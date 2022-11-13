La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Chandler
140 N. Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Popular Drinks
Enchanted Margarita (Extra Shot)
House Margarita with an extra shot of tequila
Flavored Enchanted Margarita (Extra Shot)
Our homemade margarita made with an extra shot mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach
Flavored Margarita (House Marg)
Our homemade margarita mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach
Cadillac Margarita-Choose your own tequila
A premium made margarita with your choice of tequila topped with gran gala.
Jalapeno Margarita
A spicy jalepeno margarita made with premium jalapeno infused tequila served on the rocks.
Sangrita Margarita
House margarita with sangria wine and sangria soaked fruit
Arizona Sunset Margarita
Frozen swirled margarita with strawberry and mango flavor!
Sandia Magarita
Spicy Mango Rita
New Mexican Mule
La Ristra-Rita Pitcher (House Marg)
A pitcher of our homemade margaritas served On the rocks or Frozen
Flavored Pitcher (House Marg)
Our homemade margarita mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach
Enchanted Marg Pitcher (Extra Shots)
A pitcher of house margaritas with extra tequila.
Cadillac Pitcher
Choose your own tequila for a premium pitcher of margaritas served on the rocks.
Jalapeno Margarita Pitcher
Pitcher of our spicy jalepeno margaritas made with premium jalapeno infused tequila served on the rocks.
Bottle of Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila (La Ristra's Private Label)
Mimosa
A mimosa flavored with orange, pineapple and grenadine. Start your day off right!
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Appetizers
Chips and a Trio of Salsa's
Snack Pack
A snack trio of our Queso Chorizo Dip, Elote and a pint of salsa. Served with 2 bags of chips.
Nachos
Blue corn chips | queso | pico de gallo | black beans | green chiles | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat
Green Chile Sliders
3 sliders | hatch chiles | carne asada | cheese
Cheese Crisp
fried tortilla | cheese | add meat or green chiles
Elote
roasted corn | creme Mexicana | cotija cheese | tajin pepper | lime
Green Chile Mac N Queso
pasta | queso | green chiles | tortilla crust | choice of meat
XXX Salsa
Guacamole App
avocados | chopped tomatoes | onions | cilantro | chopped jalapenos
New Mexican Pizza
flatbread | new mexican red chile sauce | cheese | corn | diced tomatoes | cilantro | green chiles | choice of meat
Quesadilla
cheese | tomatoes | onions | black beans | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat
Chicharrones
fried pork | ranchera sauce | flour tortillas
Santa Fe Egg Rolls
chicken | corn | black beans | spinach | cheese | jalapenos | southwest dressing
Shrimp & Fish Ceviche
shrimp | pico | chopped jalapenos | tostadas
Wings (5)
honey bbq | mango habanero | new mexican sweet red chile | red hot | served with a side of poblano sauce
Wings (10)
honey bbq | mango habanero | new mexican sweet red chile | red hot | served with a side of poblano sauce
Queso Chorizo Dip
white queso cheese dip | chorizo | pico de gallo | green chiles
Cheese Dip
house blend of cheese
Ranchera Bean Dip
pinto beans | ham | fried pork | chorizo | cheese | ranchera sauce | cheesy tortilla triangles
Green Cheese Fries
Salads/Soups
Chicken Enchilada Soup
corn | cheese | crushed chips | black beans | cilantro | avocado slices | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla
Green Chile Pork Stew
hatch green chile | shredded pork | potatoes | beans | celery | carrots | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla
Plain Pozole
hominy | plain broth | pork | red chiles | onions | cilantro | red chile flakes | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla
Red Pozole
hominy | red broth | pork | red chiles | onions | cilantro | red chile flakes | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla
SW Chopped Salad
corn | cheese | black beans | tomatoes | green chiles | pine nuts | tortilla strips | homemade southwestern dressing | grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp
Taco Salad
fresh greens | pinto beans | pico de gallo | guacamole | choice of meat | sub steak, grilled chicken or shrimp $2
Rice Bowl
Entrees
Adovada Short Ribs
beef short ribs | new mexican red chile | green chile mashed potatoes | cheese | calabacitas | flour tortilla
Chile Plate
new mexico's world famous chile plate! choice of meat | cheese | sopapilla | enchilada sauce | two sides
Chicken Casserole
green chile | chicken casserole | white green chile sauce | fried egg | cheese | two sides
Relleno Dinner
lightly battered chile | choice of meat | green chile sauce | cheese | sopapilla | two sides