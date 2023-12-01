La Casa Del Chivolin 2423 S 6th St
No reviews yet
2423 S 6th St
MILWAUKEE, WI 53215
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
COCOS Y COCTELES
- Super Coconut$35.00
Coconut stuffed with ceviche, shrimp cocktail or aguachiles, with 2 oysters in their shell
- Cachondo Coconut$28.00
Coconut stuffed with ceviche, shrimp cocktail or aguachiles
- Medium Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Warm or cold
- Large Shrimp Cocktail$22.00
Warm or cold
- Shrimp & Oysters Cocktail$27.00
- Octopus & Oysters Cocktail$28.00
Warm or cold
- Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail$25.00
Warm or cold
- Cocktail Cochiloco$25.00
Shrimp cocktail & botaneros shrimp
- Chingon Coconut$43.00
Coconut stuffed with ceviche, shrimp cocktail or aguachiles, 2nd choice botanero shrimp. Choice of a shot of Don Julio
- Special Mendigo Cocktail$27.00
Shrimp, ceviche, octopus, crab meat, & 2 oysters
PLATILLOS DE CAMARON
- Breaded Shrimp$18.99
- Shrimp a La Mantequilla$18.99
- Shrimp a La Diabla / Devil$18.99
- Shrimp a La Veracruzana$19.75
- Octopus to Your Liking
- Shrimp Chipotle Mayo$18.99
- Habanero Mango Shrimp$18.99
- Mexican Style Shrimp$18.99
- Cucaracha Shrimp$22.00
- Zarandeados Shrimp$19.75
- Desvelado Shrimp$60.00
- Shrimpa La Ajillo / Garlic$18.99
- Shrimp Huichol$18.99
- Tamarind Shrimp$18.99
- Grilled Shrimp / Camaron a La Plancha$18.99
CALDOS
TEQUILA SHOTS
CANTARO CHIVOLIN
- Gran Centenario Plata$160.00
- Hornitos Plata$160.00
- Don Julioy Patron Blanco$180.00
- Julio 70$270.00
- 1800 Cristalino$270.00
- Herradura Ultra$270.00
- Don Julio Reposado Patron Reposado$230.00
- Herradura Reposado$230.00
- Centenario Reposado$230.00
- Jose Cuervo Reposado$230.00
- Don Ramon Reposado$230.00
- Adictivo Blanco$230.00
APPETIZER
- Chivolin Basket$13.00
3 chicken tenders, 3 chicken nuggets, 3 mozzarella sticks, shrimp, and French Fries with chipotle mayo dipping sauce
- Ceviche Campechano$20.00
Shrimp, octopus, & oysters
- Cold Shrimp Chivolin Style$15.99
- Nachos Chivolin$14.99
Lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, chipotle mayo, cheese sauce & shrimp
- Small Mixed Ceviche$12.99
Shrimp & fish mixed with pico de gallo
- Cheese Fries$7.00
French fries topped with cheese sauce
- 2nd Basket of Chips & Salsa$4.00
Fresh avocado, onions, cilantro and tomato. Add jalapeño
- Guacamole & Chips$8.00
Fresh avocado, onions, cilantro and tomato. Add jalapeno
- French Fries Botaneras$5.99
Fries with botanero seasoning
KIDS MENU
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
4 pc & French fries
- Chicken Nuggets$7.99
8 pc & French fries
- Cheeseburger$7.99
Plain or with lettuce, tomato. French fries
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
4 pc & French fries. Dipping sauce: ranch, mayo, ketchup, sour cream or chipotle mayo
- Rice & Beans$6.99
- Cheese French Fries$7.99
- Buttered Shrimp & Rice$10.99
- Taco & Quesadilla$8.99
Served with rice. Choice of: chicken, steak, cheese, or ground beef
- 2 Enchiladas Rojas$10.99
Served with rice & beans. Choice of chicken, steak, cheese, or ground beef
MOJARRAS Y FILLETES
- Natural Fried Mojarra$16.99
- Botanera Mojarra$18.00
- Mojarra a La Diabla / Devil$18.00
- Mojarra Al Ajillo / Garlic$18.00
- Mojarra a La Veracruzana$20.00
- Mojarra Zarandeada Estilo Chivolin$20.00
- Mojarra Jarocha$25.00
Whole tilapia, shrimp, octopus, crab meat, with a homemade salsa and seasoning, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Empapelada Mojarra$23.00
Onions, tomato, banana peppers, & the house seasoning
- Mojarra Con Pulpo$30.00
FILLETES DE PEZCADO
OSTIONES Y MEJILLONES
- 1/2 Dozen Natural Oysters$15.00
- 1 Dozen Natural Oysters$25.00
- 1/2 Dozen Oysters with Ceviche$15.99
- 1 Dozen Oysters with Ceviche$30.00
- 1/2 Dozen Oysters with Aguachiles$15.99
- 1 Dozen Oysters with Aguachiles$30.00
- 1/2 Dozen Charro Style Oysters$15.99
House pico de gallo with salsa
- 1 Dozen Charro Style Oysters$30.00
House pico de gallo with salsa
- Ostras Botaneras$20.00
20 mussles with botanero seasoning
- Green Mussles to Your Liking$24.00
Ostras a tu gusto. Sauteed green mussles with your choice of salsa
HOUSE SPECIALITYS
- Trio Chivolin 3 iteams$50.00
Includes 3 portions of your choice: 2 cold items & 1 hot item: shrimp ceviche, shrimp & octopus cocktail, mixed botanero shimp, or fish cracklings
- Ruleta Nayarita 4 iteams$90.00
Includes 5 portions: botanero shrimp, cold shrimp, kora shrimp, steamed shrimp, & cucaracha shrimp
- La Rumorosa$150.00
Chipotle mayo shrimp, devil shrimp, breaded shrimp, garlic shrimp, prawn shrimp, salad with cucumbers, and French fries. Side of tortillas & bread
- Charola Culichi$60.00
Botanero mixed shrimp, orange aguachiles, and Caribbean ceviche
- Chicharron De Pescado 1p$20.00
Natural or botaneros. Fried tilapia skin with botanero seasoning. Dipping sauce chimichurri & chipotle mayo
- Trio Corita 4 iteams$75.00
Includes 4 portions: kora shrimp, mango habanero ceviche, shrimp cocktail, & green aguachiles
- 6 Pieces Langostinos$20.00
Prawn shrimp with house prawn salsa
- 12 Pieces Langostinos$38.00
Prawn shrimp with house prawn salsa
- Seafood Paella 1p$23.00
Mixed seafood with rice
- Emperrados Shrimp 1p$23.00
Cold shrimp with spicy salsa, cucumber, and red onions
- Botanero with 1 Mojarra$25.00
Whole tilapia and head on shrimp, with botanero seasoning
- Botanero Shrimp 1p$20.00
Green mussles, head on shrimp with shell
- Medium Botanero Shrimp $40$40.00
Green mussles, head on shrimp with shell
- Botanero Shrimp $60$60.00
Green mussles, head on shrimp with shell
- Botanero Shrimp $80$80.00
Green mussles, head on shrimp with shell
- Mega Botanero Shrimp $200$200.00
Green mussles, head on shrimp with shell
- Botanero Mixto $25$25.00
Head on shrimp with shell, green mussles, and fish cracklings
- Botanero Mixto $45$45.00
Head on shrimp with shell, green mussles, and fish cracklings
- Botanero Mixto $65$65.00
Head on shrimp with shell, green mussles, and fish cracklings
- Family Botanero Mixto$100.00
Head on shrimp with shell, green mussles, and fish cracklings
- Mega Botanero Mixto$230.00
Head on shrimp with shell, green mussles, and fish cracklings
- aguachiles 1p$22.00
A La CARTA
- Tacos Corn Tortilla$2.75
Each
- Ceviche Tostada Plate$16.00
3 tostadas
- Shrimp Tostada Plate$16.00
3 tostadas
- Shrimp Salad$18.00
- Torta$8.75
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, beans, & sour cream. Choice of meat: steak, chicken, pork, ground beef, or chorizo
- Burrito$8.75
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, & sour cream. Choice of meat: steak, chicken, pork, ground beef, or chorizo
- Small Quesadilla$4.75
Choice of meat: steak, chicken, pork, ground beef or chorizo
- Large Quesadilla$8.00
Choice of meat: steak, chicken, pork, ground beef or chorizo
- Pulpo Enamorado with Tropical Ceviche$60.00
1 paloma 1 cerveza
- Octopus Tostada Plate$20.00
3 tostadas
- Aguachiles Tostada Plate$18.00
3 tostadas
- 2 Asada Tostadas$9.75
- 2 Chicken Tostadas$9.75
- Shrimp Taco Plate$12.00
3 tacos
- Fish Taco$12.75
3 tacos
- Shrimp & Octopus Taco Plate$15.00
3 Tacos
MEXICAN FAVORITES
- Carne Asada$18.99
Marinated tender skirt steak done to your taste with grilled onions and bell peppers
- Enchiladas Rojas De Queso$13.99
3 rolled up corn tortillas with cheese topped with red hot mild salsa & sour cream
- Enchiladas Suizas Red Salsa$14.99
3 rolled up corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or steak, topped with cheese and sour cream
- Enchiladas Suizas Green Salsa$14.99
3 rolled up corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or steak, topped with cheese and sour cream
- Shrimp Enchiladas$18.99
3 rolled up corn or flour tortillas with shrimp topped with cheese and sour cream
- Taco Dinner$13.99
3 tacos with your choice of meat, steak, chicken, pork, ground beef or chorizo. Mexican style or American style
- Bistec en Chile De Arbol$16.99
- Bistec en Salsa Verde$16.99
- Flautas De Pollo$14.99
3 hand-rolled tortillas stuffed with chicken topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, & queso fresco. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Dinner$13.99
- Shrimp Burrito Binner$15.99
1 big burrito with steak, chorizo, pastor, or chicken, with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato
- Quesadilla Dinner$13.99
1 large quesadilla choice of meat: steak, chicken, pork, ground beef, or chorizo
- Shrimp Quesadilla Dinner$15.99
- Carne a La Tampiquena$19.99
Tender skirt steak done to your taste with grilled onions and bell peppers served with 1 red cheese enchilada
FAJITAS
PARRILLADAS
- 1 Person Seafood Parrillada$28.00
Shrimp, fish cracklings, oysters, octopus, crab meat, potatoes, & quesadillas. Served with rice, beans, & salad
- 2 People Seafood Parrillada$50.00
Shrimp, fish cracklings, oysters, octopus, crab meat, potatoes, & quesadillas. Served with rice, beans, & salad
- 3 People Seafood Parrillada$80.00
Shrimp, fish cracklings, oysters, octopus, crab meat, potatoes, & quesadillas. Served with rice, beans, & salad
- 4 People Seafood Parrillada$110.00
Shrimp, fish cracklings, oysters, octopus, crab meat, potatoes, & quesadillas. Served with rice, beans, & salad
- 1 Person Executive Parrillada$28.00
Shrimp, fish cracklings, oysters, crab meat, beef, chicken, potatoes, & quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, & salad
- 2 People Executive Parrillada$50.00
Shrimp, fish cracklings, oysters, crab meat, beef, chicken, potatoes, & quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, & salad
- 3 People Executive Parrillada$80.00
Shrimp, fish cracklings, oysters, crab meat, beef, chicken, potatoes, & quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, & salad
- 4 People Executive Parrillada$110.00
Shrimp, fish cracklings, oysters, crab meat, beef, chicken, potatoes, & quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, & salad
CHARAOLAS FAMILIARES
- Ceviche De Camaron $45$45.00
- Ceviche De Camaron $65$65.00
- Ceviche De Camaron $80$80.00
- Ceviche De Camaron 120$120.00
- Ceviche Mixto $45$45.00
- Ceviche mixto $65$65.00
- Ceviche Mixto $80$80.00
- ceviche camaron y pescado $120$120.00
- la Navegante charola $220$220.00
2 soups, 2 mojarras, 1 octopus ceviche, 1 mixed ceviche, aguachiles, mixed mariscada, 2 sides of rice, bread or tortillas
- la Buchanera mediana $95$95.00
Mixed mariscada, mojarra, botanero shrimp, chicken tenders, cheese enchiladas, and 2 fish ceviche
- la Buchanera grande $180$180.00
Mixed mariscada, mojarra, botanero shrimp, chicken tenders, cheese enchiladas, and 2 fish ceviche
- Botanero Shrimp $40$40.00
- Botanero Shrimp $60$60.00
- Botanero shrimp $80$80.00
- Botanero Shrimp $120$120.00
- Seafood Paella $45$45.00
Seafood mixed with rice & house seasoning. Bread or tortilla
- Seafood Paella $65$65.00
Seafood mixed with rice & house seasoning. Bread or tortilla
- Seafood Paella $80$80.00
Seafood mixed with rice & house seasoning. Bread or tortilla
- Seafood Paella $120$120.00
Seafood mixed with rice & house seasoning. Bread or tortilla
- Ceviche Mango Habanero $45$45.00
- Ceviche Mango Habanero $65$65.00
- Ceviche Mango Habanero $80$80.00
- Ceviche Mango Habanero $120$120.00
- Charola 3 Copas $135$135.00
3 cold portions, shrimp cocktail, ceviche, aguachiles, 12 natural oysters, botanero shrimp, fish cracklings, & mussles
- Levanta Momias $60$60.00
1 seafood tower, aguachiles, 6 natural oysters, and 8 botanero shrimp
- charola Diamante $265$265.00
6 oysters, 2 botanero mojarras, botanero shrimp, aguachiles, ceviche, emperrado aguachiles, mussles, bread, and 3 beers
- Cubeta La Perrona $70$70.00
Botana mix with chips, cucumber, and seafood
- Ceviche de pulpo $30$30.00
- charola Marinera $95$95.00
6 oysters, red aguachiles with octopus, emperrado aguachiles, and black aguachiles
- 2 Seafood Tower $55$55.00
1 tower made up of mixed ceviche, octopus, crab meat, & 4 oysters
- Matapasiones $160$160.00
4 cold portions: mixed ceviche, aguachiles, shrimp cocktail, emperrado shrimp. 6 oysters, botaneroshrimp & mussles, & 2 fried botanera mojarras
- Michoacana charola $160$160.00
- El Mata Cruda 1p$28.00
- Berrada charola $130$130.00
4 fried mojarras, botanero shrimp, mussles, chicken tenders, & breaded shrimp. Bread or tortilla
- Medium Aguachiles $45$45.00
Raw shrimp cooked in lime juice, green or red sauce. Red onion & cucumber
- Aguachiles $65$65.00
Raw shrimp cooked in lime juice, green or red sauce. Red onion & cucumber
- aguachiles $80$80.00
Raw shrimp cooked in lime juice, green or red sauce. Red onion & cucumber
- Aguachiles $120$120.00
Raw shrimp cooked in lime juice, green or red sauce. Red onion & cucumber
- Tampico charola $180$180.00
2 moja rras, botaneros shrimp, mussles, with 3 cold portions: aguachiles, ceviche, shrimp, & shrimp cocktail. 1 small paella, 6 breaded shrimps, chicken tenders, & French fries. Bread or tortilla
Non-Alcoholic
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- SM Agua Fresca$3.75
Horchata, tamarindo, & Jamaica
- LG Agua Fresca$5.50
Horchata, tamarindo, & Jamaica
- Bottled Soda - Jarritos$3.25
- Bottled Soda - Sangria$3.25
- Bottled Soda - Sidral$3.25
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Canned Soda - Coke$1.50
- Canned Soda - Sprite$1.50
- Canned Soda - Squirt$1.50
- Canned Soda - Diet Coke$1.50
- Jumex Juice$3.00
- Canned Pineapple Juice$3.50
- 16 Oz Cranberry Juice$3.50
- 32 Oz Cranberry Juice$5.50
- Orange Juice$3.75
Small
- Canned Coconut Water$3.00
- Fresh Coconut Water$10.00
- Bottled Water$1.75
- Piña Colada$9.50
- Mangonada*$9.50
Liquor
Tequila Shots
Cantarito Chivolin
- Gran Centenario Plata$160.00
- Hornitos Plata$160.00
- Don Julioy Patron Blanco$180.00
- Julio 70$270.00
- 1800 Cristalino$270.00
- Herradura Ultra$270.00
- Don Julio Reposado Patron Reposado$230.00
- Herradura Reposado$230.00
- Centenario Reposado$230.00
- Jose Cuervo Reposado$230.00
- Don Ramon Reposado$230.00
- Adictivo Blanco$230.00
Signature Margaritas & Mix Cocktails
- Golden$16.00
- La Patrona$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$14.00
- Paloma$14.00
- Tequila en Las Rocas Tall Glass$15.00
- Capitan Morgan$12.00
- Cuba Libre$10.00
Presidente with coca or Squirt, lemon bacardi with mineral
- House Rita$9.50
Only lime on the rocks
- Pina Colada Rum$9.50
- Strawberry Colada$12.00
- Rumchata Colada$16.00
- Mangonada$15.00
- Mojito$12.00
Mango y limon
- Margarita Mango
- Margarita Strawberry
- Margarita Lemon
- Margarita Cucumber
- Margarita Raspberry
- Margarita Peach
Signature Drinks
- La Bichota$14.00
- Arremangada$14.00
Miche mix with cucumber and chopped shrimp
- Tumbaburro$16.00
2 oysters in their shell, octopus, shrimp, & chopped cucumber
- Tequi-Chelada$18.00
2 shots of Julio 70, miche mix, shrimp, and cucumber mineral water
- Six Tumbao$65.00
- Michelada Regular$10.00
- La Botijona$20.00
1 cantarito con 2 cervezas. Miche mix, shrimp, cucumber, and lemon
- Cantarito Loco$16.00
2 shots of cristalino anejo tequila, with pineapple, orange, and lemon
- Cantarito Vago$14.00
1 shot of white or reposado tequila
- La Fiera$16.00
Miche mix, shrimp, and cucumber, with botana mix and cueritos
- Arremangada*$14.00
1 shrimp skewer, dice cucumber, and shrimp
- 12 Tumbao$110.00
- La Perrona$70.00
Botana mix with chips cucumber and seafood
Whiskey & Cognac Cocktail
Beer
Importada
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2423 S 6th St, MILWAUKEE, WI 53215
Photos coming soon!