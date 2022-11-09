Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Bodega -by salts

review star

No reviews yet

21 Nichols Avenue

Watertown, MA 02472

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BEET Salad
SOUP, Corn
CARROT, Baby

Take-Out Menu Options:

KALE Salad

$12.00

Toasted Hazelnuts, Idiazabal Cheese, Creamy Egg Vinaigrette.

BEET Salad

$10.00

Roasted Beets, Toasted Almonds, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Orange, Mint.

MANGALITSA Ham

$20.00

Acorn Fed 36-Month Cured Spanish Ham.

OLIVES

$5.00

House Marinated Spanish Olives, Fennel, Orange, Chili, Garden Herbs.

PAN TOMATE

$5.00

Grilled Artisan Bread, Olive Oil, Heirloom Tomato, Sea Salt.

PAN TOMATE CHEESE

$9.00

Grilled Artisan Bread, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Heirloom Tomato, Manchego Cheese.

SHISHITO Peppers

$7.00

Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Lemon Zest.

GAZPACHO

$10.00Out of stock

Garden Tomato Gazpacho -Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Fried Bread.

SOUP, Corn

$12.00

Local Farm Corn Soup, Ember Grilled Mushrooms, Tarragon.

FAINA

$11.00

Wood Roasted Chickpea Faina -Local Goat Cheese, Fire Roasted Red Pepper, Shaved Red Onion.

OCTUPUS

$16.00

Wood Grilled Wild Spanish Octopus, Heirloom Fingerling Potatoes, Pimentón.

MUSHROOMS, Wild in Escabeche.

$16.00

Spring Artichokes, Farm Egg.

EMPANADAS, Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Ham, Provolone, Caramelized Spring Onion. /two per order

EMPANADAS, Beef

$12.00

Ground Beef, Green Olive, Farm Egg. / two per order

CARROT, Baby

$11.00

Hazelnut, Fried Bread, Romesco Sauce.

PASTEL Carne

$15.00Out of stock

House Ground Beef, Olives, Tomato, Onion, Heirloom Potato.

SWEET POTATO

$12.00Out of stock

Ember Roasted Sweet Potato, Smoked Ricotta, Seeds and Grains.

PORK SAUSAGE, Wood Grilled

$15.00

Local Farm Eggplant Escabeche, Garden Oregano.

CHIVITO al Pan

$18.00

Beef Tenderloin, Ham, Pancetta, Provolone, Farm Egg, French Roll.

CHORIPAN

$12.00

Wood Grilled Pork Sausage, Vine Ripe Tomato, Lettuce, French Roll.

CHICKEN, Wood Grilled Poussin

$19.00

Whole Baby Chicken, Lemon, Rosemary, Spring Garlic, Parsley.

MILANESA al Pan

$15.00

Lightly Breaded Beef Tenderloin, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, French Roll.

MILANESA, Napolitana

$20.00

Lightly Breaded Beef Tenderloin, Tomato, Ham, Provolone Cheese.

RIBEYE, Wood Grilled Uruguayan Beef

$29.00

10 oz. All Natural Beef Ribeye, Salsa Criolla.

PARRILLA Completa

$59.00

Taste of Uruguay: Wood Grilled Beef Ribeye, Pork Sausage, and Free Range Chicken.

DUCK, Whole Roasted Boneless

$68.00

Sourdough Bread Stuffing, Lavender Honey Glaze, Red Wine Duck Sauce. Note: If you wish to secure the Duck please order 48-hour ahead; otherwise upon availability. Please feel free to call us to reserve it.   The Duck will be fully prepared and cooked to be warmed up at home -or left slightly undercooked to be finish at home to perfection.

Take-Out Dessert Options:

ALFAJORES

$7.00

Shortbread Cookies, Coconut, Dulce de Leche. (2 per order) Customize you quantity.

BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

Budin de Pan, Roasted Bananas, Salted Caramel.

CHEESECAKE, Basque Style

$12.00

Local Farm Blueberries, Candied Lemon.

DARK CHOCOLATE Tart

$12.00

Candied Pine Nuts, Raspberries, Sea Salt.

FLAN con Dulce de Leche

$12.00

Dehydrated Dark Chocolate Mousse, Bay Leaf.

JAR, Dulce de Leche

$25.00

Dulce de Leche Jar (840 grs.)

Craft Cocktails To Go

Spanish 75

$14.00

Grapefruit, Lemon Thyme, Gin, Gran Reserva Cava.

The Uruguayan Bee "La Abeja"

$14.00

Honey Grappa, Citrus, Thyme, Oak Barrel Aged Gin.

Caipirinha

$14.00

Lime, Organic Sugar Cane, Black Lemon, Oak Aged Cachaça.

Sangria de la Casa

$12.00

Red Wine, Watermelon, Mint, House Citrus Liquor.

La Bodega Negroni

$14.00

Artisanal Mate Gin, Spanish Vermouth, Campari, Burnt Orange.

The Senator Line

$14.00

Vermouth, Dried Orange, Vanilla, Smoke, Bourbon.

Wood Grilled Fig Old Fashioned

$15.00

Black Mission Fig Infused Bourbon, Aromatic Bitters.

Spice Routes

$14.00

Black Walnut, Mace, Sherry, Date Infused Dark Rum.

Craft Beer & Cider

Gluten Free, Spain
Shark Tracker, Light Lager

Shark Tracker, Light Lager

$6.00

Nantucket.

Aeronaut, "Hop Hop & Away", India Session Ale

Aeronaut, "Hop Hop & Away", India Session Ale

$9.00

Massachusetts (16oz)

Maine Beer Co. - Daily Selection

Maine Beer Co. - Daily Selection

$14.00

Maine (16oz)

Great Divide, "Colette", Farm House Ale

Great Divide, "Colette", Farm House Ale

$6.00

Colorado

Stillwater, "Insetto", Sour Ale with Italian Plums

Stillwater, "Insetto", Sour Ale with Italian Plums

$8.00

Connecticut

Hermit Thrush, Brattle Beer, Sour Ale with Local Apples

Hermit Thrush, Brattle Beer, Sour Ale with Local Apples

$11.00

Vermont (16oz)

Hermit Thrush, Gin Barrel Sour Saison

Hermit Thrush, Gin Barrel Sour Saison

$18.00Out of stock

Vermont. (16oz)

Banded Horn, "Veridian" IPA

Banded Horn, "Veridian" IPA

$9.00

Maine. (16oz)

EXIBIT A, Hair Raiser, Double IPA

$10.00
Brooklyn Brown

Brooklyn Brown

$6.00

New York

Samuel Smith, Oatmeal Stout

Samuel Smith, Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

England

Anxo, "Cidre Blanc", Dry Cider

Anxo, "Cidre Blanc", Dry Cider

$6.00

Washington DC

Viuda De Angelon, Pear Cider

Viuda De Angelon, Pear Cider

$9.00

Spain

Sparkling Wine

Sauvignon Gris-Petit Manseng. Montevideo, Uruguay.
2016 Gramona "La Cuvee", Brut Cava Gran Reserva, Spain

2016 Gramona "La Cuvee", Brut Cava Gran Reserva, Spain

$60.00

Elegant floral notes wrapped in stone fruit - peach, apricot,golden apple, lemon peel, closed by a shy note of raw almond.

2012 Bodegas Carrau "Sust", Brut Sparkling, Uruguay

2012 Bodegas Carrau "Sust", Brut Sparkling, Uruguay

$60.00

Complex aromas of citrus and apricot dry fruit with almonds and spicy notes

2011 Bodegas Carrau "Sust", Rose Sparkling, Uruguay

2011 Bodegas Carrau "Sust", Rose Sparkling, Uruguay

$80.00

Exclusive to La Bodega, 100% Pinot Noir Dry Sparkling Wine with elegant notes of red fruits, citrus and spice.

NV Roederer Estate Brut, California

NV Roederer Estate Brut, California

$50.00

Sleek and luxurious, with expressive Asian pear, strawberry blossom and roasted hazelnut flavors that build richness on an opulent finish.

NV Billecart-Salmon, Brut Reserve Champagne, France

NV Billecart-Salmon, Brut Reserve Champagne, France

$120.00

A harmonious Champagne that's satiny in texture, framing flavors of Asian pear, star fruit, pastry and honey.

NV Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rose Champagne, France

NV Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rose Champagne, France

$165.00

This cuvée unveils a subtle aroma leading to an elegant, delicate bouquet of fine notes of red berries and zest of citrus fruits.

Uruguayan White & Rose Wine

Berries, Red Fruit, Spice Notes
2018 Bodegas Garzon, Pinot Noir Rose, Uruguay

2018 Bodegas Garzon, Pinot Noir Rose, Uruguay

$45.00Out of stock

Aromas of orange and nectarine with hints of pomegranate and stone fruit.

2018 Bodegas Cerro Chapeu, Chardonnay de Reserva, Uruguay

2018 Bodegas Cerro Chapeu, Chardonnay de Reserva, Uruguay

$40.00

delicate fruit aromas of melon, red apple and pineapple with a very delicate touch of toasted almonds and honey.

2017 Bodegas Cerro Chapeu, "Sur Lie", Sauvignon Blanc, Uruguay

2017 Bodegas Cerro Chapeu, "Sur Lie", Sauvignon Blanc, Uruguay

$40.00

Intense on the nose, with fruit and slightly herbal aromas. Notes of grapefruit, green apple and white peach.

2018 Familia Pisano, Rio de Los Pajaros, Torrontes Reserve, Uruguay

2018 Familia Pisano, Rio de Los Pajaros, Torrontes Reserve, Uruguay

$40.00

An inviting floral bouquet and vibrant peach and citrus flavors, hints of spice can be detected on the dry finish.

2018 Bodegas Garzon, Albarino Reserve, Uruguay

2018 Bodegas Garzon, Albarino Reserve, Uruguay

$40.00

Lime, lemon and Granny Smith apple, accompanied by white flower and salty mineral aromas.

2017 Bodegas Garzon, Single Vineyard Albarino, Uruguay

2017 Bodegas Garzon, Single Vineyard Albarino, Uruguay

$60.00

Unique aromas of flowers, mangoes, nutmeg and cinnamon. Full-bodied, with spices, such as nutmeg and white pepper.

2017 Bodegas Bouza, Albarino Reserve, Uruguay

$60.00

Beautifully composed white-flower and citrus aromas open this Uruguayan Albariño that in many ways is similar to those from Galicia in Spain. A juicy, bright palate offers flavors of lemon and orange, while bright acidity provides backbone and length to the finish.

Uruguayan Red Wine

Red bright delicate color. Intense red fruits like raspberries and delicate notes of tea spices and rose. A pleasant balanced with very subtle French oak
2017 Bodegas Cerro Chapeu, Pinot Noir Reserva, Uruguay.

2017 Bodegas Cerro Chapeu, Pinot Noir Reserva, Uruguay.

$40.00

Red bright delicate color. Intense red fruits like raspberries and delicate notes of tea spices and rose. A pleasant balanced with very subtle French oak

2015 Familia Pisano, Tannat-Syrah Blend, "Rio de Los Pajaros", Uruguay.

2015 Familia Pisano, Tannat-Syrah Blend, "Rio de Los Pajaros", Uruguay.

$45.00

Dark fruits and ripe tannins form this 100% Tannat.

2015 Familia Pisano, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, "RPF", Uruguay.

2015 Familia Pisano, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, "RPF", Uruguay.

$55.00Out of stock

Aroma of dark fruits, hazelnut, vanilla and green pepper. The palate is balanced, smooth and structured ending in a long finish.

2017 Bodegas Garzon, Cabernet Franc Reserve, Uruguay

2017 Bodegas Garzon, Cabernet Franc Reserve, Uruguay

$40.00

Aromas of ripe peppers, spices and fruits of the forest accompanied by a subtle chocolate note and hints of smoke.

2016 Bodegas Garzon, Marselan Reserve, Uruguay.

2016 Bodegas Garzon, Marselan Reserve, Uruguay.

$40.00

Aromas of red fruits with mineral, mint and eucalyptus notes.

2015 Bodegas Garzon, Pinot Noir Single Vineyard, Uruguay

2015 Bodegas Garzon, Pinot Noir Single Vineyard, Uruguay

$60.00Out of stock

Elegant and expressive with aromas reminiscent of cherries and roses.

2016 Bodegas Garzon, Tannat Single Vineyard, Uruguay

2016 Bodegas Garzon, Tannat Single Vineyard, Uruguay

$60.00

Intense notes of dark fruits, chocolate and sweet spices.

2015 Familia Deicas, Tannat, Valle de Los Manantiales Vineyard, Uruguay

2015 Familia Deicas, Tannat, Valle de Los Manantiales Vineyard, Uruguay

$75.00

Aromas of prune and raisin with notes of wild berry, plum and integrated oak on the finish.

Weekly Selection - Vintage Wine

2010 Vina De Martin, "Os Pasa's", Ribeiro White, Spain - White Wine

2010 Vina De Martin, "Os Pasa's", Ribeiro White, Spain - White Wine

$80.00

The grapes for Os Pasas come from steep, terraced hillsides and is comprised of roughly 70-75% Treixadura, a variety known for producing delicate, peachy, and flinty wines ideal for blending with the higher acid varieties like Albariño and Lado, and the floral Torrontés. The grapes were hand-harvested, fermented spontaneously with native yeasts in steel vat, and raised on the lees in vat for 10-12 months. It is a fresh light to medium-bodied vinho branco with beautiful structure and subtle flavors of citrus, honey, and seashell minerality.

2010 Rafael Palacios, "As Sortes", Godello, Spain - White Wine

2010 Rafael Palacios, "As Sortes", Godello, Spain - White Wine

$80.00

Aromas of citrus and melon. The wine has an elegant flavor with hints of ripe peach and pear. The aftertaste reveals notes of citrus peel, spices and chalky minerality.

2001 Bodegas R. Lopez de Heredia, Vina Tondonia Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain - Red Wine

2001 Bodegas R. Lopez de Heredia, Vina Tondonia Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain - Red Wine

$90.00

The 2001 Vina Tondonia Reserva is bridled with a lovely nose of red fruit, fireside hearth, a touch of mulberry and small red cherry. The palate is medium-bodied with fine tannins, crisp red fruits (wild strawberry and cranberry) with a sharp, vibrant, tense, tannic finish that has immense precision.

Additional Beverages

Saratoga Sparkling Natural Water - Glass Bottle 28 oz.

Saratoga Sparkling Natural Water - Glass Bottle 28 oz.

$5.00
Saratoga Still Natural Water - Glass Bottle 28 oz.

Saratoga Still Natural Water - Glass Bottle 28 oz.

$5.00
Coke - Glass Bottle

Coke - Glass Bottle

$3.00
Fanta Orange - Glass Bottle

Fanta Orange - Glass Bottle

$3.00
Sprite - Glass Bottle

Sprite - Glass Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Gingerale - Can

$2.00

Diet Coke - Can

$2.00

Small Batch Roasted Coffee Bags

Regular Coffee Bag - To Go

Regular Coffee Bag - To Go

$16.00

La Bodega's artisanal small batch roasted coffee by Karma Coffee. Sourced from Guatemala with sweet citrus notes and milk chocolate body.

Decaf Coffee Bag - To Go

Decaf Coffee Bag - To Go

$16.00

La Bodega's artisanal small batch roasted coffee by Karma Coffee. Sourced from Guatemala with sweet citrus notes and milk chocolate body.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Spanish-Uruguayan inspired farm to table cuisine cooked over wood fire to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

Location

21 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472

Directions

Gallery
La Bodega -by salts image
La Bodega -by salts image

Similar restaurants in your area

Uncommon Grounds - Watertown
orange star4.1 • 405
575 Mt Auburn St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Intelligentsia Coffee - Watertown
orange starNo Reviews
810 Mount Auburn St Watertown, MA 02742
View restaurantnext
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.0 • 834
1 Belmont St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
The Dons BBQ - 93 School Street
orange starNo Reviews
93 School Street Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Joyful Garden 聚福
orange starNo Reviews
550 Arsenal Street Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Branch Line
orange star4.5 • 3,191
321 Arsenal St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Watertown

Branch Line
orange star4.5 • 3,191
321 Arsenal St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
orange star4.7 • 1,080
11 North Beacon Street Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Uncommon Grounds - Watertown
orange star4.1 • 405
575 Mt Auburn St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
The Halfway Cafe Watertown
orange star4.2 • 384
394 Main St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Ritcey East
orange star4.6 • 376
208 Waverley Avenue Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Gigi's Pizza Co.
orange star4.7 • 91
129 Waltham St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Watertown
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston