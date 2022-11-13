Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Chandler

review star

No reviews yet

140 N. Arizona Ave

Chandler, AZ 85225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Pozole
Blue Corn Stacked Enchiladas
Beer Battered Fish Tacos

Popular Drinks

Enchanted Margarita (Extra Shot)

$10.25

House Margarita with an extra shot of tequila

Flavored Enchanted Margarita (Extra Shot)

$10.50

Our homemade margarita made with an extra shot mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach

Flavored Margarita (House Marg)

$8.00

Our homemade margarita mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach

Cadillac Margarita-Choose your own tequila

$0.50

A premium made margarita with your choice of tequila topped with gran gala.

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.49

A spicy jalepeno margarita made with premium jalapeno infused tequila served on the rocks.

Sangrita Margarita

$10.49

House margarita with sangria wine and sangria soaked fruit

Arizona Sunset Margarita

$8.75

Frozen swirled margarita with strawberry and mango flavor!

Sandia Magarita

$10.99

Spicy Mango Rita

$10.49

New Mexican Mule

$9.99

La Ristra-Rita Pitcher (House Marg)

$24.25

A pitcher of our homemade margaritas served On the rocks or Frozen

Flavored Pitcher (House Marg)

$24.75

Our homemade margarita mixed with one of these flavors: Blueberry, Mango, Passion Fruit, Blood Orange, Pomegranate, Watermelon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Desert Pear, Cucumber, Coconut, White Peach

Enchanted Marg Pitcher (Extra Shots)

$31.25

A pitcher of house margaritas with extra tequila.

Cadillac Pitcher

$36.00

Choose your own tequila for a premium pitcher of margaritas served on the rocks.

Jalapeno Margarita Pitcher

$34.00

Pitcher of our spicy jalepeno margaritas made with premium jalapeno infused tequila served on the rocks.

Bottle of Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila (La Ristra's Private Label)

$70.00

Mimosa

$7.00

A mimosa flavored with orange, pineapple and grenadine. Start your day off right!

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

$2.75

Appetizers

Chips and a Trio of Salsa's

$4.99

Snack Pack

$20.00

A snack trio of our Queso Chorizo Dip, Elote and a pint of salsa. Served with 2 bags of chips.

Nachos

$12.99

Blue corn chips | queso | pico de gallo | black beans | green chiles | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat

Green Chile Sliders

$11.25

3 sliders | hatch chiles | carne asada | cheese

Cheese Crisp

$8.75

fried tortilla | cheese | add meat or green chiles

Elote

$7.99

roasted corn | creme Mexicana | cotija cheese | tajin pepper | lime

Green Chile Mac N Queso

$13.49

pasta | queso | green chiles | tortilla crust | choice of meat

XXX Salsa

$7.00

Guacamole App

$9.75

avocados | chopped tomatoes | onions | cilantro | chopped jalapenos

New Mexican Pizza

$12.49

flatbread | new mexican red chile sauce | cheese | corn | diced tomatoes | cilantro | green chiles | choice of meat

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.75

cheese | tomatoes | onions | black beans | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat

Chicharrones

$9.25Out of stock

fried pork | ranchera sauce | flour tortillas

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$11.49

chicken | corn | black beans | spinach | cheese | jalapenos | southwest dressing

Shrimp & Fish Ceviche

$13.49

shrimp | pico | chopped jalapenos | tostadas

Wings (5)

$9.25

honey bbq | mango habanero | new mexican sweet red chile | red hot | served with a side of poblano sauce

Wings (10)

$14.25

honey bbq | mango habanero | new mexican sweet red chile | red hot | served with a side of poblano sauce

Queso Chorizo Dip

$10.49

white queso cheese dip | chorizo | pico de gallo | green chiles

Cheese Dip

$8.49

house blend of cheese

Ranchera Bean Dip

$9.49

pinto beans | ham | fried pork | chorizo | cheese | ranchera sauce | cheesy tortilla triangles

Green Cheese Fries

$10.49

Salads/Soups

Chicken Enchilada Soup

$14.00

corn | cheese | crushed chips | black beans | cilantro | avocado slices | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla

Green Chile Pork Stew

$14.50

hatch green chile | shredded pork | potatoes | beans | celery | carrots | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla

Plain Pozole

$14.00

hominy | plain broth | pork | red chiles | onions | cilantro | red chile flakes | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla

Red Pozole

$14.00

hominy | red broth | pork | red chiles | onions | cilantro | red chile flakes | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla

SW Chopped Salad

$14.49

corn | cheese | black beans | tomatoes | green chiles | pine nuts | tortilla strips | homemade southwestern dressing | grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp

Taco Salad

$12.49

fresh greens | pinto beans | pico de gallo | guacamole | choice of meat | sub steak, grilled chicken or shrimp $2

Rice Bowl

$13.49

Entrees

Adovada Short Ribs

$19.99

beef short ribs | new mexican red chile | green chile mashed potatoes | cheese | calabacitas | flour tortilla

Chile Plate

$15.49

new mexico's world famous chile plate! choice of meat | cheese | sopapilla | enchilada sauce | two sides

Chicken Casserole

$16.49

green chile | chicken casserole | white green chile sauce | fried egg | cheese | two sides

Relleno Dinner

$15.49

lightly battered chile | choice of meat | green chile sauce | cheese | sopapilla | two sides