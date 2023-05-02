La Catrina Foodtruck 16201 s Harlan rd lathrop ca
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
16201 South Harlan Road, Lathrop, CA 95330
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West Coast Sourdough - Manteca - Daniels St
No Reviews
2126 Daniels Street Manteca, CA 95337
View restaurant
La Estrella Tacos & Seafood - 1226 W Lathrop Rd
No Reviews
1226 W Lathrop Rd Manteca, CA 95336
View restaurant