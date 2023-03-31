Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Fillette Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

6217 East 14th Avenue

Denver, CO 80220

Apps&Sides

Appetizers

Focaccia Bread Service

$7.50

Rosti

$6.00

Sides

Focaccia Bread Service

$7.50

French Fries

$6.00

Honey Butter

$1.25

Jam

$1.25

Rosti

$6.00

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Corned Beef Hash

$2.50

Side Duck Confit

$3.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Side Ham

$1.50

Side Sausage

$3.00

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Soups&Salads

Salad

Caesar

$11.00

Panzanella

$11.00

House Small

$6.00

House Large

$10.00

Soup

Green Chili Cup

$5.00

Green Chili Bowl

$7.50

Soup of the Day

$8.00

La Fillette Bakery Online

Breakfast

BYO Breakfast Sandwich*

BYO Breakfast Sandwich*

$13.00

Build your own breakfast sandwich. Choose your bread, 3 toppings, and off anything else for a little extra charge.

Chocolate Croissant French Toast

Chocolate Croissant French Toast

$14.00

Our chocolate croissant dipped and made into the best damn French toast your've had. Sprinkled with powdered sugar, and Vermont made maple syrup.

Ham and Cheese Scrambler

Ham and Cheese Scrambler

$12.00Out of stock

Our Ham & Cheese Croissant turned into a stacked sandwich with extra ham, cheese, and 2 scrambled eggs.

Quiche Lorraine W/salad

$8.00

Ham, Leeks, & Gruyere. (no substitutions)

Quiche Lorraine - Whole

$40.00

Ham, Leeks, and Gruyere Cheese. We suggest cutting into 8 slices. (no substitutions) *Whole Quiche Orders Typically Require 24hr. notice if not readily in stock at the time of purchase.*

Quiche Veggie W/salad

$8.00

Leeks, and Gruyere Cheese. (no substitutions)

Quiche Veggie - Whole

$40.00

Leeks and Gruyere Cheese. We suggest cutting into 8 slices. (no substitutions) *Whole Quiche Orders Typically Require 24hr. notice if not readily in stock at the time of purchase.*

Challah French Toast

$14.00

Hash

$16.00

Basic B

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

House Omelet

$13.00

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Benny

$16.00

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Sides

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

creme d'amande, flour, plugra (a european style of butter), milk, sugar, yeast, salt, and love.

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$5.00

flour, plugra (a european style of butter), milk, sugar, yeast, salt, and love.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

chocolate, flour, plugra (a european style of butter), sugar, milk, yeast, salt, and love.

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.00

ham, swiss, everything seasoning, flour, plugra (a european style of butter), sugar, milk, yeast, salt, and love.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

croissant dough filled with a cinnamon smear and topped with a cream cheese frosting.

Canele'

$4.25

french pastry with a custard inside, caramelized on the outside.

Cream Puff (Flavored)

$3.00Out of stock

cream puff filled with rotating cream flavors.

Creme Brûlée

Creme Brûlée

$4.00

vanilla custard with caramelized sugar top.

Croissant Muffin

Croissant Muffin

$7.00Out of stock

Sticky Toffee Pudding: date and pastry cream filled with a toffee top.

Cupcake

Cupcake

$4.00

rotating flavors, please call the shop for more info.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

house made chocolate chip cookie as big as your hand!

Eclair

$5.00Out of stock

pastry filled with pastry and whipped cream, dipped in dark chocolate.

Galette

Galette

$5.00Out of stock

free formed pie filled with pastry cream, almond cream or lemon curd-- topped with fresh berries.

Iced Cookie

Iced Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

shortbread iced cookie.

Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$5.00Out of stock

caramilized croissant with a sweet crunchy outside and buttery inside.

Lemon Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

flour, plugra (a european style of butter), milk, sugar, yeast, salt, and love. filled with a lemon curd and topped with powder sugar.

Macaron

Macaron

$3.00

classic french cookie. almond shell with rotating fillings.

Macaron - 6pk

Macaron - 6pk

$12.00

classic french cookie. almond shell with rotating fillings. **one 6-pack per person, per order**

Macaroon

Macaroon

$3.00Out of stock

coconut and almond pastry dipped in dark chocolate.

Morning Bun

$5.00

croissant dough laminated with an orange zest center, and tossed in sugar.

Choc Chip Muffin

Choc Chip Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

house made blueberry muffins.

Pop-Tart

Pop-Tart

$3.00Out of stock

Plums and Mulled Spice

Savory Roll

Savory Roll

$5.00Out of stock

hatch green chili, cheddar cheese, croissant dough.

Scone

Scone

$4.00

Peppermint and chocolate scone topped with chocolate glaze and candy cane pieces

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

$16.00

Confit pork belly and ham, picked veggies, cucumber, garlic aioli, cilantro, on a Ciabatta roll.

Banh Mi - Duck

$16.00Out of stock

Duck confit, picked veggies, cucumber, garlic aioli, cilantro, on a Ciabatta roll.

Banh Mi - Falafel

$16.00Out of stock

House made falafel, picked veggies, cucumber, garlic aioli, cilantro, on a Ciabatta roll.

Cuban

$16.00

Slow roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles, 3 blend mustard, on a Focaccia bread.

La Fillette B.L.T

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on your choice of a croissant, ciabatta, english muffin, or focaccia. Add a fried egg for $1.00.

Smash Burger

$16.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Sandwich Sides

Sd. Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Sd. Mustard

$0.50

Soups and Salads

S.O.D

$8.00

Green Chili Bowl

$7.50

Green Chili Cup

$5.00

Caesar

$11.00

Panzanella

$11.00

House Small

$6.00

House Large

$10.00

Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

Challah

$10.00

Ciabatta Roll

$1.50Out of stock

Ciabatta Loaf

$8.50

Croutons

$3.00Out of stock

English Muffin

$1.50

English Muffin - 6pk

$6.00

Rye Loaf

$10.00Out of stock
Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$4.00Out of stock
Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Boules

Leek & Gruyere Boule

$6.50Out of stock

Olive Boule

$6.50Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar

$6.50Out of stock

Rosemary & Roasted Garlic

$6.50Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Denver local, Logan House Coffee. (roast will rotate with availability)

Decaf - 16oz.

$4.00

Denver local, Logan House Coffee. (roast will rotate with availability)

Coffee - 16oz.

$4.00

Denver local, Logan House Coffee. (roast will rotate with availability)

Hot Tea 12oz.

$3.00

Depending on availability: English Breakfast, Chamomile, Earl Gray, Green Tea, etc...

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Café Au Late

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Steamer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Cold Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Denver local, Logan House Coffee. 12oz size only. (roast will rotate with availability)

Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Milk 12oz.

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

La Croix

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A French inspired bakery in the Hilltop neighborhood of Denver, CO.

Website

Location

6217 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

