oz. All Natural Beef Ribeye, Salsa Criolla.
PARRILLA Completa
Taste of Uruguay: Wood Grilled Beef Ribeye, Pork Sausage, and Free Range Chicken.
DUCK, Whole Roasted Boneless
Sourdough Bread Stuffing, Lavender Honey Glaze, Red Wine Duck Sauce. Note: If you wish to secure the Duck please order 48-hour ahead; otherwise upon availability. Please feel free to call us to reserve it. The Duck will be fully prepared and cooked to be warmed up at home -or left slightly undercooked to be finish at home to perfection.
Take-Out Dessert Options:
ALFAJORES
Shortbread Cookies, Coconut, Dulce de Leche. (2 per order) Customize you quantity.
BREAD PUDDING
Budin de Pan, Roasted Bananas, Salted Caramel.
CHEESECAKE, Basque Style
Local Farm Blueberries, Candied Lemon.
DARK CHOCOLATE Tart
Candied Pine Nuts, Raspberries, Sea Salt.
FLAN con Dulce de Leche
Dehydrated Dark Chocolate Mousse, Bay Leaf.
JAR, Dulce de Leche
Dulce de Leche Jar (840 grs.)
Craft Cocktails To Go
Spanish 75
Grapefruit, Lemon Thyme, Gin, Gran Reserva Cava.
The Uruguayan Bee "La Abeja"
Honey Grappa, Citrus, Thyme, Oak Barrel Aged Gin.
Caipirinha
Lime, Organic Sugar Cane, Black Lemon, Oak Aged Cachaça.
Sangria de la Casa
Red Wine, Watermelon, Mint, House Citrus Liquor.
La Bodega Negroni
Artisanal Mate Gin, Spanish Vermouth, Campari, Burnt Orange.
The Senator Line
Vermouth, Dried Orange, Vanilla, Smoke, Bourbon.
Wood Grilled Fig Old Fashioned
Black Mission Fig Infused Bourbon, Aromatic Bitters.
Spice Routes
Black Walnut, Mace, Sherry, Date Infused Dark Rum.
Craft Beer & Cider
Shark Tracker, Light Lager
Nantucket.
Aeronaut, "Hop Hop & Away", India Session Ale
Massachusetts (16oz)
Maine Beer Co. - Daily Selection
Maine (16oz)
Great Divide, "Colette", Farm House Ale
Colorado
Stillwater, "Insetto", Sour Ale with Italian Plums
Connecticut
Hermit Thrush, Brattle Beer, Sour Ale with Local Apples
Vermont (16oz)
Hermit Thrush, Gin Barrel Sour Saison
Vermont. (16oz)
Banded Horn, "Veridian" IPA
Maine. (16oz)
EXIBIT A, Hair Raiser, Double IPA
Brooklyn Brown
New York
Samuel Smith, Oatmeal Stout
England
Anxo, "Cidre Blanc", Dry Cider
Washington DC
Viuda De Angelon, Pear Cider
Spain
Sparkling Wine
2016 Gramona "La Cuvee", Brut Cava Gran Reserva, Spain
Elegant floral notes wrapped in stone fruit - peach, apricot,golden apple, lemon peel, closed by a shy note of raw almond.
2012 Bodegas Carrau "Sust", Brut Sparkling, Uruguay
Complex aromas of citrus and apricot dry fruit with almonds and spicy notes
2011 Bodegas Carrau "Sust", Rose Sparkling, Uruguay
Exclusive to La Bodega, 100% Pinot Noir Dry Sparkling Wine with elegant notes of red fruits, citrus and spice.
NV Roederer Estate Brut, California
Sleek and luxurious, with expressive Asian pear, strawberry blossom and roasted hazelnut flavors that build richness on an opulent finish.
NV Billecart-Salmon, Brut Reserve Champagne, France
A harmonious Champagne that's satiny in texture, framing flavors of Asian pear, star fruit, pastry and honey.
NV Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rose Champagne, France
This cuvée unveils a subtle aroma leading to an elegant, delicate bouquet of fine notes of red berries and zest of citrus fruits.
Uruguayan White & Rose Wine
2018 Bodegas Garzon, Pinot Noir Rose, Uruguay
Aromas of orange and nectarine with hints of pomegranate and stone fruit.
2018 Bodegas Cerro Chapeu, Chardonnay de Reserva, Uruguay
delicate fruit aromas of melon, red apple and pineapple with a very delicate touch of toasted almonds and honey.
2017 Bodegas Cerro Chapeu, "Sur Lie", Sauvignon Blanc, Uruguay
Intense on the nose, with fruit and slightly herbal aromas. Notes of grapefruit, green apple and white peach.
2018 Familia Pisano, Rio de Los Pajaros, Torrontes Reserve, Uruguay
An inviting floral bouquet and vibrant peach and citrus flavors, hints of spice can be detected on the dry finish.
2018 Bodegas Garzon, Albarino Reserve, Uruguay
Lime, lemon and Granny Smith apple, accompanied by white flower and salty mineral aromas.
2017 Bodegas Garzon, Single Vineyard Albarino, Uruguay
Unique aromas of flowers, mangoes, nutmeg and cinnamon. Full-bodied, with spices, such as nutmeg and white pepper.
2017 Bodegas Bouza, Albarino Reserve, Uruguay
Beautifully composed white-flower and citrus aromas open this Uruguayan Albariño that in many ways is similar to those from Galicia in Spain. A juicy, bright palate offers flavors of lemon and orange, while bright acidity provides backbone and length to the finish.
Uruguayan Red Wine
2017 Bodegas Cerro Chapeu, Pinot Noir Reserva, Uruguay.
Red bright delicate color. Intense red fruits like raspberries and delicate notes of tea spices and rose. A pleasant balanced with very subtle French oak
2015 Familia Pisano, Tannat-Syrah Blend, "Rio de Los Pajaros", Uruguay.
Dark fruits and ripe tannins form this 100% Tannat.
2015 Familia Pisano, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, "RPF", Uruguay.
Aroma of dark fruits, hazelnut, vanilla and green pepper. The palate is balanced, smooth and structured ending in a long finish.
2017 Bodegas Garzon, Cabernet Franc Reserve, Uruguay
Aromas of ripe peppers, spices and fruits of the forest accompanied by a subtle chocolate note and hints of smoke.
2016 Bodegas Garzon, Marselan Reserve, Uruguay.
Aromas of red fruits with mineral, mint and eucalyptus notes.
2015 Bodegas Garzon, Pinot Noir Single Vineyard, Uruguay
Elegant and expressive with aromas reminiscent of cherries and roses.
2016 Bodegas Garzon, Tannat Single Vineyard, Uruguay
Intense notes of dark fruits, chocolate and sweet spices.
2015 Familia Deicas, Tannat, Valle de Los Manantiales Vineyard, Uruguay
Aromas of prune and raisin with notes of wild berry, plum and integrated oak on the finish.
Weekly Selection - Vintage Wine
2010 Vina De Martin, "Os Pasa's", Ribeiro White, Spain - White Wine
The grapes for Os Pasas come from steep, terraced hillsides and is comprised of roughly 70-75% Treixadura, a variety known for producing delicate, peachy, and flinty wines ideal for blending with the higher acid varieties like Albariño and Lado, and the floral Torrontés. The grapes were hand-harvested, fermented spontaneously with native yeasts in steel vat, and raised on the lees in vat for 10-12 months. It is a fresh light to medium-bodied vinho branco with beautiful structure and subtle flavors of citrus, honey, and seashell minerality.
2010 Rafael Palacios, "As Sortes", Godello, Spain - White Wine
Aromas of citrus and melon. The wine has an elegant flavor with hints of ripe peach and pear. The aftertaste reveals notes of citrus peel, spices and chalky minerality.
2001 Bodegas R. Lopez de Heredia, Vina Tondonia Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain - Red Wine
The 2001 Vina Tondonia Reserva is bridled with a lovely nose of red fruit, fireside hearth, a touch of mulberry and small red cherry. The palate is medium-bodied with fine tannins, crisp red fruits (wild strawberry and cranberry) with a sharp, vibrant, tense, tannic finish that has immense precision.
Additional Beverages
Small Batch Roasted Coffee Bags
Regular Coffee Bag - To Go
La Bodega's artisanal small batch roasted coffee by Karma Coffee. Sourced from Guatemala with sweet citrus notes and milk chocolate body.
Decaf Coffee Bag - To Go
La Bodega's artisanal small batch roasted coffee by Karma Coffee. Sourced from Guatemala with sweet citrus notes and milk chocolate body.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Spanish-Uruguayan inspired farm to table cuisine cooked over wood fire to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.
