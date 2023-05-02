  • Home
La Catrina Foodtruck 16201 s Harlan rd lathrop ca

No reviews yet

16201 South Harlan Road

Lathrop, CA 95330

Popular Items

3 Taco Combo Plate

$14.00

Super Burrito

$12.00

SM Horchata

$4.50

Food

Tacos

Taco

Taco

$2.75
Catrina Taco

Catrina Taco

$3.85

Mulita

$7.00

Veggie Taco

$2.50

3 Taco Combo Plate

$14.00

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$11.00

Super Burrito

$12.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Veggie Burrito

$11.00

All Meat Burrito

$12.00
Hot Cheeto Burrito

Hot Cheeto Burrito

$12.50

Burrito Bowl

$10.50

Tortas

Torta

Torta

$12.00

Veggie Torta

$11.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Sides

Small Rice

$4.50

Large Rice

$6.50

Small Beans

$4.50

Large Beans

$6.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Consome

$1.00

Soups

Ramen soup

Ramen soup

$12.00

Asada fries

Asada fries

$12.50

DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Water

$1.50
SM Cucumber Lemonade

SM Cucumber Lemonade

$4.50

LG Cucumber Lemonade

$7.00

SM Horchata

$4.50

LG Horchata

$7.00

SM Jamaica

$4.50

LG Jamaica

$7.00

Squirt

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16201 South Harlan Road, Lathrop, CA 95330

Directions

Main pic

